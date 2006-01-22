Garlic Crab Legs

Crab legs with corn on the cob and a perfectly seasoned garlic butter sauce.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a very large stock pot, bring a large amount of water to a boil. Place crab legs and corn in the pot of boiling water. Boil until corn is tender and crab legs are opaque and flaky. Crab may finish cooking before corn; check every 5 minutes to see if they are finished cooking. Drain well. Cut a slit into each crab leg shell to make it easier for your guests.

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter, garlic, red pepper flakes, and Old Bay seasoning. Stir in crab and corn and sauté for 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 174.9mg; sodium 2042.6mg. Full Nutrition
