Shrimp Dip III
This is great for picnics, outings or simply to enjoy at home. Easy and fantastic! You may adjust the amount of mayonnaise and hot sauce to suit your taste.
Great recipe, one I remember my aunt making long ago ...... The only variation I used and suggest to others is to use a small bunch of green onions in lieu of the white or yellow onion...Read More
This was delicious! I also used green onion in lieu of white/yellow. Added some salt, pepper and a salsa spice mix as well as a lemon dilly spice mix by Epicure. Served it open faced on whole wheat bread, topped with a little extra cheese and broiled until melted. ***UPDATE*** Made this again for a light dinner tonight. Had half a loaf of a store bought garlic bread so I baked it up, topped it with the shrimp dip, sprinkled with more cheddar cheese, and put it back in the oven to heat through and melt the cheese. It was DIVINE!!! The garlicky flavour infused the shrimp and was heavenly.
Simple & Yummy....Thanks for sharing!
Yummy, used this on toasted tortilla shells.
Huge hit at a party this weekend! I admit though it wasn't the consistency I was looking for in a "dip" so I doubled the mayo, added same amount of sour cream, 1 tsp lemon juice, and 1 T chopped fresh parsley. Served with crackers and celery sticks.
