Easy Giblet Gravy

This gravy is delish!! This photo shows the gravy before I added more water to it the next day to the left overs. So it's a little thick in this photo but it tasted so good! My kids gobbled it all up! The next day I used the gravy for turkey pot pies and I added water to the gravy when I reheated it over the stove. I was kicking myself for not adding more water in the first place but now I know for next time. It's probably important to note that I made four times the recipe in one sitting - so that might be why it came out so thick. Anyway enjoy this! It's so dang good. I was heavy handed with the drippings and the giblets!