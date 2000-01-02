Shrimp Creole II
This is an excellent dish that my mother makes. It has lots of vegetables in a thick Creole sauce. If you wish, you may also put sliced cheddar cheese on top before baking.
Pretty yummy.....needed to add some more spice though.
this is absolutely the worst shrimp creole i have ever eaten. don't bother.Read More
I loved it! But to good from pretty good to great, it did need some extra seasoning. As others have said it needed a bit more seasoning. I seasoned the shrimp with garlic salt and black pepper. I also added a bay leave, red pepper flakes, and a splash of white wine to the sauce, then I let it simmer for twenty minutes longer. It was amazing.
Husband likes spicy, so will likely add some more chili powder next time.
This recipe is awesome! Delicious! Husband and parents LOVE it! I give it a bit more flavor by sauteing the shrimp in butter with chopped garlic (the canned stuff is really easy), and adding about a teaspoon of cayenne to the mix. Sometimes I up the chili powder just a bit, but it really isn't necessary if you add the cayenne.
This recipe was okay except I thought it could use a little bit more flavor and less chili powder... I like all the veggies it included.
Love all the fresh veggies in this recipe. We have been trying to amp up the veggies and cut down the meat and fish, so this recipe worked great. I did not add the pimientos, but did use a pinch of Chipotle Chili powder. Used organic everything, including Florida grown organic rice. Definitely will make again.
