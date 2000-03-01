Steamed Garlic Prawns Chinese-Style

Healthy, easy and oh-so yummy! A favorite in Chinese restaurants.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash prawns thoroughly and leave on shells and heads. In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, garlic, and brandy. Arrange the prawns on a dish, and cover with the soy sauce mixture.

  • Fill a pot or wok about 1/2 full with water. Place a steamer basket over the water, and bring water to a boil. Place the dish with the shrimp onto the steamer basket. Cover wok, and steam prawns for 10 minutes, until opaque. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 106.3mg; sodium 573.7mg. Full Nutrition
