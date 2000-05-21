Super Grouper

I made this dish for my husband because he loves fish and I thought this would be a new spin on our usual marinade. I tweaked this according to what we had on hand and to make it a bit healthier: we used less butter (about 1/4 cup), a little bit of minced garlic, fresh ground black pepper instead of white (didn't have white), and eliminated the parsley flakes (didn't have any). We also grilled it instead of broiling, as we prefer the flavor of grilled. I tasted the marinade before applying it and it was very tasty. However, I did not taste the finished product (I am picky about the types of fish I eat and I was unsure if what we bought was "real" grouper). My husband, however, loved the flavor the fish had. He really liked this marinade and suggested we use it again next time for our grilled mahi mahi. Will definitely be keeping this one as a standard fish marinade!