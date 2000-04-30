Shrimp Dip III

This is great for picnics, outings or simply to enjoy at home. Easy and fantastic! You may adjust the amount of mayonnaise and hot sauce to suit your taste.

Recipe by Therese

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the shrimp, mayonnaise, onion, cheese and hot pepper sauce. Mix all together and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 145.6mg; sodium 388.7mg. Full Nutrition
