Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
I have a tip from a japanese friend of mine: before add the vinegar: heat it with two teaspoons of brown sugar until the sugar is melted (around 2-3 minutes) let it cool a little (3 minutes or so) then add to the rice, the result is great, it enhances the flavor, and the best part is that the rice is easier to gather.Read More
I found the smoked salmon flavor to be overpowering, it may have been the brand I used. But it ended up ruining the whole roll for me personally.Read More
A tip I learned from some Korean friends... when cutting the nori use a sharp blade dipped in water, it will make the knife slide right through instead of tearing the nori. Re-wet for each slice or two.
Wow! I've always been afraid to try making California rolls because it looked so difficult...my family loves them SO much, in self defense, I found your recipe. It's authentic, and absolutely perfect and a piece of cake to make. I subbed crab instead of salmon, but will try salmon too! At our local HEB it's expensive to buy, but now, I can make my own @ less than half the price and they taste better! Fresher! Thanks for sharing! My only comment is this...when making the rolls, dip your fingers in water to spread out the rice on the nori...also, dip your very sharp knife in water too...helps to cut the seaweed very cleanly!
have been making similar roll for years--always made rice w/ tbsp sugar and dash salt. have used thin green onion, unsmoked lox and always toasted sesame seeds (adds good luck to your life)sometimes using thin strips yellow or red peppers. I serve w/soy+sugar+chili oil+sesame oil to dip and wasabi on the side and of course, pickeled ginger. Wrap tightly in saran twisting ends to keep filling in ends. fridge for several hours first to firm--a huge hit at parties!!!
I make this recipe often with a few variations: 1.as others have suggested, I add sugar to the rice mix 2.I don't use as much rice per roll as shown in the picture, it's too much 3.I sometimes substitute very fresh tuna for the salmon 4. I add thinly sliced scallions to the cuke / avocado. I love this served with a sweet soy dipping sauce containing 3T soy, 2T sake or sherry, 1T brown sugar and a sprinkling of sesame seeds! Another good dip for those who like chilli is to use 4T soy, 1T rice vinegar, dash of hot chilli oil and some red pepper flakes. LOVELY!!!! Finally, use wet hands when rolling, use a bamboo mat for best results and use a wet knife for slicing. Happy sushi making!
Another variation is to make the rolls inside out; you spread the rice all over a piece of nori, flip it over onto the mat lined with plastic wrap, place the filling directly on the end of the nori, roll up while every quarter turn pulling the plastic wrap tight, and then sprinkle with sesame seeds before cutting! Very beautiful!
Try to put as little rice as possible on the nori - thin layer just barely cover the nori, add more fillings. Press the rice onto the nori sheets with slight wet fingers and add more fillings. This will make sushi roll more tasty and presentable than the picture show. Crab meat stick & egg omelette can be used as fillings.
Delicious, and much easier than I thought sushi would be to make. I used a thin layer of rice as suggested by other reviewers, and served them with wasabi soy sauce. One warning: pay a little extra for good sushi nori. The cheap stuff is incredibly fishy smelling, and overpowers everything else.
Try using a little less rice than pictured for a more delicious roll. Mix wasabi and soy for a nice dipping sauce.
Really squeeze the stuff in the bamboo roller. Cram it in the ends too before cutting.
Great, simple and fun! Use a high quality smoked salmon. I used Ducktrap Farms. I did't have a bamboo roller so I used Saran Wrap in place of the bamboo. Don't overdo the cuke(remove seeds), avocado and salmon(chopped). IMPORTANT: No need to presoak rice 4 h. Simply rinse well, drain and follow other cooking instructions. I cut this recipe in half for 3 rolls! Yummy and quick. Tip: Wet the tip of your knife before each cut of the rollup. You can replace the salmon with crabmeat or tuna as well.
The Jewish part me had to add a bit of cream cheese to the roll...Fabulous!!
Very good--soak avocado in lemon juice and sprinkle cut ends with lemon juice to prevent browning.
I actually recommend using the rice recipe from "Sushi Roll" from this site- it includes sugar, which I think really helps the flavor of the rice.
Make sure you keep your fingers wet when rolling so the rice doesn't stick to your fingers. It helps to keep a small bowl of water by you to dip your fingers in.
I used this recipe to make sushi for the first time. It was not as difficult as I had expected. The more rolls I made the better they turned out (practice makes perfect). One thing I did different from the recipe was to cut my cucumber in half and scoop out the seeds before cutting it into strips. Another thing to mention is that the recipe does not tell you to cut your nori sheets in half. I learned that the hard way. This was delicious, and a nice change, my only complaint was since I needed to buy everything the cost was a bit high. Now that I have a lot of the sauces it will be a little more affordable to make next time. I will definitely make this again.
I love sushi! I also add a couple teaspoons of plain white sugar to the rice vinegar before stirring it in to the rice with a wooden spoon. I don't have a rice cooker, so I just cook in a pot -- 2 c sushi rice to 1.5 c water. My favorite sushi to make at home is smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber. If you buy cukes with thin skin, it looks and tastes better to wash the outside and leave the skin on when you slice into long strips. Dip your sushi in soy sauce and wasabi with pickled ginger. Delicious!
I found this an easy to follow recipe. I did not have a bamboo mat, but had no trouble rolling my sushi with some wax paper.
Great instructions with awesome results - and thanks to other reviewers for these tips: 1) add 2tsp brown sugar to rice before adding vinegar (boosts taste and increases stickiness) 2) wetting the knife (for clean cuts through nori) 3) wax paper as a substitute for a bamboo sushi mat
We make this at Earl's restaurant with a inside-out sushi style (rice on the outside) it's expensive, but good..easily made at home, try it tonight! :)
Delicious! I made this recipe at my sushi party and it was a definite favorite. I bought my smoked salmon at Trader Joe's and it was very tasty. I will definitely make this again.
Making this was surprisingly easy. I've never made sushi before and didn't have a mat to roll the sushi into, but making the rolls in wax paper was a fine sub for the sushi mats and the flavor was excellent.
This was great. It took me a little bit to get the hang of how much filling to use. Will make again.
I felt so adventurous making sushi. Central market had all the ingredients I needed at a pretty good price. I did a few rolls with imitation crab meat for California rolls, so there was some variety. My boyfriend was so impressed he asked me to teach HIM how to make sushi. :0
Wonderful recipe! Our variation: We like to add 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon salt to the rice vinegar and stir until dissolved. Then pour the mixuture over rice and mix well. This compliments the flavors of the sushi roll very well and makes the rices easier to handle.
A great roll to try is smoked salmon, cream cheese, wasabi, and avocado. Additional ingredients I use are cucumbers, carrots, peppers, beets (add some pretty color), and tofu.
Awesome! First time making sushi, and it came out wonderful. Remember to wash the sushi rice!
I've made a similar recipe for years. Here's my crazy twist - add a thin slice of cream cheese inside. I know it's not even remotely traditional, but it sure is yummy! For dipping sauce I prefer Bragg's Aminos... it's like soy sauce only I like the taste better. Plus, I find wasabi to be foul, so I skip it. I also use short grain brown rice instead of white, and I agree with the others that adding some sugar to the vinegar really helps make the rice sticker which is what you want.
These were a big hit in my house.. No left overs!! I went with a previous review on heating the vinegar and brown sugar before adding to the rice and it turned out beautifully. Thanks for sharing this recipe and I will be making these quite often.
My husband says it's the best homemade sushi he's ever tasted. I'm giving this five stars because the consistency of the rice was perfect (in the past, I had never heard of soaking the rice beforehand). I will use rice portion of this recipe again to make other types of sushi. Thanks for sharing!
We LOVE this recipe. I, also, use less rice than shown in the picture and more fillings. I, also, wet my fingers when spreading the rice, and wet a VERY sharp knife every other cut or so. A bamboo mat is a must have. I wet the outside and inside of the nori (where the two edges meet when rolled) to help it stick even better. Then, I wrap the whole roll, before cutting, tight in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about an hour. This seems to help the rolls stay rolled and all the flavors to completely blend together.
This is my second time making nori rolls (so much fun) and this recipe is very good. I'm squeamish about raw fish, so the smoked salmon is a great compromise. Very good!
I made these tonight and drizzled dynamite sauce on top (2 tbs mayo, 1 tbs chinese hot sauce, 1/8tsp sesame oil). This was awesome. I cant wait to make again this week to use up the rest of my sushi ingredients. Remember to run your knife through water between each slice!
I loved...the rice was perfect. BTW i bought Sushi Rice Vinegar (there's sugar and salt already mixed). I will make again and again I used immitation crab meat and cucumber. AMAZING!
This recipe is the BEST!!! It came out perfect!!! Except instead of rice I used risotto. Also instead of vinegar I used tomato paste with a little bit of basil. I forwent the smoked salmon and substituted it with italian sausage and in place of nori I used a bowl. I will be using this recipe again and again! Five stars across the board!
I never would've dreamed making sushi..it seems so mysterious and sophisticated. But after reading rave reviews, I jumped right in and was very happy with the outcome. Initially, I thought that 6 tsp of rice vinegar was too much, but after the rice cooled it was perfect. Next time I will add sesame seeds to add a little flavor. What makes it even better, is having miso soup and green tea..yummy!
I was impressed by how easy these were to prepare and how well they turned out!
Update: Best with Mom's Sushi Rice (found on this website). ~~~~~~ This is amazing! Very tasty. I did use less rice than shown on the picture (barely covering nori) and it turned out absolutely perfect.
These turned out good considering I have never made sushi before. I did search the Internet for tips on rolling. If I was ever to make sushi again, this would be the recipe I would use.
These were excellent! I didn't have time to soak the rice for so long, so I only soaked it for about 15 minutes, and it turned out great! I also added the brown sugar, as the other reviewer suggested. I can't believe I made sushi!
So fun to make... I use wax paper to roll mine and I would really recommend the "inside out" roll with the rice on the outside. It's much better than biting directly into the seaweed wrap. I use a generous amount of rice to make a nice big roll and cram as much filling in as I can. Try "Mom's Sushi Rice" recipe from this site... it is superb!
It was my first time making sushi and it was actually a lot of fun. Thanks to others suggestions here I had a small bowl of water. I had to keep dipping my fingers in because the rice was so sticky. Instead of cucumbers I used cream cheese. We made miso soup from scratch to go with it. Overall it was good, just not great (in my opinion). Thank you for the recipe though, this can be used as a base roll recipe with other ingredients, and the directions were good.
Fantastic recipe. I made sushi for the first time today and i'll definately be making it again!!
If I hadn't come across this recipe, I never would have dared to make my own sushi. It took a considerable amount of time to prepare the first time, but now it's a breeze! Very tasty and satisfying. I highly recommend splurging on quality ingredients, as it really does make quite a difference. Thank you for this recipe!
I made my rice and used another reviewers suggestion of adding brown sugar and salt to the vinegar before pouring over, which I think added a little something. I also cheated and used my kitchen scissors to cut the nori before I made my rolls. It took me quite some time to prepare these as I couldn't quite figure out the whole rolling process, but in the end, they tasted amazing!!! My brother who loves sushi was pretty impressed!
I followed the recipe exactly, except for the rice cooker part - there I followed the directions on the bag of rice. This was exceptional! I will have this again and again for sure!!!!!!
We didn't put the wasabi right in the roll, instead we just had it on the side. I love the combination of the creamy avacado smoked fish, and crisp cucumber. We also added a little thinly sliced green onion for a bit of a kick. Oh, and we used sushi mayo on these Delish!!!
Make sure not to skimp on the fillings or it will taste very bland.
very good and easy to make. cleaning the knife between each cut is a great suggestion.
The amount of rice vinegar was good, but I found the need to add some sugar to cut the acidity of the rice. Otherwise, it is an excellent recipe. As a note, you will want a VERY sharp knife to cut the sushi into individual pieces.
If you're like who does not know how to make raw fish on sushi, smoked salmon is a great substitute. This recipe is great and easy!
Very good. I didnt read some of the others tips. I have now and am ready to try again. This was super simple and very tasty!!
I'm just learning to make sushi and this recipe seemed easy enough. And it was easy! Thank you! I made the recipe as it calls for and the taste was very good. My husband is filipino and has eaten a lot of sushi. He said mine was very good for the first time :) If you are starting to make sushi, definitely try this recipe.
BC salmon works wonderful here! Give it that Canadian Fresh Taste that American fish don't have.
ive been making sushi for a while now and this is a very good version, i used my own sushi rice recipe, which has more vinegar which i prefer but used all the ingredients in the recipe...great combination of ingredients...i felt like i was at a japanese restaurant while being seduced by every bite as i ate it with my eyes closed mmm...yes it was that good...the smoked salmon is amazing in this recipe..make sure to use the raw kind, or else it wont be the same
Great and different taste. For better results, I used 'Mom's Sushi Rice' from this website instead of 2 cups Japanese sushi rice & 6 tablespoons rice wine vinegar.
I absolutely love sushi, but this was my first time making it. I couldn't believe how great it tasted. Great recipe.
Easy and impressive for parties :)
too much vinegar. took a lot of time so i probably will not do it again.
i didn't actually make this roll in particular, but i used the suggestion for the sushi rice! It was -perfect-
awesome recipe for beginners, I personally thought it could use more flavor, but I enjoyed them along with my husband and 2 year old.
My Korean friend taught me that you can keep cooked sushi rice in the fridge for up to 5 days for easy to grab and roll nights. She keeps it in a large ziplock with the air squeezed out and then just warms it slightly in the microwave and sprinkles and mixes in a little bit of sesame oil. Roll away!!
6 tablespoons of rice vinegar are way too much, 2 are enough. I omited wasabi. Also this recipe definetely needs cream cheese and sesame seeds.
Very easy and tasty recipe, great as an appetizer or even as dinner if you make more of them (I find about 6-8 per diner is a good number). One word of caution: spring for good sushi-grade nori, available at most Asian groceries. The cheaper stuff has a slightly sealike taste that, combined with the smoked salmon, makes the finished roll way too fishy.
These were pretty good but I think they needed something with more salt... or maybe my smoked salmon wasn't salty enough. Either way, it didn't hit the spot and I'm still craving some good sushi.
I think once I get the hang of rolling these I'll be able to give it a 5-star rating! I did alright, but there's a lot of room for improvement! My sushi-loving family loved them!
I love this sushi recipi! it is simple to make and quick. i made this for new years and it was a big hit! People who would never eat sushi because it is "raw fish" tried this and liked it because of the smoked salmon. this is a great recipi!
Loved it and substituted just about everything. Had only arborio rice, but prepped and cooked it as per these directions including a 4-5 hour soak and a few drains. I had about 4oz of leftover grilled salmon (not enough to feed our family of 4) so I tried this recipe. Glad I did. I spread the rice as thinly as possible, yet covering most of the nori surface except the top 1/2", then sprinkled some ground ginger over the rice. On half of the rolls, I used about 1T guacamole and some wasabi. On the other half I used wasabi & capers that I squished between my fingers before dotting onto the rice, about 10 capers per sheet. Added the salmon, wet the top of the nori and rolled them up with a bamboo sushi roller. The sharp meat knife I used, sliced through them perfectly! Delicious. THanks for the recipe.
It was great but one mistake i made was not wrapping it the write way but i learned.I will definitely make it again.
Another reviewer said to mix 2 tsp of brown sugar into the vinegar and warm it so the sugar melts before adding to the rice, I did this and was very happy with the result, but next time I would double the sugar. This is my first time making sushi, though I've had a rolling mat for years. Very good result, just let the mat do the work. Uncomplicated recipe was perfect for a newbie.
I've been making sushi from this recipe for about 3 years now. I've tried many variations of ingredients. It is an art no doubt. Patience is indeed needed but quickness is a necessity. I also make a teriyaki-honey sauce for dipping. YUM!
I've add some cream cheese. The best combination :)
