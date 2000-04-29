Stuffed Flounder

Therese I thank you! Thank you thank you! Please allow me describe my version of your delicious dinner: I used sockeye salmon, 1 lb skin-on fillet. I also brushed the fish on all sides w lemon-parsley butter, (1/4 cup each lemon & butter w chopped fresh parsley) The stuffing I went nuts on, you may want to try this: brown the breadcrumbs in 2 Tbsp butter and put in mixing bowl, sautee onions w garlic & celery, I also added 7 oz imitation crab, (which I usually don't like!), zest of 2 lemons, 1 egg beaten, 2 Tbsp of capers. Oh yeah! After placing fish on foil lined cookie sheet i mound the stuffing on top and brush it w the rest of the butter mixture. I used lite butter all throughout, and a bit of olive oil for the sautee. Besides salt & pepper I just let the fresh flavors come through and it rocked. Couldn't have done it without your recipe though and I thank you for getting me to start a membership w this site.