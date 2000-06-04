Shrimp Scampi

This easy shrimp scampi recipe is a simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.

Recipe by RNCOGGINS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain; transfer to a serving bowl and keep warm.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in shrimp and garlic. Cook and stir until shrimp turns pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in wine and pepper; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 30 seconds.

  • Pour shrimp with sauce over pasta in the serving bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 246.7mg; sodium 680.1mg. Full Nutrition
