Seafood Au Gratin

51 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 13
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is delicious and well worth the effort! Make sure the seafood is very fresh. Best if served in individual baking dishes, but can be made in one larger dish if they are not available.

By JELI

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly butter 8 small baking dishes.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Saute shrimp and scallops until firm, about 5 minutes.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add chicken broth and raise heat to high. Stir until thickened. Mix in shallots, mushrooms and wine. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Arrange shrimp, scallops and crab in the bottom of prepared dishes. Pour sauce over seafood and cover with cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 12 t o15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 44.4g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 213.8mg; sodium 1128.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022