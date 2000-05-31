Salmon Cakes II
Cheddar cheese and parsley add to the color and taste of these flavorful patties. My neighbor tried them and has been passing around the recipe ever since!
Cheddar cheese and parsley add to the color and taste of these flavorful patties. My neighbor tried them and has been passing around the recipe ever since!
I used alterations from three previous reviews, I substituted 10 ritz crackers for the bread. And used parmesan cheese instead of the flour. My husband is on a low-carb diet and this was perfect for him. I did add one more egg too as a binder. The sauce I made to go with it was 1 tablespoon dijon mustard mixed with 2 tablespoons of mayo. This is a great dipping sauce for chicken cordon bleu as well. He loved it and so did I and I'm not a fish lover. Wow! will definitely make this one again. Also baked it as one of the reviews suggested too! 375 for 20 min.Read More
This is the first time one of the recipes off this site was a bit of a disaster. I think it called for far too much bread crumbs. Perhaps next try I will cut back on the crumbs and perhaps add one more egg. It was very dry and failed to stay together for me. Having said that it wasn't too bad in the taste dept. but turned more into a scramble egg presentation rather than patties.Read More
I used alterations from three previous reviews, I substituted 10 ritz crackers for the bread. And used parmesan cheese instead of the flour. My husband is on a low-carb diet and this was perfect for him. I did add one more egg too as a binder. The sauce I made to go with it was 1 tablespoon dijon mustard mixed with 2 tablespoons of mayo. This is a great dipping sauce for chicken cordon bleu as well. He loved it and so did I and I'm not a fish lover. Wow! will definitely make this one again. Also baked it as one of the reviews suggested too! 375 for 20 min.
These are SO delicious!! I dusted the patties with parmesan instead of flour- it made them really crispy outside, tender inside. A new family favorite!!
Delicious! :) This is fine resteraunt quality! I buy 2 large cans of salmon you have to pick the bones/skin out of.. because it is much tastier than the only meat cans. Reserve a bit of juice incase your pattys are too dry. I would add a few tablespoons of the salmon juice and extra bread crumbs if it needs more. This gave me about 8 salmon cakes. Also added one extra egg. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly. My kids LOVED these and I'm going to choose this recipe over an old favorite recipe from now on. I think the chopped onion is great in it. (was a bit curious how that would turn out) I wouldnt use the onion powder over it personally.
Absolutely delicious. I used 12 oz leftover grilled sockeye salmon instead of canned and doubled the amount of hot pepper sauce as we like things a little more flavorful (it definitely was not spicy). I only used half the recommended amount of butter and olive oil, and that was still more than enough. I served the salmon cakes with a dollop of sour cream horseradish on the side (1T prepared horseradish stirred into 3/8 cup lite sour cream) and it was fantastic. This is what I'm doing with leftover salmon from here on out!
I served this recipe for the first time at a family party. Everyone loved it, even people who don't usually eat salmon. My only change to the recipe was I baked the salmon cakes at 375 for 20 minutes on each side. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good salmon!! I baked mine instead of frying --much healthier!! Will make again!!
Excellent. Baked them at 375 for 20 mins and then browned them in a pan. Used fresh leftover smoked salmon and used 2 eggs instead of one. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved the flavor that the cheddar and the Worcestershire gave them. I also added some garlic and lemon pepper to the mix. I did fry them in the butter and EVOO. But next time I will givve baking them a try....Thanks Jeanie!
This was definitely a good base for salmon patties. I like the idea of using cheddar and worchestershire sauce. But the cakes definitely needed something more. I added lemon pepper and minced garlic, but they were still lacking a little bit. I'll definitely try them again though. Also, instead of frying, I covered them in cornmeal and baked for 20 minutes to cut down on all that fat. They had a nice crunchy coating.
This was good. I added a little more hot sauce and some garlic. I was out of flour (I know, pretty weird, I had no idea), so I used Ritz Crackers for the coating. I also added about two teaspoons of mayo cause it wasn't sticking together very well. It turned out great. I do agree w/the reviewer who said it needs a sauce. I dipped mine in lemon juice, but a nice mild white sauce would have been great.
I was browsing around the site yesterday for recipes for Salmon Patties when I saw this one. I noticed that almost 4,000 readers had saved this one so I figured it must be good. I was looking to add some kick to my basic recipe. After reading all the reviews I followed some of the suggested alterations and added some of my own. I used a small red onion to add some color, added one more egg, extra hot sauce, Parmesan instead of Cheddar cheese, dried parsley instead of fresh, no butter, and some of the reserved juice from the canned salmon to ensure moistness. I also added onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and Old Bay seasoning. Other than those additions, I followed the recipe except the dusting with flour. After mixing I shaped my patties and chilled for about 30 minutes. They held together nicely. I then dusted them with yellow corn meal and baked them on a baking sheet sprayed with butter-flavored Pam at 375 degrees for 10 minutes on each side. They came out golden but not crispy so I fried them in my cast iron skillet for 2 minutes on each side. I also made the garlic mayo dipping sauce (1/2 cup mayo, dash of paprika, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic). Delicious!!...crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. My fiancé said they were the best I had ever made. My sides were jasmine rice and okra. He even saved one for lunch the next day. This is the recipe I'll use from now on with my alterations.
These were delicious! I have tried many salmon cake recipes and these by far have been my family's favorite. I added an extra dash of black pepper, an extra egg, 4 squirts of lemon juice, 3 cloves of garlic minced. I omitted the hot sauce so my little boys would eat them and didn't coat with flour. I baked at 375 for 20 minutes each side, perfection! I also made a dipping sauce that another reviewer reccomended: 1tbsp of dijon to 2 tbsp mayo, delish! Thank you for the awesome recipe!
This is one of the best salmon cake recipes that my whole family enjoyed.. I did make some changes.. I added 1 tbsp of mircle whip and used crackers instead of bread crumbs.. tasty if you like salmon..
I just made this recipe and I love it. I too added old bay and garlic. I also made a quick dipping sauce 1tbs mayo 1tbs sour cream 1tsp old bay pinch of caynne and 1/2 tsp horseradish sauce and chopped parsley on top..........yummy
This is the first time one of the recipes off this site was a bit of a disaster. I think it called for far too much bread crumbs. Perhaps next try I will cut back on the crumbs and perhaps add one more egg. It was very dry and failed to stay together for me. Having said that it wasn't too bad in the taste dept. but turned more into a scramble egg presentation rather than patties.
Delicious! We especially love these with creamed spinach & mashed potatoes. If we don't have a creamed vegetable, though, we feel this recipe needs a sauce.
Great Salmon recipe! Perfectly crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I didn't have cheddar cheese, so used parmesan... They were so good - can't imagine what they would taste like with cheddar! I also made them into 6 smaller patties instead of 4. Perfect - will keep making this one! **Also, I leave the bones and skin from the canned salmon and just mix it all up together - you would never know the difference. :)
These are great and go together quickly, especially now that you can buy the salmon already boned & skinned in those vacuum packets! I use cornmeal to coat them before frying and they come out nice and crispy. My husband likes fish a lot and it's not one of my favorites, but I really like these a lot!
These came out very good. My whole family liked them. good recipe. Thanks
These taste amazing. I made these exactly as written. I baked at 375 for 20 mins with greased tin foil on a baking sheet. It tasted BETTER than fried. We did not make the sauce and it stood alone. I'll try the sauce next time.
These are very tasty. I omitted the onion and hot pepper sauce since we're not fans of either. I dusted them with cornmeal as suggested. I only used olive oil to cook them in. Even my son who hates fish liked these.
Incredible! Jeanie Bean, thank you so much for taking the time to post this recipe. My suggestions from making these several times and from other reviews: -check label to make sure canned salmon is boneless and skinless -use 10-12 crushed Ritz crackers in place of breadcrumbs -salt mixture lightly before forming into patties -bake at 375 for 15 minutes on a sprayed cookie sheet, then flip and bake another 10 minutes Baking somehow produced nicely browned cakes that were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. With rice pilaf and sweet peas, this might be my husband's favorite meal. Thanks again for sharing!
Very good recipe.... I added a bit of parsley and some Old Bay Seasoning just to give it a little more kick. Also - if your salmon is a bit too "fishy" squeeze in a bit of fresh lemon juice and it tones right down. A keeper for sure
Pan fried in small amount of olive oil in nonstick pan till golden brown and crisp. Only added lemon juice extra egg and Old Bay. Served over salad with the lemon oil for fish recipe on this site. Devine.
Really like this recipe. Have made it several times and have baked it each time like suggested in a previous review. Great recipe! Thanks.
Lovely! I tweaked the recipe just a tad by adding colorful bell peppers, a little garlic and another egg (because the mixture didn't bind well when formed). The recipe also made more patties than called for (I formed seven 3" to 4" diameter patties). That's a bonus. I'm heartily impressed!
These were yummy! I made 8 patties instead of 4 (much easier to handle - used the ice cream scoop that I use for my muffins.) My 3 year old ate 2 of them, and commented on what a good cook I am:) I was so pleased to get salmon into my daughter - I will definitely be making these again. Just a few minor changes - I did not use any butter (yikes! 1/4 cup - they would be soo greasy) and I coated with a breadcrumb/parmesan mixture instead of flour.
These were very tasty right off the grill. Nice and crisp on the outside. However, did lose crispness after refrigeration/freezing, which I guess should be expected. They are quite a bit better right after cooking.
We love this easy, no-fail recipe. Excellent also with addition of chopped bell pepper. We baked it onces in the oven, and have never gone back to frying. Dip in parmesan cheese before baking, and the cakes will be browned and tasty! :) It's become a weekly favorite.
this was very easy to prepare and was really good. I added an extra egg and baked the cakes for 20 min at 350 according to a review I read and then browned them on top of the stove.My husband absolutely loved them.
These are the best salmon cakes I have ever made. I substituted cracker crumbs for the fresh bread crumbs. I omitted the butter and just cooked them in olive oil(it was plenty). My kids eat them up every time I make them. Very flavorful.
Very good recipe! Simple to make and tasted great. The only thing I did different is add 2 eggs instead of one and dusted with panko crumbs.
This was lovely and rather easy. I changed it slightly though taking other reviewers advices. I used corn meal instead of the flour to coat the outside of the cake, and added some paprika for the color (it helped bring out salmon's pinkish cue on the inside of the cake and some cayenne pepper to give it extra kick; I also added a dash of garlic powder). I baked them on buttered non-stick cooking paper and they turned out awesome. With artichoke rice salad and dill dip from this site it made for a sublime dinner.
Made these as an appetizer and ended up skipping dinner becuase they were so filling. They were perfectly delicious - didn't change a thing and they came out great! I served them with a creamy lemon dill dipping sauce. This one is a keeper!
Excellent taste and texture. Easy to make substitutions as well. Really great if you're not a real fan of "straight" salmon but want the health benefits.
This is the best salmon cakes I've ever made! I didn't feel like chopping onions, so I just put onion powder in. This is a keeper!
This was ok I guess. The taste was very bland. My son who loves salmon Cakes took one bite and asked for cereal instead. I baked at 375 for 20mins as other stated and I have to agree this helped but I will not make this again.
This was delicious. I baked it as was suggested in another review. I sprayed the dish with Pam and drizzled a little olive oil before baking. I didn't have time to chill the patties first so, of course, they didn't stay together. I just ended up mashing the whole thing together into a sort of salmon loaf. I cook for 10 people and they all said it was a keeper.
Delish! I left out the worcestershire, hotsauce and flour and added some lemon pepper seasoning & they were still tasty! They were still great the next day (cold or hot). Yummy!
We made these lastnight, they tasted wonderful! and were pretty easy to make with not alot of mess. The only changes we made was we added about 1 tablespoon of mayo to help hold them together.We also added just a dash or 2 of Old Bay seasoning. We will make these again and again.
Excellent recipe! I don't like salmon and I love these!
This recipe is fantastic. Even my husband, who isn't all that fond of salmon, loved them and when looking for more. They're super easy and they reheat wonderfully. The only thing I changed was that I rolled them in cornmeal for a little extra crunchiness. Thanx Jeanie Bean.
GREAT recipe. My first time making anything like this. I just did a few tweaks. I used 1 small can of Wild Alaska Pink and 1 small can of Wild Alaska Sockeye (I think they are like 6 ounces?). This added richness in flavor and appearance. Mine needed 2 eggs to hold together, and instead of bread crumbs I used some crushed melba toasts. Dried parsley was fine, and I followed others' suggestion of parmesan cheese on the outside instead of flour. One more thing: I went to get my cheddar cheese from the grocery store salad bar and since it was what that had, I used half blue cheese and half cheddar. yums! Finally, I patted out the cakes on Thursday but didn't get to cook them until Saturday. I don't know how much this influenced the flavor, but they were definitely delicious! To cook, I browned both sides of the cakes in an ovenproof skillet in only olive oil and then finished warming them through in a 375 degreen oven for about 10 minutes. perfect!
These were awesome! Instead of an onion I used onion powder, because I didn't want pieces of onion in it, and it turned out fine. Also used dried parsley instead of fresh. Also didn't use any butter, just olive oil. And I followed others suggestions and dusted with parmesan cheese instead of flour. I doubled the recipe and came out with about 12 patties. Served with aoili sauce, mashed potatoes, and salad. Husband LOVED IT! Will be making this again and again.
I've made this twice and it is sooo good. My husband even likes it. The kids didn't like it but I'm sure when they get older they will enjoy it just as much as we do.
Delicious!
YUMMY! I used dry bread crumbs instead of fresh. This recipe is oh so good!
I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used 2 eggs, Parmesan cheese and about onion powder instead of onions. I also added some garlic powder for good measure. These were delicious! I really liked the Parmesan, although you might want to use the Cheddar to get kids to eat them.
Delicious! I used 2 eggs to help it bind, a bit more hot sauce and worcestershire sauce, about 1/2 Tbs. Old Bay, a squeeze of lemon juice and dusted with Parmesan cheese. Sprayed foil with cooking spray and did these under the broiler for about 10-12 minutes, flipping about halfway through. Made a dipping sauce of about a 1/2 c light mayo, 1 Tbs sour cream, 1 tsp. Old Bay, 1 tsp horseradish cream. YUM!
I substituted crushed Ritz crackers for the bread crumbs... added diced red and green bell peppers.. and increased the egg amount.. Everything else was followed as written. Very good flavor!
Very good, followed the recipe exactly...Great, Thank You!
These were very good. I did not use the parsley or cheddar (dh does not care for cheese, imagine!). I also substituted the 10 ritz for the bread crumbs and added an extra egg. Added 2 tablespoons Miracle Whip and 1 tablespoon dill weed and upped the hot sauce. Made 6 patties. Put together early in the day to cook for dinner, so they were in the fridge much longer than the 20 minutes and did not dust with flour until just before cooking.
I liked these very much and it was easy to prepare. I wish there were a way to give 4.5 stars though. I would give 5 stars o a recipe that is simply amazing. Although these were good salmon cakes, they could definitely use a little more flavor as well as a better consistency to shape the patties! Forming the patties took forever but maybe next time I try this recipe I can judge the consistency better and adjust the ingredients accordingly. At any rate, they were all gobbled up and everyone enjoyed them.
Just made these for the family this week..they are always a hit! I use bread crumbs you buy in a can instead of fresh ones, but other than that, go by the recipes exactly. A great way to get more salmon into your diet!
The cheese really puts a new flavor to an old recipe. Used a bit more hot sauce.
Really nice use of leftover salmon. I took a previous reviewer's recommendation and substituted parmesan for the cheddar and baked them for about 20 min before lightly frying to get a crisp edge. I also made up a quick cucumber dressing that I usually use with gyros.
We really enjoyed these! I followed other reviewers suggestions and added celery and dusted with corn meal for extra crispness. I also served with the "Dill Sauce" that I found on this site (Posted by Lisa). I will definitely make these again, I even loved eating them cold, right out of the fridge! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
These are awesome!! I used fresh cooked salmon, rather than canned, but didn't change anything else on the recipe. I used a sauce of one part dijon, one part lemon juice, and two parts mayo. YUM!!!
I know a good salmon patty when I see one, but these are GREAT! Follow the advice of 1 extra egg, roll in parmesian cheese, add red pepper flakes to taste, Panko instead of bread crumbs-DIVINE!
Used recipe exactly, everybody liked! Even my teenage girls who don't like fish!! Next time I would fry on medium heat. Made a dill sauce for them: 3 heaping T of mayo, 1 T vinegar, 1 t honey, and lots of fresh dill. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
A little dry, but good flavor and easy to make.
These were very good and super easy. I have to say that I was a little worried about the cheese so I left it out and added another egg to help as a binder. They were fantastic and came together in hardly any time at all. I actually served mine as salmon burgers with a dijon lemon mayonnaise, tomatoes, and spinach.
We baked ours in the oven at 375 for 20mins (10 on each side). They tasted lovely but I bought tinned salmon that had a lot of tiny bones in and I don't think the cakes were worth the hour of deboning! Will try it again with salmon that doesnt need deboning though! Didnt have a crisp coating so next time will fry them to see if that works
My family really enjoyed these Salmon cakes. They said they had a really nice flavor and they liked the crispy outside/soft inside texture.
Excellent recipe. Although I didn't have any hot pepper sauce to use, I omitted it and the salmon cakes still tasted WONDERFUL! I don't eat much fish, but this recipe makes me want to eat it more often.
Absolutely delicious! I've been trying to find more ways to use up our Salmon Fillets and this was perfect! I used 3- 6 oz. fillets instead of the canned salmon. I broiled them with Lemon Pepper seasoning. Flaked them out of the oven and cooled it down. Then I chopped them up and added everything it called for in the recipe. But doubled b/c this made 10 Salmon Cakes instead of 4. I also added garlic and salt. They turned out so delicious that even my 1 and 3 year old ate them! Next time I'll try baking them liked suggested. Also, I served them with a mixture of Mayo, Dijon mustard and some Tabasco. Super yummy...Thank you so much Jeanie for the Fabulous Recipe!!!!
very good & very easy
The texture of these cakes came out outstanding. I used an extra egg and added garlic and lemon pepper. As other reviewers mentioned, they were a little bland. However, if you pair these with the remoulade sauce from this site you will get a ton of delicious flavor!
Not good. The bread crumbs were too mushy, the W sauce too overpowering and not enough salmon. Too bad as it was easy to make...
My other half loves salmon cakes, but they always seem mushy inside to me. Using this recipe as a base, I turned mushy to fantastic! I don't want to take away from the original recipe, but I used green onion, grated parmesan cheese instead of cheddar, and threw in a spoonful of chopped pimento for more color. The technique of making the patties ahead of time really helped them stay together. Plus I baked them as others suggested, then lightly browned in a fry pan to make them crispy on the outside. PERFECT!!
Good recipe. It is a great change from plain salmon.
I've been making Salmon Patties for years from my mother's recipe. These are fabulous! I am surely going to use this recipe from now on. Everyone raved about them!
Way too many onions, and I used even less than it called for. I would make these again with much less onion.
I used red onion instead and made into sandwiches. Great great great.
These were really good and the kids liked them too! I think the portions are a little off-I got six nicely sized patties. Also, I used packaged bread crumbs, so I added an extra egg to keep it together, but that may not have been necessary. An easy and inexpensive way to get more fish in your family's diet.
My entire family loved these! Yum!! I make them all the time now!
Loved this recipe. The first time I made this exactly as written and it was great. Thought I would try it this time with parmesan cheese and liked it just as well. I prefer baking it instead of frying and served it with a sauce made of Hellman's light mayonaisse (1/2 cup) thinned down with a bit of white vinegar to make a dressing consistency. Then added a tbs of guldens mustard, a tbs of relish and 2 tbs of cocktail sauce. Excellent
These were fabulous! I couldn't stop eating them, excellent mix of flavors especially with the cheese and worcestershire. The recipe for creamy dill dip by Jackie was a great recommendation. I added one mashed potato to the mixture, and used crushed rice krispies for a coating and it turned out great.
great recipe..i used green onions, 2 eggs, 2 T low fat mayo, i T old bay seas, 1 t garlic salt, 1 t dijon, 2 t lemon juice, def a keeper
I tried this receipe to add a change to my regular salmon receipe and now my family ask for it. THEY LOVE IT!!! This is a great receipe.
Great recipe! I made it exactly as shown and it turned out fantastic! Instead of using flour I coated them with crushed Ritz cracker crumbs then baked in the oven as other reviewers did, just to make them a bit more healthy. I doubled the recipe and used a half cup measure to make the patties and I got 8 patties.
This is a wonderful recipe! I just made it for the first time tonight and we LOVED it! I had a leftover piece of salmon fillet, about 14 oz I figure. Per other reviews I used 2 eggs, I replaced the cheddar cheese with mozzerella and I added 2 tsp of Old Bay seasoning. It says it makes 4 patties but I got 9 of them. Maybe mine were smaller than they planned. I used about 1/2 cp of the mixture to make each patty. I also baked them for 20 min and then fried them like many others suggested but next time I'm just going to bake them and turn them once during because they were quite crunchy just from the baking. Another reviewer suggested a delicious and easy sauce that I made to go with it. 1/2 cp mayo, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp lemon juice and a pinch of paprika. It's so good I'll be using it for other things too.
I didn't really like this much at all. There is something 'wrong' with the binding. I added a cup more bread crumbs to try and get it to stay together, but the flavor just wasnt' there for me.
This was pretty good. I've never made salmon cakes before and these were pretty easy. With all of the butter used for frying they won't be a regular for dinner! But they were a nice treat.
Very good! I think canned salmon is a little fishy tasting, so serving this in a bun (with "Mustard Cream Sauce from this site) would make it less noticeable. I followed other reviews and used crackers instead of bread crumbs, and 2 eggs. I didn't think the onion would get fully cooked (I'm picky about that!), so I sauteed mine in 1/2 Tbl. butter before adding it to the mixture, and would definitely do that again! I didn't dust the salmon cakes with anything - they were just fine without it. I also left out the cheese, as I just didn't think it went well (sorry!). I baked mine for 18 minutes at 375. Thanks for the recipe!
This was only the second salmon cake recipe that has worked for me (stayed in a cake, instead of crumbling apart). Very satisfying!
Wow! Great recipe! I used 1 can salmon, 1 egg, 1 T mayo, 1 t worcestershire sauce, 1 t onion powder, bread crumbs, grated Cheddar cheese, and grated Parmesan cheese, all combined. I added 1 T vegetable oil to my baking dish, shaped the mixture into 4 patties and baked at 375 degrees for 20 minutes per inside, and oh so yummy!
This was my first attempt at salmon cakes, I would cook on medium heat, not medium high, and I would add and extra egg since my cakes fell apart. I would also cook in a different oil. I think they will turn out better the second time.
These are GREAT!! My whole family LOVES them. I will definately use this recipe again.
My family love it
These were great. I didn't have any hotsauce so I aded a bit of red pepper flakes. I also didn't put these in the fridge (didn't wan to wait!) and it worked out fine. If there are any left-overs put them in buns for lunch the following day!
This was divine! The salmon cakes were wonderful! My husband and I loved them and couldn't believe how good they were, even though I burnt them. WE'll definitely make these again and again.
Simple, tastes great, very easy and quick to make.
Awesome salmon cake recipe. I know the review should be made after trying the recipe as is but I didn't have any worcestershire sauce and had to improvise. The recipe is a fantastic building block. I used salmon filets that I cooked with lemon, olive oil and some garlic then flaked for the cakes. I also used some white wine and garlic powder to make up for the missing worcestershire. I only used extra virgin olive oil to cook the cakes. Yummy! These cakes don't need any condiments as they are quite tastey as they are and left-over cakes make a good sandwich. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Tried this and just didn't think it was brilliant. It seemed dry, and a bit bland. I even served these with a bernaise sauce and that still didn't make them great.
Great recipe! I followed almost exactly except used fresh salmon (pre-cooked on the stove top) and red pepper flakes in place of the hot pepper sauce. I do agree with some reviewers that this needed a sauce for dipping, but was still good as is. It is a little tough to keep together, but if you gently use a spatula, you can keep these intact. I made these with garlic smashed red potatoes and steamed broccoli for my husband's birthday. His only complaint was that it wasn't spicy enough, but he is a hot head and I thought they were perfect!
overall a very good recipie. I added an extra egg. easy to tweak. next time I will add some chopped jalepenos or green chillis' for some extra kick.
Nice recipe. After mixing the ingredients, discovered it definitely needs another egg as a binder. Also, followed the recipe on half of the patties and the other half I coated with parmesan instead of flour. These held together much better when transferring from plate to pan, but I didn't notice a big flavor difference. I actually didn't know which were which on the serving platter and couldn't easily identify a difference. Next time I'll try baking as others suggested.
Just wanted to say that these were really good. Thlanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections