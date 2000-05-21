Super Grouper

A super simple broiled grouper fillet recipe for all of you grouper groupies. Fillets 1 inch thick take about 12 to 14 minutes to cook properly. If using thinner fillets, reduce cooking time accordingly.

Recipe by Shirley

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine melted butter and lemon juice in a small bowl. Brush 2 tablespoons of this mixture on a piece of foil placed on the broiler pan.

  • Mix together garlic salt, parsley, paprika and white pepper. Sprinkle spice mixture on both sides of fillets.

  • Bake fillets until meat flakes, about 10 minutes. Brush fillets again with lemon butter and spread with mayonnaise. Sprinkle with paprika before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 44.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 146.9mg; sodium 410.2mg. Full Nutrition
