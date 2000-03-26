Salmon Marinade

34 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This easy marinade can be used to flavor up to two pounds of salmon fillets.

By Dustin Hafer

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
0.5 cup marinade
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and vegetable oil. Mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Cover all surfaces of fish fillet with marinade. Refrigerate and let stand as little as 30 minutes or as long as overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 3.5g; sodium 167mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022