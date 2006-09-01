Snow Ball Dessert

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is light and fluffy, and if you like fruit, you'll love this dish!

By Lesslie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the thawed frozen whipped topping, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice, pineapple, maraschino cherries, bananas and pecans. Chill in the refrigerator approximately 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
777 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 97.7g; fat 44.4g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 44.8mg. Full Nutrition
