Onion Roasted Sweet Potatoes

382 Ratings
  • 5 249
  • 4 89
  • 3 31
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

Here's an alternative to all those extra sugary sweet potato recipes!

By Jessica Schumacher

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, toss the dry onion soup mix, sweet potatoes and vegetable oil until the sweet potatoes are well coated.

  • Arrange the mixture on a large baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 40 to 50 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender.

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 9.4g; sodium 680.9mg. Full Nutrition
