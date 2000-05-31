Salmon Cakes II

Cheddar cheese and parsley add to the color and taste of these flavorful patties. My neighbor tried them and has been passing around the recipe ever since!

Recipe by Jeanie Bean

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 patties
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine salmon, onion, egg, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, black pepper, cheese and parsley; mix well. Shape into four patties. Dust lightly with flour. Chill for 20 minutes.

  • In a large skillet heat butter and olive oil over medium high heat. Cook the patties until browned on both sides, about 10 minutes. Drain briefly on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 136.3mg; sodium 659mg. Full Nutrition
