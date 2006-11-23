Easy Giblet Gravy
This old fashioned giblet turkey gravy recipe is very easy to prepare.
This old fashioned giblet turkey gravy recipe is very easy to prepare.
The secret to a good tasting gravy is two things. #1 - lightly browning your roux and #2 - the flavor of your pan drippings. For more flavor, I did mix in more pan drippings with my broth. Very good.Read More
Had to add a lot more flour than called for to thicken the gravy.Read More
The secret to a good tasting gravy is two things. #1 - lightly browning your roux and #2 - the flavor of your pan drippings. For more flavor, I did mix in more pan drippings with my broth. Very good.
Just stupendous. The first time, I used dried sage and it was terrific. I used real broth. The second time, I used bouillon broth and it was not as good. Stick with the real stuff. I also did not ever add the giblets, since I find eating innards to be somewhat unappetizing. Note that this recipe will only really supply a very small group with gravy, about 2 people -- at least double it if serving any amount of people at all.
This gravy was incredibly easy to make and tasted fabulous. I made this with Thanksgiving dinner and will make again...
I am 60 years old and have tried every giblet gravy recipe known to man and never been satisfied with the result. THIS one is PERFECT!! I did end up having to had a touch of cornstarch to get it to thicken enough, but other than that - for the first time - wonderful!
Very easy! I doubled the recipe and added 1/4 of a white onion, finely chopped and 1 celery stalk, finely chopped.
Easy and tasty.
most excellent! just like Grandma's. Just DO NOT add the liver, the flavor is too strong. Also, if you can, use more drippings and broth (we love our gravy). This is my Dad's comment, my Grandma would always grind, not chop, the giblets. Personally, I don't care, but he does. That's Dads for ya! And yah, other review was right, you must brown your roux before you add the juice, makes all the difference. Love sage! Forgot to mention, DOH! Simmer giblets in water or stock with onion, celery, bay leaf, sage, pepper corns for about half to hour before chopping/grinding.
very easy to make that's what I like about it
Excellent results - first time making it from scratch. Impressed my husbands grandmother who is the Betty Crocker of the family!
Had to add a lot more flour than called for to thicken the gravy.
This recipe was very easy to make. I always adjust the recipes to my taste and with this recipe it was easy. All it needed was a little bit more spice.
I love how simple this recipe is. I add diced boiled eggs to mine, as well. It's how I remember it growing up =)
I substituted about a cup of milk for part of the stock, because I like a creamy gravy. Worked perfectly, and reminded me of the gravy my grandmother always used to make.
Came out really great, just like grandma use to make, adding the giblet adds so much flavor, I also added finely chopped celery and onion. The bomb!!! over the grilled turkey, the potatoes and dressing.
I omitted the giblets just because I know what they are.lol The gravy was still flavorful and delicious, and we ran out FAST, I would suggest doubling the recipe for more than 4ppl. GREAT recipe!
This gravy turned out fantastic. I made this for my first Thanksgiving and my only complaint is operator error. I had to keep adding more and more flour and more and more dripping because the mix would NOT turn golden brown. Again, operator error. I ended up having to cook for 30 min instead of 15 but it was absolutely delicious!! BTW I did not use giblets and it was still GREAT. This is my go to gravy from now on!!
Super good and very easy! Not sure why anyone has had a problem with it not thickening up...mine worked fine...even had to add a touch more broth since my husband likes it a bit on the thinner side. I might even try making it without the giblets next time. I did not even need to add any salt and I left out the sage since I didn't have any on hand. I also added onion as someone else recommended. It was still fantastic! My kids loved it...even the one who is VERY picky and hates ANY type of gravy liked this one a lot. Will certainly use this one again!
I quadrupled this. Came out perfect. TIP: I use the remains of this gravy as the thickener in my Turkey Noodle Stoup. That's why I make so much. Also, if you use a slurry of cornstarch and chicken/turkey stock, this works a lot better than flour.
awesome! i used dried herbs and chicken broth. my girls said make this more often even after i told them what giblets consisted of...lol!
Very good gravy and so easy! I did add extra turkey drippings for more flavor and doubled the recipe to go with the huge vat of mashed taters I had made. Its impossible to mess this one up!
this is my first time making gravy---scaled the recipe down to 6 people and followed exactly except I left the liver out--and all I can say is YUM. I will make this gravy going forward! thanks!
I think I added too much flour when I was browning my roux because my gravy ended up being the consistency of pudding. Next time I'll just have to add more water or stock if I do that. It's a delicious recipe, though.
This is a pretty good Giblet recipe!! My whole family liked it!
Yummy! I wouldn't change a thing.
I added this gravy recipe with the Savory Turkey Gravy and it tasted great!!! ***UPDATE*** Rather than adding the Savory Turkey Gravy, I added a package of dry brown gravy. IT WAS AWESOME!!! I can't make gravy even if my life depended on it but with the addition of the packaged brown gravy powder and a little cornstarch to thicken, this recipe is a definite keeper for all my big holiday meals.
This is the kind of recipe I love. After making a batch of homemade pan gravy, I wonder why anyone would even CONSIDER buying it in the jar? This is so good. Very easy. The picture I'm uploading is the chunky version, containing small bits of sage and cooked giblets. Next time, I might blend it so the gravy is super-smoothe. But it's good this way, too. I'll make it again.
Made recipe exactly as stated but used poultry seasoning instead of sage. Good standard way to make gravy.
Terrific little recipe. I thought I'd made enough for the 7th fleet, and it was gone almost before I sat down! Very, very tasty.
I used canned chicken stock instead of the turkey stock, though next year I'll make a batch of turkey stock before hand. Excellent Giblet Gravy! I'd cut back the ground black pepper by half though, 1/2 teaspoon was a little overpowering for my tastes, the sage was just right. Will make this again!
Excellent and easy! For the stock I boiled the neck and giblets in 6 cups of broth seasoned with white onion, sage, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper for about an hour until it reduced to about 3 cups of liquid. I also doubled the flour and drippings to maximize the flavor and get the thickness just right. Everyone loved it!
My fiance had high expectations for giblet gravy this year for Thanksgiving because his mom always made "the best". I've never made giblet dressing before, so I tried this recipe with high hopes. I was not disappointed!!! My gravy didn't thicken up enough, so I threw in some cornstarch (mixed with a little water) and it thickened right up perfectly. Great, rich taste!!! This recipe is a keeper!
My husband said this was delicious so I'm giving it 5 stars. I don't eat gravy and will take his words for it. I followed it exactly.
This gravy was very good and very easy to make. I am not good at making gravy, but this one turned out perfect. My husband even loved it. This is definately a keeper.
I've never made a good gravy until now. I added a diced onion and used all of my pan drippings, using only a bit of reconstituted chicken soup base (had no turkey stock). Omitted the innards since my turkey didn't have those included. The gravy itself was a deep, rich brown since I had basted my turkey with melted butter and honey. It was so good! Will be using this whenever I need gravy.
Mafde this Thanksgiving 2012 - delicious
This is the first gravy I've attempted in years - always end up with plaster of paris. This was soooo easy and sooo good. I wont be buying jar gravy anymore! Thank you so much!
I followed exactly except I discarded the giblets after saving the broth
I have NEVER made a giblet gravy before, but this was so easy and very good. This will definitely be a recipe I'll use for years to come.
This gravy came out fabulous! I will never use canned/jar gravy again. I did add a few more spices but other than that I followed the recipe.
It could use some more seasoning. I put tons more than required and it was still not perfect. Try adding chopped boiled eggs as well.
I made this and it was very good. However I would add more giblets as they ran out way too soon.
Made this as directed and it's a keeper!
This was pretty tasty! I doubled the batch and added about tablespoon of dried rubbed sage. I was afraid the gravy would be too white, but it was not.
My first home made Gravy ever and I love it! The only think I changed was to blend everything together in a blender in the end.
This gravy had a fantastic taste, but I'd leave out the giblets. I've never made giblet gravy so I wasn't sure how to "prepare" the giblets. I read on another site to boil them for an hour. I did that and put them into the gravy. I'm not sure they added any flavor, but it added some "chewy" stuff to it. Maybe my giblets were overcooked...not sure... With that being said, everything besides the giblets was great. I'll probably make again, but will just leave out the giblets.
Everyone at Friendsgiving LOVED this gravy
I have seen many useless recipes for making different gravies but this is the first one that does it the correct way, making a roux!!!It is excellent.Congratulations to the writer. Thank You, Bill
Tasted great, but I had nowhere near 2.5 cups of turkey drippings (minus fat), so I added some water with chicken boullion.
Perfect giblet gravy... simple.
Easier than the gravy I had been making for years where I had to slowly add a milk/flour mixture which eventually would turn into cement by the end of dinner (made me wonder what it did to my insides). Tastes YUMMY too! Missed a star because I did add about a teaspoon of cornstarch when the gravy wasn't thickening up enough for me, even after sitting for a while per the recipe. Didn't have to add much salt. Will make again !
My first try with a scratch gravy recipe ... awesome! Easy, and well received! Will do this again!
This was great gravy
It's pretty good
I had to add more flour to thicken it. Still looking for the perfect gravy recipe.
I made this gravy for Thanksgiving and it was different than what I'm used to, but that being said, it was quite delicious. Usually gravy is a little too greasy and this was not at all. Will make again!
Excellent recipe! I always double it and use any leftover gravy in my cream of turkey soup.
I cooked all the giblets in broth as specified but only added the liver for the last 10 minutes so it isn't overcooked. It's a little bit of trouble removing the meat from the neck but well worth it. I also chopped the giblets finely. I used the broth form cooking the giblets to make the gravy. It was delicious. The result wa
this was a good recipe. I added some boiled egg and it turned out to be great. Thanks for the recipe.
My hubby LOVES giblet gravy and I used this recipe for the 1st time...his mom used to make it...5 stars from him and a place in my Keeper box!
This was easy to make, but kind of bland in taste.
Great recipe and very easy!!! Will use from now on! Thanks
Yes I have tried it and love it .
Our gravy turned out perfect!! We aren't fans of sage, so I left it out. I'm not an expert on gravy making, but in the absence of our mom at this dinner, this recipe performed perfectly!! Sorry Mom, the potatoes didn't miss you at all!! LOL
Tasted good but the liquid-to-flour ratio was off: I ended up having to thicken with more cornstarch after the simmering time because it just didn't get thicker.
Nice and easy gravy. I prefer a cornstarch with water mix to flour and drippings. I made it both ways and it's much easier with cornstarch. I used a little less pepper and sage. Perfect compliment to my slow cooker turkey.
I made this for Thanksgiving my family loved it. I will be making this again.
Add some chopped boiled eggs and it's perfect!!!!
I loved this recipe, dont listen to other people about the additional flour needed as I added less than a tablespoon extra and it became way to think. Just make sure you make the roux properly and you will be fine. I left out the giblets from the gravy, but I did use them to make the stock that made the gravy.
this is what i know to be giblet gravy from family holiday dinners... and this time i made it! i doubled the recipe for i was feeding more than 6 i used all the innards, if i had kept to the original serving size i probably would have used only half the liver but with doubling i used all. I did pick meat off the neck and actually left the neck in the gravy as a request from my brother..ha. and i did add some cornstarch to thicken in a bit. everybody loved it and the neck was a fun topic. hehe
Perfect!
I'm not a gravy person but you can't have Thanksgiving turkey without gravy, you'd have a riot on your hands! However, this recipe was quite tasty and super easy. Even my stepmom who hates organ meat liked it. I made stock from the giblets and then pureed the stock and giblets before mixing them into the roux. I didn't find it to be too bland but then again I used tons of garlic in my turkey brine and my stock was well-seasoned.
My hubby made the gravy yesterday for Thanksgiving. It was very tasty and easy to prepare. Consistency was just right. Much better than any gravy from a jar. We didn't have any sage on hand so he substituted thyme instead. I made sure he didn't have any lumps prior to turning the heat up by using a hand blender. Will definitely be preparing in the future.
This gravy is much better than any canned or powdered gravy I have ever tried. I added the giblets while cooking, but strained and pressed them through a sieve before serving so that the gravy had a nice smooth consistency, but still had all of the flavour. I will definitely make this recipe again.
not great al all. hard to make work
Excellent flavor and very easy to make. I also added an egg, otherwise I wouldn't change the recipe a bit. Thank you!
I didn’t have drippings. I boiled giblets in stock w onion and celery, the grated up to make gravy. Not my best, but all liked
easy and tasty. YUM.
I just made this amazing I doubled the recipe it turned out so good . I dont make gravy but today is Thanksgiving. thank you for your recipe
Yummy and not too much work.
I had to add corn starch to make it thicken enough to be "gravy" consistency, but the flavor was fantastic!
Very easy, delicious recipe. I added roughly chopped mushrooms and it was a hit!
I read others reviews. First time making giblet gravy. This recipe should include how to cook the giblets - I googled it (pioneer woman). Boil giblets about 45 minutes. take as much neck meat off as you can. finely chop this and other giblets (all parts) finely. 1. I suggest using low sodium broth as mine was too salty. 2. I think I ended up using almost double the drippings to get the flavor where I wanted it. 3. I only used half the giblets and that was enough to please a crowd. I think too much would turn some people off. I had a jarred gravy as an emergency back up, let others taste test both and everyone chose this! Good first go at it!
Thank you so much for the recipe. I may have to cook more turkey's thru the year just to have the gravy. Amazing recipe and very easy to make.
It will definitely be on the menu from here on after.
Great recipe. Came out better than the turkey.
This gravy is delish!! This photo shows the gravy before I added more water to it the next day to the left overs. So it's a little thick in this photo but it tasted so good! My kids gobbled it all up! The next day I used the gravy for turkey pot pies and I added water to the gravy when I reheated it over the stove. I was kicking myself for not adding more water in the first place but now I know for next time. It's probably important to note that I made four times the recipe in one sitting - so that might be why it came out so thick. Anyway enjoy this! It's so dang good. I was heavy handed with the drippings and the giblets!
Woohooo! I can never get Gravy to work. A little fresh Parsley added. Great Recipe!
This was my favorite dish at Thanksgiving. I also added chopped bell pepper and half of a yellow onion. Tastes fantastic over rice. I also used Chicken Stock because that's all I had on hand. Tasted absolutely wonderful.
Pretty good.
Good, but I recommend sifting the flour to prevent lumps. Be sure to use a skillet, not regular pan.
I just made it along with the stock recipe! Delicious!
We absolutely loved it. There's nothing like making a delicious gravy for your holiday turkey.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections