Onion Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Here's an alternative to all those extra sugary sweet potato recipes!
Here's an alternative to all those extra sugary sweet potato recipes!
This came out wonderfully! I added an onion and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil... and cooked until well done.. I will be making this often!Read More
I scaled the recipe down for 1 sweet potato...I used about a third of the packet of soup mix. I lined my pan with foil, and tossed the potato chunks, the oil and the soup mix in the pan to save on clean-up. I stirred about every ten minutes. I didn't have any problem with sticking, but like some other reviewers mentioned, many of the onion falkes burned pretty badly. The result still tasted OK, I picked out the most charred pieces...but I definately wouldn't serve this to anyone I love!Read More
This came out wonderfully! I added an onion and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil... and cooked until well done.. I will be making this often!
These are really, really good! I liked that they were different from the usual cinnamon flavor you find in most sweet potato recipes. I used EVOO instead of veg oil and lowered the oven temp to 400. No problems with burned onions...just perfectly cooked yummy potatoes. Thanks Jessica!
Mix sweet potatoes and white potatoes for another wonderful side dish!
I scaled the recipe down for 1 sweet potato...I used about a third of the packet of soup mix. I lined my pan with foil, and tossed the potato chunks, the oil and the soup mix in the pan to save on clean-up. I stirred about every ten minutes. I didn't have any problem with sticking, but like some other reviewers mentioned, many of the onion falkes burned pretty badly. The result still tasted OK, I picked out the most charred pieces...but I definately wouldn't serve this to anyone I love!
I only used half as much soup mix as called for, after reading the reviews... This recipe is a good start but it needs some tweaking. The first time I cooked it at 425 in a shallow pan and they still got a little burned. When I made this again and I combined the soup mix and oil a few hours ahead of time so the onions would soften. I baked it in a smaller pan covered with foil for 45 minutes at 350 (I was also making a pork roast). Then took off the foil for another 30 minutes til the roast was done... they came out much better, nicely caramelized and the onion flavor wasn't overpowering :)
Excellent recipe that's a welcome change from all the typical sugary sweet potato recipes! I cut the recipe in half and used olive oil vs. veg. oil. I also left the skin on the potatoes. This was so easy, yet so tasty! I cut back on the cooking time - more like 30 minutes and tossed this a couple of times during cooking. I would definitly make this again and perhaps do a combination of russet and sweet potaotes.
These didn't need the full cooking time and i took them out after about 25 minutes so they didn't burn. They were lovely, a great side dish
I've done this same recipe using red potatoes, the soup mix gives it an awesome flavor. Good recipe. I may try the boxed vegetable soup mix and oil on cut up russet potatoes now too. Endless.
I liked the flavor overall, but watch the little onions; they will burn.
So simple and so good! I used hot and sour soup mix instead of onion for an extra kick and it turned out great! I will definitely be using this recipe again for a quick-to-prepare sidedish.
I really enjoyed this simple recipe. I made it as-is with no modifications.
Recipe is easy to follow and the taste is uniquely fabulous! Thanks!
This was so yummy! I turned the heat down to 425 degrees as others had stated that their onions burned. I baked for 40 minutes and it turned out perfectly. (Oh, I also halved the recipe, cause I was only cooking for 2 . . . used about 3 large sweet potatoes and 1 pkg. onion soup). I would definately make this again, the potatoes were tender but a little crispy and delicious!
I have been making this for years. I use only one package of onion soup mix. I also add chopped red pepper. The crispy taste of the potatoes and the roasted red pepper is just great. It goes well with roast pork, turkey and chicken. I get raves everytime I serve it.
Actually good, and I don't even really care for sweet potatoes. Instead of the onion soup mix I used two small yellow onions diced finely for three medium to large sweet potatoes, also diced. I spread them out onto a greased cookie pan, sprinkled them with a pinch of kosher salt and cracked black pepper, added a couple splashes of good balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, stirred everything together and let it roast for about 30 minutes. I was aiming for and achieved caramelized onions, which imparted a really nice flavor to the dish. My husband loved it.
Love this recipe! I have made it so many times of the last two years. I actually use olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Since I usually serve warm rolls with honey butter with these, I drizzle some of the honey butter over the potatoes the last five minutes of baking. YUM! I also microwave the potatoes until tender before peeling. If you let them cool the peeling comes right off and they don't have to bake as long in the oven..just a couple modifications I've made over the last year or so.
Super easy - I mixed all ingredients in a 9"x13" pan, and a delicious side dish was ready in 30 minutes. Healthy, too! I used less oil, less than 1 onion soup envelope and 1 chopped onion.
These were sooo yummy! I did them just as the recipe said and they turned out perfectly.
This recipe was surprisingly good and easy. I'm a student so I just used half of a large sweet potato added 2 teaspoons of the onion soup mix, a bit of olive oil, and a handful of green beans then baked it at 400 for about 18 minutes. I'll definitely be using it again. EDIT: I've been making these potatoes regularly for the past 3 years. Thanks!
Hands down the very best side dish I've ever made. I made this for 4 servings, so I used two good sized sweet potatoes, 1 packet of soup mix, and a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. I made a packet out of foil with everything inside and baked for about 45 minutes. Simply amazing. So good I could cry!
This was very good and oh-so-simple. I used a combination of sweet potatoes and reds. I also used a dill flavored olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I think the cooking time is a bit off. I cut my potatoes about 1/4 inch thick so my cooking time was only about 25 minutes. Served these with the Beef Tenderloin with Roasted shallots - nice complement!
I thought that this recipe turned out very well, and it is something I will make again. The only change I made was lining the baking sheet with foil (easy clean-up and the potatoes didn't stick). Next time, I would probably broil the potatoes the last 5-7 minutes to make them more crispy. Otherwise, I really liked this recipe.
great flavor although mine were burnt. next time I will take them out even earlier.cooked them 40 min.
Very delicious!
Great recipe for my family. As always, I'm always trying to make it low fat so I used the fat free olive oil pam spray and sprayed the sweet potatoes before coating them in the mixture. Very tasty!
This is a wonderful recipe, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. For those having issues with burnt onion flakes cover loosely with aluminum foil halfway through. Cooking times will vary depending on the size of your chunks, test with fork until desired doneness.
Yummy! We make sweet potatoes at home all the time, but we bake them. This was fantastic! Since there is only 2 of us, I had to scale it down a bit. I used 2 potatoes, drizzled them with EVOO and only used 3 tablespoons of the dry onion soup mix. I set the oven to 400 and roasted for only 20 to 30 minutes, stirring twice. DELICIOUS!
I made this recipe exactly as written with no changes or substitutions. This is by far one of the best 10 recipes I have obtained from AllRecipes.com since this website went up on the Internet! This dish is TRULY a dream for a cook! Minimal work, inexpensive to make, and absolutely delicious. My niece told me she didn't like sweet potatoes and even she loved them. I recommend changing the terminology of the recipe to "cubed" sweet potatoes. There is a difference between diced and cubed. Thankfully, I didn't dice the sweet potatoes; they would have been way-over-cooked. I cubed them (which, with the hardness of sweet potatotes, - that is certainly the most difficult part of the recipe). GREAT RECIPE! You can't screw this up!
I cooked these as written (it drives me crazy when people have to post their altered recipes) They were absolutely wonderful! Thank you for sharing, Its nice to come across a sweet potato without all the sweet.
This was great! I also added baby carrots because I wanted to roast carrots anyway. It was delicious and a keeper!
My fiance and I loved this dish. I used only one packet of the onion soup mix because that's all I had on hand. (I don't think I would have liked it as well with the two packets it calls for . . . it would have been too salty and oniony.) The sweet potatoes carmelized and the onions soup mix gave it a savory flavor that complimented the sweet potatoes. Try it, you'll like it!
Great recipe! I stuck with the directions and it was great but will try some fun additions next time. Maybe some thin sliced onions to add or some garlic/rosemary for fun.... and of course drizzle with butter at the end! I made two large s.potatoes and it fed about 4 nice servings! THEY DO SHRINK THOUGH... so it will make less than it looks like when it's raw so keep that in mind when you decide how many potatoes to cut up. Great change though from the traditional sweet with brown sugar.
I made these as fries with olive oil - one batch at 350 another at 400. My guests loved them! The ones at 400 turned out better. I had to micro the potatoes for a minute so I could push them through the slicer. Baked them around 30 minutes. A packet of seasoning to 3 potatoes is about right. I would recommend flipping them every 10 minutes to keep them from sticking. I thought they were yummy with ranch dressing!
These do not disappoint! I didn't add the whole soup mix seasoning, instead only added half and the result was great. Aso I didn't use as much oil as the recipe stated, only a couple of tablespoons to 3 potatoes. The potatoes have great flavor. This recipe is a keeper!!!
Simple and delicious! I used a small amount of olive oil and covered with tin foil. Turned out wonderful! Thank you Jessica!
FANTASTIC! Did not peel the sweet potatoes and I baked at a lower temp for a bit longer. Wonderful! I make a sweet glazed ham with pineapple for Christmas and decided the traditional sweet potatoes were just too much sweet in one meal and replaced them with these. Was not disappointed!
These were fabulous! Everyone loved them; so I will be making these again! I wouldn't change a thing.
Made this for a family dinner and it rocks. I didn't have onion soup mix, but made my own soup mix from scratch (you can get the recipe online). Also added fresh sliced sweet onion and used grape seed oil. A great change from "sweet" sweet potato dishes.
I combined yams, sweet pototoes & white pototoes & parboiled them until the water just boiled. Combined the onion mix with the oil & then mixed it all together & roasted. The dish was a hit. Thank you. I might try it with root vegetables next time.
DELISH. For caramelization, add 2 T lightly packed brown sugar. I used olive oil, 1/2 onion soup packet and cooked for 40 minutes. Don't stir.
These were ok in my opinion. Definitly stir them up a couple times while cooking because I had trouble with them sticking to the pan. Greasing the pan REALLY well is also another option. My guests didn't complain and several them actually said they were very good. I ate them and they are definitly different from most sweet potatoe recipes.
Delicious! The only change I made was using a mix of sweet and white potatoes.
Different, and will probably try different mix of spices made on my own in the future (maybe thyme, salt, pepper?). As per other reviews, baked only at 400 degrees to prevent burningof onion pieces, and also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I stirred up every 10minutes. My husband did not like very much - he didn't think onion went well with sweet potato. Husband also prefers a cripy outside to sweet potato pieces from the oven which I always have difficulty obtaining.
I now make these for EVERY holiday! I follow the recipe exactly. It never fails, someone always wants the recipe!
these are very tasty. Kids loved them as well.
Good but cook time is too long at least at the size I cut my potatoes as they got a bit burned. I'd probably lower the temp and think like 35-40min
I have been trying to introduce healthy vegetables into my family's diet and let me tell you this was a BIG winner! I served it for Christmas and guests were surprised to learn that it was a sweet potato dish! Great!
These are SO good! And a welcome change from the sugary sweet potato recipes that you usually find. Thanks!
I made this recipe for our large family last year at Thanksgiving. I have never liked sweet potatoes, mostly because my Mom always made the marshmallow, overly sweet ones. After making this recipe, to my surprise, I do like sweet potatoes. My sister, the true lover of sweet potatoes, proclaimed them "the best she ever ate". So while I plan my 2011 Thanksgiving dinner menu, I had to revisit this recipe and . . . give THANKS. Happy Thanksgiving and God Bless!
Excellent dish. Took the advice of one rater. Put all ingredients in a gallon plastic bag, sealed it and let it sit until ready for use.. The onions become soft and did not burn. Also, I cooked at 350 degrees and it worked out fine.
The flavor of these is outstanding, BUT 40 to 50 minutes of baking time is way too long. If the sweet potatoes are "diced," they will probably be done in 10 to 15 minutes. I checked mine at 20 min., and they were already burned. Also, I recommend greasing the pan, even though the potatoes themselves are oiled. Then again, if you stir the potatoes a few times during baking, they would be less prone to sticking to the pan.
These potatoes were so good. I used olive oil like another reviewer mentioned and it came out great. And oh so simple to make.
This now makes a regular appearance on my dinner table. Doesn't need the full cooking time, and turning down the heat helps to prevent the onions from burning. Thanks!
Very good!! Only 4 of 5 bc I think they definitly still need seasoned salt. But a sure keeper!
Great recipe! We love it! I have made them 3 times in the last two weeks...only change is I cook them in microwave for 3 minutes and then marinate them in the onion soup/evoo for a few hours before baking! Thank you Jessica! Sweet potatoes are very good for you!
My brother proclaimed, "I don't even eat yams and I can't stop eating these!", so that should speak for how delicious these were! I followed the recipe verbatim, just chopping half a small onion and throwing into the baking dish with the potatoes and mix. Thanks! =)
I found this dish pretty bland. But, then again, I really like sweet potatoes w/brown sugar so maybe this was just the wrong flavor combination for my taste.
I used butter instead of oil....finally found a way to have sweet potatoes that aren't super sweet!
Waaaaay too salty, overwhelming "onion mix" flavor. I am going right back to slicing my sweet potatoes, mixing them with olive oil, sea salt and black pepper and cooking for about 40 minutes on 400. Much tastier and much more of the potato taste than this recipe offers.
Awesome recipe. We served with a roasted pork tenderloin and stuffing. Yum.
Added some garlic powder and pepper. Put it on 425 for 40 mins(top rack) And you got yourself an outstanding side dish!:)
I just made these tonight and they're delish! I cut my potatoes in to 1" cubes and it only took about 35 minutes at 400. I used 1 package of soup mix because that's all I had and only used about 1/4 cup of olive oil. Next time I'm going to try this with a home made soup mix.
I didn't have onion mix on hand so I diced up actual onion and tossed that with the sweet potatoes. Turned out great! I did add a tablespoon of maple syrup at the end because I just couldn't resist!
Delicious! I love sweet potatoes and am always looking for different recipes. I have prepared this one many times using gold potatoes (it's on the Lipton Onion Soup box) but never thought about using sweet potatoes! I substituted olive oil as suggested, used one envelope of the onion soup with 2 large sweet potatoes, and also added 2T. brown sugar for carmelization. The potatoes were done in 30 minutes, actually a bit overdone even cooking at 400 degrees. Suggest checking at 25 - 30 minutes. This was great, easy and definitely worth making it again.
Was okay, not great. I was the only one that ate these. The rest of the family really did not like.
450 is way too hot for this. The onions burned before the potatoes began to cook. Next time will put the oven on 350 and see what happens.
I have made these sooooo many times for my family and friends and always had great reviews-kids even love them
Yummy! To avoid the burned onion soup mix taste, I precooked the sweet potatoes with the skin on and pierced for 7 minutes in the microwave. I then followed the rest of the recipe as directed and baked them for only 30 minutes.
Easy. Will definitely make this one again!
I've made these for Thanksgiving for the last 3 years. (I don't like the super sweet candied yams. ICK!) This is a very easy recipe and very tasty! The sweet from the potatoes and the savory from the onion soup mix go really well together.
Excellent flavor! Cooked at 400 for 40 min and stirred once while baking per other suggestions, and they came out golden and caramelized. I made my own dry onion soup mix (1once= 8Tbls dried onion flakes, 4 tea bouillon granules, 1 tea onion or garlic powder, 1/4 tea seasoned pepper). Also, I substituted half of the sweet potatoes with cauliflower, and I had some green scallions from my garden that I chopped and added to the mixture before baking. This gave a nice contrast of color and texture. Fair warning: Don't make this if you are worried about onion breath :)...at least not the way I did it
Excellent recipe. I made my own onion soup mix, to get away from the MSGs. Good job!
Awesome! Used olive oil instead of veggie oil, and soaked the onion dip in it for about an hour ahead of time. Baked at 400 degrees for 35 mins. Perfectly tener, nothing burned, was delicious! Game day favorite now!
this is a unique and great and easy recipes - I have made it many times and get rave reveiws.
I'm not a big sweet potato fan, but I found these absolutely delicious!
A fantastic way to do sweet potatoes. I did keep the soup mix to a minimum. I used about half of what the recipe called for and used olive oil.
It was edible but I will not make again. It had a salty/processed/chemical flavor. I did cook at a lower temp. Just didn't care for it. Maybe too much onion packet.
I did a little tweaking and it came out perfect! I used olive oil instead of veg. oil and I microwaved the diced potatoes first to cut down on cooking time. I baked at 375 for 30 minutes and they are perfect and no burnt onion pieces. I also caramelized an onion while the potatoes were in the oven and when I pulled them out, stirred the caramelized onion into the finished potatoes... soooo yummy!
Great alternate sweet potato recipe. The flavor is good - make sure to take the advice of previous reviewers; lower the oven temp or they will burn quickly.
DELISH--added an onion and olive oil
Excellent recipe. We gobbled these up. Very carmelized with a hint of sweetness. Bought more sweet potatoes.
Rave reviews from everyone that tried them at a church potluck. Even southern folks thought I did good for a northern gal.
I loved the idea. It's a great idea to use soup mix of one kind or another for a different flavor. What I do to prevent the onion bits from burning, is pre-steam the sweet potatos but not all the way through. Just enough that the cooking time is cut down, then cut them up and mix them and bake them... Yay... It's awesome.
I've been roasting sweet potatoes for several years.....this cecipe is very good only one change. I've always baked my at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 mins. and their always perfect.
My husband loves sweet potatoes, but I hate them and have been searching for a recipe to make them palatable to me. This is it! I ate every last bite. This yields a savory flavor combination of sweet and salty. I only had to bake them for 30 minutes.
This was tasty, but for us it was way too salty (and we even had more sweet potatoes than the recipe called for). I would make again with half the onion soup mix.
Also works great on carrots, white potatoes and cauliflower; my favorite is a mix of all of the above.
I have made this recipe a few times and our family really enjoys it. My husband is not a big sweet potato fan but likes this. I didn't use two packages of the soup mix but I might try two next time. Also, I cut down on the vegetable oil - for us it was just too much. Thanks for posting this recipe!
A nice twist on the traditional cinnamon flavored sweet potatoes. I used EVOO instead of vegetable oil and kept the oven at 375. Keep an eye on it and make adjustments on time and temp as needed (40-50 minutes is way too long). Don't forget to flip your potatoes half way through and you'll have a delicious side dish.
Very good recipe if you like sweet potatoes. However, I added bacon bits to mine before baking. You wouldn't expect the onion and salt taste to combine so nicely with the sweetness. I will definitely be making this again!
did this last night great ! and easy
Good lord. When I serve this, you would think that it's the last meal everyone is going to eat! It disappears super quickly. Even the picky teens love it. Great recipe.
Delicious! I used half potatoes and half sweet potatoes. Also used coconut oil instead of vegtable oil and added garlic powder, salt, and pepper. My husband couldn't stop raving about these. So good.
I loved the sweet potatoes because they weren't smothered in brown sugar or syrup. My adult family also loved them and I had to give out the recipe a few times. The recipe was very easy with only 3 ingredients.
I made these for thanksgiving but oh my gosh they were sooooo good and easy, I can't wait to make them again!! DELICIOUS!
Was looking for a sweet potato recipe to go with steak, tried this one and it was great! Will definitely make these again. Just keep an eye on the little onions so they don't burn, toss them every now and then.
I made these for Thanksgiving for my fiancee. He hates onions, but he LOVED this recipe. He kept saying that this recipe is a keeper and how good they were. I followed the recipe exactly, but I cooked the potatos at a lower temp because they needed to share the oven with the green bean casserole and turkey. However, I did brush them with a small bit of olive oil and turned the oven temp up to 425 at the end in order to brown them up. Great recipe!
Delicious and so easy to do. I did cut down the amount of time to about 30 minutes, since I had cut my sweet potatoes into smaller bites, and also turn the oven to 400 F.
I used a Savory Herb and Garlic Lipton packet, I thought these were outstanding! Yummy! Will make these often!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections