Easy Giblet Gravy

This old fashioned giblet turkey gravy recipe is very easy to prepare.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat pan drippings in a large skillet over medium heat; gradually add flour and stir until golden brown.

  • Slowly whisk in turkey stock until blended and smooth. Stir in giblets, and season with sage, pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 147.7mg. Full Nutrition
