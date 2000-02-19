Poached Salmon II
This dish is simple, moist and delicious. You may substitute lemon juice for the wine and omit the garlic if you wish.
I thought it was fantastic. I made a few changes in the recipe. For extra moistness I ended up doubling the wine (I used Sherry Wine) and water... and using about 2 TBSP of lemon juice. I also pre-seasoned the meat with ground pepper, garlic salt (I was too lazy to cut fresh garlic) and Old Bay. It was delicious!!!Read More
poached in chicken broth, fish was very moist, but flavorlessRead More
I thought it was fantastic. I made a few changes in the recipe. For extra moistness I ended up doubling the wine (I used Sherry Wine) and water... and using about 2 TBSP of lemon juice. I also pre-seasoned the meat with ground pepper, garlic salt (I was too lazy to cut fresh garlic) and Old Bay. It was delicious!!!
I followed Maritza's lead by using fresh parsley and adding 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. It was excellent. For the less diet-conscious in my family I topped the salmon with a dilled Hollandaise. No one could get enough!
I used Holland House Vermouth for my wine. Used lots of tarragon flakes instead of parsley. I buttered the tops of the fillets, salted & peppered them & went heavy with the tarragon flakes (sooo good w/salmon). Made a sauce from the poaching liquid after removing cooked salmon. I used a butter/flour paste to thicken, more vermouth, lemon juice to taste & some milk (didn't have cream on hand). I put sauce in a warmed gravy boat and poured it over the salmon as I served it up. My husband said he had never had any salmon as good, EVER! He raved on & on. It really was marvelous, and quite easy. I served it with frozen peas cooked in milk & butter, and boiled potatoes, plus oven bread & a nice white wine. Thanks!
We loved this recipe. I kicked it a bit for added flavor -- swapped chicken broth for water and fresh basil for the parsley. Fabulous and kind to the waistline.
I made this recipe using lemon juice and while very good, it was a little tart. Next time I plan to use 1/8 or 1/4 cup lemon juice.
poached in chicken broth, fish was very moist, but flavorless
I made with homemade white wine, and it was a amazing dish! Can't imagine what it would be like with a Cakebread Sauvigon Blanc!!
This recipe was FANTASTIC! In the place of the parsely (since I didn't have any) I used chopped up basil, and i topped it off with an on-the-spot sauce of some of the extra white wine, some alfredo sauce, a pinch of salt, and a small dash of the excess chopped basil. C'est tres magnifique!
Mmmmmmm. Good recipe and so fast to make. I will try this again.
I tried this with fresh parsley instead of dried. It was moist and had a nice subtle flavor. I think I will add a little lemon juice next time.
Delicious! I changed it a little...subbed the water for chicken broth and doubled the liquid. After poaching, used cornstarch to thicken the liquid for a sauce.
We loved it!! I substituted garlic powder for chopped, added dried basil, and reduced water to 1/4 cup instead of 1/2. I've tried this also with cod and it's really good too!!
This is my kind of recipe; simple but elegant. Salmon is a mild-flavored fish and the wine and parsley with a dash of garlic just make it superb. Plus it is so simple to prepare. No big fuss or mess. Good recipes are not about making kitchens a disaster or taking every minute of your spare time. Loved the taste.
Easy to make. I found that I had to cover the fish while poaching. (Could be because I live at high altitude.) Very tasty.
Easy and forgiving!
Excellent recipe. I omitted the butter and added dry dill weed. This may be my new favorite way to cook salmon!! Thanks for sharing!
My 15 year old son said this was "MAD GOOD!" That truly says it all. Wonderful dish! I did sprinkle a bit of Goya Sazon Seasoning over the top and lemon. I will make this "MAD GOOD" salmon many more times to come!
This was wonderful. I served it with asparagus and drizzled holandaise sauce over both of them. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
Yuck! Never again! I tried this because my boyfriend was on a special diet that called for poached salmon, it was blah and didn't seem to cook evenly.
Loved this recipe. The words 'simple, moist and delicious' caught my eye and I thought, why not, and that it was. Next time and there definitely will be a next time, I will try white wine instead of the lemon juice. Two thumbs up for this recipe. Thanks to Lee for submitting it.
Our WC beach vacation always includes lots of seafood and this was one of the dishes we made for seafood festival night. One of my hubby's favorite ways of eating salmon is poached and this recipe was much more flavorful than how we usually make it. Thank you!!
Made this, but with lots of changes. I should probably post as another recipe, but I'll just post it here. 2 cups water, juice of one lemon, cut the remaining lemon in quarters after I juiced it and threw it in the water, added in about a tablespoon of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of dried dill weed, brought the whole thing to a boil and then added four salmon filets, put the lid on, turned the heat down to medium and let poach/steam for 6 minutes, the fish was perfect, flavorful and moist. I served it over a salad of mixed organic greens with halved grape tomatoes, orange bell peppers, avocado, feta and a homemade dijon/lemon/dill/olive oil dressing. It was a quick delicious and very filling dinner for me and my husband...the kids won't touch salads (although they will eat some of the veggies) and they aren't huge fans of poached fish, so they got hot dogs and veggies for dinner...
Tastes great and very easy to make!
So simple and uncomplicated to put together. I tried it out using a novel poaching method someone clued me into. Put everything into a shallow plastic container with a tight lid, insure tightness with a rubber band, and place it onto the top rack of your dishwasher. Remove just before the washer goes into the "rinse" stage. Any longer and it gets tough. Delicious and so easy! Of course, I always wait until I have a full load of dishes to do.
Can be used with any kind of fish!
Wow. There was a mouse nest in the grill, so I came online and found this recipe. It was everything the reviewers said it was, easy and quick and delicious. I added some leftover mushrooms and used one of the reviewer's suggestion to use fresh parsley. Now I'm trying to figure out how to make for a large party. THANKS.
This recipe didn't turn out very well for me, at all. If I try it again, I will definitely add some lemon juice.
This was such a simple and quick way to poach salmon. I finished it off with a dill lemon sauce. It's a keeper.
Fabulous moist tasty salmon. Loved it.
Loved this recipe very much. Thanks.
I used this recipe as a guide since I didn't have all the ingredients. I used rice wine vinegar and water in the proportions in the recipe. I sprinkled with oregano, garlic powder, salt and smoked paprika. This was so good.
Made it almost exactly as presented. The only thing I did different was instead of chopped garlic I used garlic powder. I then mixed it with the dried parsley and butter and when finished placed it on top of the salmon while poaching. Fantastic.
OMG! I just made this and it was the first time I ever poached salmon. I have really never been much of a fan of salmon but because my nutritionist is recommending I eat more of it, I am giving it a chance. It turned out just perfect. I didn't have any wine so I used red vinegar and white vinegar mixed. I made a sauce that was in keeping with my healthy plan too. I used Greek yogart, fresh dill, cucumber, lemon and parsley in my Nutra Blast. It's even better than Hollandaise Sauce. I am looking forward to making this for my family when they come over to visit. Here's to eating healthy!!
I enjoyed eating this recipe. The salmon was moist and very tasty. I still had to have my capers though. Thanks. Great easy recipe.
I just added half a fresh lemon's juice & garlic powder instead of fresh and used half the butter. The flavors with the wine & lemon & the texture of the fish are just so yummy. Leftovers are perfect on top of fresh spinach & a simple lemon vinaigrette .
This was delicious! I made this for my father's birthday with roasted herb potatoes along with a avocado & corn salad and fresh fruit & yogurt salad for later. He loved it and wasn't completely stuffed. Thanks so much for sharing.
This was really good. I used fresh parsley since its summer and I had it fresh in the garden. It didn't say to cover, but I did. Next time I will use more wine and less water or try broth as other suggested. I this would probably be good with other uherbs. I usually broil my salmon, but this recipe is just way to easy. And cleanup was a breeze. Time was accurate, careful don't overcook fish.
I usually don't take the time to rate recipes, but this one is worth it! Super yummy AND soo easy!
I tried this for the first time and it came out perfect. I followed the directions to the T and did squeeze in some lemon as someone had suggested. Tasty and easy.
Very yummy recipe! This was my first attempt at poaching fish and I am happy with how it came out. I subbed the wine with lemon juice but next time I will try chicken broth like suggested by others here. It came out a little too tart for my liking but the rest of the family gave me a BIG thumbs up!
Easy and yummy! Hard to beat!
GREAT n Better the 2nd day cold! Changes; used fresh parsley, dill, basil & garlic, chopped fine & mixed together. Used vermouth and juice of half of lemon. Excellent!! Will make this again, REAL soon.
This recipe is lovely... I recommend doubling the liquid and garlic. I flip the fish after 7 minutes and cook for another 5 or so. Be careful not to over cook it or it dries out. I make this all the time.
delicious!
I used cooking sherry and real butter. My husband, who doesn't like salmon, loved this!
Quick & simple to prepare and light tasting. I would say it was steamed, not poached since there is not enough liquid to call it poached. That didn’t keep it from getting my 5-star rating. I’ll be making this again and again.
Turned out well. Family liked it and it was easy! I feel it needed more seasoning, though. I
Quick and easy recipe. Perfect for a novice cook. The result is a very moist and tasty treat.
EASY & EXCELLENT! I didn't use the butter, I added dill, Tarragon & lemon. mmmGood!
Very easy and tasty. I used the wine and did not have dried parsley so added a flavored dry pepper mix on top.
Great start for poached salmon. After reading other comments I added 1/4 cup lemon juice to the poaching liquid. Covering the pan during poaching gave a more even cooking of the salmon and melted the butter and garlic together. Its a waste to just throw out the poaching liquid, so I reduced it about 1/2 and then added a very light roux of butter and flour to thicken it. A large "glop" of sour cream and some milk to make a somewhat creamy sauce to serve over the salmon and on the mashed potatoes. Very good result. Will do again.
Didn't have white wine, I put vinegar instead! Kids say its delicious.
This is great as written. I love lemon and used lemon juice in this. I couldn't be happy with end result. Moist, super great flavor, quick cook.
This was excellent and surpassed my expectations. I only added Old Bay seasoning to the recipe.
What did I do wrong? The top of my fish and middle were not cooked thru but the ends were? How did you get an even cook?! We're my pieces to mishaped? I even kept basting the hot liquid over top and still not even! So annoyed! Had to flip it over in the liquid and fish fell apart
My family loved this! I cooked the salmon fillet whole. I covered the pan for an extra 1-2 minutes at the end. Delicious!!
Thank you for this simple recipe. I had limited ingredients and never poached salmon before. So I heated mirin and water. Added the salmon, butter, garlic salt and pepper for 10 minutes. It was cooked perfectly and taste delicious.
Easy to make. I did pre season the salmon with garlic salt and pepper. Served on bed of arugula and baby spinach with truffle potato smear. Made the mustard honey dill sauce as well.
Loved it! Used Sockeye Salmon fillet and Barefoot Pinot Grigio. Since the fillets were a touch thick, I simmered them a couple minutes longer.
The liquid never covered the fish, then it all boiled off before the fish finished cooking, leaving a bunch of burnt garlic in the bottom of the pan.
So good! I used oregano instead of parsley, will also try tarragon. I'm not sure the butter is really necessary (don't get me wrong, I love butter). The only way to mess up this recipe is to over cook, then the fish will dry out. Otherwise it is a moist, flavourful delish way to serve salmon.
I'm rating it by presentation. Have just finished and tried nothing as of yet.
I used lemon juice and chicken stock instead of water and wine. I added herbs de Provence instead of parsley. Excellent!
To make it moister, I used 1 cup white wine, 1 cup chicken broth + juice of 1/2 lemon. I used fresh parsley, chopped garlic, and Himalayan salt. When done, thickened the remaining sauce with a little bit of cornstarch. Drizzle the sauce over the fish. Delicious! No pepper for me, I am allergic. :-( Thank you for this recipe and I am sure I will be making this again in the near future. I am also positive that my children will love this recipe.
Recipe was quick and easy. One of the best poaching liquid I've ever found.
Excellent recipe. I use my favorite J vineyards Pinot Gris wine and dried tarragon. I'm sure fresh tarragon would be even better. I add a TBSP of fresh lemon juice. Easy and delicious!
Very good! Fish was juicy and flavorful.
This is amazing! I can't believe I've never poached salmon before, but I will always do it this way from now on. I used olive oil instead of butter and added some lemon pepper. Easy, fast, and quick cleanup!
I have to give it a 5 because it's a god simple recipe. I didn't have Parsley and substituted with Oregano. Also on the wine I used a Pinot Grigio. The Salmon was delicious
This has become my go-to recipe for poached salmon. I always make it exactly as directed, and it never disappoints. Thank you for a great recipe.
I made it but had no dry parsley so I used Italian seasoning instead and it turned out delicious!
My husband and I really enjoyed this one. I skipped the butter to cut calories and accidentally added basil (wasn't paying attention), but it turned out delicious with all 3 spices. Will make again.
I used chopped fresh dill instead of parsley. Nice light flavour with the salmon
I'll make it again; however I think I will add more spice with lemon juice and Old Bay as another person suggested...for a first try at it we did like it
Delicious and easy to make! It was a big hit with a champagne lunch!
Any white wine is delicious as a poaching base. No parsley so I used dill along with a liberal amount of garlic. Two large pats of butter and covered while it simmered on low. Poached for 12 minutes and let it sit for 2 minutes after plating. It was perfect!
I substituted v-8 juice for the white wine. Awesome!
Best Poached Salmon recipe I have tried so far. Tender, flavorful and down right delicious. I chilled some for a poached salmon salad next day & it was just as good. I did have to add more water to get better coverage because it stated a large skillet but with so little liquid it could not properly "poach". I liked it so much I will be making it again in the next few days & also for a ladies luncheon where I will pickle onions & red bell peppers to top the chilled poached Salmon with a side of a sliced hard boiled egg & cucumber salad and large dollop of dill/sour cream/garlic dip YUMMY!!!!
Simple & unexpectedly delicious! Will keep this recipe for entertainment parties. I seasoned the fillet with salt, pepper & dried tarragon 20mins before cooking. Used Sherry wine, added cream in the sauce after fish is done. Had fresh chopped parsley to garnish.
I didn't have wine in the house so I substituted lemon juice. Still delicious!
I did add some Paul Prudhome's seasoning and a bit of creole seasoning but I had to add a lot more liquid than recipe stated during the cooking process as it kept 'cooking off' and the salmon wasn't near done after the time specified. I ended up covering it and it cooked very quickly and was delicious - hubby said it was fabulous and 'fit for the queen'!
I brew my own Hard Cider in the fall, instead of water and wine I put my salmon in my pan, then I cover the fish with Hard Cider . Then I add Pepper corns ,Garlic , Rosemary , Tyme. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the center is still raw about 3/8's of an inch. To die for. Thank you, Frank
I made one portion but used 3 tablespoons of the wine and water. I'll make this one again. Thanks for sharing.
