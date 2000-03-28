Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

Loved it and substituted just about everything. Had only arborio rice, but prepped and cooked it as per these directions including a 4-5 hour soak and a few drains. I had about 4oz of leftover grilled salmon (not enough to feed our family of 4) so I tried this recipe. Glad I did. I spread the rice as thinly as possible, yet covering most of the nori surface except the top 1/2", then sprinkled some ground ginger over the rice. On half of the rolls, I used about 1T guacamole and some wasabi. On the other half I used wasabi & capers that I squished between my fingers before dotting onto the rice, about 10 capers per sheet. Added the salmon, wet the top of the nori and rolled them up with a bamboo sushi roller. The sharp meat knife I used, sliced through them perfectly! Delicious. THanks for the recipe.