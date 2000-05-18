Shrimp de Jonghe I

As others have noted, there is far too much wine called for in this recipe. If prepared as written, the shrimp would be swimming in it rather than being nicely baked. The amount of butter, on the other hand, is more flexible and depends on how you intend to serve this dish. Since I used this as a main course served over linguine, a little extra butter was nice. So, if one was to prepare this exactly as written it probably would be very disappointing, and only worthy of a weak three stars. Having said that, however, since recipes are only guides anyway, it would be a shame to knock this down a star or two just because of measurements easily adjusted to taste. I didn't measure at all - just arranged the shrimp in a baking dish I had greased with olive oil. Poured in just enough wine to basically cover the bottom of the dish, which I would guess was only a quarter of what was called for in the recipe. I crushed some croutons for the bread crumbs, then mixed them with enough melted butter, parsley, and garlic to the consistency I wanted, just so that it looked kind of like a coarse, wet sand. I dribbled a little extra melted butter around the shrimp in the dish, baked for the recommended baking time, arranged it over the linguine, and let me tell you it was five star delicious!

Read More