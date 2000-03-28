Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

4.7
109 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 20
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.

Recipe by Vivian Lee

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak rice for 4 hours. Drain rice and cook in a rice cooker with 2 cups of water. Rice must be slightly dry as vinegar will be added later.

    Advertisement

  • Immediately after rice is cooked, mix in 6 tablespoons rice vinegar to the hot rice. Spread rice on a plate until completely cool.

  • Place 1 sheet of seaweed on bamboo mat, press a thin layer of cool rice on the seaweed. Leave at least 1/2 inch top and bottom edge of the seaweed uncovered. This is for easier sealing later. Dot some wasabi on the rice. Arrange cucumber, avocado and smoked salmon to the rice. Position them about 1 inch away from the bottom edge of the seaweed.

  • Slightly wet the top edge of the seaweed. Roll from bottom to the top edge with the help of the bamboo mat tightly. Cut roll into 8 equal pieces and serve. Repeat for other rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 404.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022