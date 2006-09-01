Snow Ball Dessert
This recipe is light and fluffy, and if you like fruit, you'll love this dish!
This dessert is light and sweet. THe recipe makes a ton - I made it for six and had it left over. Could not stand the idea of throwing it out because I enjoyed it so much, but the bananas started to turn. Suggest you halve the recipe unless you know your crowd will eat a lot of this.
I made a few changes to this recipe, since it made so much and the bananas turn dark. I only used 1(16 ounce)container of whipped topping. I reduced the sugar to only 1/2 cup. Omitted the lemon juice and bananas, and added a small bag of marshmellows, & 1 can of coconut. I also used the cherry juice to make the dessert a nice pink color.
Family LOVED this!
An easy dessert to make and will satisfy your sweet tooth. Use lemon juice or pineapple juice to coat bananas to prevent the bananas from turning black. I also added only 1/4 cup of sugar.
I was looking for a quick, easy recipe to use for some fresh cherries. This one caught my eye, and so I used fresh cherries rather than maraschino cherries. I also took suggestions from previous reviews and deleted the bananas and lemon juice and added a couple tablespoons of coconut. Since I didn't have any sour cream, I used cottage cheese after running it through the food processor. I also added miniature marshmallows and deleted the sugar. The finished product had a surprisingly good flavor with not much sugar! Will definitely make it again. Thank you for sharing it.
It was yummyyy
Cut the recipe in half, as per the reviews. Everybody enjoyed it and wanted to rename it the Banana Split desert. YUM!
