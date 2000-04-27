Seafood Au Gratin
This is delicious and well worth the effort! Make sure the seafood is very fresh. Best if served in individual baking dishes, but can be made in one larger dish if they are not available.
This is delicious and well worth the effort! Make sure the seafood is very fresh. Best if served in individual baking dishes, but can be made in one larger dish if they are not available.
I was hesitant to make this after reading the first review- but I'm glad I did! I always order this dish in seafood restaurants and this recipe tastes even better than most I've ordered. I wouldn't change the sauce at all. My family loved it and I plan to make it often!Read More
I really wanted this recipe to be good - it sure cost enough for the ingredients. There was not enough sauce for the immense amount of seafood called for in this recipe - which was way too much in my opinion. The sauce also didn't have enough flavor to enhance the seafood. I would not make this again.Read More
I was hesitant to make this after reading the first review- but I'm glad I did! I always order this dish in seafood restaurants and this recipe tastes even better than most I've ordered. I wouldn't change the sauce at all. My family loved it and I plan to make it often!
Very good. Husband really enjoyed the topping - I substituted monterey jack as I did not have any provolone on hand. Also used frozen scallops and shrimp, omitted the wine, and used fresh mushrooms (which I sauteed in butter before adding to sauce). Substituted minced onion and garlic (2 to 1) for shallots as I did not have those either. Also used low-sodium chicken broth to reduce sodium content(fresh mushrooms also reduced the sodium content) Will make it next time as per recipe (except for the lower sodium options) - should be even better without all the substitutions and omissions!
I thought this was excellent. I had to scale the recipes down to just two servings, so a few minor adjustments were needed. I tested the sauce before pouring over the seafood and found I needed to add a bit of water as it was too salty for my taste. I also had to add more flour due to the added water. I used 1/4 teaspoon of cajun seafood seasoning and mozzerella cheese. It was great. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for 1, as my bf isnt a huge fan of seafood~ So I followed step 1 and too(but w less oil), for step 3 I used 1 teaspoon of butter, a 1/2 cup of heavy cream, and a splash of white wine and 1/2 tble sp of flour, followed step 4, I used swiss chesse-I cooked for 15 mins, did not golden but was amazing! :) ~ I did not use mushrooms or shallots as I did not have them on hand and no chicken broth ** 07/06/11 - update, I tried w/o wine and used butter, heavy cream, parm cheese, and season w/salt /fresh pepper/and some garlic salt, I also fry my shrimp and scallops for about 1.5 mins then bake for about 9, fully cooked and scallops not rubbery! Still Love!
Excellent! I substituted Swiss cheese for the Provolone and it was great. Next time I will use fresh mushrooms though....just a personal taste. My husband and I both loved it. A keeper! Marianne
This was very good. I didn't have provolone, so I used cheddar and mozzarella. I used frozen seafood and it made it a little too watery. Next time I will cut down on the broth to make up for it. I served it with risotto with peas and mushrooms. They were perfect together.
This is simple and amazing. I added freshly ground nutmeg and ground mustard. I left out the mushrooms as a courtesy to my bf and I didn't miss them. Served in individual ramekins with some french bread and some garlic green beans. I can't wait to have this again! thank you!
I made this last week for Sunday dinner and my husband can't wait to have it again. He calls it "loving in a bowl" . I cheated and used imitation crab and frozen smaller scallops and shrimp , to keep the price down. I mixed cheddar and mozzarella cheese since I didn't have provolone. Turned out great. Even my mom who is not a seafood eater loved it.
Loved it! No leftovers! I added sauted portobello mushrooms in wine. Will be passing this on to friends. Thanks!
I was forced to substitute several ingredients because I didn't plan ahead. I substituted minced clams for crabmeat, 1/4 cup marsala cooking wine for white wine and cheddar + american cheese instead of parm and provolone. It all worked out fine with these substitutions...although the crabmeat would have created a better texture without a doubt.
Better than any I've eaten in any restaurant. Fabulous!!!
Used this as a good base for my version as I kind of combined this with another recipe. One I used the chicken broth to boil the shrimp for three minutes just until pink. Then I cooked the scallops in the same liquid 1-2 minutes. I added old bay, 2 celery stalks and a bay leave to the chicken broth. I'm on a low carb diet so I didn't use flour instead used to egg yolks and 1c light cream. In the butter I sauteed the shallots, fresh baby portabello, celery, and garlic for 5 minutes until soft. I then added 2c of the (now) seafood broth to the vegetables with the cream and egg yolk. Instead of white wine I used Dry Sherry 1/4c. I also added lemon! I know I changed a bit but it was so good!
I really wanted this recipe to be good - it sure cost enough for the ingredients. There was not enough sauce for the immense amount of seafood called for in this recipe - which was way too much in my opinion. The sauce also didn't have enough flavor to enhance the seafood. I would not make this again.
This was very good and easier to make than I expected.
What I did right:I used fresh mushrooms that I sauteed with butter and garlic before adding them to the sauce. I also completely omitted the wine and used the shells from the shrimp to make a stock that I used in place of the chicken broth. Oh, I also used Mozzerella cheese instead of Provolone. What I did wrong: I used canned crab meat. NEVER again will I make THAT mistake. I also did not properly drain the scallops or shimp before cooking, so the cassrole came out kinda watery. I think if I make those adjustments next time, I can give this recipe a 5 star rating.
Absolutely fabulous! Everyone simply loved it. Be sure to use fresh seafood. I substituted a 1/4 cup diced onion for shallots and added 2 tablespoons of finely chopped green pepper & used Monterey Jack instead of provolone. It certainly makes enough for a party! Next time I will cut the recipe by half.
Wow, this was excellent! It was my first time trying a seafood au gratin recipe and I'm so glad I did. Like most home cooks, I kinda changed the ingredients a bit. I didn't have any crab meat or mushrooms, so I left both out. I added minced garlic to the sauce as well as diced pimiento peppers for a bit of color, also added a couple pinches of oregano, herbs de provence, and dried chives. I seasoned the shrimp and bay scallops with cracked black pepper and Old Bay seasoning. I used a Pinot Grigio for the wine because it's what I had on hand, and used an Italian six cheese blend (shredded) for the cheese topping. My guest and I both had 2nd helpings. I'll definitely make this again, thank you Jeli!
In general this was tasty, but it was geared toward someone that likes A LOT more fat in their dishes than I do.
Can't say enough about this one! Great!!!!!!!
I made this and it was awesome. I usually order it at my favorite restaurant, now I can make it at home.
Simply fabulous. I made the recipe as is and was wowed by it. I plan to pour it over angel hair pasta the next time I make it and I will make it again. Very nice for a special occasion.
My family really loved this recipe. The flavors were really good and nicely blended. They kept commenting on how addictive this recipe was and there wasn't any leftovers! I used 2 pie plates for this recipe and covered the top of each with provolone and asiago.
I made it without shrimp (I'm allergic) for Xmas dinner, but you wouldn't have known anything was missing. It's very rich and oh so good - will definitely make again for special occasions.
Excellent!! Trying to make this on the cheap, I chose from the seafood section of the local supermarket cajun seasoned pre-boiled shrimp, crawfish tails and imitation Krab, then sauteed all together in olive oil and a little crushed garlic. I then substituted Asiago for the Provolone. I found the sauce a little too watery so I thicken it with a little corn starch. It came out real good, but upon reheating some the next day, the flavors had a chance to meld and WOW!!! much better the next day.
I used the basics of this recipe to make an awsome etoufee, when sauted seafood was just 1 min. in, I added lemon zest, just before I served it, I added cut grape tomatoes, let simmer, added extra parm and served on lunguine. Thank you for the basic that can be used so many ways, next time I'll bake it, I know it will be soooo good.
I halved this recipe. The only change I made was that I used fresh mushrooms that I sauteed before adding to the sauce. This was VERY tasty but it did come out "watery". Watery isn't a really good word for it because the juice was very good it was just not that appealing to the eye. My husband suggested that I put a small amount of rice on the bottom of the bowl next time and I immediately thought no but the more I ate of it, the more it sounded like it might be good so I will try that next time.
I agree with the first review. This was way too seafoody and salty. Not enough ingredients other than seafood to complement the seafood flavor. It was edible and I finished it but my kids didn't like it. One thing to remember is to buy as much stuff pre-done as possible or do it in advance (shelling crab and shrimp, deveining, etc.) Prep was very time-consuming. I won't make this again.
First time I had a Seafood Au Gratin was at a place in Nag's Head, North Carolina, named Bad Barracuda's in 2003. This is a great recipe, only negative is the cost of the ingredients. The good thing is my wife and I ate on it for 4 or 5 meals, so it works out in the end. Cook it and enjoy it
I made a lot of changes and am rating for what was created thereby so it will show me in the future one of my top rated recipes. Here's how it came out: cut it in half, as there were just two of us; couldn't find scallops, so excluded them but did not increase the other seafoods. Used 4 baby bellas for the mushrooms and sautéed them with 4 green onions and 2 garlic cloves in butter for about 30 minutes. Had large frozen shrimp and thawed and dried with paper towels before adding them to the sautéed mix and continuing to sauté an additional 3 minutes before adding the crabmeat and removing from heat. Melted 3 tablespoons of butter and added 2 tablespoons of flour before adding a cup of heavy cream (in place of broth) and left out the wine. Put seafood mix in a buttered casserole, covered with the cream sauce and topped with freshly grated provolone then roma cheeses. Put all this together early in the day and refrigerated until dinner time. Removed from fridge while oven heated and cooked 15 minutes. Absolutely one of the best dishes we've enjoyed. A side of oven roasted asparagus went very well with this. Thanks for sharing and giving me the courage to try this yummy dish
Perhaps my new favorite dish. Outstanding.
Made this for dinner tonight. Was incredible! I reduced the recipe to do 2 servings and prepared the dish in two 12 oz Au Gratin bowls. Came out perfect! It reminded me of an entree at a favorite seafood restaurant in Richmond VA. Might try using a dry cooking sherry next time to mimic the restaurant's dish. So glad I found this on Allrecipes.com!
My sauce didn't thicken up so I only added about half of it. I don't have 8 dishes to bake in, so I put it in 9 x 13 pan. I served using slotted spoon because it was too liquidy. With all the liquid it would have been good served with a pasta, but it was delicious without too. Served it for our Christmas family dinner.
I made this for Christmas dinner for 20 adults. I was nervous trying a recipe I'd never made before for such an important occasion but I wanted something that was elegant, a little decadent, and could be served in individual au gratin bowls, which I'd bought for the occasion. I served this and lasagna, after many appetizers. Mu husband said it was one of the best seafood dishes he's ever had in his life (!) We're New Englanders and eat seafood very often, so that was high praise. My sister's in-laws are big cooks and they gave it rave reviews too. After reading most of the reviews, I decided to stay fairly true to the recipe with a few minor tweaks. I made I used a mix of sea scallops (cut in threes) and bay scallops. I sautéed portabello mushrooms (fresh) instead of white in white wine on the stove until full cooked (trying to prevent the wateriness people warned about). I had made 1 ad a half times the recipe, and yet did not have enough sauce to sufficiently cover all the seafood. This prompted a tweak I am very happy for, as I took the liquid that that had formed from sauteeing the scallops and shrimp in butter and added that to a tablespoon flour and butter and another cup of hot chick broth to form a more seafood tasting sauce that I poured over the other one. This allowed for the right about of sauce. Other changes I'd made to the recipe: I used an extra tablespoon of shallots than what the recipe called for. I used grated romano instead of parmesan (accidentally boug
We used boullion cubes for broth and unsalted butter. Riesling dry medium made the taste awesome. My family and I really enjoyed it.
This is a winner. I used jumbo lump crab (32.00$/lb), and put the oven on broil for the last few minutes. I served it over angel hair pasta. This dish exceeded my expectations big time. There is no need to add anything.
It was very bland. I picked the recipe for my husband who is an avid seafood lover, and even after adding cajun seasoning (after cooking), he was still unhappy with the dish.
Was phenomenal the scallops melted in ur mouth everyone loved in and keep asking for an invite over to seafood Sunday lol
Very very good I used coconut flour instead of regular flour because I’m living a keto lifestyle and didn’t use wine but I will be making this again
I was so disappointed. Way too much cheese. The parmesan was too strong and I couldn't even eat it. I pulled out the scallops and shrimp and rinsed under hot water in a strainer to save the fish. I then heated them up in a pan with garlic and butter and put it on angel hair pasta. Just to save some of the$40 meal.
used frozen spinach in lieu of parsley. Sprinkled w/ bread crumbs. Great dish.
I used artichoke hearts as I didn't have mushrooms. Next time I'll put some bread crumbs on top as it was pale. Delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections