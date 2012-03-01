Mandarin Orange Gelatin Salad
A friend taught me to make this years ago - without a recipe. It is very quick and easy. The sweet, creamy salad is great as a cool, refreshing side dish or dessert.
One container of cottage cheese is plenty for this salad. I like to triple the oranges in this salad and I add one bag of mini marshmallows to help soak up some of the "juice" that comes when this salad sits. My husband swore up and down that he didn't like "fluffy" salads until he tried this one and ate three bowls, back to back.Read More
One container of cottage cheese is plenty for this salad. I like to triple the oranges in this salad and I add one bag of mini marshmallows to help soak up some of the "juice" that comes when this salad sits. My husband swore up and down that he didn't like "fluffy" salads until he tried this one and ate three bowls, back to back.
Great recipe! My mom makes this every year during the holidays. She also adds crushed pineapple, it makes it extra good!And, she puts some of the mandarin oranges on top!I actually made it this year and my kids can't wait to eat it.
Thanks for sharing, Linda. This salad is yummiest with apricot jello and some added crushed pineapple. Its quick and easy for buffets and church suppers if you need a last minute dish.
I'm always on the look-out for healthy snacks I can prepare for my children. My son and I both enjoyed this dessert very much. Instead of the mandarin oranges, I used canned peaches, chopped and drained. I have made this in the past using peach gelatin and it's delicious. I used fat-free cottage cheese and fat-free cool whip. I will definitely make this again. Thanks
This is a hit at any party. I also take this to funerals as it can be dropped off the night before. Never come home with leftovers. Strawberry is also a hit
This is a very easy and delicious recipe to make. You can also make different flavors by changing the Jell-O flavor and adding different fruits. I am a big fan of mandarin oranges so this was super yummy to me! Thanks so much Linda!
This is comfort food. My family made jello salads for every family outing during my years at home. My mom used to use a blender to smooth out out the texture and then add the fruit. I love dishes like this - 5 minutes to put together! I recommend using small curd cottage cheese. I used fat-free cottage cheese, and sugar-free whipped topping. Unfortunately, I didn't have any mandarin oranges on hand - and it was fine without. This had 2-3 hours to set, but could have used a little more. Enjoy everyone - and thanks for sharing!
Update: Made this again for a luncheon, this time I added marshmallows to it (posted pic). Original review: I used this recipe, but kind of combined it with another recipe that I had. I was a little nervous about putting the powdered gelatin in with the other stuff, and not actually making the jello per say (ie boiling the water). But it actually turned out really well! I subbed the cottage cheese for 8 oz. of sour cream and added cherries & crushed pineapple. My 3yo is calling this 'shark salad' since we got the other recipe with the cherries and cr. pineapple from the kids section of our local newspaper and the section was about sharks, LOL! (: Thanks for the post! My 3yo had like 5 bowls through the day!
This has been a favorite of mine for years! It's so quick and easy. I use it for a lot of church potlucks!
can also use lime jello and pineapple
My grandmother made this salad for me, by request, when I was a child. I now make it for my own children who absolutely love it. As mentioned, this does go over very well at family gatherings, especially with children who are picky eaters. So quick and easy; perfect for those evenings when the family asks, "What's for dessert??". :)
A variation of this recipe--which have we affectionately christened "Pink Stuff"--is a must for all our family get togethers. We use strawberry flavored gelatin mix (dry) and drained pineapple tidbits or drained crushed pineapple in place of mandarin oranges. We recently started adding fresh sliced strawberries and blueberries to it...pure bliss! This light salad/dessert goes well with a heavy meal. I serve it in an older Princess House ice bucket for that added splash of prettiness...tea cups/saucers also make a nice presentation! Quick, easy and so DELISH! Recommend using the thawed frozen whipped topping as the you-whip types of topping do not work for me.
So glad to have this recipe! Funny story...I'll keep it short...A co-worker brought this to a work pot luck...I was so excited, afterall it was one of my favorites. She didnt like me so well..when I told her it was one of my favorites, she grabbed it and put it away in the fridge. HaHa now I can make my own! Thank you !
very nice and light with just the right consistancy for us.I used all your ingredients but used low fat,low carb products.Thankyou.
I love love love this! As dessert or as a sidedish.
Easy to make, perfect as a light side dish with summer meals.
I have had this desert for years on the holidays. My mom discovered this many years ago and it became a family tradition. This is my moms favorite holiday desert. It is sad that she can no longer make this for herself and we have moved out of state. My sister doesn't cook on the holidays so my mom may never get this desert again.
I made some changes based on what I had in my cabinets so I used canned strawberries and strawberry/banana jello instead. I thought this was good but I think its just a bit too sweet for my taste to eat plain. I liked it spread on a bagel for breakfast.
I have made this same recipe with strawberries, and it is great as well.
Love this-this can be doubled to feed a bigger crowd if need be.
I remember my mom making this for my 5th birthday and I have loved it ever since. I have made variations with 1 small box of cherry and 1 small box of orange jello. I also prefer to use small curd cottage cheese to cut down on a potential mouth full of cheese-only and usually add additional oranges or a can of pineapple chunks. can't wait to make this same recipe for my kids some day. Thanks
this is really good. i'm going to try it next time with strawberries and strawberry gelatin.
I love this recipe, so easy, and a little good for you. I think that next time I will add more oranges.