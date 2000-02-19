Poached Salmon II

Made this, but with lots of changes. I should probably post as another recipe, but I'll just post it here. 2 cups water, juice of one lemon, cut the remaining lemon in quarters after I juiced it and threw it in the water, added in about a tablespoon of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of dried dill weed, brought the whole thing to a boil and then added four salmon filets, put the lid on, turned the heat down to medium and let poach/steam for 6 minutes, the fish was perfect, flavorful and moist. I served it over a salad of mixed organic greens with halved grape tomatoes, orange bell peppers, avocado, feta and a homemade dijon/lemon/dill/olive oil dressing. It was a quick delicious and very filling dinner for me and my husband...the kids won't touch salads (although they will eat some of the veggies) and they aren't huge fans of poached fish, so they got hot dogs and veggies for dinner...