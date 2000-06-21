Broiled Shrimp Scampi

Here's a recipe that I have made several times for our family. Set your broiler and watch the shrimp closely. The shrimp is done when it turns pink. Do not overcook! Serve with baked potato and salad.

Recipe by Randy

  • Preheat broiler to 500 degrees (260 degrees C).

  • Stir shrimp together with butter, garlic and wine. Place on a baking sheet and broil for 10 minutes. Sprinkle on scallions and broil for another 2 to 3 minutes, until shrimp are firm. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 419.7mg; sodium 672.4mg. Full Nutrition
