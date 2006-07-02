Mashed Sweet Potato Bake

Our family will not even consider eating if this is not on the menu!

By Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a large bowl, blend together the sweet potatoes, milk, orange juice, eggs, vanilla, sugar, salt, butter, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pour into prepared casserole dish.

  • Mix together the 1/4 cup butter, brown sugar, flour and pecans; sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 84.4mg; sodium 315mg. Full Nutrition
