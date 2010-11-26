Potato Filling

I grew up on this stuff. We only ever had it 2-3 times a year (Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas) and so it is something I never get tired of. For what its worth, here is my two cents... Saute your onions and celery until they are brown but not burnt. (they browner, the better tasting your filling will be). We only ever added 1-2 slices or bread and I have used both white and wheat bread and it turns out great regardless. The amount of bread is determined by how much butter you used to sweat your onions and celery. You want the veggies to be moist but not swimming in the butter when you combine them with your mashed potatoes (since we always add butter when mashing. We want the filing to taste like onion and celery, not just regular mashed potatoes). Mom always cracked an egg into her filling when she was mixing it all together (to act as an additional binder) although I dont find it necessary. Put a few pats of butter on top before baking to give it a nice crispy golden brown crust. Ive also made this with instant potatoes (Oh,The Horror!) and it has turned out surprisingly good. Also, this can be made a day or so ahead of time so the flavors meld. Obviously, adjust the amount of onion and celery based on the amount of potatoes and your particular taste. Brings back good memories...this is stick to your ribs Pa Dutch cooking at its best.

