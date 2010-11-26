Potato Filling
This Dutch potato filling can be used as a side dish or a stuffing for turkey or chicken. To use for stuffing, increase bread to 6 slices and add 2 beaten eggs.
I grew up on this stuff. We only ever had it 2-3 times a year (Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas) and so it is something I never get tired of. For what its worth, here is my two cents... Saute your onions and celery until they are brown but not burnt. (they browner, the better tasting your filling will be). We only ever added 1-2 slices or bread and I have used both white and wheat bread and it turns out great regardless. The amount of bread is determined by how much butter you used to sweat your onions and celery. You want the veggies to be moist but not swimming in the butter when you combine them with your mashed potatoes (since we always add butter when mashing. We want the filing to taste like onion and celery, not just regular mashed potatoes). Mom always cracked an egg into her filling when she was mixing it all together (to act as an additional binder) although I dont find it necessary. Put a few pats of butter on top before baking to give it a nice crispy golden brown crust. Ive also made this with instant potatoes (Oh,The Horror!) and it has turned out surprisingly good. Also, this can be made a day or so ahead of time so the flavors meld. Obviously, adjust the amount of onion and celery based on the amount of potatoes and your particular taste. Brings back good memories...this is stick to your ribs Pa Dutch cooking at its best.
This recipe was a little dry, and a bit bland since it is essentially mashed potatoes with some bread and veggies in it, but it's quick and easy and served it's purpose. I just drowned it in some gravy and then it was great. Just needed a little bit more flavor.
It's been years since my Mom passed, but this was one of her goodies I remember. Except I'm pretty sure she used leftover mashed potatoes,used about a stick of butter to saute the onions & celery in, & then mixed together the veggies,taters, bread cubes,eggs and seasonings together-then baked...great alternative to bread stuffing or traditional mashed potatoes.thanks for the trip down memory lane ! m.craig
This is a pretty good base recipe. I added the eggs, a can of cream of chicken soup, 1/3 cup milk and my own seasonings: accent, italian seasoning, chives. Plus I used pepperage farm cube stuffing to add instead of bread. It's really good this way.
Turned out just like my Mother-in-laws which made my hsuabnd very happy! So thank you! I actually sauteed the celery and onion in 1/2 cup of butter. And then when I was mashing the potatoes I added a tad of milk and another 1/2 cup of butter. And before putting it in the oven I put 1/4 cup butter melted on top to browned it a little. It was great....as you see butter is the key! LOL!
I wanted to say thanks as well for posting this. I have so many childhood memories of my grandfather cooking this dish for every Thanksgiving and Christmas and we always just called it "filling." I'd been searching around and I'm so glad to finally find this recipe!
Thrilled to finally see Potato Filling. We acquired this in our family as a pass down on the Irish side. My mother learned from my grandfather (her father-in-law). We used the onions, celery, bread and a little radish for color. It was seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme, poultry seasoning and sage and drippings from the turkey. Placed in the oven with a little drippings on top and heated up. So glad to know others grew up with this - thought I was the only one :)
I make this recipe almost every Thanksgiving. After moving, I lost my recipe and found this one. Tasted the same & got the same rave reviews! Thanks so much!
I dip the bread in milk and fry it prior to mixing it with the potato
You will need to add poultry seasoning and butter. Mash your taters add the above.
great basic recipe, the only things I do differently are to saute the vegs w/3 slices of bacon(cut up), and after I place it in the casserole to bake, I drizzle it with giblet(or chicken) broth and dot the top with butter.
M.Craig! This is so great! Iv'e been searching for a long time to find this recipe. Thanks a million. I'm sure this will be a family favorite for our family for a long time to come. Lucinda
Awsome
