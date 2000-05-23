Salmon Cakes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 98.4mg; sodium 430.3mg. Full Nutrition
Excellent and with such simple ingredients. I always make this with leftover salmon, not a fan of canned fish. I just double the ingredients if I have more salmon. A nice variation is to saute 1 tablespoon of finely minced garlic and parsley (fresh or dried) in some olive oil (appx. 1 tablespoon), then add to the mixture. The oil adds moistness and the garlic adds a fantastic flavor and aroma, just like in the restaurants. I've added dill, garlic powder, garlic salt, paprika, oinion powder, whatever I have on hand for more flavor. And definitely serve with garlic aioli or garlic mayonaise. (Mayo - 1/2 cup mayonaise, 1 garlic clove minced, dash of paprika and lemon juice.) Serve a small dollop on top and you're dining in style. My kids love this too. Nice fpr small ones just learning to chew since they can mash this easily in their mouths. Nice company dinner too!
Good basic recipe, but lacked flavor. I used 1/2 cup bread crumbs, two eggs, and added some minced garlic. Also added juice of half of one lemon, chili powder, some jalapeno, and honey. Broiled in the oven instead of frying. Good way to use canned salmon.
This was really good, but I was surprised to see that nobody else had the same problem as I did. I didn't drain the salmon and my mixture was like soup. I ended up having to add an extra tablespoon of flour and at least 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs too. I'd def drain the salmon next time.
This is a great recipe. I did, however, change a couple of things. I drained the salmon and added a little lemon juice to the mix. I also added a pinch of dill weed, onion powder, and habanero hot sauce. I cooked mine in olive oil instead of the vegetable oil and only used about 1/3 cup. I will definitely make these again.
really good... and I tried the garlic mayo that another reviewer suggested. I think I will experiment with different seasonings in the salmon cakes the next time, just to bring out more of the salmon flavor. More dill, some lemon pepper maybe.
Our first time eating canned salmon...All three of my kids ate these up...and my kids don't agree on anything; add the fact they have different food allergies, and one is a vegetarian (pescatarian?), it is very difficult to make one thing they all like! The only change I made was rolling them in panko bread crumbs before frying...that gave them a great texture! Super easy! Thanks for sharing :)
Delicious! I used plain dry breadcrumbs instead of fresh bread. I also fried the onion in some oil until translucent and tossed in some celery seed and parsley just before I took it off the heat. After frying until golden brown on each side I baked at 350 for about 20 minutes. I served them with a creamy dill sauce which was a perfect compliment to these patties.
my hubby made this for dinner tonight. i rarely eat salmon as i am a new vegetarian. but this was delicious. he added paprika, onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin and fresh ground pepper and sauteed in olive oil. it was great!
This is a good recipe. I always drain the salmon though. You also can use a handful of finely crushed saltine crackers instead of bread in a pinch. Like several other reviewers, I fry these in olive oil as I prefer the flavor. Lastly, I splash them with cider vinegar. Yum!
These are simple and yet delicious. I like to make these for breakfast and have it with grits. I also like to make them for dinner along with a pasta in cream sauce recipe that I have. I also tend to add tsp of sour cream to the salmon mixture and some oldbay seasoning. However, these are moist and delicious on their own without the extras but I like to experiment and make it my own. thanks for the recipe.
Great & simple. I used leftover baked Salmon fillet, flaked. Even the kids liked these. Passed tartar sauce at the table, would be good with other sauces too. I fried them in less oil, and didn't seem to miss it.
It was great, except I took the advice of another and used 2 eggs instead of 1, 1/2 C. Panko Bread Crumbs, a little Spring Onions, about 1/3 C. Shredded Mexican Cheese and 1 T. of Old Bay Seasoning. Also, always drain anything with liquid in it, including Salmon. If I cook cans of Canned Foods, I'll rinse off the sodium as well and cook in regular water with seasoning.
This is a great base! I used leftover salmon from last night. Like mentioned I doubled the other ingredients, and added a little fresh dill. I also dredged the patties in cornmeal prior to frying...my grandma did that with tuna cakes when I was child. I really liked that for a crisper outside and different texture.
Delicious! I had leftover fresh caught salmon from last nights dinnerthat I used. i used seasoned bread crumbs instead of the bread, left out the flour and sauteed the onion in a little olive oil before adding to the mixture and I fried them in olive oil. Yummy:)
Wow! We loved these. I used leftover salmon from the night before. Very strong flavor here which we loved. I made an sauce to serve with it. mayo kalamata olives, dehidrated garlic and onion, paprika, and a splash of hot sauce yummy!
This is a simple awesome way to make samon. I personllay don't like samon any other way. When I made it, I chopped up some red and green peppers for colour and added some old chetter. I love that you can add things to it to make it something amazing! Thank you for your take on this great dish ^_^
I tried this recipe because I wanted to find a way to make salmon that my boyfriend will eat. He couldn't even finish one pattie and even I didn't like them that much. They were pretty dry and flavorless. I ended up dipping them in tariyaki sauce.
I made this for dinner last night. The only changes I made were, I used 3/4 cup bread crumbs instead of the slice of bread. I used 1 tablespoon of onion powder instead of chopped onion. I added 2 tablespoons of Old Bay Seasoning. Now, I cut the oil to a 1/3 cup and that was plenty. I made the cakes and put them into the fridge for a couple of hours so they could set up. I cooked them for about 15 minuets or a littl over. They were great. Thanks for sharing!
This was a great and tasty meal. Mostly I believe it was because I added extra spices of my own. I added dashes of lemon pepper, Season All and garlic salt. Along with 1/4 tsp of paprika and just a little bit more than that of Old Bay Seasoning. I really didn't need as much oil for one can of Salmon. Next time, ill probably just use half of a cup only.It was scrumptious!
Great Salmon Cake recipe. My husband loves these and I make them all the time now. I just throw everything into the food processor (yes, bones, skin and all). I cook them on medium/low so they don't get too dark.
I liked that this recipe was very simple. Like others, I drained the salmon into a bowl and only used a 2 tablespoons for the liquid. Because I am counting calroies, I used wheat gem instead of flour. I did not add the flour to the mixture but instead used the wheat germ as a coating after the patties were formed. This is a very healthy option.
I had a terrible time with these! But I think it was due to my amateur skills in the kitchen. They fell apart on me, so I just gave up and made salmon cake scramble! I still got to taste the greatness though. I think I will try broiling them next time!
Overall a great recipe: easy to follow, uses few ingredients which are all on hand, and tastes good. I made a few modifications: I doubled the recipe, I drained the canned salmon, I should have drained the grated onions (next time, I will finely chop them instead), used 2 eggs, 3 tablespoons of flour, 3 slices of bread (depending on the liquidity of your mixture, you can play around with quantity of flour and bread), used a lot less olive oil (enough to generously cover the bottom of the pan), and cooked medium high heat for 8 minutes total. Thanks Donna for the recipe!
I thought this was a great recipe. I did add dill weed, lemon pepper, and seasoned salt for some flavor. They fried up beautifully and I had no problem with them falling apart as I have with other recipes. Even good the next day.
This is so easy and delicious! I used a tablespoon of almond meal instead of flour and a chunk of gluten-free foccacia for a delicious gluten-free version. Served with a nice salad for a perfect lunch.
I didn't have eggs, so I didn't use 'em, because of this I left out the flour as well. I didn't have any bread so I used 3/4th cup of panko bread crumbs, and I also added fresh basil, dried basil, oregano, and parsley. They were delicious. I didn't really follow this recipe too closely, but it turned out great.
I thought these were really good and really easy. When you can't think what to make for dinner and nothing is thawed out these are perfect. No way I used a cup of oil to fry them in. I used a non stick pan and maybe 2 tbsp of oil at the most. Everyone liked them.
My husband is southern, and he said his mama made the best salmon cakes he's ever had. I tried your recipe last night and he devoured them. He had four for dinner and wanted to take the leftovers for his lunch the next day. I followed the directions exactly and at first I thought they were going to fall apart in the pan, but after I made my patties I put them in the fridge to set up for about 10 minutes and then put them in the hot oil. They turned out perfectly. Crispy and golden brown on the outside and moist and flavorful on the inside. They were delicious. I'll definitely make them again.
Great simple recipe with items you have on hand. Used canned salmon. In addition to the original ingredients, I didn't drain the salmon, added freshly chopped garlic, parsley, breadcrumbs from home made bread I had on hand, and used arrowroot powder as the binder instead of an egg. Chilled the mixture for about an hour or two. Fried them in a cast iron skillet lightly oiled with olive oil, since I like the taste of olive oil. Served with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top.
These are really tasty, they have a very good flavor. They were fast and easy to make. I had to add a couple more pieces of bread in order to soak up some moisture so I could shape them into patties. We used the garlic aoili that another reviewer suggested, it topped off the salmon cakes perfectly. Yum:)
i agree that the salmon NEEDS to be drained. (however, i didn't realize it was only supposed to make 4 patties. i formed 8. maybe that's why they were mushy?) great taste ... i used penzey's black and red pepper to get a little cayenne in there.
this recipe is the best salmon cake recipe I have ever tried!!!
I only gave this RECIPE a 3-STAR rating because it says(UNDRAINED) but yes this is a recipe I use(its basic)..I would also suggest that a CANNED SALMON be pre-baked in a 400[F]OVEN/while some bread crumb is used to make it crispy/spraying some Veggie Oil helps during that process(I use a Ketchup-squirt Bottle).
Great recipe,I used pink salmon jn a package by chicken of the sea,fresh and already drain. Use 2packs if your following the serving recipe, I follow the recipe to the T,but added Italian season & old bay.it turned out great....thank u so much
It was ok as written, but when I added a little mozzarella cheese (Parmesan would have been even better, I think), lemon juice, breadcrumbs, 1 finely diced carrot, and 1 finely dice piece of celery, it was the best I've ever had. Served with mac and cheese and peas, it makes a great comfort meal.
I made this yesterday for today's lunch and ate the pattie on a bed of arugula and spinach leaves, topped with cilantro salad dressing from Trader Joes. Yummy! I followed the recipe to the T, but my salmon mixture did end up too runny. I added about 1/2 C of Panko and I suppose you could add another 1/2 slice - 1 slice of Ezekiel bread. I was able to make 6 patties, but the first two that I tried to fry fell apart while frying. I took these out of the skillet and ate the mixture with crackers. Definitely recommend baking the patties in the oven on 350 degrees for 15 minutes on each side, for a total of 30 minutes baking time. My turned out perfect! A keeper & healthy recipe. :]
This was the first time I used a recipe from this site and I must say that this was so simple that my 12 year-old son was happy to help. He learned how to make his first breakfast item. Thanks for this tasty dish.
These were okay but nothing spectacular; too much moisture so either more breadcrumbs should have been used or the salmon drained. I also found those to be somewhat bland, they needed seasoning/flavour.
This is exactly like the salmon cakes my mother used to make. I added more spice, like smoked paprika and even chile powder, and fried it in a small amount of coconut oil. Nostalgic and special since my 83 year old mother is eating lunch with me often.
I, too, added bread crumbs and minced garlic, along with a bit of Italian seasoning. The patties fried up nicely and served well with a side of creamy garlic pasta. Excellent recipe and very hackable, if desired! Thank you for sharing.
Very good! I made mine gluten free and nightshade free. I added: 1/2 tsp. dill weed, 1/2 tsp. white pepper, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, 1/4 tsp. sea salt, shape into 4 patties and spray lightly with coconut oil, 400 degree toaster oven, bake for 15 minutes turning once half way through, then broil on each side for 2 minutes each.
I used bread crumbs with this recipe instead of a slice of bread. I think it would be a little bland otherwise. My ex's grandmother used to make these for us all the time, it's a comfort food for me. I eat them with applesauce. She picked out the bones and used a food processor to mix all the ingredients. It seems to work since every time I make them without a food processor, they don't hold shape at all. This time was no exception. I love them anyway but my boyfriend was turned off to them because you can't eat them without it falling off your fork.
a good basic recipe. I generally add other ingredients (like most of y'all). I add fresh shredded or powdered parmesan cheese, Italian bread crumbs ( or plan bread crumbs & Cajun seasoning OR crushed crackers). I chop my onions small & add fresh minced garlic. when out of onions & garlic I'll use powders or dehydrated which ever I have). I like the dill comment, I'll try that next time. :)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.