Creamy Broccoli and Rice

This is a quick and easy broccoli side dish that's creamy and filling.

By Hollie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, blend together the water, milk and cream of broccoli soup. Bring to a boil, stir in broccoli, cauliflower and rice. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and allow to stand for another 5 to 10 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 162.1mg. Full Nutrition
