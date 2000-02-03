Tuna Noodle Casserole III

4.2
251 Ratings
  • 5 130
  • 4 86
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

A quick layered casserole with tuna, cheese and egg noodles. Experiment with different cheeses and soups to develop your own family recipe! For variety, add chopped celery, peas and/or carrots.

Recipe by Marie

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a 1 1/2 quart glass casserole dish, layer noodles, butter cubes, 2 slices of cheese, 1/2 of the tuna, and 1/2 of the soup. Repeat the layering with the remaining ingredients. Top the casserole with bread crumbs.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 28g; cholesterol 113.6mg; sodium 1072.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022