The Best Spaghetti Casserole

Rating: 5 stars Just like mom made! Here were my adjustments: one pound of hamburger instead of two (plenty), no onions (preference), no Parmesan cheese (bummer) and I make my own spaghetti sauce so I think that's why my dish wasn't bland as some others were saying. (My suggestion would be to add Italian seasoning and some garlic powder/salt) Also I didn't bake it in the oven, I just poured it all into my pot and heated it up in there. That's not going to change the flavor I don't think, it's just one less dish to clean and because yes, that's how my mom did it ;) Helpful (110)

Rating: 4 stars My family loved this recipe. It was even better the next day! The only thing I changed is that I used 1 lb of hamburger and 1 lb of sweet Italian sausage. I'll definitely make this again. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, didn't change a thing and it was very good, will save this one. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars good. I made it with shredded chicken and added dry ranch dressing mix to the sour cream before adding it to the other ingredients. I also took the above advice and cut the recipe in half. I would definitely make this again. Nice to have a change from traditional Spaghetti and sauce. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars Hmmm...not a whole lot of flavor but very easy. I cut the recipe in half and still managed to fill a 9 x 13 pan perhaps my pan isn't deep enough. I added some oregano basil and chopped fresh tomato when cooking off the beef & onion and used whole wheat spaghetti but even that didn't add enough interest for us to the overall taste. Don't know what else to add...maybe some garlic different cheeses...? It did hold together nicely when serving and my two-year old wanted seconds so this gets 3 stars instead of just 2. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My husband LOVED this recipe! Of course it's just me and him therefore it made entirely too much so I ended up taking the rest to work and they loved it as well. I added a few spices to it and next time I will probably cut the recipe in 1/2 to make less but I will definitely be making this again for sure! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars It's easy it makes a lot and it freezes well. I make the whole recipe and either divide it into 2 9x11 casseroles or 4 8x8. I then freeze some to give to friends or have on hand for later! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars It was so good! Altho I halved the recipe in half and only did 3/4 cup sour cream. It was really good I served it with bread and butter. Helpful (10)