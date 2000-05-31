Salmon Cakes II

I was browsing around the site yesterday for recipes for Salmon Patties when I saw this one. I noticed that almost 4,000 readers had saved this one so I figured it must be good. I was looking to add some kick to my basic recipe. After reading all the reviews I followed some of the suggested alterations and added some of my own. I used a small red onion to add some color, added one more egg, extra hot sauce, Parmesan instead of Cheddar cheese, dried parsley instead of fresh, no butter, and some of the reserved juice from the canned salmon to ensure moistness. I also added onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and Old Bay seasoning. Other than those additions, I followed the recipe except the dusting with flour. After mixing I shaped my patties and chilled for about 30 minutes. They held together nicely. I then dusted them with yellow corn meal and baked them on a baking sheet sprayed with butter-flavored Pam at 375 degrees for 10 minutes on each side. They came out golden but not crispy so I fried them in my cast iron skillet for 2 minutes on each side. I also made the garlic mayo dipping sauce (1/2 cup mayo, dash of paprika, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic). Delicious!!...crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. My fiancé said they were the best I had ever made. My sides were jasmine rice and okra. He even saved one for lunch the next day. This is the recipe I'll use from now on with my alterations.