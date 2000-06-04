Shrimp Scampi
This easy shrimp scampi recipe is a simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.
This is a very tasty but simple recipe. I had some frozen, cooked jumbo shrimp in the freezer, so I just used those and cooked them until heated through. If you use the full amount of wine, you will need to reduce it to about half to achieve the best flavor and consistency. Also, I wanted a more intense garlic flavor, so I made the garlic butter a day ahead and added a pinch of salt. I also added 1 cup broccoli and 1/4 cup freshly roasted red peppers to the pasta to make this a one dish meal. I will try adding asparagus next time.Read More
I made a few changes, as this is a standard version of a classic dish. Partially cook the shrimp in a mixture of EVOO and butter over high heat. Remove from pan. Lower the heat, add the garlic, (I also add shallots,) cook till fragrant, add wine, juice of one lemon, return the shrimp, adjust the S&P, add parsley and serve over rice.Read More
Just read some of the reviews...how can reviewers say they did not like the recipe when the reviewers change the recipe. You can't review an opinion if you don't make it correctly. I followed a few of the reviews that said the wine was too much. I cut back on the wine and it was wonderful. I only use whole wheat pasta for health reason. Found it to be pretty good.
This was a really good dish! It tastes similar to a dish from TGI Friday's. I used 1/2 cup wine and 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. This recipe is a keeper.
Many moons ago my mother-in-law, who was my boss at the time, played cupid and asked me over for dinner with the intention of introducing me to her son. She made shrimp creole that evening, we had a great time and the rest is history. So, every year, on our "meeting anniversary", I make some sort of shrimp dish. We really enjoyed this version of scampi. I've never used wine in my butter sauce and it added a nice flavor, although I did cut back to about half a cup. I used a whole head of garlic and also added some olive oil to the butter. Very nice Robin and thanks!
Excellent and simple Italian lovers receipe!!! My boyfriend and I loved it. Based on reviews and knowing our tastes doubled the garlic and lemon, added about 2 tbs of Italian Seasoning mix for extra flavor and diced plum tomates for color and contrast. Wonderful base recipe and very easilly tailored to ones personal tastes.
What a great recipie! I cleaned the shrimp the day before and marinated them in the wine and garlic overnight. I also diced a tomato and added it at the last minute for some more color. Overall an awesome dish! Thanks Robin!
Very good recipe. I cut white wine by half and substituted the rest with chicken broth. I also used more garlic, a little olive oil and a few tablespoons of lemon juice. Kids ate it up which really surprised me. Thanks for the great recipe.
Wow, that was yummy. I added basil & olive oil and should have added some diced tomatoes, too -- that would have added lovely texture and taste to this fine dish. This dish was so easy to make. Thanks!
I followed the instructions/ingredients the first time and loved it? Gave it a 5 star rating. Tonight I had some other items in the fridge I needed to use before they went bad, so I first sautéed portabella mushroom pieces, some chopped asparagus. When I cooked the shrimp, I added some chopped marinated artichoke hearts and some crushed red pepper flakes. Just before serving, I added the mushroom/asparagus mixture to heat and it rocked!!! I love a flexible recipe like this that allows you to use other veggies on hand that enhance it. Get creative!!!
Quite nice! Do go ahead and use the full cup of wine, but when you're deglazing the pan, you're to cook the wine until it has halved in volume, while scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen browned bits of garlic and shrimp. I also used about a teaspoon of salt and a teaspoon of red pepper flakes.
definitely recommend this recipe to anyone....it came out really tasty! i made a few adjustments... i used 1/4 cup of butter and 1/4 of olive oil instead of 1/2 cup of butter. also decreased the amount of wine to 1/2 cup. and increased the amount of garlic to about 6-7 cloves.
We thought this was okay. It needed more of a kick of flavor. I did use the full c of wine and didn't think it was to much at all. I don't think I will make again.
This was so fast and delicious. Thank you for sharing this classic pasta dish. We had everything we needed already at home (another reason for 5 stars). My mom taught me to always keep a bag of frozen raw deveined shrimp in the freezer- in case of last minute dinner guests or if we need a quick dinner. Because your recipe had almost five stars, I even shared a cup of my Santa Margarita with the sauce (I'm not a good sharer). I only made minor changes (just by preference). I increased the freshly grated Parmesan cheese to 1 1/4 cups, to thicken the sauce and add more of the Parmesan cheese flavor. I also prefer pressed garlic to minced garlic (I find it gives the dish a milder garlic flavor). We didn't have angel hair pasta in the pantry, but we did have fusilli pasta (which worked perfectly). Thank you again.
This was pretty easy and came out good, but I did change a lot of how this was cooked. I changed it because the original mixture had too much wine and not enough of the other flavors in scampi. Also this recipe didn't state whether you needed to use cooked or uncooked shrimp which makes a difference in the time. I used uncooked shrimp. After I cooked the butter and garlic with the shrimp(uncooked shrimp) I transferred the mixture to a baking dish and added the wine and some parmesean cheese and baked covered for 10 mins at 350. I then uncovered it and baked it an additional 3-5 mins and added more parmesean cheese, garlic powder and some bread crumbs (about 1/4 cup)and parsley. After that I added the shrimp mixture to the pasta. I also mixed the pasta with a little olive oil, garlic powder and some wine. This scampi went great with the cheddar bay biscuits. I will be making this again.
My hubby gave this the "Totally Awesome Rating". My tweaks, based on the reviews - I used 1/2 cup of white wine and 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I sauteed the garlic and shrimp in 1/2 cup of butter. I then removed the shrimp and put in the oven on Warm. I added the wine, broth, 2 TB of lemon juice and a sprinkling of corn starch for a thickening agent, stirring constantly. I put the shrimp back in the pan to absorb the flavors while I prepared the angel hair pasta. Topped it off with freshly grated pecorino romano cheese. Definitely a keeper!
This was delicioso as my children have stated. The only thing I did different was I drizzled a little bit of evo before adding the butter, used more fresh garlic (as we are garlic eaters), incorporated 2 cups of white wine (Pinot Grigio), dash of garlic powder and salt (told ya we love garlic) and fresh grated parmesan cheese. Many would think that it would be too garlicky but actually it was very subtle but gave the pasta a little something something when it was all mixed in.
This is a good starter for shrimp scampi I added squash,green peppers,shallots and mushrooms with more wine and butter and it came out perfect. This is an excellent starter scampi to let your mind run free by adding your own ingredients. Thank you for this starter scampi recipe.
I added 1/4 cup of lemon juice and cut the wine to 1/2 cup. With these changes the dish was wonderful!
This is exactly the recipe I use for my scampi and my family loves it! The only addition I occasionally make is a squeeze or two of fresh lemon juice. Otherwise, this is simply delicious as is!
My Mom taught me how to make this dish. We chose to leave the wine out entirely and enjoyed the flavors of the garlic, butter, pepper and the olive oil with the freshly grated Parmesian cheese sprinkled on top.
I have tried several shrimp scampi recipes. This is one of the BEST ones out there. I made just a couple of changes: I only used 1/2 cup white wine. I added 1/4 cup lemon juice. I sprinkled both cayenne pepper and ground red pepper to spice it up. Instead of 4 cloves (which is not enough in my opinion I used about 10 cloves, minced) My husband LOVES this. It's easy quick and YUMMY!!!!! Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Awesome recipe! After adding the wine, about 30 seconds later, I removed the shrimp and boiled the butter/wine mixture by itself for an additional 5 minutes. That helps cook down the wine flavor considerably. I added the shrimp back in and mixed with the pasta and grated parm cheese. It was really a very delicious meal!!! You can also add other veggies like mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, etc., to dress up the dish. Yum yum!!
Your right, simple & elegeant! The key to this dish is to NOT overcook your shrimp. Shrimp takes minutes to cook and if you overcook it, it will ruin your entire dish! I did some adjustments: 1/2 cup of dry white wine, 4 Tbs of Butter, 1/2 cup of Extra Light Virgin Olive Oil.... In a medium suacepan add butter, oil, wine, garlic, fresh parsley, sea salt. Simmer for about 5 minutes, then throw in your shrimp (cut jumbo or large shrimps in halfs). Turning over with a spoon several times. Remove from heat immediately. Top your dish with parmasagne cheese, black pepper and a hint of red flake pepper (optional)
Very tasty! next time i think i will add extra garlic and maybe some garlic salt to add flavor. Very easy and everyone loved it!
Very yummy! I made this to go over fettuccini for my shrimp loving boyfriend and we thought it was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except scaled it to 2 servings, and we found the sauce to be a perfect amount to coat 2 large servings of pasta. I thought the amount of wine and other ingredients were just fine and not bland at all. If you didn't like the wine, you probably didn't simmer it long enough to get the alcohol out. Also, just last night I had shrimp scampi at a restaurant and the sauce was quite a bit different- a lot zestier and zippier, had cream in it and a good amount of lemon juice and raw garlic. Maybe those who thought this was bland were expecting something more along the lines of the other sauce.
I made this tonight, with the only difference being that I used cooked shrimp. It was pretty tasteless! No one really cared for it. Not sure what all the rave reviews are about, but I'll be trying another recipe next time.
This is the first time I made shrimp scampi. I used frozen shrimp from the local Trader Joe food store. Almost any kind of pasta will work with this dish. I used rigatoni pasta and it worked just fine. Like others, I used only half the amount of butter and white wine. Due to the shrimp, I added 2 oz of lemon juice. I added a half of a red bell pepper and half of a green bell pepper. I also added some fresh spinach from a local produce market. I also added two diced tomatoes. All the extra vegetables may sound like a lot of additives, but trust me, it adds both color, flavor and nutrition to this dish. Vegetables are also handy for stretching out a dish if you have to feed a number of people. Finally, you will need a large pan to cook everything. I used my All Clad copper core flat bottom stainless steel wok that I won on Ebay. Thank goodness I had it as I needed all the room to cook the pasta, shrimp and vegetables. Needless to say, my wife was impressed and she wants me to make this again soon! Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
I thought this was terrible. As I was adding 1 cup of wine I was thinking this is way to much. I was right! Would not make this again.
Made this for a date and I Saturday night. I had previously been using Rachael Ray's recipe but this one put that one to shame. It was easy, fresh and most of all delicious. Here is where I deviated: I sprinkled the shrimp with some creole seasoning, some Italian seasoning, I squeeze a whole lemon and I added more wine. I also used blend of Italian cheeses to sprinkle on the noodles. It was divine. This will be my recipe for this from now on.
This is excellent. I was hesitant, based on prior reviews, to add the full cup of wine so only added 1/2. I wish I had added the full cup--it would have been better! I used 1/4 cup margarine and 1/4 EVOO. I let everyone put their own cheese on. It did require more freshly group black pepper--a lot more. And I probably doubled the garlic--I didn't measure but did use at least a heaping tablespoon of chopped garlic along with a sprinkle of garlic powder. Tasty!
Incredible garlicky goodness! I added a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon, and all you could hear at the dinner table was 'yummmm, mmmmmm, yummmmm." will definitely make again, a true keeper! p.s. don't forget to serve with a fresh green salad and some crusty garlic bread.
Not quite a five star recipe, even with some changes, but still pretty good. Added lemon juice, capers, and extra garlic. The end result was still a bit bland. Next time I might add some chicken broth instead of wine.
They loved it. I used 1/4 olive oil & 1/4 butter and cut the wine to 1/2 cup. The cheese makes it oo la la
I made this and thought that the recipe was very easy. I loved how the flavors mingled together and that no one ingredient overpowered another. I was so hungry, I never even got to the salad and bread. Will definitely make this again.
Needed a little more sauce for the pasta. Make a bit more next time.
OMG! This was absolutely the best!! I took the advice of other reviewers and added more garlic, 1/2 wine, 1/2 chicken broth, lemon juice and I also added a little cornstarch for a little thicker sauce...it came out PERFECT!! It was quick & easy and my kids gobbled it up. My fiance said it tasted better than any he ever had at a restaurant. I will definitely make again and again!!
I made this for a family birthday party, and all of the guests loved it. I doubled the recipe, and naturally it took a bit longer thank 3 - 5 minutes to cook the shrimp in the butter and garlic. I added the wine when all of the shrimp were very nearly pink. It takes a little while for the wine to boil up, and all of the shrimp were done when it reached a boil. I wanted to make sure that the shrimp didn't overcook and get tough. But it all worked out. The sauce is so very delicious! (It should be with that much butter.) Considering that five people ate almost all of the eight servings, I am sure that my family will ask for this recipe again.
Im sorry-this was not good. I followed the recipe exactly-there was not enough flavor- very bland. I've made something similar before with a lot more garlic and used olive oil instead of butter- I also added crab and fresh vegetables, topped with a pinch of Italian cheese blend. No wine. My version is excellent.
My goodness this was simply the best. It was very close to mine- I added cornstarch to kick it up a bit and make it creamy- I added cream and milk...my family ihaled it!
Just got done making this dish. Aroma is heavenly,tasted great, savory, full of flavor and not overpowering. The white wine and fresh garlic and parsley gave this dish a great flavor. Recipe was easy to follow and I made no alterations. I used all fresh ingredients and this did not take long to cook. I like the simplicity of this dish with tasty results!
I made this on a Wednesday nite and it was delicious, the next nite, I added some alfredo sauce and OMG that it was slamming! My husband asked me for the leftovers on Friday nite and I had to do it all over again - this time I used Jumbo shrimp and fettucine - Yummy!!!!! Will be making it again & again & again & again!!!!!
Very yummy! I added some broccoli just to get some veggie in there =). I also added more garlic because I like garlic. I'm thinking it would be good with Sundried Tomatoes too...I'll try that next time. This recipe is very easy! Definitely a keeper!
I usually prefer not to review a recipe if we didn’t follow it pretty close to exact or, at the very least, wouldn’t leave negative comments if we altered the recipe and didn’t care for it. I am making an exception because I believe this is a fine recipe even though we did make some changes. The changes were made only to suite our personal preferences and tastes, but the recipe as written was a great starting point for us and much appreciated. We used half the butter and substituted the other half with olive oil because we like the flavor that olive oil brings to the dish and not so much for health benefits. We used half the amount of wine and added a can of drained diced tomatoes near the end. It adds nice color to the plate, but it’s the flavor we were after. The amount of sauce we ended up with was perfect for 8 ounces of pasta, but some may want to use more of the wine if they prefer their plate to be a little more flooded with sauce. We used a medium to large size shrimp. Smaller would have been fine too, but much larger or jumbo may have been overkill for this dish. The recipe was easy to follow and not very time consuming. The worst of the prep time is peeling and deveining a pound of shrimp, but probably not a big deal for those more experienced with it. The bottom line is; this is a wonderful and flavorful meal given the minimal amount of time invested. The cost for this meal is very reasonable, especially if you can catch the shrimp when their on sale.
Bland and tastless. Don't waste your time.
Absolutely amazing! The only thing I did differently was sprinkle the shrimp with flour before sauting them in the garlic, butter & I added a little olive oil to prevent the butter from burning. The flour helped make the sauce thicken up a bit. Great recipe!
Simple and delicious! thank you!
I followed the recipe and the only change I made was I had multi-grain angel hair instead of regular. It was fantastic. Nice and simple, and got rave reviews from my dinner guests. Had a nice dry Sauvignon Blanc with it and served with a light green salad. Yum.
this was a perfect resturant quality meal! started with evoo and butter added some red pepper flakes and grape tomatoes, added garlic and shrimp cooked a few minutes before adding 3/4 c wine and black pepper and finshed it with fresh basil, added the pasta to the shrimp and sauce before adding the cheese..perfect! i may serve this for easter as it is quick and yummy!! thank you for the recipe! also added juice of 1/2 lemon
I would have given this recipe 5 stars, but I think it needs a little bit more garlic. Other then that it was really good! It has made its way into my dinner rotation!
Gorgeous! I have tried other Scampi recipes in the past, but will stick with this winner from now on. I really enjoyed this meal! Thanks!!!
Best shrimp scampi I have ever had! Try buying a 4 pack of individual servings of wine. I use them all the time for cooking!
This was excellent! Not only easy to make, but my husband called it "restaurant quality"! I followed the recipe exactly, but added a pinch of crushed red pepper! Fabulous!
Delicious! Half and half butter/olive oil as suggested (for lower "bad" fat content) and half the white wine. YUMMY! Thanks for this recipe.
I changed it a little, used 1/4 cup wine and 1/4 cup chicken broth. I also added some cayenne pepper. But, we usually "spice up" our recipes. In any case, I thought it was a bit bland, and after adding just 1/4 cup of wine, the wine odor was quite overpowering. Made it with lobster, with french bread to soak up the sauce.
Has a good taste. But don't pour the sauce over the noodles. The sauce soaks into the noodles and there isn't any sauce.
I made this last night and it was wonderful. I followed the recipe given exactly but added broccoli and halved cherry tomato's to make it more of a complete meal.
This was really good. I did make some changes because I wasn't comfortable with the calorie/saturated fat content. I halved the butter, added 1/8 cup olive oil and reduced the parmesan cheese to 3 tablespoons. Those changes were made purely for health reasons but not because I thought there was anything wrong with the recipe. The reason this recipe doesn't get 5 stars is because all of the white wine makes it way too watery for my preferences. I removed the shrimp from the sauce, reduced it further and added a sprinkling of flour to thicken it up just a little bit.
Like many other reviewers, I made a few adjustments and the end result was fantastic! The next day, my husband was still talking about how good it was.
This was wonderful! I gave it 4 stars because 1 cup wine is just too much. I decreased it to 1/2 cup and it was perfect! I lowered the fat content by using 2 Tbl. butter + 2 Tbl. olive oil and would do that again! I think next time I will saute the garlic in the butter, then add the other ingredients (except shrimp and cheese), bring to a boil, simmer a few minutes, then add the shrimp and cook. I think it would be more flavorful that way. I put all this on a bed of fresh spinach (pretty presentation!) and the heat from the dish made the spinach steam a bit. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this with the recommendations other people had suggested. (1/2c wine & 1/2c chicken broth, 8 gloves garlic, 1/4c butter & 1/4c olive oil) This was one of the best things I've ever made! And so easy! Will DEFINATLEY make again and agian!
Well folks, I went home and made this delicous dish...I only changed one thing....1/2 butter & 1/2 EVOO. It's a keeper!
Absolutely LOVED it! Cut wine in half and used 1/2 cup chicken broth. Also, red pepper flakes. Salt/Pepper and this is the BEST! Bland? C'mon people, season your dish! :-)
I made this tonight for the first time; it was simple and quick. We both thought it was very tasty but I added a little bit of hot pepper flakes to give it some zing! Will definitely make it again.
The Family and I enjoyed this simple and easy meal. I used lemon juice and broth instead of white wine. I will make this meal again.
I had some fresh tri-color tortellini with cheese and was looking for a shrimp scampi recipe to use it with. I actually used barely thawed cooked shrimp because I don't have good luck with shrimp. Took another reviewers advice and used 1/2 cup wine and added a little olive oil. This was really good, and easy too.
I love this, I have made it so many times now since my first time and I just love it! One small addition I added was some red pepper flakes, just to give it a little bit of a bite. Putting the parmesan cheese on after adding the mix to the pasta made such a big difference, it helped the cheese stick to the pasta (and not clump up and also didn't thicken the base) making it easier to mix the shrimp and pasta together; great little secret! Also, I used frozen shrimp and also used butter and evoo, was a nice combo. This is my favorite recipe on this site to date, awesome and definitely worthy of serving to dinner guests! Looks, smells and tastes amazing!
I used chicken broth instead of wine. The night I made this we thought it was just ok but over the next couple of days as we ate leftovers it was really good. I doubled this recipe and it made a whole lot.
This is good, especially if you like garlic. My 12 y-o liked it which says a lot for it. The sauce seemed thin so I whisked in a couple teaspoons of flour while cooking and I liked it better that way. I also added 1/4 tsp Old Bay.
very good
So simple but absolutely scrumptious. Used extra garlic and subbed 1/2 olive oil for butter. Otherwise prepped just as written. Highly recommended.
very good
Very good recipe. Did a few renovations to recipe but for family's tastes and my own but drew mainly from recipe. Still basically the same so keeping review points where they should go! Hat's off RNCOGGINS!
I'm actually eating this as I am writing this quick review! Delicious! So easy and quick. We added sliced zuccini for some added texture and color and it is scrumptious! Bon apetit!
This is a very good recipe. I was going to change it up a bit after reading the reviews and add less wine and put some lemon juice in it but my husband already added it before I could tell him anything. I found the wine to be a little overbearing but I am a pickey eater. The rest of my family, hubby and 5 kids, devoured it and didnt say anything about it. I will definatly make this again and try to change it up a bit. Very simple recipe that you cant go wrong with. thank you.
Made this last night. Used 5 cloves of garlic for myself and my wife. No vampires in the house, that is for sure. Like others, went with a half a cup of wine, and used olive oil with the butter. Also used already cooked and cleaned shrimp, which put in the pan for about 3 minutes. A great dish, and a classic!
This was very good. I added ricotta cheese. I think I should have soaked the shrimp in milk because it tasted a bit "shrimpy".
Very easy to make and very good. Cut back on the butter amount and add a bit of lemon juice to take the flavor up a bit. I also added just a little bit of stock to make the sauce. Thanks for the post.
great recipe used liguine instead because my boyfriend likes liguine more....added some fresh shallots.....excellent..... would make again......
I thought this recepie was great, I followed everything exactly except since I dont know what dry white wine is I used chicken broth like some others suggested and it turned out great.
It was just okay...not outstanding. Does need a bit of salt. Don't know that I would serve it to company.
I am hoping the 1 cup of white wine is a typo...there was a ton of liquid left over. It still tasted really good, but I'll try Shrimp Scampi III next time. I did use half the amount of butter and only 2 TBS of oil and it was plenty.
Very simple and easy recipe. My friends all enjoyed it. I was worried by the amount of butter it calls for, but my friends said it could've used even more! I added a few red chilli flakes for a touch of heat.
Not bad, but not great. I did add an extra clove of garlic.
This tasted reaally good. I noticed it was a little heavy on the white wine. I had this a few days later at a resturant called Fransisco's and it tasted just about the same.
This is so easy and so delicious. I add a little crushed red pepper flakes to the shrimp and if I have broccoli florets, I add them to the pasta for the last 3 minutes of cooking time. So good.
This is an extremely easy, wonderful recipe that you can add to your collection. My whole family loves it and it is made so quickly. I have added some bread crumbs to the shrimp while they are cooking to thicken it up a little. Delish!
We loved this! Used 1/4c butter & 1/4c olive oil instead. 8cloves garlic, 1/4c. lemon, 1 tbsp Ital. seasoning, 2 roma tomatoes diced about 1 cup. Used farfalle(bowtie) pasta. Add shallots next time.
We Loved this dish and served with linguine or spagetti & bed of spinach. We eat it often now!
I love this recipe! I make it all the time. I like to use less butter and add a squeeze of lemon at the end.
This was really easy and good. My husband said that it was the best scampi he's ever had. He liked it because it wasn't too oily. I didn't have any white wine, so I subbed chicken broth instead. It worked just fine.
My husband and I loved it! I left out the white wine, but there was still plenty and still plenty good.
This was a good recipe i used chic stock in place of the wine. Thanks!!!
Very good, mine had too much liquid, but it soaked it up. If it's too runny, I would recommend letting it set a little while before serving.
My 3 and 6 year old loved this recipe and they are super picky. This has become a monthly staple in our house. After making this a few times I did add some panko bread crumbs to thicken up the sauce.
3 1/2 stars, a bit bland. Even with adding greek seasoning and red pepperflakes. I did like 1/4 butter and 1/4 olive oil change; plus some cornstarch.
I enjoyed this dish. I added green peas for color. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Made this with my wife on New Years Eve, it was fantastic. One note for the recipe though is that the sauce gets most of its flavor from the wine so make sure the wine is good, not some cheap horrible tasting cooking wine. I'm guessing that's where most of the negative reviews are coming from. This tastes fantastic.
Great recipe!!! Didn't have any wine so i used chicked broth and added extra garlic I used frozen shrimp and frozen peas Kids loved it!! Thanks for sharing!!
