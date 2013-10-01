Pretzel Salad
This is an easy and decorative three layer salad consisting of a pretzel crust, a cream cheese center and a strawberry Jell-O topping. It's just plain delicious.
This is an easy and decorative three layer salad consisting of a pretzel crust, a cream cheese center and a strawberry Jell-O topping. It's just plain delicious.
This is a good dessert - the picture on this recipe is a little deceiving...it's not a trifle...it must be baked in a 9x13 pan. Otherwise, great stuff. Best on the 1st day. Crust can get a little soggy. To stop strawberry mixture from running into cream cheese - refrigerate *well* after adding cream cheese layer and before adding strawberry layer.Read More
I'm only giving this recipe one star because it's ABSOLUTELY IMPERATIVE that you refrigerate the cream layer fully before adding the jello layer! I'd even refrigerate the jello but not allow it to start setting. This really should be included in the recipe! I added cooled jello over the cream cheese mixture, and the cream cheese is clumping and floating to the surface. PLEASE REFRIGERATE IF YOU WANT THEM TO REMAIN FULLY SEPARATE!Read More
This is a good dessert - the picture on this recipe is a little deceiving...it's not a trifle...it must be baked in a 9x13 pan. Otherwise, great stuff. Best on the 1st day. Crust can get a little soggy. To stop strawberry mixture from running into cream cheese - refrigerate *well* after adding cream cheese layer and before adding strawberry layer.
This is the best pretzel salad from this site. For some reason the ingredient measurements are perfect and they work. Delicious. Thanks for the post.
I had a similar recipe years ago and had lost it and missed it. When I found this I made it for my family at Thanksgiving. My boyfriend ate about 1/3 of it before we even got to my Mom's house. I had to make it a second time that weekend. I also do frozen raspberries with raspberry jello, and I found I prefer pretzel crumbs to crushed pretzels with bigger pieces. I now crumb them in the blender. I also think the 1/3 less fat than cream cheese neufchatel cheese is better tasting in this than cream cheeses (and I by far generally prefer cream cheese)
This is a very delicious salad/dessert. The problem with it is that the pretzel crust always gets soggy the second day and makes it unappetizing. A friend of mine brought her version to a pot luck and she had inverted the ingredients...jello first, cream cheese second, and pretzels last. It was still just as beautiful and good tasting and the pretzels didn't get soggy! I thought you may want to try it and see what you think. I'll always do it upside down now!
I'm only giving this recipe one star because it's ABSOLUTELY IMPERATIVE that you refrigerate the cream layer fully before adding the jello layer! I'd even refrigerate the jello but not allow it to start setting. This really should be included in the recipe! I added cooled jello over the cream cheese mixture, and the cream cheese is clumping and floating to the surface. PLEASE REFRIGERATE IF YOU WANT THEM TO REMAIN FULLY SEPARATE!
So delicious and easy. If you let each layer cool and sit completely (the crust, cream cheese and fruit jello top), it all stays intact with no soggy crust. Perfect recipe for the Holiday BBQ. Thanks for sharing!
a couple of years ago I attended a baby shower for a friend and the young lady's godmother had prepared this jello with a couple of modifications--she used raspberry jello and frozen raspberries to replace the "strawberries" and a very unique twist; instead of crushing the pretzels she left them whole I love to cook and eat, so of course I asked her for this recipe and she would not share. My daughter and came home and found this recipe and modified it--IT IS delicious--each time I make it I always get complements and requests for the recipe--and of course I give it to everyone---so you may want to experiment and see the uniqueness that the whole pretzels have on the salad..
Excellent recipe, only make sure that you thaw the strawberries before adding to the jello because your jello will freeze up and not have a smooth texture. Because the recipes didnt specify on the strawberries my jello was lumpy.
I love this salty- sweet combination. I even made it low sugar using splenda & sugar free jello.
My family has made this recipe for years, except we use pinapple juice instead of water in the gelatin to give it more zing, and top with fresh fruit to match the flavor gelatin used (usually strawberry or raspberry). Wonderful desert and can be made the day before.
MY FAMILY LOVES THIS RECIPE! WE MAKE IT FOR A DESSERT. IT CAN BE COMPLETELY MADE SUGAR AND FAT FREE. I MAKE IT THIS WAY FOR MY SISTER, WHO IS A DIABETIC.
try with black cherry jello and raspberries - the best!!!!
This was good. I will try to reduce the calories next time I make it by using some of the suggestions in the comments. I reduced the recipe by half and used and 8x8 glass square pan. I made the pretzel crust and the cream cheese topping the night before. I stored both separately in the fridge over night. In the morning I prepared the fruit/jello mixture (after defrosting berries.). I allowed this to chill for 45 minutes. Meanwhile I spread the cream cheese layer on the crust then chilled again. I added the berry mixture, covered and chilled for four hours. It was delicious, if a little too sweet, and sliced perfectly.
Great recipe only one flaw with the directions. When it says to add the sugar to the cream cheese and whipped topping, it doesn't tell you how much to add either the 3/4 cup or the 2 tsp. I knew which to add because I do all the kitchen work at my house but for the new people they won't know so can you update your directions?
We all love this dessert, but am I the only one that adds mini marshmallows to the cream cheese layer? Fold in a cup or so of the mini marshmallows and it really adds something special.
This recipe is pretty good and I'm not a huge fan of pretzels. I did bake my pretzel/butter mixture in a 9x13 pan and then transferred it into a trifle bowl like the picture above. However, the layers are very thin if you follow the exact measurements so I suggest if you are trying to make a trifle with this recipe and you want it to look like the above picture, double the recipe or else it won't fill but half of the bowl. Oh, and definitely do not forget to let each layer cool COMPLETELY before applying the next layer. I left the cream cheese layer in for the longest so the jello layer wouldn't seep through, which was about 3 or 4 hours. Overall, nice recipe.
This recipe is just like my moms-almost- my moms has 3 tablespoons in the pretzel mixture and 1 cup of sugar and 8 oz of cool whip in the creamcheese mixture! Like other reviews: BE SURE TO LET THE BOTTOM LAYER COOL, REFRIDGORATE THE MIDDLE LAYER, AND I EVAN PUT THE JELLO MIXTURE IN THE FRIDGE BEFORE PUTING TO LAYERS TOGETHER, TO INSURE THE LAYER STAY IN THEIR CORRECT SPOT! also mix the sugar and cream cheese well before adding the cool whip. I also take my finger around the edge of the dish after i put the cream cheese layer in, that way I make sure that no jello gets into the pretzel part. I love this dish! Family favorite!
It's a great recipe...I'm going to make it for dessert to bring to our potluck Christmas supper!
Mmmmmm. So good! Tip for keeping the pretzel crust from getting soggy: spread the cream cheese mixture all the way to the edge of the pan so you form a good barrier before adding the jello. My husband didn't like it, but all the more for me! Woohoo!
Great recipe!! I have been making it for years. It is not a trifle recipe, and I would put it in a 13x9 inch dish. After mixing the frozen strawberries in the jello I put it in the refrigerator until it is soupy. Which only takes a few minutes!! Enjoy!!
this was yummy! i followed the recipe exactly but for some reason, my pretzels didn't harden at all. i baked for 9 minutes and then cooled in the fridge for a while and it was still not hardened at all. so i put it all back in a bowl, and added about a stick of melted butter to it, baked again for 8 minutes and then it hardened. dunno why that happened. i also used raspberry gelatin and fresh raspberries instead of strawberries. yummo
I have made this many times in the past and love it! I could never get the pretzel layer right though as it never hardens enough. (I use unsalted crushed pretzels.) I make sure each layer is cooled before adding the next layer to the dish. I end up having to drop (with a spoon) the cream cheese/ cool whip layer on top of pretzels because they are still loose and not sticking together. Don't know how to fix this. I mix the jello and frozen strawberries together and let it cool in the fridge for a bit. When it starts to jell, that's when I add it as the next layer. This is an extended family favorite, as well!
This went over great at a family dinner. Very easy to put together and very tasty. I got a little lazy while crushing up the pretzels so ended up with a sort of chunky crust that had an odd texture. I would be more thorough next time :) I think using fresh fruit instead of frozen and omitting the Jello would make this even better.
Best recipe for this dish I have tried. Fixed this for a friend who is on a diet using reduced fat cream cheese, Smart Balance for the margarine, Splenda for the white sugar, and sugar-free jello. Not as tasty as the original but not too bad either!
It was easy to make but if you want to put in a bowl like in the picture you do need to adjust. I doubled the recipe, but it was too much. I would recommend doubling the first two layers, but not the strawberry layer, it makes way to much. Otherwise very tasty.
Very good... just make sure to refrigerate between the cream cheese and jello layer.
I made this tonight and it is so awesomely good!! I had no problem with the pretzel crust. Came out perfect. I let it cool for about 1/2 hour. (For the cream cheese mixture I used confectioners sugar-same amount instead of white sugar) Been making this cream cheese mixture for 35 years now and always with confectioners sugar. (I make it to put in a graham cracker crust-chill and either eat it plain or with blueberry or cherry pie filling on top) I layered the cream cheese mixture on top of the pretzel crust and made sure it was all the way to the edges to keep jello from seeping through. (I used 3 8oz. cream cheese for more flavor and a thicker layer) I didn't chill after this layer. I poured the cooled jello on top and then added the strawberries so that I could spread them all over evenly. I used frozen strawberries cut in 1/2 and added about 1/3 cup sugar to them to take some of the tartness away as they were thawing. After 4 hours the jello was still not set up so I put it in the freezer for about 45 mins. and then it was perfect!!! Will definitely be making this again. Might try the raspberries and raspberry jello next time.
I've made this for years and it's one of my favorites. Not only is it delicious and refreshing, it's easy to make. Unlike one reviewer, I love the flavor combination of the salty crust and sweet top layers. This can be served as a sweet salad or as a dessert and I've had it many times at showers and luncheons. It has a very pretty presentation, with the bright red and the white layers. If you've never had this, I highly recommend you try it.
I made this for a small Christmas get together and it was a hit. A few things I did different was I used raspberry jello like others have mentioned but instead of just one type of fruit I used frozen mixed fruit with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. I also wanted a better presentation than a 9x13 pan so I used a springform pan. The recipe as is fit perfectly. I also baked it for the same amount of time as the recipe calls for. Then just before serving I ran a hot knife around the edge to loosen the salad from the sides. It was beautiful.
Always a family favorite! Yummy!
Very good flavors, sweet & salty. Easy recipe if you refrigerate each layer well. Let prepared Jello sit in fridge for 45 minutes before spreading it (good tip from another rater). I had a bit of trouble with the pretzel crust -- didn't hold together well; I probably didn't crush them evenly enough. Next time I will use the pre-crushed pretzels crumbs if I can find them.
I followed the recipe's directions without any substitutions. Both my husband and I agree that the salad would be better with the jello layer in the middle rather than on top (as written). I ended up throwing half of this away as neither of us wanted to eat it after 2 servings.
I make this every year for thanksgiving. here are some modifications: Instead of strawberry I do raspberry Jello and frozen raspberries. They help cool down the jello. Do make sure that the jello is starting to set up before you put it over the cream cheese layer. I also like to add canned and mostly drained pineapple chunks to the cream cheese layer. I love the extra fruit. Everyone loves this and sadly, I only make it for thanksgiving. I should make it more often!
Sweet and salty! You can't help but go back for seconds with this recipe!
I make this recipe all-time in summer. I also done it with frozen raspberries and raspberries gelatin.
This is one of my family's favorites that I have made for years. I use suger free jello and 1/2 the sugar in the cream chese. Today for Fathers Day I decided to do 12 individual ones so I used my ramekins . Follow the recipe, for the ramekins I used 1 Tbl of pretzel mixture, 1 Tbl of cream cheese mixture and fill to the top with jello. Had enough for a 9x9 dish to finish it off.
I didn't want this to be soggy so I took others' advice and let the crust cool completely. I also used fresh strawberries, as I'd think the frozen would make the crust soggy as they thaw. It was a hit! And no soggy crust!
very tasty but crust gets soggy quick! also, i would suggest chopping/pureeing the strawberries before mixing them with the jello-- makes for a prettier presentation
My husband and I both think this is delicious! Make sure you don't overbake the pretzel crust.
I've made this recipe numerous times. It always gets rave reviews and disappears quickly. For a change, I like switching out the strawberries with raspberries. Yum!
I made this for a holiday bbq and everyone went crazy over it. The adults liked it just as much as the kids did. I followed the recipe exactly and didn't change anything.
Love this dessert! I use raspberry jello and 1 bag frozen raspberries. Make sure that you seal off the cream cheese layer before pouring the berry-jello mix on top or it will seep through! Do this by making sure the cream cheese mixture is up against all sides of your dish and no holes or cracks are there for liquid to sneak through!!
It tasted as good as it looked it was a big hit at thanksgiving I'll make this one again !!!
This is the best. My mother in law has been making this one for years and I swear every time she brings it to a shower or party it gets rave reviews from everyone. Very easy to make.
delicious! I had a hard time getting the cream cheese mixture smooth - probably should have let the cream cheese get warmer.
Underwhelming. The crust seemed good. The creamy whip part was good. The strawberry gelatin was ... gelatin. I have to say that after all was said and done. I just didn't think it was very good. I won't make this again.
One of my favorites. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was a hit!!! Delicious!!
I've made a similar dessert without the pretzel crust...so going to make this with an added layer of green jello with crushed pineapple over the crust, the cream cheese layer, and the red jello on top for a holiday themed dessert.
This has always been a classic in my husband's family - the same recipe! For those non-jello lovers out there (like myself), this is about the best way to serve it. The pretzels add consistency to the deal.
My aunt used to make this for every family get together. Everyone in my family loves it. I do not like pretzels or cream cheese but the combination of the sugar and and butter makes everything work together. I love it and am serving it to my boyfriends family on Thanksgiving!
Fantastic
I made this for Easter and it was really good. My family loved it!
I wasn’t so sure about this, when I was making it. It didn’t look all that good. But the taste, wow...it was pretty good. Will make again!
I have been making this recipe for ages now and it goes to all family functions and holiday meals. However, we are not huge strawberry fans so...a lovely substitution that I use is Raspberry geletin and packages of frozen raspberries. This cuts back on the sweetness and adds some "tang" to compliment the salty flavor from the crust. Try it and ENJOY!!! It is a WIN - WIN recipe!
I grew up on this salad. We called it "Pretzel Jello." I've converted many a skeptic on this dish! Delicious stuff.
This was good but not exceptional. I think that the cream cheese filling would be awesome if it were doubled and that would make the dessert much better.
I made this receipe today.It was very easy to make and tasted great.Next time I will do 1st pretzel mix,jello mixture and then cream cheese mixture,because the the jello mix and cream cheese mix run together if you go after the receipe.I also used suger free jello, reduced fat cream cheese and light cool whip.
YUM! My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. A few things - 1. Let the strawberry mixture sit for 15 minutes in your fridge in order to completely cool & not have the cream cheese come up. 2. The 9x13 pan was a bit small for all of the ingredients so next time I'm going to only use 1 1/2 C pretzels and 5/8 C butter so that we can have a thicker strawberry layer. Otherwise, we loved it!
I love the different textures...what could be better than strawberries, cream cheese and cool whip. YUMMY! Follow the recipe exactly and it will turn out great! Hint: frost the cream cheese mixture all the way to the sides of the container and cool your heated ingredients before combining.
I made this dessert exactly as directed the first time but I couldn't stomach the Jell-o separating and causing the crust to be soggy with liquid (water) in the pan. That was gross. SO, I made it a second time, and, instead of Jell-o, I just put cherry pie filling on top. Now I always use either cherry pie filling or blueberry pie filling on top.
Made this for a party and everyone loved it!
Have made this many times. I prefer raspberry jello and frozen raspberries. Everyone loves this recipe.
This was awesome. The first thing to go at the bbq potluck. I baked the pretzels in a pan and switched them over to a prettier dish for presentation purposes. Yummy!
Very good recipe however I put 6oz pecans with the pretzels. Plus I used gluten free pretzels and it worked out fabulously. I'd like to use something other than Cool Wipe the next time. Hydrogenated vegetable oil isn't a favorite of mine. It tastes great though!
I love the jello. My husband loves the other parts. Definitely will be repeating.
This is an old tried and true recipe that I misplaced. I was excited to find it listed here in a trifle dish. I'dve never thought of it! Made in trifle dish for a party-it worked perfectly. Many raves from attendees for presentation and taste :)!
We love this salad but use frozen raspberries and raspberry jello instead. Frozen strawberries are mushy so much prefer the raspberries and raspberry flavor over strawberries
Easy enough and a crowd pleaser! I always make a little extra of the pretzel bottom to up the salty-ness and I love it!
Wow, Tastes wonderful! I didn't change a thing, it turned out perfect! I was confused weather to use sweetened strawberries, or non sweetened, since it didn't specify. I froze my own sliced strawberries which I lightly sweetened. I also like the crushed pretzel crust. I have had this before (someone else made it) with bigger pretzel chunks, I prefer them ground as in this recipe. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This recipe has been in my family for as long as I can remember... its awesome and one of my favorites! YUM!
this was pretty but got soggy to quickly... didn't go over well at potluck
my family loved it. will definitely make again.
Super easy to make and delicious. Took it to a party and it was gone before I could even have a bite. Instead of store bought whipping cream I whipped half and half ( I like the texture and the sweetness of homemade w.cream), make sure you spread it all the way to the walls of your dish, so that the jello doesn't leak through. I had the first two layers in the freezer for about 5 minutes before I spooned raspberries and cooled jello (raspberry) on top. I had it in the crystal tall bowl, looked gorgeous and it is absolutely delicious. The kids and adults loved it. Great recipe for Christmas.
Delicious! My mom made this for years, and I now make it as well. Always a hit for any party :)
This recipe has been enjoyed by our family for a # of years. Thank you for reminding me again.
YUMMO! Thanks!!
Wow! This is my new favorite recipe! Tastes like strawberry cheesecake! In the recipe it said to crush pretzels, I put the butter, sugar, pretzel mixture in the food processor. It turned out like a graham cracker crust, delicious! Thank you for a great recipe!
I absolutely love this. It's very rich, and most people at the luncheon where I served it could only handle one small serving. But they all raved about it.
I love this salad! Jello is never a huge hit at Thanksgiving dinner, which is fine with me because I get the leftovers! I used pineapple juice in place of water but even if I hadn't, it still would have tasted great!
This is an excellent dish, particularly if taking to pot luck-sorts of functions. The creamy filling and strawberry layers are so good, I am making them together without the pretzel layer from now on. The one problem I had was the pretzel layer was too salty, to my taste. This would be easy enough to fix by using low-salt pretzels. Also, I used butter instead of margarine; a sweet butter would also help to make this crust less salty.
We love this, I have taken it to many pot-lucks, we generally don't use it as a dessert, it is usually a side dish, but it is delicious enough to be dessert! It's imperative that you use the strawberries when frozen, they will soft set the jello, otherwise you will have cream cheese mixed in with your red jello! It's usually not really pretty on the top but I top mine with whipped topping and a few fresh strawberries.
I've made this before from a different recipe - this one was easy, quick and delicious. Everyone loved it and the bad thing was I didn't get to bring leftovers home. It was gone!
I had this the first time YEARS AGO and lost the recipe. But now I have it again and the people I make it for RAVE about it. I am always asked to bring it to the office lunches.
I made this dish today and it was a hit! I agree that the picture can be deceiving because I went out and bought a trifle dish just for this recipe but, I did get to use it. After I baked the pretzel crust, I transferred it from the 9X13 pan into the trifle dish and pressed it firmly. Anyhow...GREAT recipe!
Perfect recipe for this traditional salad/dessert.
this is just a classic and delicious recipe everyone loves. you can't go wrong with it.
This recipe was very much a disappointment. The picture of the truffle dish was never mentioned in the recipe. I would of used a smaller square pan and you have to cool the layers before adding the gelatin mixture. When I followed the directions I had a huge ugly mess that even my kids didn't like. No I wouldn't try this again.
This dessert is fantastic! I had it at an office party and could never find the recipe. Now I can't wait to make it!
Made this for a family reunion. Everyone loved it. I am now asked to bring this dish to all family functions! Easy and delicious.
Fantastic, you have to make it. Put cream cheese and whipped topping in refrigerator for 1/2 hour or so to stiffen it up.
Love this recipe. It was a hit at an office party. I crushed the pretzels to somewhat small pieces and found that worked better with the butter and sugar.
When I served this to a friend I was so embarrased because it was so ugly. THEN, we tasted it. OH MY GOODNESS... Bliss! Taste alone gives it a 5. Next time I will put the jello on the bottom, cream mixture in the middle and the pretzel mixture on top. I'm wondering if it will be more attractive that way? Loved it!
I have been making this for years. It is always a big hit at family gatherings and potlucks. The sweet and salty combination is wonderful. Most people never guess that the crust is made from pretzels.
i don't know what i did wrong but the pretzel part didn't work at all for me - when i spread the cream cheese mixture over the baked pretzel crumbs, they all came up! like they weren't packed together at all. i food processed them into fine crumbs, and followed the recipe exactly as far as amount of butter and cooking time, then let it cool probably 20 mins before spreading.
Great fun pretzel desert for a hot summer day. It's refreshing to taste. Be careful when baking the pretzels mixture so they don't burn. You can also use fresh strawberries for less liquid.
Perfect sweet & salty mix.
I have been making this for years and love it!! Although it's called a salad, it could easily be a dessert. It does take some time, but is worth every minute. It's great for potlucks or family dinners - I always get rave reviews. I highly encourage you to try it if you haven't!
I used gram crackers instead of pretzels and made the best Strawberry Cheesecake dessert! This is a highly requested recipe come Thanksgiving.
This was very good but the leftovers will become mushy. Great flavor.