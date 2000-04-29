Stuffed Flounder

Baked flounder with crab stuffing. You may adjust this recipe to fit the size of your flounder.

Recipe by Therese

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large casserole dish or a baking sheet lined with tin foil.

  • Heat butter over medium-low heat in a large saucepan. Stir in onion, green onions, bell pepper, celery and garlic. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until onions are soft.

  • Remove pan from heat and stir in shredded crabmeat, seasoning, bread crumbs, salt and pepper.

  • Rub flounder skin and cavity with butter. Stuff with crab mixture and place in prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until flesh is firm and white at the thickest part of the fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 52.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 174.9mg; sodium 446.1mg. Full Nutrition
