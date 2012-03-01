Mandarin Orange Gelatin Salad

27 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 10
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A friend taught me to make this years ago - without a recipe. It is very quick and easy. The sweet, creamy salad is great as a cool, refreshing side dish or dessert.

By LMDINCO

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, blend the thawed frozen whipped topping, mandarin oranges, cottage cheese and orange flavored gelatin mix. Chill in the refrigerator 2 to 3 hours before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 483.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022