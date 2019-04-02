The Best Spaghetti Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
169 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 98
  • 4 star values: 51
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

Easy spaghetti dish with a little twist!

By Noonie Finch Hodges

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a deep 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Stir in the spaghetti. Boil the pasta until cooked through but still firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well.

  • Brown ground beef and onion in a large skillet over high heat; drain fat. Stir in the spaghetti sauce, sour cream, and 1 cup of the mozzarella. Mix in the cooked pasta. Transfer pasta mixture to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining 1 cup of mozzarella and the Parmesan cheese. Cover pan with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 17g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 826.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (193)

Most helpful positive review

Debi Bair Clark
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2009
Just like mom made! Here were my adjustments: one pound of hamburger instead of two (plenty), no onions (preference), no Parmesan cheese (bummer) and I make my own spaghetti sauce so I think that's why my dish wasn't bland as some others were saying. (My suggestion would be to add Italian seasoning and some garlic powder/salt) Also I didn't bake it in the oven, I just poured it all into my pot and heated it up in there. That's not going to change the flavor I don't think, it's just one less dish to clean and because yes, that's how my mom did it ;) Read More
Helpful
(110)

Most helpful critical review

doestreich
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2009
Hmmm...not a whole lot of flavor but very easy. I cut the recipe in half and still managed to fill a 9 x 13 pan perhaps my pan isn't deep enough. I added some oregano basil and chopped fresh tomato when cooking off the beef & onion and used whole wheat spaghetti but even that didn't add enough interest for us to the overall taste. Don't know what else to add...maybe some garlic different cheeses...? It did hold together nicely when serving and my two-year old wanted seconds so this gets 3 stars instead of just 2. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tabitha
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2009
My family loved this recipe. It was even better the next day! The only thing I changed is that I used 1 lb of hamburger and 1 lb of sweet Italian sausage. I'll definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(70)
Butch Petersen
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2012
Excellent, didn't change a thing and it was very good, will save this one. Read More
Helpful
(54)
Teffer K
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2009
good. I made it with shredded chicken and added dry ranch dressing mix to the sour cream before adding it to the other ingredients. I also took the above advice and cut the recipe in half. I would definitely make this again. Nice to have a change from traditional Spaghetti and sauce. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2011
My husband LOVED this recipe! Of course it's just me and him therefore it made entirely too much so I ended up taking the rest to work and they loved it as well. I added a few spices to it and next time I will probably cut the recipe in 1/2 to make less but I will definitely be making this again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sarah_Tennessee
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2010
It's easy it makes a lot and it freezes well. I make the whole recipe and either divide it into 2 9x11 casseroles or 4 8x8. I then freeze some to give to friends or have on hand for later! Read More
Helpful
(11)
brittanywalz
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2010
It was so good! Altho I halved the recipe in half and only did 3/4 cup sour cream. It was really good I served it with bread and butter. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jaime
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2009
I wouldn't call this the Best casserole but I'll make it again simply because my 5 yr old 4 yr old and 22 month old all gobbled it up. They really liked it. It was okay in my opinion. I did half the sauce like others suggested and I'm glad that I did because it fit perfectly in my 9 x 13 dish. If you're looking for something a little different give the recipe a try. Read More
Helpful
(9)
