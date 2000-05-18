Shrimp de Jonghe I

Great shrimp appetizer that can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated for later cooking. Terrific with garlic bread or fresh dinner rolls.

Recipe by Jenne

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 11x 7 inch casserole dish.

  • Place shrimp evenly in the casserole dish. Pour wine over the shrimp.

  • Mix together butter, garlic, cayenne pepper, paprika, parsley and bread crumbs. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture over the shrimp. Refrigerate now if desired.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until shrimp are firm and topping is golden brown. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
864 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 50.5g; cholesterol 381.3mg; sodium 1035mg. Full Nutrition
