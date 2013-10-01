Pretzel Salad

I made this tonight and it is so awesomely good!! I had no problem with the pretzel crust. Came out perfect. I let it cool for about 1/2 hour. (For the cream cheese mixture I used confectioners sugar-same amount instead of white sugar) Been making this cream cheese mixture for 35 years now and always with confectioners sugar. (I make it to put in a graham cracker crust-chill and either eat it plain or with blueberry or cherry pie filling on top) I layered the cream cheese mixture on top of the pretzel crust and made sure it was all the way to the edges to keep jello from seeping through. (I used 3 8oz. cream cheese for more flavor and a thicker layer) I didn't chill after this layer. I poured the cooled jello on top and then added the strawberries so that I could spread them all over evenly. I used frozen strawberries cut in 1/2 and added about 1/3 cup sugar to them to take some of the tartness away as they were thawing. After 4 hours the jello was still not set up so I put it in the freezer for about 45 mins. and then it was perfect!!! Will definitely be making this again. Might try the raspberries and raspberry jello next time.