Creamy Broccoli and Rice
This is a quick and easy broccoli side dish that's creamy and filling.
Very good! Kids LOVED it!! I did add about 2tbs butter before adding the vegetables and rice and I would also recommend adding a bit more vegetables. I used about 3/4 cups of each. Thanks for the very easy and yummy side dish!! :)Read More
I'm sorry...my family will eat almost anything and we like all the ingrediants in this recipe but the appearance, texture and taste of this recipe was horrible! I didn't change a thing (unfortunately) and I normally do not give very negative reviews but this looked like mushed baby food and tasted worse. Sorry.Read More
Make sure you use instant rice!
This was very good once I changed the recipe. I used leftover regular brown rice, fried onion and garlic, and lots of spices (curry, oregano, mixed pepper seasoning. Warning, all recipes usually need to have seasonings added per one's own taste. I also used homemade cream of broccoli soup with from scratch vegetable stock. I did not have cauliflower to add. I substituted an egg for the water, and added a little cheese. Turned out like risotto, only much easier. Thanks for the recipe; but I usually alter all of them. Hope these ideas help someone else too.
This was really good. I felt it was a little dry so I added more milk but other then that my whole family liked this, including the 2 year old.
This was good and easy to make. Not sure that I will make this again.
This was OK. I had cauliflower and brocolli I needed to use up, so it fit the bill for that.
This came out too dry for our tastes.
pretty good recipe but I would suggest to add some butter to the veggies
very quick and easy, the next time I may add some spices as it was a little bland, but all and all a good side dish and a quick way to make rice a little more exciting
I used what I had on hand - cream of mushroom soup, white rice, and 1 C broccoli it ended up being much more rice than veggies; I think there is room to add more broccoli/cauliflower. it is on the bland side, but to me, that's what kids like. easy to make, so thumbs up!
I really enjoyed this. It was creamy and yummy. I will absolutely make this again!
I can see where the broccoli would be overcooked with this method. I used cream of chicken soup and added the broccoli during the last 5 minutes with lots of Parmesan cheese. Delicious!
I followed this recipe somewhat. I used cram of chicken soup and substituted frozen peas and carrots. I also added a tablespoon of Kirkland No-salt all purpose seasoning. It was very good would make again.
This was not creamy and had very little broccoli in relation to the rice. Like other reveiwers said, it was very bland and dry. It helped me use up some cauliflower, but I would not make it again.
I thought thi dish was easy and delicious the family loved it
This dish had a really odd flavor .
This is the first review I am writing. I was in the mood for a creamy rice dish. Unfortunately I did not have all the ingredients on the list. I only had regular rice so I cooked in 1cup water and 1 cup milk for about 6 minutes. Then I added the cream soup, mushrooms and cooked chopped broccoli. After cooking another 6 minutes, the rice was still a little al dente for my toast so I kept cooking it for another 5 minutes. Overall my husband and I enjoyed the side dish. We paired it with sautéed scallops.
I have made oakmeal with better texture and looks....
