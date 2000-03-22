Salmon Puffs

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This recipe can be made ahead and frozen. Bake, still frozen, in a 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake until pastry is golden and filling is hot.
500 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 57.6mg; sodium 648.4mg. Full Nutrition
I made a few changes since my family doesn't care for Feta cheese. I mixed finely chopped green onion with 1/2 cup cream cheese and 1/2 cup Miracle Whip, 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese and the salmon; then I filled puff pastry shells and baked according to instructions. This recipe made a wonderful appetizer tray for our fishing club's outdoor BBQ. Thanks Kay.
I found the combination of feta cheese and smoked salmon too salty. This recipe would be better with fresh cooked salmon or substitue feta cheese with cream cheese. There needs to be more balance for all the salt.
I used fresh salmon and drizzled it with 3T of olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper then baked it in the oven at 400* for about 10 minutes. I let it cool for a few minutes and then flaked it with a fork and combined it with the other ingredients. I also cut the puff pastry into smaller sections, as the packets get much bigger when they bake. Some of my packs did split open, so I would probably fill them less and also try to rub some egg on the seam to make them stay together better when baking. Overall it was delish!
03/27/2002
Instead of puff pastry, I used bisquick and rolled it out way thin. That was good too. I love seafood. Good recipe.
11/01/2001
First off, this recipe is not as difficult as it may first appear. I had dinner on the table in 45 minutes. This dish has great presentation; my husband said it was "fancy." The filling is very rich. A little goes a long way so be sparing. In the future I will probably add some spinach as the author suggested for more color, nutrition, and variety. Overall, a lovely dish for the not-too-picky eater.
I omitted the cheese - didn't want any special trips to the store. These are delish. I put lemon zest, S&P on the fish that I cubed and dried very well. Be sure to refrigerate the dough parcels for about 15 minutes before baking. Serve with a dill sauce, creme fraiche or alone...they are wonderful and simple.
Great recipe! After reading the reviews and I used Bisquick as well instead of the frozen puffs. The result was a smaller dumpling version of the puffs which was good but maybe the frozen puffs could have made it a bit more airy or crispy. I substituted the feta for reduced fat cream cheese, then added green onions and spinach. They were fantastic! Thanks for this recipe!
Mmmm these were so cute! I loosely based my puffs off these, using cheddar cheese instead of ricotta. I could have added more though, since a lot of it oozed out. Oh well, I'll pay more attention to that next time. Yes, there will be a next time!
These were great. I made some without the Salmon due to my friends being a vegetarianthey were just as good. I would say make sure when thawing the puff pastry to un fold it when thawing, I had to use a roller and flatten it out since i couldn't pull it apart. Next time i will try to make them prettier too. Overall great and I will be making them again!
These appetizers were quite tasty and were quite 'fancy' looking. I had quite a bit of leftover 'stuffing' for the puff pastry. I think I could have halved the stuffing (smoked salmon, etc.) and been great. Would make again.
These were really good. I used peppered smoked salmon and probably more like a tablespoon of garlic, but otherwise stuck to recipe. VERY rich, and VERY salty...Next time I think I'll try to make more "packets" to make smaller servings. They are pretty big made as is.
There was way too much filling for the amount of puffs this made, but it was tasty. Whipped up some dill sauce to go with it and made it a meal although it really is better suited to an appetizer. I'm going to cook some pasta and throw the rest of the salmon/feta mix in with some olive oil, red peppers and olives to make a nice cold pasta salad.
I agree with others that this was too salty. I will either use fresh salmon baked with lemon and salt and pepper and the rest of the recipe as is, or substitute the feta with cream cheese. If I do the cream cheese mixture I would add some green onions and some spinach. I found if I generously brushed the egg white on the pastry they did not split open. I would highly recommend using the puff pastry...it's flaky and delicious and MUCH prettier!
I used the seamless pillsbury roll, which worked very well. Some other reviews mentioned the concern around the cheese. I used goat cheese and it was wonderful, but I actually don't believe you could go wrong with any variation. This is a wonderful recipe!! The next time I will use goat cheese again as well as add green onion or spinach.
So easy to do. I used cooked salmon and added spinach. lots of left over mixture but I used it for the following day with another block of pastry. The whole family enjoyed them including my 10 month old son. I have and will recommend this recipe for a simple yet fancy starter/dish and 100% will make it again in the future
I used some tips from other reviewers and used fresh salmon instead of smoked. I par baked it, skin on, and then flaked it from the skin. I also used Parmesan instead of feta, and added green onions, chive sour cream and a good helping of mayo.
This is a fantastic recipe and great for the holidays. I add some fresh chopped spinach for color but it is perfect as is. You can slightly downgrade the amount of feta. I doubt the recipe and keep some in a ziplock and make up in small batches for my various Christmas parties. Again, great wow factor and taste. Highly recommend.
Very tasty! I felt tentative about making these, because I'm not known for my baking skills, and have never worked with frozen puff pastry before. This said, I pretty much followed the recipe to a "T", and they came out very well. We had these with potato leek soup for a light supper, but I think they would really be a fantastic appetizer for a holiday dinner or a cocktail party. Also, it seemed like a lot of filling for the amount of puff pastry called for. I used 2 sheets of puff pastry and still had lots of filling left over. So I just blended the leftover filling with some cream cheese, sour cream and lemon juice to make a dynamite spread for crackers. Nice recipe, thanks for sharing!
This was rather bland. I followed the recipe and agree the feta was too salty. I almost think lemon and dill might enhance the flavor but a different cheese should be used. Maybe fontina as its mild but has great melting abilities.
LOVED IT. Caught fresh salmon in Alaska and shipped it home. These made a great appetizer and everyone loved them.
11/11/2014
If I had made it as written it would have only been 3 stars. After some subs it was a 4.5 star recipe. I liked and he loved. He had them for dinner and then again for breakfast. I used a can of red salmon instead of smoked because I thought it would be too salty. I added the following dried herbs to taste: Garlic powder, cumin, tarragon, and basil. I also added finely chopped green onions. Finally I added my secret ingredient... sweet thai chili sauce!
