Shrimp Creole II

This is an excellent dish that my mother makes. It has lots of vegetables in a thick Creole sauce. If you wish, you may also put sliced cheddar cheese on top before baking.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes; set aside. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan or pot, melt butter over medium heat, and saute carrots, onions, bell pepper, celery, mushrooms, and zucchini, until just tender. Stir in tomatoes and tomato sauce. Let cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes.

  • Mix shrimp, pimientos, and chili powder into the pot. Stir in cooked rice and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes.

  • Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch dish. Bake in preheated oven until the rice mixture thickens, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 118.3mg; sodium 622.5mg. Full Nutrition
