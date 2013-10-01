Pretzel Salad

This is an easy and decorative three layer salad consisting of a pretzel crust, a cream cheese center and a strawberry Jell-O topping. It's just plain delicious.

By Susan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix crushed pretzels, margarine and sugar.

  • Press crushed pretzel mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish, and bake in the preheated oven 8 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Blend together the cream cheese and sugar. Fold in whipped topping and spread evenly over cooled pretzel mixture.

  • In a medium bowl, dissolve the strawberry flavored gelatin in boiling water. Mix in strawberries and set aside to cool for 15 minutes.

  • Pour gelatin mixture over cream cheese mixture and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
