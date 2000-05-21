Super Grouper
A super simple broiled grouper fillet recipe for all of you grouper groupies. Fillets 1 inch thick take about 12 to 14 minutes to cook properly. If using thinner fillets, reduce cooking time accordingly.
Made with 1.25 lbs fish, based on reviews: doubled seasoning using Old Bay instead of paprika, halved butter (LOVE butter and still only used half). Bake 350 for 10, then broil for 2.5 each side. The eaters will melt- so nummy. Primo recipe- takes 20 min, tops.Read More
This was just "okay" for us. It didn't really have alot of flavor and there was WAY too much butter! I baked it at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and then broiled it for 7 minutes (my fillets were very thick). I may try this again sometime, but I would definitely use less butter and more (or different?) seasonings next time. Oh yeah, and I'm STILL trying to clean the mess out of my oven from all the splattered butter... LOL!Read More
Superb fish dish. Texture and flavor is out of this world. Half as much butter is just fine as there was lots left over. Use this base recipe for all fresh, flaky fish. I may try a bit of sweet white wine for bull nose dolfin. Be sure to turn when broiling as the browning gives a nice texture and crunch.
The recipe title says it all! This was indeed, super! The only changes I made were to substitute garlic powder for the garlic salt, and I added a bit of dill, and a bit of salt-free lemon pepper to the spice mix. I added some fresh squeezed lime juice (from a quarter of a leftover lime) in with the lemon juice/butter. I baked the grouper for 10 minutes @350, then broiled for about 5 minutes to finish it off nicely. My fillets were thick. I loved the mayo/paprika topping too, and added some fresh chopped parsley over the fish. My room mate loved this dish too. Thank you Shirley, this one is a keeper!
This is the first time we made Grouper at home. This was fast,easy & very good. The cooking directions are confusing, oven temp-350 then broil? I baked for 5 min flipped baked 5 topped with maoy & broiled 3.
As someone else mentioned, this recipe is very buttery. Next time I will use about 1/8 of the listed amount. Otherwise I think it would have had a really good flavor.
I have been trying to build my repertoire of fish recipes, so after reading the first 10 reviews on this one, I decided to try it. Like most reviewers, I halved the butter (I only had 3 grouper filets). I substituted Old Bay for Paprika in the seasoning blend. The directions didn't mention broiling (although you prepared it in a broiler pan), so after baking for 10 minutes, I spread with mayo & sprinkled with paprika, then broiled for 2-3 minutes to lightly "crisp." a VERY GOOD recipe! (Glad I found it!) Thanks, Shirley!
I am not a fan of seafood. Im just beginning to try Salmon. My husbund braught this home from a deep sea fishing trip and we used this recipe. I loved it!!! I asked him the next day to cook it again. I reccomend this to everyone! It was so good! melts in your mouth and I had no idea it was fish.
This is so awesome! A no-fail recipe that wows even non fish eaters!
This recipe is very easy and delicious. I used 1/2 the butter and the Old Bay Seasoning as others suggested. My fillet was thin so I only cooked it for 10 minutes and it was perfect--nice and moist and flaky. I would definitely make this again.
Very tasty, although not as good I was expecting. We ate it as a sandwich with coleslaw. I think it would have been better as a meal. I like my fish a little crispier on a sandwich. I will make this again.
We doubled the seasonings (will triple in future), and only used 1/4 cup of butter, and will use LESS next time. I like butter and this fish was SO juicy with butter, it kind of shielded the flavor of seasonings. Still...very good! Will make again.
You may also use this recipe for Kingklip it's a less expensive fish in the south available during summer months.It's also easily cut in half for two adults portions.
My family loves fish meals and this is one that we will make every chance we get. At first the thought of putting mayo on was a turn off but it definately made it terrific.
very disapointed. It was as bland as bland could be.
Used on Mahi Mahi and was great!!
Pretty good, very simple to make.
Very good. I did sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning instead of paprika.
Easy recipe that even my picky boyfriend loved!
SO QUICK AND EASY...GREAT FOR A SIMPLE LIGHT MEAL. THE MAYONNAISE I THINK MOISTEN THE FISH A LITTLE AS BROILING DRIES IT UP. SERVE IT WITH PLAIN JASMINE RICE...NO MORE FRIED FISH.
Absolutely love this recipe. It's great on just about any kind of white fish. As others have noted, the butter needs to be cut WAY down. I made this tonight with about 2 tablespoons and it was still plenty. I also used garlic powder rather than garlic salt. Yum, yum, yum. Oh, and don't be afraid to mix up the seasoning. Sage and dill are great, too.
Really enjoyed this recipe. I used Snowy Grouper and was fantastic. Only change I made was to sub Crushed Red Pepper for the Paparika. My wife I like things a little spicier than most folks, so if you don't like spicy, stick with the way it is written.
Very Tasty! Very simple!
omitted the mayo and used a few tablespoons olive oil in place of butter. added the rest of ingredients and marinated for about an hour. very simple and tasty.
YUM!!! So good!
Not bad but not what I expected from the reviews that I read. Not sure if I would make this again or not. It was rather easy to make.
I made this dish for my husband because he loves fish and I thought this would be a new spin on our usual marinade. I tweaked this according to what we had on hand and to make it a bit healthier: we used less butter (about 1/4 cup), a little bit of minced garlic, fresh ground black pepper instead of white (didn't have white), and eliminated the parsley flakes (didn't have any). We also grilled it instead of broiling, as we prefer the flavor of grilled. I tasted the marinade before applying it and it was very tasty. However, I did not taste the finished product (I am picky about the types of fish I eat and I was unsure if what we bought was "real" grouper). My husband, however, loved the flavor the fish had. He really liked this marinade and suggested we use it again next time for our grilled mahi mahi. Will definitely be keeping this one as a standard fish marinade!
I doubled the ingredients (but 1/8 butter) and it still seemed so bland.
This recipe was "excellent" and very easy to fix. I love grouper - and I order it at restaurants often - I just didn't know how to prepare it at home. My husband was begging for more! Thanks Shirley!
Hubby and I agree this is the best fish recipe we've prepared! Can use less than half of the butter, though, and we didn't use any mayo. We put a Rosemary Garlic blend of seasoning on it, broiled for 2-1/2 - 3 minutes on each side after it baked for 10 minutes - mmmm.mmmmm.GOOD!!!!!
need to double the amount of spices used.
Great recipe but per other suggestions there is too much butter. Intead of garlic salt I just used garlic powder and I used Old Bay instead of paprika. Did not use the mayonaise and I baked for about ten minutes, brushed on the butter and then broiled. It was wonderful!
Oh so good! I'm not much of a fish person, but this recipe is awesome. Will make again and again!!
slight changes...tilapia and light mayo...divine!
Delicious! Definitely cut the butter at least in half and double or triple the seasonings, and the OLD BAY adds so much flavor! Fast--super easy.
This was good. I used Red Snapper instead of Grouper as the grocer was out of the Grouper & said Red Snapper was the most comprabable. I also reduced my butter by 1/2 and made only 1 pond of fish. This was good and easy and the whole family enjoyed.
This is my husband's favorite! There is so much flavor without overpowering the fish. It's hard to get Grouper up here in New York, so I substitute Swai which is similar in flavor. Thanks for this recipe, it's a keeper!
Excellent!!! We loved it!
This was not very good at all. I will not use this recipe again, there must be better ones out there.
This is a great recipe!!! I was sooo scared about cooking grouper for the first time but this recipe worked out great!!!
Awesome! perfect
This dish was okay, but I don't think I'll be making it again. For me, the flavors didn't quite blend.
Pretty tasty - nicely spicy. Omitted mayonnaise for personal preference. Went really well with a sweet potato casserole.
This is a very good recipe for grouper. It is my husband's favorite. Thank you.
Yum - this was really good. I used Nile Perch, cut the butter in half, and used lemon pepper instead of white. I found the cooking instructions were unclear. Here's what I did - it worked very well. I cooked it at 350 for ten minutes, then broiled seven minutes on each side, then spread the mayo, paprika and some more parsley on top and baked at 350 for five more minutes. Even my non fish eaters liked it.
This was just okay. I was expecting something great, and was a bit disappointed. It gets the job done if you need an easy recipe, but not very exciting.
I never had Grouper before. It was incredible! I also used less butter after reading the other reviews. This is a great recipe. So much tastier than frying fish and less mess. Thanks!
Great fish recipe, and simple too! I am a novice cook, and I was a little confused because the recipe says to preheat to 350, but the last step says to broil. I would just broil this.
As the others said, there is too much butter in the recipe (and I LOVE butter). It's no big deal at all as you brush the butter on the fish anyway, so just don't use all of it.
I agree with the other reviews, could have used half as much butter and there just wasn't much flavor. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great. I just kept thinking that there was something missing. The fish I used was pangaseus/swahi. Very bland
Excellent recipe! We loved this!
forgot the mayo but it was still amazingg
Great recipe. Even my son liked it who don't normally like fish. Will definitely make again.
I help prepare a meal for a friend who had heart surgery. He had just added fish to his diet and this recipe is what I used. He really like this dish and want this recipe to try again.
It was very good, no need to use the mayo. Also, use less butter there was much more than needed.
I probably shouldn't rate this as I differed on quite a few things but I'll share anyways. I brushed the fish as directed with the butter and lemon mixture and also added the spice mixture as directed. But rather than broil, I grilled the fish low heat for about 12 minutes - flipping it halfway through (I had it in a fish grilling basket). I omitted the extra butter and mayo at the end but I didn't even miss it. The fish was delicious. This recipe is so easy and I can guarantee that this will become a weekly favorite. I added a side of alfredo sauce over noodles with shrimp and garlic bread to finish out a quicky and easy dinner.
I cut the butter in 1/2 and there was still at least 1/2 of it left over. I would probably do 1/8 cup butter next time.
This was quite bland. It tasted OK.
used the seasonings but skipped the mayonaise. it was very good.
I made this exactly the way others did. It was spongy, so I put it back in the oven for another 5 minutes. This was a total of 20 minutes. Think we will grill the next time.
FABULOUS,,,DIDN'T CHANGE A THING.
Did not care for this recipe. The cooking time was off. The flavor profile was muted by the mayo.
This was excellent - I also used Old Bay Seasoning, instead of the other spices. I baked the grouper for 10 minutes and then put the oven on broil - until fish looked done, and flaked easily. The best recipe I've used for grouper!
forget the mayo
No way was this done in ten minutes in a 350-degree oven. Make sure you read the blurb at the top of the page (which is not included when you print the recipe), and not just follow the recipe.
I am not a fish person. My husband loves fish. He especially likes grouper. I saw this recipe and thought it would be an easy first try for to me prepare. With that said, it was very easy. The fish was flaky. My husband enjoyed it. I personally think I would like it better grilled with a crust on the outside. It is more of a texture thing for me. I did eat all of my portion--usually it is one small bite and I am done with fish.
Its very good, easy and fast. Even my very picky kids liked it!
Added onions, peppers, and brussel sprouts. Delicious!
Used about half the butter. I had to double the spice mixture, but not the liquid mixture, because I ran out. I substituted the paprika for old bay seasoning, and used about a half teaspoon instead of 1/8 teaspoon. I omitted the mayonnaise because that just didn't sound appetizing and I'm not a huge fan of mayo anyway. Turned out pretty good. The only thing is I would reduce the white pepper next time because it was strong.
I made this recipe with 1 lb. grouper. I used 2 TBSP butter and doubled the spices. I replaced paprika with Old Bay, but still used the paprika to sprinkle on the top. I was not going to use the mayo, but did just to try it. So glad I did! Giving it 4 stars because of all the adjustments, but will make this again.
Everyone loved it!
It was delish and we will definitely do it again. Will add fresh garlic to butter mixture next time. Easy and tasty!
Nice flavor and easy to make.
This was so flavorful. I really enjoyed it will likely use this again!
This grouper recipe is tasty. My husband loves to try new ways of preparing fish. We have even used this to prepare red snapper. Very delicious.
Definitely a keeper recipe. I added a sprinkle of dried parsley and dash of Angostura aromatic bitters. Would recommend cutting down the butter to 1/4.
Delicious!! Went lighter on butter and mayo and used old bay. Will use this for other white fish !
Yumm and fast. Made with parchment paper because they say foil is a factor in ALZ so I opted for the parchment and was leary about the mayonnaise but followe'd exactly and I LOVED HOW IT TASTED. Will check out the other recipes you have. Thanks for a great meal.
I absolutely love this recipe! I followed the instructions and only modified reducing the butter by half. Still made enough sauce so it wasn’t dry. I had it with a salad and it was delicious!
Definitely use 1/4 of the butter and double the seasoning . I'll try adding the old bay seasoning next time . I added some tony crachers to it . It was real good but not more than 4 stars
We really liked this recipe! I halved the butter and doubled the other seasoning and it turned out great! Baked at 350 for 10 min and then broiled on 400 degrees for 3 min each side.
I thought this recipe was pretty good. It was too much butter. Half or less than half would be okay. I added some parmesean on the fish and broiled it for about 7 minutes. I would cook it again.
Great recipe...left off the mayo and did not broil...added 1/4 tablespoon of old bay seasoning and it was phenomenal!
One of my bigger hits! Will make again.
As suggested, I halved the butter and since much of it runs off and I didn't need all the basting butter, it really isn't that much per serving. I found the results rather bland. Doesn't need heat, just more spice. Very tender. A snap to make. Coleslaw and rolls completes the meal. I will use this recipe again but add more of my favorite seasonings or a seafood blend.
Pretty good recipe...feel like it was def too buttery, but had good flavor. I will make again with less butter next time.
It was delicious, served it with rice pilaf and spinach salad with hot bacon dressing. A hit
Despite the fact that it had a pretty strong fishy smell, the actual flavor of the grouper was surprisingly mild. I eyeballed the seasonings, and it was a little bit spicier than I expected, but still good. Thanks, Shirley!
I cut the butter by half, and next time would increase and change the seasonings. After 10 mn in the 350 degree oven, the grouper wasn't close to done. Next time I would bake it 15 mn and then broil it to finish it off. Our final result was quite bland.
I didn't use any mayo but that didn't ma a difference. Even good sautéed in a pan. Who knew cooking fish could be this easy.
This is the BEST grouper dish I’ve ever eaten! A must try!!!! You won’t regret it!
This was okay. (not a big fan of eating fish) Had a good grouper dinner in FL on vacation this past Feb. So when I saw frozen grouper up here in the NW on sale I bought it for this recipe. Will try it on cod next.
Outstanding recipe--Actually found grouper in Syracuse, NY--25 yr resident of Fl.
I would definitely make this again.
This was amazing! !!! I added olive oil on top and then broiled for 5 minutes. .
Seasoning barely covered the grouper and I used 2-5 oz fillets. Not sure how it was supposed to cover 2 lbs worth. Cooked fish for 29 minutes at this temp and it still wasn’t cooked through.
Very good! My whole family loved it. I used this concept, but definitely made this recipe my own. I used about 2 tablespoons of butter tops with sour mix only b/c I didn't have any lemons. For the seasoning I used a little salt and pepper, garlic powder, dill, lemon pepper seasoning. My fish was thick, so I baked it at *375 for 20 min., then I broiled it on each side for 3-5 min. I made it 2 nights ago and my kids are begging for me to make it again tonight!
It was really plain.
Changed it a little bit but was very good overall.
