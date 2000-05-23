Salmon Cakes

This recipe is an old family favorite that we enjoy from time to time. It's hearty, flavorful and great alternative to hamburgers! Substitute cubed cooked potatoes for the bread, if you like.

Recipe by Donna

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 patties
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix together salmon, bread, onion, all-purpose flour, egg, salt and pepper. Shape into four patties.

  • In a large skillet heat oil over high heat. Cook the patties until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes. Drain briefly on paper towels before serving.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 98.4mg; sodium 430.3mg. Full Nutrition
