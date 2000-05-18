Shrimp de Jonghe I
Great shrimp appetizer that can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated for later cooking. Terrific with garlic bread or fresh dinner rolls.
As others have noted, there is far too much wine called for in this recipe. If prepared as written, the shrimp would be swimming in it rather than being nicely baked. The amount of butter, on the other hand, is more flexible and depends on how you intend to serve this dish. Since I used this as a main course served over linguine, a little extra butter was nice. So, if one was to prepare this exactly as written it probably would be very disappointing, and only worthy of a weak three stars. Having said that, however, since recipes are only guides anyway, it would be a shame to knock this down a star or two just because of measurements easily adjusted to taste. I didn't measure at all - just arranged the shrimp in a baking dish I had greased with olive oil. Poured in just enough wine to basically cover the bottom of the dish, which I would guess was only a quarter of what was called for in the recipe. I crushed some croutons for the bread crumbs, then mixed them with enough melted butter, parsley, and garlic to the consistency I wanted, just so that it looked kind of like a coarse, wet sand. I dribbled a little extra melted butter around the shrimp in the dish, baked for the recommended baking time, arranged it over the linguine, and let me tell you it was five star delicious!Read More
More shrimp is definitely needed with the amounts listed for the other ingredients.Read More
The first time I made this recipe I made it with the white wine and I did not like the flavor. The next time I made it I used water in place of the wine and I loved it. Also I omitted the cayenne pepper and added just a little more garlic. Wonderful! Update: I made this again last night using chicken broth, one cup. It was great! I also add some fresh lemon juice to it before serving!
This recipe as written is not worth five stars but with some simple additions it can be. Toast the bread crumbs first. Texture is better. Add less white wine (I recommend sherry) and lemon juice! Fresh lemon juice. Just squeeze half a lemon over the shrimp right before you serve it.
I'd so love to give this dish five stars as it was a tremendous hit at a party this weekend, but the two cups of wine and the amount of butter is the only thing stopping me. I used half the butter suggested, melted it in a pan and then added in my fresh bread crumbs to saute a bit. Additional seasonings, including an Italian blend helped to jazz up the crumbs. Because I love cooking with sherry and others had recommended it, I used that in lieu of the white wine. I sprayed my casserole dish with PAM and only used a half cup, if that, of sherry. When the shrimp were just about done, I turned on the broiler to brown and crisp up the topping. As I said, everyone loved this dish and with these few changes it will certainly warrant a repeat performance. Thank you so much Jenne!
TOO MUCH WINE! We cut back to a scosh over 1 cup and that was plenty for 1.5# of medium Tiger prawns. Also cut back on the butter & bread crumbs with no ill effects. The aroma, flavor and ease will make this a yearly tradition on New Year's Day! There were 5 adults and no leftovers.
This was delicious to my husband and me, but the kids did not like the wine flavor. I used packaged bread crumbs and cut it to 1 1/2 cups. I definitely will make it again (when the kids are away). I took some to work, and everyone asked for the recipe. just WONDERFUL!
I really liked this, but I did cut back on almost everything. I used half the butter and wine amount and didn't use any cayanne. (Just don't like it). We added more garlic and it smells wonderful We ate it on top of warm bagette bread. Thanks for the post.
This recipe is great and very easy. It is great with potatoes sliced very thin and baked in the oven. Use the potatoes to soak up the extra garlic and bread crumbs.
Pretty good recipe, I had a few changes though. I used sherry in stead of white wine, increased the garlic and cut down on everything except the butter & bread crumbs. It resembled what I ususally recieve in nicer restaurants, so I was impressed.
I made this one for myself considering I'm the only one who enjoys shrimp in my family. I rated it a four star only because, as well as others stated there is too much wine. Other then that its a keeper!!!!
Delicious, but I used only half the butter called for in the recipe. Also I used dry bread crumbs instead of fresh.
Succulant shrimp dish. I used less wine and butter like others suggested. I also used packaged bread crumbs. Everyone loved it.
Tasty. I like how this recipe looks and tastes like "special occasion food" but without too much effort. I cut the wine and butter in half to suit my personal preferences.
Very good recipe, I would absolutly cut the wine in half next time. I used Panko bread crumbs and sauteed them first and the topping turned out crispy. Thanks for the recipe.
This dish was too rich for my liking, which isn't a huge criticism for the recipe in general, but it just didn't suit my taste. I cut the butter to 1/3 of a cup and cut down on the wine to 1 1/2 cup, but it was still too much. The flavors were good, so it you are looking for a decadent and sinful dish, I guess this will suit your needs.
Way too much wine. I have always used sherry in place of white wine because white table wine doesn't offer much to the dish. With that change it is an ok recipe.
Delicious and bad for you. I love it...I did cut the amount of shrimp, butter, and used Italian seasoned bread crumbs it was delicious and easy. I'll definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing.
SHRIMP DE DRUNKEY! Loved the recipe, but even with using 2/3 of the wine called for in the recipe, we were getting drunk from eating this thing. Next time.... 1/10 of the wine, and maybe just some water to cover. Wish I had read the reviews mentioning this as well. Hiccup.
Very good recipe. Used only 1 cup of white wine and followed the rest as written. Good recipe to assemble early and then put in oven as guest arrive for a GREAT appetizer.
As others have said, way too much wine. I used sherry in place of the wine that gives it a unique touch and flavor. I cut the recipe in half but used the same amount of shrimp for the full recipe. Crushed Ritz crackers in place of the bread crumbs like most of the good Italian restaurants around here use make it oh soooo good! Followed the recipe for all the other ingredients and turned out very good!! If you use all that wine, your topping will be mushy and you want it to be more crunchy! Good recipe with a few adjustments. Also hit it with the broiler on low for a few minutes at the very end to make sure of the crunchy topping.
So easy and so delicious. House smelled like garlic, but I don't think that is a bad thing.
I thought 2 cups of wine was a waste.The overall flavor was good and it was a simple dish but I would reduce the wine significantly . Next time, I will only use 1/2 cup of wine and add a little lemon juice.
I wish I'd have read the reviews in more depth before allowing my husband to prepare this one. He's cut the wine in half all on his own and the dish still turned into an expensive bitter mush. It was a disaster, and I love Shrimp DeJonghe. What a waste of good ingredients.
This is pretty close to the original recipe you find in restaurants. Excellent!
Whoa this is not good. What is up with the wine? What a waste of money and time. My fault though as I was in a pinch for a new recipe and ignored all the reviews. Someone needs to redo this for sure
Really liked this recipe. If you want a little more kick use spicy croutons and put them toward the end of the cook time then they will be crunchy and buttery!
