Broiled Shrimp Scampi
Here's a recipe that I have made several times for our family. Set your broiler and watch the shrimp closely. The shrimp is done when it turns pink. Do not overcook! Serve with baked potato and salad.
I love Scampi and have been sauteing it for years on the stove top. This is soooo much better! I did do it a little different, I added some fresh lemon juice. I broiled the shrimp with the butter, garlic and lemon juice (without the wine) for about 7 minutes until the shrimp and garlic turned a little brown, then added the wine to cook the last 5 minutes. Sprinkled with parley!! yum, yum. The whole family loved it!Read More
Made the following changes to this based on other comments and it was great. Added a couple of shakes of worchester sauce, 1/4 t fresh cracked pepper, 1/4 t lemon pepper, and sprinkled some parmesean cheese on top before broiling. Will make this again for a guick 15 min meal.
This is the scampi recipe I used -- not the other 12 here on allrecipes. I omitted the wine and doubled the garlic. We went nuts over it. I served it with fettuccine alfredo and spinach sauteed in butter. MMM...AWESOME!
YUM! I followed Shanna12's advice. I added some fresh lemon juice. I broiled the shrimp with the butter, garlic (I used 8 cloves, not 2)and lemon juice (without the wine) for about 5 minutes until the shrimp and garlic turned slightly brown, then added the wine and green onions the last 5 minutes. I would say it took 10-12 minuted total. I used 2 cups of sauvignon and poured the whole thing over the cooked pasta (16 oz linguine or spaghetti) in a big pasta serving bowl. Serve with fresh grated parmasan cheese. SO YUMMY!
in a word: outstanding. with a little lemon peel + juice, and parmesan(as directed by reviewers) this recipe is superb. I halved the portions(except garlic), as i was only feeding myself, and served over orzo rice.
This is just an awesome recipe! Everytime I cook it it turns out great and everyone loves it. You don't even need cocktail sauce to eat this yummy dish.
I served this with a green salad and it made a very quick and easy weeknight dinner. Broiling makes a difference - in the past I'd sauteed scampi on the stove too and this tasted more flavorful. I added about a tablespoon of lemon juice and served it over buttered angel hair pasta with some fresh parsley and freshly ground black pepper, so the end result was everything tasting very buttery (next time I probably won't add butter to the pasta), still it was very good. Not only does it taste great, it looks and smells great too! I will definitely make this again.
excellent recipe-- although I did add 1/4 cup white wine to the butter and 1 tsp lemon juice. (I did it for only one pound of shrimp) I mixed 1 T of the butter mixture with 1/2 cup parmesan and chive seasoned bread crumbs. I sprinkled the bread crumbs on during the final minute of broiling.
this was so easy to make and was simply delicious! i did NOT broil this, i did it in a cast-iron skillet and it was so yummy. i also doubled the garlic. Hubby and I both loved it!
My husband is the shrimp connoisseur, and he rated this recipe a 10star!! He said he felt like he just ate in a restaurant. I added Lemon&Pepper Salt seasoning, extra garlic, and parmesan to the shrimp. I served with angel hair pasta and light alfredo sauce.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. I added a salad and roated garlic bread for an easy weeknight meal. Even the kids loved it!
This was awesome and sooo quick and easy...no idea why it says total cook time 45 min! i didnt have onions so i just added onion powder. I also added some lemon juice, pepper and old bay! Delicious!! will definitely make again!
Was wonderful! I served it on linguine, and used olive oil in place of butter. I also almost doubled the red pepper.
Yum! Very good! I, too, used frozen shrimp which I defrosted just before using. I did add about a 1/3 cup of white wine. I think it needs a bit less mustard. I added a healthy sprinkle of parmesean cheese on top. It only took 6 minutes for my shrimp to finish cooking. I served over linguine with steamed broccoli. My picky husband loved it!
This is the best shrimp scampi ever!! And it was so easy to make. My whole family loved it, and my husband doesn't really care that much for shrimp! This one is going into my permanent collection. Thanks for a great recipe Randy!
Excellent. Will definitely make again (but not often b/c it's not that healthy!).
This is a wondrful recipe. Very easy to prepare. Everyone loved it.
Very very good recipe. My daughter loves this and requests it every week!
I make individual portions of this and add extra garlic, a shake of Old Bay & a few grape tomatoes (I love the way they "pop"). I arrange the shrimp & tomatoes in individual oven-proof dishes - it turns out very pretty! It is wonderful as is (served with twice baked potatoes & salad or as an appetizer) or served over pasta with Parm. & a Cesear salad.
This dish was awesome! I seasoned my shrimp with black pepper, parsley, paprika, garlic and onion powder beforehand. I melted 3 tbsp of margarine and mixed it with the wine, 4 cloves minced garlic and a tbsp of sherry and a good dash of lemon juice. I broiled it all on low for 12 minutes. Everyone LOVED it. Next time I'll make a roux out of cornstarch to thicken the sauce a little--it'll stick to the pasta. THANKS SO MUCH!
I loved this recipe. I used 1/4 cup lemon juice because I didn't have any white wine on hand. That is the reason I gave it 4 out of 5. I'm sure if I had the wine it would be a 5. Thanks for sharing
This really is fantastic, quick and easy. The hardest part is peeling the shrimp. Once I'd peeled a pound (I halved the recipe), I cut up half a stick of butter and melted it in my toaster oven for a few minutes, then added 6 splashes of Worcestershire, about 1/4 cup of dry Riesling, 4 cloves of minced garlic, a few dashes of Cayenne, black pepper, lemon pepper, squeezed 1/2 a lemon and the shrimp, turning to coat. I also cooked some spaghetti and then added it to a pan where I had been sauteing finely diced onions, and after the shrimp had been cooking around 8-10 minutes (around 500 degrees), I added it to the pan with some chopped green onions and stirred everything around to heat up. After grating a good 1/4+ cup of Parmesan on top, I served it with sauteed asparagus. Delicious and quick. I didn't even need to salt it since the cheese is salty, as is the lemon pepper. Next time, I'll try adding chopped tomatoes for more color.
You can also leave them whole and peel them after they are cooked (or just eat the shell as it is super crispy, think shrimp chip). You get more flavor on the shrimp from the shells. If you're daring, there is some OMG eating on the heads too.
My husband loved this recipe. Quick, easy and delicious. I thought it could have used a little more seasoning.
This is a really delicious dish, but you don't need to cook it for 13 minutes. Just watch the shimp and take out when they turn pink. I used the wine, but next time I won't because it really doesn't need it! I left out the onions and added some lemon pepper. . . yum!
I was quite disappointed by this recipe. It came out quite bland. I'd recommend adding parmesan cheese as well as some ground black pepper and, most of all, salt. Other than that, it's not bad. Just don't try this out for the first time when you're trying to impress your guests.
Loved it! I used the amount of butter and wine called for in the recipe, but didn't have green onions so used about half a cup of chopped yellow onion instead. We love onions, so were delighted at how the onions carmelized as they broiled along with the shrimp. Delicious.
We made this recipe for the first time tonight, omitting the wine altogether and adding about 1/3 C. lemon juice. After broiling, there was sufficient juice to toss fettucini with it. We then sprinkled it all with parmesan romano and parsley. It was as good as 'Lobster King' (Red Lobster), says the hubby.
Absolutely incredible! I didn't feel the need to change a thingand it's so easy and so incredibly good. Don't hesitate for a minute to try this recipe.
Scampi is a dish I make fairly frequently, but I opted to try this version rather than my usual recipe... I DEFINITELY plan to use this method again and again. I read the comments and did a little bit of each variation (increased the butter and garlic, added the wine during the last few minutes of cooking, added a generous shake of parsley, some parmesan, you get the idea!). It was awesome. My kids couldn't stop eating it. My two year old ate at least 8 shrimps in addition to her pasta!
Very good recipe not quite resturant quality but an excellent base recipe. I omitted the wine.
Great basic recipe. I'm from LA so I used fresh shrimp that I peeled and deveined myself. I would use much more seasoning though and perhaps make some of the other changes suggested next time...but there will be a next time. I had no leftovers and I'm sure with more seasoning will be even better.
If you add tablespoon of Worcestershire to the recipe, it adds a nice touch.
Added fresh parsley (~1/4 cup chopped), cracked pepper, pinch of salt.
I added a bit more wine, garlic, and a shot of worsteshire for a bit more flavor. I didn't have green onions on hand but I used bottled, drived chives and it worked fine. Yummy and quick!
This recipe is so simple to make and yet tastes so great! I've made it several times both for the family and guests and have always received compliments. It's really good. Thanks for a great one!
I couldn't believe how easy this recipe was. And talk about tasty!
Oh so good....the only thing I did different was to add some lemon juice and red pepper flakes. It's just to easy too eat the whole recipe!
I'm a seafood lover and love scampi, but this was average at best. I expected more flavor. Definitely need more garlic.
completely bland. very disappointed.
My boyfriend and I loved the recipe. I omitted the green onions and used a little less butter.
I added Parmesean cheese, and it was perfect!
The shrimp turned out tender, full of flavor and not one piece was left! I thought it could use a little more salt, but overall, very tasty!
I am giving this recipe 5 stars because my family loved it. I made it just as directed but with frozen shrimp. When I make it again I will add extra garlic though. We re-broiled the left overs and it was great! Thank you and I will make again.
I made this recipe exactly the way it says. It was SO easy and delicious. The whole family loved it. Even better the next day. Served it over rice and poured the juice in---yum!
it was bland.
this was a very easy, and delicious dish, I added a few more spices, and my family went crazy over it. Well make again
I probably would make it similar but found it was bland...I had to really spice it up.
As written this recipe is ok. Made the first time as written and the second time I added couple splashes lemon juice, sauteed in a pan instead of broiling, and omitted the green onion and it was 4-5 stars.
Quick & Easy, no frills shrimp scampi recipe... and it'll save your clean stovetop... followed some of the advice from other cooks: added lemon juice instead of wine, increased garlic to 6 cloves (1 1/2 lbs shrimp). Added parm for the last few minutes in broiler. Will def make again! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I looked at some of the reviews and went ahead and added 1 tbsp. of lemon juice to the mix but did not add the wine until the shrimp cooked about 3/4 of the time they needed to. I served it with thin linguine and my family of seafood connoisseurs loved it. They did wish they had more sauce for the pasta so next time I will double the recipe but use the same amount of shrimp. I had been looking for a recipe that was simple yet delicious and this is it. :0)
