Salmon Marinade
This easy marinade can be used to flavor up to two pounds of salmon fillets.
This easy marinade can be used to flavor up to two pounds of salmon fillets.
Pretty darn good, but you need a taste for the "Wustershire" sauce to really enjoy the taste. Other reviews commented negatively about the lime--again, it's a matter of taste. Lime worked for my palette, although the second time around I used lemon and halved the Worcestershire and the fish came out just fine. The great thing about all the recipes you find on this site is that you try them and then make your own subtle changes to suit your tastes if needed. I believe the original is still worth trying.Read More
Didn't like the recipe much, although it was very quick. I don't think lime juice should be anywhere near salmon, it was very overwhelming. I wouldn't make it again.Read More
Pretty darn good, but you need a taste for the "Wustershire" sauce to really enjoy the taste. Other reviews commented negatively about the lime--again, it's a matter of taste. Lime worked for my palette, although the second time around I used lemon and halved the Worcestershire and the fish came out just fine. The great thing about all the recipes you find on this site is that you try them and then make your own subtle changes to suit your tastes if needed. I believe the original is still worth trying.
Didn't like the recipe much, although it was very quick. I don't think lime juice should be anywhere near salmon, it was very overwhelming. I wouldn't make it again.
I've made this recipe twice with fresh salmon and it was delicious! Marinade it 45 mins to an hour and the flavor is wonderful. I baked the salmon but am anxious to try it on the grill.
Okay 1/4 of a cup of lime is a little much however the person who said lime shouldn't be near salom is a crazy. If you travel to costal regions and on many islands lime or lemons are used to clean and flavor fish of all sorts and it does leave a nice flavor. I took half a lime and squeezed it over the fillets then rubbed it over the salmon before placing it in the other ingredients to marinade therefore eliminating the need for the 1/4 cup lime juice.
This recipe was really easy, and it sounded good, but the Worchestershire was far too overwhelming for fish, plus it made the salmon dark so it was hard to see the cooking progress as well. I don't think I'll use this again.
This was a great marinade for salmon. I marinaded the salmon for 24 hours and, oh my gosh! It was the best grilled salmon I had ever made!
I really liked this recipe. It was easy and quick. I made it for tilapia, which was delicious too! I substituted most of the lime juice for lemon, and added a dash of the lime juice (Just out of preference). It all worked together perfectly on the grill! I will make this again and again, because my little picky eaters loved it too! Thanks for sharing!
I loved it! I was a little nervous putting the the sauce in the salmon since it would not blend well but it was excellent. I put lemon instead of lime and marinated for three hours in the fridge, then grilled and it was awesome!
Pretty good marinade! Used it on Tilapia instead of Salmon and added a tiny bit of soy sauce in addition. It added a good taste to everything.
I just made this tonight, and although I thought it was ok, my husband said it was dreadful, and he had to throw his out. He said that the flavors did not mix well together at all. My son (age 2) also wouldn't eat it, and normally devours salmon up.
This turned out pretty tasty, but still seemed like it needed something. It was extremely moist which was a plus. I did add some garlic to it, next time I think I'll add more. I also reduced the worcestershire sauce a bit, but I think next time I'd follow the recipe on that because we thought it could use more of that flavor. I'll probably make it again either way, and experiment. Good base to play with.
This worked for my family. When I didn't have limes I used lemons and it was just as good.
I love love love this!! I have made it several times and it it so good. I am always looking for a tasty way to make salmon and this is so different and wonderful!!!!!!
This is a yummy marinade. I was a little nervous about the worcestershire sauce but it was great. The lime is so good with the salmon. Definitely worth a try, but this is a keeper for us!!
very good and very wasy... way to go
Quick, easy, and delicious for marinating salmon. I will use this recipe again.
This marinade was not to my liking.. would hesitate in using thyme as a seasoning. I cook salmon at least once weekly often twice..this just did not work out.
I ended up saving the marinade and used it on some chicken and pork tenderloin and it was tasty
This marinade was a great start...I reduced the worch. per previous reviews but found the recipe to be bland. I think it's a fabulous start to a great marinade.
I don't buy salmon as often as other fish so I was excited about this easy and quick recipe. Hubbie and I love lemon/lime and Worcestershire so I was a little disappointed there was not more flavor. I think I should have marinated longer. (2-3 hrs was all). Hubbie thought it was pretty good. Next time I will add garlic and marinate over night.
not sure if i did something wrong, i fllowed the recipe exactly but i definately could not eat it...maybe it was the lime juice -- will not make this again
good
I mixed lemon and lime and liked the flavor. Just think it would be better marinated over night. I’ll make it again!
It seemed to cut the fishiness, but had almost no flavor. I marinated one piece for an hour and one for three hours and there was no difference.
This is a good recipe. We have grilled this twice. My husband added the salmon and the remaining marinade to the grill, little different. Which is not typical method for grilling, however the salmon came out good. The only thing is we used the prepared lime juice, not a fresh squeezed lime.
I used this for tilapia instead of salmon. It wasn't bad but I felt like it could have benefited from additional flavors, seemed like it was missing something. Overall not bad when you need something simple in a hurry. I doubt I would use this with salmon however, it worked with the tilapia.
This was terrific! It's now my go to for Salmon.
No changes at all, I thought it was great
I made this for salmon, JJ and I both loved it. I believe it was the best salmon I've ever had. Moist & delicious. I marinated the salmon for 8 hours in the refrigerator. Thank you for the great and easy recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections