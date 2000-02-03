Tuna Noodle Casserole III
A quick layered casserole with tuna, cheese and egg noodles. Experiment with different cheeses and soups to develop your own family recipe! For variety, add chopped celery, peas and/or carrots.
Very good with a few adjustments - mixed 1/3 cup milk, 1/3rd cup sour cream, 1/4 tsp cayenne, and 1/4 tsp season salt to soup; Sprinkled parmesan cheese over casserole instead of bread crumbs; Cooked for 20 minutes. Casserole came out moist and had a great flavor - even the kids loved it (which doesn't happen that often).Read More
This was excellent - good comfort food for a cold night. I took a few pieces of advice from the reviews and it was perfect. I added 1/3 cup milk, 1/3 cup light sour cream, a sprinking of salt, and a sprinkling of dried onion flakes to the original recipe. I didn't have american cheese so I substituted some sharp cheddar - SO yummy! I also mixed everything together instead of layering which distributed the flavors well. Enjoy!
You can't beat this classic, for a cheap & easy week night meal. I leave out the butter (you won't miss it) & add milk (refill the soup can & pour it in). Also, I put in just the soup, milk, noodles & tuna for the first 2/3rds of the cooking. Then take it out and give it a stir and place the cheese and breadcrumbs (or crushed potato chips) on top for the rest of the cooking. You'll never go back to Tuna Helper!!
My kids loved this. That doesn't happen unless it's fast food or pizza. I added about 1/2 cup sour cream, salt, pepper and a little garlic for taste. The second time I made it I doubled the tuna because we really like tuna. I used more bread crumbs and cooked it for 30 minutes. It makes great leftovers - which in my house is most important because that means it's my lunch for the next day.
Very easy and quick! I did substitute cream of chicken soup for the mushroom soup and it was delicious. (Not big mushroom fans in this family) The hubby and kid loved it! Great for a cold winter's night. I will add this to the recipe rotation! Thanks!
Awesome recipe! My Fiancé wanted a tuna Casserole for his birthday dinner. I thought to myself "why does he have to be so difficult". I found this website and followed the recipe using Velveeta cheese,added sour cream and milk as one of the reviews suggested. This made it very creamy and gave it an extra flavor. I also used bread crumbs and parmesan cheese for the topping. Great recipe and easy too
This was a nice simple. tasty dish. Good for busy days. The only thing I may change next time is to use less noodles. I like sauce, and the noodles kind of sucked it all up. But very good!
This was really good. I added about a half cup of peas to mine. Next time I'll use 2 cans of soup, I like mine a bit saucier. For the cheese, I didn't have American so I shredded some Colby/Jack and it was really good.
This was so boring. I followed other suggestions and I added 1/3 cup milk and 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, and used Colby Jack Cheese, doubled the tuna and it was still bland. I mixed everything together instead of layering. Definitely needs 2 cans of soup. I think next time I will use extra sharp cheddar and lots of it. Also per other reviews I will mix Parmesan cheese with the bread crumbs. The bread crumbs don't toast and make a good crust on their own.
Thanks to my pals on the recipe exchange, I made this.....I had leftover buttered noodles with peas, this was nice and easy to use up my leftovers. I real shredded cheddar and added some plain bread crumbs to the top. Kid friendly. Thanks!
As suggested by other reviewers, I made some changes and came up with the following: 1 16oz package cooked rotini (similar to ziti), 1/4 c. butter, cubed, 1 1/2 c. shredded provolone/mozarella cheese, 1 12 oz can tuna drained, 2 cans cream of chicken soup, 2/3 c. sour cream, 2/3 c. milk, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1/4 tsp. cayenne, salt and pepper to taste. Place all ingredients in a large bowl or stock pan and mix up. Pour into a 8"X12" casserole, sprinke with parmasean cheese. Bake at 350F for 20 minutes. So easy. Everyone ate it without compaints. Will use this on a regular basis! Thanks to everyone for your ideas. This is definitely a keeper.
An instant family favorite. Can't get enough!
Was very, very good. Added sour cream, garlic powder, cayenne, onion powder, milk, extra can of cream of chicken & shredded cheese. Mixed everything together. Put parmesan cheese & bread crumbs on top.
5.31.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/19521/tuna-noodle-casserole-iii/ ... This is one of those recipes you really don't need a recipe for;but since you have one, you try it - &(still) like it! :D I used two cans tuna,reserving the liquid.I added that with the soup & about half cup milk.Also added an eighth teaspoon cayenne pepper.A good amount(not spicy really, but good) for kids & adults.I also used shredded velveeta (about a cup in & half cup on.Just mixed everything together in the pasta pot.Topped with crushed (bottom of the bag) potato chips(over that half cup velveeta shreds).BOTH KIDS ATE IT. BOTH! 12&14!Yeah, really. Surprised me,too. :) Later: regular cheese was fine- & better for you.Just had velveeta in my fridge somehow before. :D Remember to hold back on the black pepper, if you're adding cayenne. 2/13Looking back to remake this since it was such a hit,I realized I didn't mention I didn't add any butter,SUBBED the shredded cheddar,& didn't use any breadcrumbs.Gee,where do I get off reviewing this anyway?!? ;D Btw,my mom used to do the breadcrumb deal&I liked it that way,too. And,put cheese directly on the casserole,not on the chow mein noodles or potato chip crumbs.On very top, it glues everything together. :( :D Crispies on top. :)6/13 Tried w nacho cheese soup,reserved tuna liquid&enough milk to fill soup can, 12 oz tuna, same c cheese in,1/2c on,still added the cayenne&was fine.Topped w potato chips,but maybe corn chips ... K asked if was healthy&w
Loved this recipe. I used all the original Ingredients listed and added a 1/2 cup sour cream as suggested by Jenni from review of Aug 10, 2005. It was delicious and we had no leftovers. My boyfriend told me that is was BETTER than his moms family recipe. Thank you Marie & Jenn, this will be made may more times. Oh & another thing, I was feeling lazy that day and didn't wanna add to all the dishes I already had to wash, so I didn't measure a thing. I eyeballed everything and it still came out perfect. Thanks.
Per another person's post, I added 1/3 cup sour cream and 1/3 cup milk to the soup. I also added a couple handfuls of frozen peas and I mixed the bread crumbs with some melted butter for the topping. It turned out delicious!!!
delicious...
SO TASTY!!!!! I used a can of cream of chicken since my family does not like mushrooms! I will make this again
Added sour cream per suggestion, just mixed it all up. Everyone loved it!
Great! Made a lot of changes based on other reviews. Added 1/3c milk and 1/3c sour cream, a sprinkle of seasoning salt and dried onion. Left out the butter, melted a couple TBSP and mixed it with the bread crumbs and some parmesan. Subbed 1/2 c shredded cheese and one slice of american. Would've added peas if I had them. Good base recipe. Thanks.
I didn't like it too much.. it was salty, but might have been because I put two cans of mushroom soup, but I also upped the egg noddles
This is an excellent and quick recipe for lunch at work. make it the night before and put it in the fridge
I made this for dinner and it was great! i did make a few minor changes i buttered my backing dish and added milk and dried chopped onion to the soup. i only added a thin layer of bread crumbs on the top so it wouldn't be dry. I will for sure make this again in the future.
Surprisingly good for such a simple recipe. I might try to cut the butter down in the future, just to make it a little healthier.
My Husband loves this dish. I did add 1/3 cup of sour cream, 1/3 cup of soy milk and an extra 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup. Really easy and fast....and GOOD.
This was a great base to build on! I used 12oz package of noodles, 2 cans of tuna, 1 can cream of mushroom and filled empty can with milk, 1/4 cup mayo,1 cup shredded cheddar, half cup peas,pepper and garlic powder. Breadcrumbs on top.I omitted the butter. YUM! So creamy and a lot of flavor! Everyone loved it, I didn't have any leftovers!
I cook this a tad differently.. the main difference is canned chicken rather than tuna. I double the recipe to cook in a 9''13'' pan. However, I put one can cream of mushroom soup and one can cream of chicken soup. I mix them together before layering into casserole. I also put crushed up, buttered, Ritz crackers on top. It is so yummy this way. Though it needs additional cooking time if you want your food hot rather than a little warm. Everyone loves this, every time I make it. It's in our favorites rotation!
I thought this was good. I left out the cheese and added frozen mixed veggies... and used cream of chicken instead of cram of mush...
Made this for the family tonight. It was really yummy. The only thing I did was added a bit of cheddar cheese. The kids & I loved it. My husband is at work so he hasn't had the chance to try it yet. But everyone else thought it was a hit :o)
Really good. My husband said this was good old fashioned Tuna Casserole. I didn't layer per se because I'm lazy. I just mixed in Mexican blend cheese along with the other described ingredients. And put a light layer of the grated cheese under the bread crumbs on top. Very good.
as written, it was dry and needed more pizzazz
My family and I liked it. I did add the milk and sour cream (garlic salt and parm. cheese on top) and mixed all the ingredients together (except for toasted bread crumbs - put those on top). Next time I will try shredded cheese instead of the cheese slices next time. Yum!
This was very good. I used two cans of soup, and shredded cheese, since that's what I had on hand. I also added some cayenne pepper and paprika, too. Just for a little kick. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed someone's suggestions for this recipe and it turned out great.
Could be better. It needed a bigger dish and was somewhat dry. It also needed to be in the oven longer than 15 minutes. If I had heated the soup beforehand it might have been better.
This is so delicious, fast, and easy. A total hit!
Quick and easy. My wife is not a big tuna fan but likes this casserole
Quick, easy and especially good!
Excellant! But I followed the advice of others. I used the block velveta cheese and used a lot more then what 4 slices would be. And I added 1/3 cup milk and 1/3 cup sour cream to the soup and mixed it in. But the taste is great and it was nice and creamy...even the next day at work! Thanks!
I loved this recipe, it's so easy and my kids eat it! I use one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cheddar cheese and then omit the shredded cheese, it seems creamier that way. I do though sprinkle pepperjack cheese on top to give it some zip! Thanks for sharing!
My family loves this recipe. I use velveta and add more then what the recipe calls for. It always turns out creamy and delish!
You can never go wrong with Tuna noodle casserole. I added peas and corn. I might add more cream of mushroom next time. It was an little on the dry side. I also just mixed everything together in a separate bowl first (no layering) and used shredded cheese instead.
It was decent. I would make a few modifications for next time: add an additional can of tuna, add a splash or two of milk, and use shredded cheese instead of cheese slices. The bread crumbs on top give it a nice texture.
Made a few additions as to previous reviews: used 1 can cream of mushroom & 1 can cream of chicken--used 12 oz of noodles & 2 cans tuna; 1 can mixed vegetables (drained); cooked 1/2 cup of sweet onion in the butter; 1/3 c sour cream; 1/3 cup milk, 1/8 tsp cayenne, 1/8 tsp paprika, pinch of celery salt, 1/4 tsp regular salt, & a few grinds of fresh black pepper; I did use 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese instead of American--mixed in 3/4--mixed all together rather than layering and topped with Panko bread crumbs, the remaining 1/4 cup cheddar and 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese. A bit more time in prep, but worth it with the additional flavor....YUM!
Fast. Tasty. Kids like it. Can't get much easier than that!
YUM YUM! My picky son had seconds! I made some of the modifications as others have suggested. So good!
Great basic recipe! I make two 2 Qt casseroles and freeze one but I like to substitute the cream of mushroom soup for one can of cheddar cheese and one can of cream of chicken and then cut out the rest of the cheese. A can of cheddar cheese actually has less calories then a can of cream of mushrooms and I think it makes for a cheesier casserole
I didnt layer the ingredients I just threw it in a big bowl and mixed it all together. Then I pours half the mixture in a baking dish put some cheese on it and put remaining mixture on top. I didnt want it to be too cheesey so I didnt put any cheese on top. I have made this with just cheese slices and with the slices plus cheddar/monterey jack. It as better with the chese mixure. This was really good to my husband and I neither of us had ever tasted Tuna Cass before. It has become a staple in our monthly rotation!
love this! so simple i felt i could add or take away depending on my mood. Really easy when you mix it all together before adding to the oven!
I did not like this recipe much. I don't think it had much flavoring. Needs more tuna and more cheese.
Yummy!
This recipe gave me a lot of ideas, but what I ended up making was almost a different recipe (although a very delicious recipe!). I used rotini noodles, substituted a little milk and sour cream for the butter, stirred everything together with 1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar (instead of layering with American slices), added 1/4 t. cayenne, used panko mixed with olive oil for the topping, and baked for about 2o minutes. This is a terrific base recipe that you could modify in many ways. It's definitely getting added to the weekly rotation!
Really good quick dinner. I have used different cheeses though. Everytime I make it I use whatever I have in the fridge. It always turns out great
Excellent recipe! This is the tuna casserole recipe that I have been looking for. Thanks!
The only tuna casserole my family will eat,I think it's the layering!update,I made noodles from scratch,added a topping of choice,even better!
A hit with the kids! I changed the recipe slightly -- I used about 1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese instead of the slices, and used 1 tsp. butter and 1/4 cup milk instead of the butter cubes. I mixed everything up, sprinkled with cracker crumbs and baked. Both my kids took seconds and my son (age 4) said he wanted to eat it again tomorrow night too!
I have two small children and make this about once a week - by demand. My three year old can't get enough. I like to follow the recipe exactly, but when there isn't time, I heat the remaining ingredients (less the crumbs) in a pan while the noodles cook and stir to combine when they are done. Just as delicious!
I added frozen peas, mixed all the ingredients together instead of layering it and topped the entire dish with parm. cheese and bread crumbs. Very good and so quick to make!
This is a good basic recipe; however, I think just as is I would find it bland. I added 1 tsp garlic salt, 1 tsp hot hungarian paprika and 1/2 tsp ground pepper to the soup mixture and the resulting flavor was very good. Per other reviews, I mixed the soup with 1/2 cup milk. I used whole wheat noodles to make it a little healthier and halved the butter. Topped it with bread crumbs mixed with parmesan cheese. Great cold weather comfort food!
Excellent! 4 out of 4 people at the table took seconds and said it's a "keeper" - thanks!
My family really liked this. I added 1/3 cup sour cream 1/2 cup milk, and instead of sliced cheese added some velveeta not too much probably 3/4 cup or so. It was very good!
with a few adjustment's this was the best tuna and noodles I have ever had!! I took a few referal's from other comment's. I added- 2 can's of cream of mushroom soup, 2 can's of tuna, 1/2c. sour cream, about a cup of milk(I added the milk till it looked as creamy as I liked didn't really measure) sprinkled top with parmesan cheese, bread cube's, 20 min. after cooking I put french onion's over the top and baked 5 more min.
Simple and easy and the kids loved it!!
I use Alfredo sauce (2 jars), 1/2 block VELVETA cheese and add PEAS & CORN - along with spoonfull of sour cream.... sometimes sub Rot. Chicken from Costco instead of Tuna.... family loves it.
I took prior advice and added some peas and a second can of mushroom soup. It was nice and saucy. I didn't have bread crumbs (& didn't feel like making any) so I used crumbled ranch potato chips. My family loved it and it didn't take much to fill you up.
This was good! I added a canned of drained peas to it and swapped out the bread crumbs for french fried onions- that was a delicious move! I also didn't layer like the recipe said. I just mixed everything together, grated cheese on top and pour the french fries onion on top of that. I think however, next time I'll add two cans of tuna- but I'll definitely be making this again and again!
There is no better comfort food than this -- and no easier recipe! Marvelous, simply marvelous. My husband loved taking the leftovers to work the next day. The kids even liked it!
I mostly followed this recipe. I used Marzetti frozen noodles instead of the egg noodles. YUMMY! I also followed the suggestion about using milk instead of butter, and it worked fine. I added shredded cheddar cheese to the mix instead of sliced cheese, baked 10 minutes and then added bread crumbs to the top and broiled for a few minutes. This was absolutely perfect. Not too tuna-ee.
Had to add cayeene, salt and pepper so it would have enough flavor. Used shredded cheddar in layers and then topped with bread crumbs and shredded parmesan. With those additions...very tasty!
My husband and I loved this recipe! I did make some changes as adviced by others. I added 1/2 can of milk, and instead of layering, I just mixed everything together. I topped it off with cheese and bread crumbs!!
I did a few things different. I added frozen peas with the layers and used shredded cheddar instead of american cheese. I also mixed in some sourcream and milk with the cream of mushroom soup. Overall, very yummy and easy to make. Thanks!!
I used whole wheat noodles as that was all I had on hand. It still came out good. Adding another can of tuna does no harm with an extra slice of cheese. I just mixed everything (except the cheese)in a bowl, placed in baking dish and then topped with cheese and flavored bread crumbs.
Not great. I don't know why it received 4.5 stars. Pretty plain- as simple as it sounds.
i have the same receipe but mine calls for 1 can of peas it is a great and easy receipe. the peas add a differnt tast i just can't explain thanks, joy kocher
I made this for lunch today, it was yummy! I, too, used 1/2 c of sour cream mixed with the soup. I'm not a fan of American cheese, so I used Havarti cheese instead, plus Ritz crackers for the topping! I will definitely make it again.
This was very easy and good. I took other review advice. 1/3 c milk, 1/3 plain yogurt (no sour cream) and added seasoning with the cream of chicken (not a mushroom fan) soup. mixed all ingredients together. I also put in a handful of frozen mixed veggies. And the last 5 min of cooking i added fresh tomatoes. used grated cheddar. I would probably leave off the bread crumbs next time, because i only had Italian seasoning crumbs and i think it was a bit much. But crushed crackers would be great. Thanks!
Per other reviews, added an additional soup can of milk and 2 TBS sour cream and i'm glad I did because it was just the right consistency. I skipped the butter. Added an extra can of tuna, 1/3 cup red onions, 1 cup of frozen peas, 3 cloves of garlic, sea salt, & course black pepper. Cooked for 10 minutes, stirred, and covered with crushed croutons and parmesan and cooked for an additional 10 minutes. This was pretty good for a basic casserole dish!
My husband really like this and said he'd have that again, he doesn't care much for tuna noodle and I've tried other versions from this site.. good job! It's on my list for the upcoming grocery trip! Oh and we used spaghetti noodles, I followed the first reviewers suggestions with cayenne-milk-sour cream-parmesan-and-cheddar: it came out great! Update: We've made this a million times it seems! Today we made it with homemade cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom soup and mixed it all together prior to baking instead of layering it. So much faster and extremely tasty!
My husband really enjoyed this. I'm not a fan of tuna noodle casseroles but I thought it was good for a change. The only thing I changed was I added an extra can of tuna and probably added more bread crumbs. I think next time I'll add some peas to it. Will do this again.
This is wonderful! A must for anyone who wants a quick meal and does not want to sacrifice great taste. I highly reccommend this recipe, it will definatly become a staple in my cookbook!
I'm going to have to say this is my new top recipe for something to make for dinner really fast without having to go to the grocery store to buy ingredients! My husband really liked this and thought I had spent a lot of time in the kitchen making it. I ended up using 1 1/2 cans of tuna, 1/2 cup milk as other reviewers had mentioned and added grated parmesean cheese to make it look(and taste) better. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
Good
Good, simple recipe. It would have been good as-is, but to make it healthier, I used whole-wheat wide egg noodles, skipped the butter, and used fat-free cream of mushroom. It was still tasty!
quick, easy, and very good!
So simple and delicious! I used colby jack cheese because my family isn't partial to american cheese.
I mix up the "filling" while I am cooking the egg noodles using the microwave to thaw frozen veggies (mixed veg or peas or both)so it will cook more quickly. I eyeball the noodles and only stir in what I think I need to make sure it doesn't get too dry. I use a handful of cheddar rather than the American. I also use crushed ritz or corn flakes for the topping rather than boring old bread crumbs.
This is the first time I've tried making Tuna Noodle Casserole and this is a great basic recipe! I also used a sour cream and milk instead of butter and thought it was good that way. I added peas for something extra. I think it would have been a little boring for me without the peas. I also used whole wheat Ritz crackers for the topping and drizzled 3 Tb. butter over it instead of bread crumbs and Whole Grain spiral noodles instead of egg noodles. My husband and I both thought it was awesome with the whole grain noodles so I'll probably just use those in the future and we both LOVE Ritz cracker topping. I think next time I'll add a few spices.
This is the tuna casserole of my childhood. I love this stuff! Even my husband who usually won't go near a casserole approves! I substitute the American Cheese for grated mozzarella and muenster. Yum!
I also made a few adjustments, and the result was the first tuna casserole I actually enjoyed. I added sour cream, onion, salt & pepper, cheddar cheese (rather than slices)and I added parmesan cheese with the bread crumbs. I also mixed everything together rather than layering it.
I made this with a small can of peas (drained) and shredded Mexican Cheddar-Jack cheese. It turned out great and made excellent leftovers!
I followed previous suggestions and added sour cream, milk, and cayenne pepper to the mushroom soup. I also topped with French's friend onions instead of bread crumbs. It was a huge hit!!
easy and good. I sliced 6 slices of velvetta cheese instead
This wasnt the best tuna casserole I have ever made. It ended up really bland. i had to add a lot of salt. I also mixed everything together and added some sour cream and extra cheese. I also did potato chips on top instead of bread crumbs.
adding the cayenne,milk and sour cream from the first reviewer gave it a great kick. thanks EKYSMITH LOVED IT!
good with addtions of 1/3 cup milk 1/3 cup sour cream 1/4 tsp cayne powder and 1/4 tsp season salt. cooked for 30 min
This was a good filling dish. I also added 1/3 c milk and 1/3 c sour cream, some pepper and onion pwd to the soup. I used double the amount of American cheese, and mixed italian bread crumbs with melted butter for the top. This is a lot easier than the "Tuna casserole from scratch" here on this site, although the scratch recipe is very good, too.
Good recipe but bland... still tweaking it. Definitely could use more cheese and tuna.
I made this and it came out wonderful! My family loved it. Only thing I changed is i added some garlic powder, black pepper, and crushed red peppers on top of the first soup layer and on top of the whole casserole since my family and I adore spicy foods. Other than that, I didn't change a thing!
As somebody who is just learning how to cook, I found this to be a wonderfully simple, delicious, and affordable recipe that I will definitely be making again! It was not overly fishy or cheesy, and was very filling.
