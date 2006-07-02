Mashed Sweet Potato Bake
Our family will not even consider eating if this is not on the menu!
Our family will not even consider eating if this is not on the menu!
Really good. My husband doesn't eat sweet potatoes and he liked it. My changes were to use 4 1/2 cups of potatoes, omit the white sugar entirely (sweet potatoes are already sweet) and use 1 1/2 T. of butter in the potato mixture instead of 3. I kept the topping as in the recipe. It's a flexible recipe. You could eat this for dessert.Read More
I made this for holiday and wasn't impressed. No one really ate it. I will stick to traditional candy sweet potatos next year.Read More
Really good. My husband doesn't eat sweet potatoes and he liked it. My changes were to use 4 1/2 cups of potatoes, omit the white sugar entirely (sweet potatoes are already sweet) and use 1 1/2 T. of butter in the potato mixture instead of 3. I kept the topping as in the recipe. It's a flexible recipe. You could eat this for dessert.
This was amazing! Everyone thought it was a hit! The hint of orange is what I think makes it so great. I only used 1/4 of the white sugar it called for and everyone said it would have been too sweet if I had used the amount of sugar the recipe calls for. Try using 1/8 cup of sugar instead of the stated 1/2 cup and see what you think.
I made this receipe for my boyfriend and his mother and father.....What raves I got about it. I baked the potatoes in the oven at 400 for an hour and then followed the receipe. I only add a little more cinnamon. This an absolutely great receipe for any time of the year.
Yummy and sweet, but sweet potatoes don't need this much sugar! I decreased the amount, but I felt it was still too sweet. Next time I'll only add 1/4 cup of brown sugar, if even that. Otherwise it was good!
very good,we loved it cut back on the sugar and it will be perfect
Awesome! I made it without the nuts, as my husband is allergic, and was worried that it would negatively affect the taste, but it was fantastic!
made thisw last year for the first time, everyone loved it and I didn't have any left to take home for later.:( Since I only make this at the holiday season, I couldn't find the recipe till I looked up work 'bake' instead of casserole!I am so happy.
If you are a sweet potatoe eater, you have to try this. Cut the sugar in half. It was delish. Great dish to take for potluck. YUMMY!!
I made this for holiday and wasn't impressed. No one really ate it. I will stick to traditional candy sweet potatos next year.
Awesome. Easy. MMMMMmmmm. I'm no chef at all and this was sooo good. My husband said it was like something his grandma would have made. Big hit.
Family members who said they didn't like sweet potatoes were surprised it was so good. I didn't have nutmeg so I substitutes pumpkin pie spice for the nutmeg and cinnamon. It was delicious!
My family loves this. The only change I made was to not put any sugar in the sweet potatoes. We loved the topping, but if by chance you have leftovers, don't reheat it in the microwave. The topping gets soggy.
This is a yummy dish. I put everything in my stand mixer and let the machine do the work for me. My dad later told me that he bakes his sweet potatoes, which is much easier than cutting them (they're so hard!) and boiling, and it also makes for a firmer texture. Also, I made my dish the night before since I had so much cooking to do. I wish I would have waited to put the pecan topping on just before cooking instead of letting it sit overnight - I think it would have been better that way. My man and 2 year old son loved this, of course - it tastes like dessert!
Excellent! I substituted walnuts, because that's all I had. Substituted oats for half of the flour and cut in 2 Tbsps butter before putting on top and used 2 Tbsp less butter in sweet potatoes. Cut back a little on sugar. Also added a tiny bit of ground ginger to sweet potatoes - maybe 1/8 tsp. I could have eaten the whole thing! Great recipe.
Made this tonight, I had to omit the topping due to someone's mouth sensitivity. I added 2/3 cup of light brown sugar to the sweet potato mixture and baked for 35 minutes at 400. It turned out great!
This was so good it needs to be illegal. I did follow other reviewers suggestions and omit the sugar in the actual sweet potato mixture. If I hadn't, it would have been way too sweet. I did add a tbsp. of orange zest. The sweet potatoes were so fluffy. This was wonderful. A nice addition to my Easter table. (I wish my camera hadn't died this morning. This is a beautiful dish. This would be wonderful on an autumn themed dinner celebration.)
WOW! this hands down the best sweet potato bake ever! My family is still talking about it. We added a slight handfull of oats to the topping and it is to die for! Thanks for the great recipe.
This recipe was a total hit for Thanksgiving even with those who don't like sweet potato. I did double the recipe and add a cup of unsweetened coconut that I divided between the sweet potato and the topping. This will be a Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition from now on.
My favorite recipe so far. It is very similar to a recipe my mother used for years but the orange adds a special touch. Did not add the white sugar as suggested - definitely would have been too sweet!
Didn't used any white sugar in the mashed potatoes, and added a little bit more orange juice. Very good!
This was pretty good, my husband is from the South and I have been looking for a recipe for the sweet potatoes that his mom used to make. We enjoyed this one, but omited the carmel topping for mashmallows -- just like moms!
I made this recipe with my 10 yr.old granddaughter and she did most of it herself. It was fabulous!! It was gone before I barely got some!! Will definately make again. We cooked the sweeet potatoes from scratch but I am sure canned ones would work too. We like the freshness of raw ones. Fantastic side dish for any occasion. Thanks for the new family favorite.
Awesome recipe! I tried it out on my neighbors about a week before Thanksgiving and they loved it! So when I made it for both my husband's family and mine on Thanksgiving, everyone requested it for Christmas! I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 13X9 pan. Definitely a keeper!
Used heavy cream instead of milk, and I did not have the orange juice, This dish was great, I make sweet potatoes every year, this was the first time I tried this recipe and I will look no further for any more recipes, This is a keeper!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have been making this recipe for over 25 years and have passed down the prep chores to oldest daughter. It is always requested side dish, year after year! This is the perfect match for that special turkey or ham.
i used the others' advice and didnt use as much sugar...and i sure am glad that i didnt. with the sweet topping, it would have been too much.
Had stacks of sweet potato once so I made this for a potluck dinner. Most people loved it and wanted the recipe but I didn't personally like it - something to do with the texture or flavour or something.
Absolutely the best sweet potato recipe I ever made!!! My father couldn't get enough of it! Next time I will omit the white sugar. Just too sweet, I will defenitely make these again, thanks!
Amazing, awesome, wow! Everyone at Thanksgiving loved it (even my husband who doesn't like sweet potatoes said it was OK!) Will make this every year, and probably a few more times during the year for myself! :D Thanks!
OMIGOSH!!! This was so delicious! The topping was satisfyingly sweet, and the sweet pototoes were not too sweet like a lot of recipes are. Yumm!
I usually panic when it comes to trying a new recipe especially for a group. But, this was so easy to do and turned out fabulous. Everyone loved it.
Was great just as recipe stated.
This was absolutely wonderful! I made this for thanksgiving and was a hit. I have tried other recipes that didn't quite cut it. This one was by far my favorite! I doubled the crumb toping, however. I love the topping! I made it in a 13x9 pan and turned out wonderful. This will definately be a traditional Thanksgiving recipe for our family!
Ok well I'm pretty disappointed in myself for not recognizing this recipe for what it is...not a dinner side dish but more of a dessert. I'm not really familiar with sweet potatoes and have only made them as fries or had them mashed. As I was making it I was thinking that it was a little strange for a regular side but when I tasted it I definatley knew...this tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie! Although it wasn't what I had been expecting it was still good. I wouldn't make it for dinner again, but maybe for dessert.
I love trying different sweet potato recipes and this one is very good. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This recipe was wonderful and easy to make.
this was absolutley marvalous!! Everyone loved this even after all the protesting that I wasn't making the traditional candied yams. The only thing I did different was that I doubled the sweet potatoes and left everything else the same. it was the perfect amount of sweetness. This will be my new thanksgiving sweet potatoes from now on!
This dish went over wonderfully at my Thanksgiving get together--even my husband a sworn hater of sweet potatos loved this dish! Thank you!
This has fast become one of my favorite comfort foods. I use a few substitutions, namely brown sugar for white sugar and coconut oil in place of most of the butter- otherwise it is so perfect! Really hits the spot for breakfast or dinner!
way way yummy!!
Excellent! This is so yummy it tastes like sweet potato pie. I was tempted to serve it as dessert!
Thhis is a wonderful recipe. I took it to a potluck at work and there were several people who did not like sweet potatoes and they loved it! I used grated fresh nutmeg which spiced it up. Thank you, Carolyn for sharing this recipe. Yum, yum.
I didn't use nearly as much sugar but it was AMAZING. The whole fan loved it.
Sorry. I just realized I wrote a review for the wrong recipe! The recipe I rated below was the Twiced Baked Sweet Potatoes. Sorry for the mistake.
really sweet (almost a dessert dish) everyone loved it
What a wonderful recipe, I made this the first time in 11/02 and will always make it, I have people asking me for the recipe, wish I could take credit for it, Thanks Carolyn
This is SOOOO good! It's better than pumpkin pie. I used heavy cream in place of the milk and apple cider in place of the orange juice. It was to die for! My whole family loved it!
My 8 yr old loved, 6yrold wouldn't touch and hubby ate one helping . He likes a swt pot pie better. I don't like swt pot anything,but I like this cold not warm. The crust was yummy.
I was raised on sweet potatoes with marshmallows, my favorite. I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving, and I have to say this has taken the lead. My husband and I loved it. It's soo good, I'm confident enough to make it again for Christmas at my parents house! I did take someone's advice in an earlier review and only did 1/4 of the white sugar. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
This was just too sweet and mushy. We did not enjoy it at all. I made it for the holidays and no one touched it after the first bite.
I've been making this for the past 5 years for Thanksgiving. My entire family loves it. I usually do use less sugar than it calls for.
very yummy!
my go to recipe for holiday sweet potatoes
just tried it, I love It! I now have my dish to pass at Thanksgiving!
The picture is misleading as that is clearly a phone pic from the Texas Roadhouse. I managed there for six years,the signature white plate baked swwet yam and if you zoom in you can see the wood grain table. Nice try not to mention this is a casserole recipe not a baked yam recipe. it tasted okay but I was put off by the false advertising.
This is heaven in a baking dish. So stinking good.
Delicious! To keep it simple I just roasted the sweet potato and topped it with pumpkin butter and marshmallows.
love this- just like my nanny used to make- even the non sweet tater folks loved it- thanks for bringing this back to my thanksgiving table!!!!(used walnuts- what I had- and what we like)- great recipe!!- I boiled taters til just under done and mashed the ole fashioned way- with a masher- not the mixer- I like a little texture- perfect!!!!p.s.- cannot believe there has not been a photo posted--yum
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections