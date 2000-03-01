Steamed Garlic Prawns Chinese-Style
Healthy, easy and oh-so yummy! A favorite in Chinese restaurants.
I am a chinese, so i know that this really taste like how we Chinese will cook steamed prawns. Use XO for great taste. take care not to over cook itRead More
Very little flavor. However, it was very easy to do, so in the future I can look for a more complicated marinade (aka I have buy more Chinese ingredients) without worrying about "how to cook the shrimp."Read More
I don't know why these were rated so poorly. I used medium sized shrimp to serve over salads and found them wonderful. The flavor may not be super stong but it is a nice touch to the right dishes.
Any way wat is brandy???
easy and delicious
These were a nice change of pace. The family definitely prefers grilled shrimp over steamed shrimp...I would use the marinade but grill them after letting them rest a while. Loved the addition of the brandy!
The recipe is kind of lacking, I would have added grated ginger (about 2 tbsp worth) as well as some black pepper to improve the taste. Also don't use low-grade brandy or you'll end up with bad tasting shrimps.
These were amazing! ...and so simple!
