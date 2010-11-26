Potato Filling

4
15 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This Dutch potato filling can be used as a side dish or a stuffing for turkey or chicken. To use for stuffing, increase bread to 6 slices and add 2 beaten eggs.

Recipe by M. Craig

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the potatoes, white bread, onion, celery, salt and pepper.

  • Pour into prepared casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 99.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022