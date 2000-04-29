Stuffed Flounder
Baked flounder with crab stuffing. You may adjust this recipe to fit the size of your flounder.
DELICIOUS! This tasted exactly like the Crab stuffed Sole I get at Red Lobster! However, I will note that I made a few alterations... I used flounder fillets instead of whole flounder (I spread the filling between two large fillets). I also used SHRIMP instead of crab because it's all I had and I was craving a stuffed fish entreé. If you don't like crab, or you find it's just too expensive - shrimp makes an excellent substitute! In an effort to cut back on some fat/calories - I only used 2 T butter for the mixture instead of the 1/3 cup as called for. The mixture didn't seem as moist, but once it baked with the fish - it was perfect. I also used seasoned breadcrumbs and homemade cajun seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, and paprika). I mixed a little cajun seasoning in the butter I used to rub the fillets with... Awesome recipe- thanks!!!Read More
Oh my goodness, it looked so beautiful, but the flavor was terrible. It's the first time I have just white rice for lunch. I tried to give this more flavor with white wine and clam sauce, but it didn't help. As a fish lover, i only can say there's a million ways to prepare a tastier flounder. I'm sorry, but i can't recommend this recipe to anyone.Read More
FAB-U-LOUS!! My fiance' thought I was a gourmet chef. Though, I must admit that I added my own little touch as I always do. I used fillets instead of the whole flounder and in the crab mixture, I added a touch of mayo. I buttered both sides of the fillet, rolled it up with the mixture, seam side down and spinkled the top with a little Adobo and paprika. Thanks Therese.... you make me look good!!!
Very good recipe, though I must say, I am a Marylander and didn't have "Cajun" seasoning, so I used Old Bay instead. I also omitted the 1/2 large onion chopped. It takes awhile to chop all the ingredients, but it is an easy recipe and the end result had a restaurant-quality taste.
I used tilapia filets instead, and rolled them up like jelly rolls and secured with toothpicks. You can then cut them into circles for a nice presentation or serve as-is. This got rave reviews. My father-in-law doesn't like fish and even he liked this one!
Therese I thank you! Thank you thank you! Please allow me describe my version of your delicious dinner: I used sockeye salmon, 1 lb skin-on fillet. I also brushed the fish on all sides w lemon-parsley butter, (1/4 cup each lemon & butter w chopped fresh parsley) The stuffing I went nuts on, you may want to try this: brown the breadcrumbs in 2 Tbsp butter and put in mixing bowl, sautee onions w garlic & celery, I also added 7 oz imitation crab, (which I usually don't like!), zest of 2 lemons, 1 egg beaten, 2 Tbsp of capers. Oh yeah! After placing fish on foil lined cookie sheet i mound the stuffing on top and brush it w the rest of the butter mixture. I used lite butter all throughout, and a bit of olive oil for the sautee. Besides salt & pepper I just let the fresh flavors come through and it rocked. Couldn't have done it without your recipe though and I thank you for getting me to start a membership w this site.
WOW! This recipe was absolutely delicious!! The only difference from actual recipe was that I used filets because that was what I had. I didn't top a filet with another I just topped the filet with the stuffing and baked. Even my kids who normally dislike fish, they don't even care for fish sticks, LOVED this! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
This was wonderful. I did use fillets instead of whole flounder. I sandwiched the filling between 2 fillets and it was fabulous. Will definitely make again (and I am not a huge seafood eater!)
This was excellent! My whole family loved it! This could be served to guests it was so good. I'm not a fish lover but I thought this was great! Will make again and again.
This is my favorite dish at a seafood restaurant and have been trying to find a recipe as good as theirs. This is it! I used whitefish instead of flounder and imitation crab instead of real. It was so good. My entire family liked it and wants me to make it again.
I thought this was easy,but it looked like I slaved over it all day. Very, very tasty too! I used sweet red pepper instead of the bell pepper.
Amazing! I added mushrooms to the stuffing mix which really helped and my grocer had a deal on shrimp so I used that instead of crab. Over all this recipe is wonderful. I didn't know how to prepare the flounder to be stuffed so I wish the recipe had explained that, but once I found out it was pretty simple and went over well as an anniversary dinner for my husband.
I was trying to find sole at the fish market but the prices were unbelievably expensive. One of the fish mongers recommended baby flounder so I went with that. I made this crab sauce for on top of the fish, along with a splash of sherry for added "oomph". Wonderful, mild tasting fish, and the sauce was decadent! The crab really made it ultra-gourmet.
We loved this recipe! My husband brought the flounder fresh out of the water at Rollover Pass, TX, straight off his hook, into our oven using this recipe. It was wonderful! Will probably add some kind of sauce next time.
Fantastic! We only used half the amount of crab and served it with prawn salad, seasons rice and carrots. yummy!
This recipe is AWESOME!!! A "family restaurant" once had a seafood dish w/ crab stuffing that I loved, and is now discontinued... This tastes exactly like it :) I am a very happy camper and will make this over & over again! Thanks!
easy and elegant recipe. well recieved by my husband. might use more crab next time. some of the flavor of it was lost among the other ingredients. i also used a touch of mayo to help the stuffing adhere and then rolled he fish to complete the presentation. overall it was a success and i'll keep it in my file to remake. thanks!
I made this for a special dinner and everyone raved about it. I used fillets and rolled them up. It was terrific.
This is one of my favorite dinners at a restaurant we frequently visit. Tried this recipe for Christmas dinner and it was wonderful. Easy to prepare, absolutely delicious. Was even better warmed up the next nite for a late night dinner. (or perhaps we were just so tired and hungry after the holidays that anything would have been delicious that night - even PB&J. LOL)
Absolutely delicious! I made a few minor adjustments. I included chopped shrimp, a little cayenne pepper instead of Cajun seasoning and cornbread stuffing. My friends and family LOVED it! I will definitely make this again. Yum!
These are SO GOOD! If you are a seafood lover like I am, you must make these! I am making them again tonight - what I love about them is that they are low carb too (I still use the breadcrumbs, but you can eliminate them if you prefer). As good as a restaurant entree and I didn't change a thing about the recipe. I rarely review and rate recipes, but this one deserves a gold star!
I tried this recipe with thin peices of flounder and made rolls. It's great. My husband loved it and is begging me to make it again. My daughter (who is a very picky eater) even loved it. This is a definate thumbs up.
I am giving it 5 stars because if we had used the Old Bay, which I did not have, it would have been out of this world. But, even without the Old Bay, it was very, very good.
This recipe was wonderul and my family loved it. I just made this for the first time a week or so ago and the family can't wait for me to make it again. I did use Tilapia though. Awesome!
Delicious, and so easy! Since it's summertime, I actually made a foil pocket and cooked on the grill! Just add a little sale pepper and lemon juice on the fish and it cooks perfectly!
Fabulous!! My husband and I both loved it. I made two changes...the first was to increase the cajun seasoning to 1/2tsp. and the second was that I used 1/2 real crab and 1/2 imitation crab because I was too cheap to do all real (in case we didn't like it) but we loved it. :)
My family loved this, it didn't hurt that is was fresh caught off the gulf of Texas.
I used tilapia since I don't like flounder (I just put the stuffing on top) and it was good. I felt it needed something so I added some Old Bay seasoning. We enjoyed it! Oh, and I also used canned crab (the premium white crabmeat kind), so the recipe is quite forgiving.
I tried to reduce the fat in this recipe by cutting back on the butter - bad idea. It was a bit dry and lacked flavor. I will try again full strength. I used filets and rolled them up - worked very well. I also used old bay seasoning instead of the cajun seasoning.
My family was disappointed in the lack of flavor of this dish.
Good, but even better with the addition of some shredded Italian Blend cheese in the stuffing mixture. I would give 5 stars, DH gives it 3 stars (but I like seafood much better than he does).
This recipe was wonderful! My family loved it, and has requested it again & again!
Very easy recipe to make. I altered this recipe slightly to give it more taste and still found it to be it a bit bland. I used flounder filets, placed a ball of the mixture in the center, wrapped and secured with a cut skewer, sprinkled with paprika, salt, pepper, garlic, parsley & butter. They made a very nice presentation.
I loved it! My husband made it for me tonight but he had to use extra virgin olive oil because we didn't have butter on hand (that should have never happened! its like a sin in our house!!) but it was wonderful!
We really enjoyed this. I crumbled up a leftover homemade biscuit and let it air a few hours for the dry breadcrumbs and added a little savory to the stuffing. Thanks Therese!
DELICIOUS AND EASY!!!
I used this recipe on Thanksgiving. It was a big hit with the family. It actually got more reviews than the turkey.
Cooked this for the in-laws after a fishing trip to the beach. They were so impressed. It makes a beautiful presentation, plus it is delish!!
I made this last week. None of the family liked it. The texture of the crab wasn't good - too soft and mushy. Also didn't like the flavor.
Really good, and still good when you reheat the next day for leftovers!
made with flounder filets (instead of whole fish) and covered the stuffing on foiled pan for 20 mins at 350. absolutely terrific!
It was yummy- I think some lemon pepper seasoning would improve the flounder mixed in with the butter before adding the stuffing though.
Very tasty and not too difficult. I used flounder filets and just rolled the fish around the filling (brushed both sides of the fish with melted butter before filling). Also substituted Old Bay for the cajun seasoning and added more to taste -probably double what was called for. Any extra filling, just leave in the casserole dish and it crisps up nicely. Mmm
This was so good. I didn't have celery so I just did without it and it was amazing anyway. I used my own mix of seasonings (seafood seasoning, red pepper, salt, pepper, smoked paprika) and I used minced shrimp instead of crab.
Good recipe and easy to add additional items. I added spinach and shrimp, it turned out very good. I like the fact it does not have eggs or fancy dressings. Easy, tasty and does not take much time. You can add just about anything to this basic recipe.
Made this last night and it was great. My husband loved it! I made it with flounder filet and fresh crab claw meat. This recipe is a keeper I will be making it again.
I wanted to like this one. I have a pack of flounder filets in the freezer that I wanted to get creative with so I used filets like other reviewers suggested. I also didn't have any old bay as the many reviewers used. Not sure if the issue was the brand of crabmeat, lack of old bay or the filets. It was just not great.
its easy to "lose" the crab. if you love seafood stuffing, this isnt it.
Awesome! I used salad shrimp, that's what I had on hand, and doubled the Cajun seasoning. I've already passed this recipe on and WILL make it again :)
White cooking sherry. Saute the crab meat in butter and cooking sherry and then readd the vegetables
I was hoping for something great, but didn't find it here. I used Basa filets & put the crab mixture on them, rolled them & held them together with toothpicks. It was WAY too rich of a dish.
Really good.
Very good, I did add some stuff, like small red and yellow pepper with the green pepper, I also added little tumeric and adabo . Very good.
