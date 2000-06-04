Shrimp Scampi

I usually prefer not to review a recipe if we didn’t follow it pretty close to exact or, at the very least, wouldn’t leave negative comments if we altered the recipe and didn’t care for it. I am making an exception because I believe this is a fine recipe even though we did make some changes. The changes were made only to suite our personal preferences and tastes, but the recipe as written was a great starting point for us and much appreciated. We used half the butter and substituted the other half with olive oil because we like the flavor that olive oil brings to the dish and not so much for health benefits. We used half the amount of wine and added a can of drained diced tomatoes near the end. It adds nice color to the plate, but it’s the flavor we were after. The amount of sauce we ended up with was perfect for 8 ounces of pasta, but some may want to use more of the wine if they prefer their plate to be a little more flooded with sauce. We used a medium to large size shrimp. Smaller would have been fine too, but much larger or jumbo may have been overkill for this dish. The recipe was easy to follow and not very time consuming. The worst of the prep time is peeling and deveining a pound of shrimp, but probably not a big deal for those more experienced with it. The bottom line is; this is a wonderful and flavorful meal given the minimal amount of time invested. The cost for this meal is very reasonable, especially if you can catch the shrimp when their on sale.