Poached Salmon II

4.5
110 Ratings
  • 5 71
  • 4 32
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This dish is simple, moist and delicious. You may substitute lemon juice for the wine and omit the garlic if you wish.

Recipe by Lee

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat wine and water over medium high heat in a large non-stick skillet for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Slide salmon pieces into poaching liquid and dot with butter. Sprinkle with dried parsley, garlic, salt and pepper.

  • Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat to medium and poach until salmon flesh is firm, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 48.7g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 116.3mg; sodium 137.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022