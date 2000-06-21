Broiled Shrimp Scampi

This really is fantastic, quick and easy. The hardest part is peeling the shrimp. Once I'd peeled a pound (I halved the recipe), I cut up half a stick of butter and melted it in my toaster oven for a few minutes, then added 6 splashes of Worcestershire, about 1/4 cup of dry Riesling, 4 cloves of minced garlic, a few dashes of Cayenne, black pepper, lemon pepper, squeezed 1/2 a lemon and the shrimp, turning to coat. I also cooked some spaghetti and then added it to a pan where I had been sauteing finely diced onions, and after the shrimp had been cooking around 8-10 minutes (around 500 degrees), I added it to the pan with some chopped green onions and stirred everything around to heat up. After grating a good 1/4+ cup of Parmesan on top, I served it with sauteed asparagus. Delicious and quick. I didn't even need to salt it since the cheese is salty, as is the lemon pepper. Next time, I'll try adding chopped tomatoes for more color.