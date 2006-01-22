Garlic Crab Legs
Crab legs with corn on the cob and a perfectly seasoned garlic butter sauce.
The first time I made this, I was confused about sauteeing the legs in the butter because I thought that it would be too messy to break them open...I was right. The flavor is nice, but it was a pain. I will continue to make it this way, but unshell the meat before the sautee. The corn came out sooo tasty as well. My hub, 5 year old AND picky teens even enjoyed this, corn and all...and that says a lot!! Thanks Robyn for the recipe.Read More
Interesting to try for something different but Hubs and I agree on a couple of points -first, it is much easier to either steam the crab legs or, the way we generally do crab legs as suggested by our fish market, lay them on a cookie sheet and simply heat them in the oven at around 400* until heated through, several minutes if frozen. Also, we both agree we're glad we made only a small portion of the butter seasoned with the red pepper and Old Bay - it was ok, but nothing beats good ol' traditional drawn butter.Read More
Awesome recipie! The sauce really gives the crab an incredible flavor. I was skeptical of saute-ing hard shelled crab legs in a sauce, but they really did pick up all the flavor. I think I'll boil my corn separately next time. Seafood flavored corn just wasn't my thing.
EXCELLENT!
Now I know how Joe's Crab Shack seasons their crab legs! I did saute the legs in the shell but I did not add the corn & I think it needs a lot more Old Bay than called for. I love the idea of the shells being cut open prior to serving...much easier to eat. Next time I will make up extra sauce to use for dipping. I also want to try it w/ some BBQ seasoning & see if I can't duplicate Joe's BBQ crab legs.
This was sooo good. I didn't use corn..just wanted the crab legs. Also I added more Old Bay as 1 teaspoon just doesn't give it enough of that flavor that most of us seafood lover's enjoy. Thanks for sharing this recipe,my family and I really enjoyed it. Made my daughter's 16th birthday dinner a hit!
I love the butter sauce with this. Instead of tossing the crab legs in the sauce, I put it into dishes to dip the crab into. I didn't have any Bay Seasoning and just the butter, garlic and red pepper flakes were great.
YUMMY! I nuked two crab legs in a big Ziploc bag instead of boiling them and made the garlic-butter sauce (without the corn) for dipping. It was fantastic!! Thanks, Robyn!
I also seperated the corn...didn't want to taste the crab while eating that. Other than that I followed the recipe. Delicious. Thanks for the post, definately a keeper.
This was delicious! I boiled the corn seperate and served the crab and corn with some extra garlic butter, YUM!!
It was my first time cooking crab legs, and they were so flavorful and delicious!
Works great with Snow Crab legs too! I always sprinkle a little Old Bay on the legs at the end, when ready to serve for presentation AND the Old Bay transfers to your fingers and add just a little more taste to your handpicked crab!
This was my first attempt at making crab legs so I was a bit nervous. I followed the recipe as is and it turned out great. This recipe is a keeper!
Awesome. Easy to do and such a wonderful, different taste. I can't wait to share this one.
This was the perfect recipe for my crab legs... I didn't make the corn since I found this recipe last minute and didn't plan on corn; I didn't know how to tell if the inside of the crab legs were done. I had huge king crab legs w/claws so I boiled 10 minutes. I prefered that to the steam method since I know the shells were really clean. I loved the butter/old bay seasoning and used cayenne pepper... This combination rocked!.. We used the leftover butter at the bottom of the pan as dipping sauce. Awesome!
this was pretty simple to make, but it was very messy. i followed the advice of some other folks and cooked the corn in its own pot. the sauce was excellent, but did not flavor the crab legs very much when i sauteed them. I think the problem was that the biggest pan i had was still not big enough to have the crab legs in a single layer. i tried to rotate them, but it was difficult to do so. i probably should have used two pans, but in any case. I think this would be fine without sauteeing and just using a sauce as a dipping sauce. note on the dipping sauce. i did use more old bay, red pepper, and garlic to give it more of a zing...
This is my first time cooking crab legs and I'm glad I found this recipe. It was sooo good. I didn't have corn so I left it out. I also warmed the butter mixture in the microwave and used it as a dipping sauce. Yum!
Thank you for sharing! I did not use corn because it is out of season right now but the meat was still amazingly flavorful. Also, I used Pappy's Seafood Seasoning because I did not have Old Bay on hand. Wow. I will definitely use this recipe again. I was surprised by the simplicity of the recipe and disappointed that many restaurants don't take the extra step to transform their crab meat from good to phenomenal. Thanks again!
Awesome! First attempt at crab legs was a total success thanks to this recipe. I read many of the reviews and made adjustments. I cooked the corn separate but, it was more of a space issue and it worked out well that way. I also added more Old Bay Seasoning as others had suggested. The legs and corn turned out soooo good. I separated some of the sauce before I sauted the corn and legs and saved it for dipping which everyone loved! Thank you for sharing Robyn!
We made this recipe for New Year's Eve and they were a huge hit. Super easy recipe and really, really good. I followed the recipe exactly as stated but skipped the corn and used snow crab because it's sweeter. I would definitely recommend this recipe!
Great recipe! My family enjoyed it!
I will never eat crab any other way again...had I had corn on the cob I would have followed the recipe. I believe the garlic and spices will add a wonderful flavor to the corn. Superb - none will be dissappointed. Oh yeah - it's worth the mess!
OHMYGOD GOOD
I used three teaspoons of Old Bay Seasoning accidently and it was a smash hit! Also, I used only a pinch of crushed red pepper, since my wife doesn't like spicy food. I didn't add the corn, although, I may try that the next time. I was complimented all night on the Garlic Crab Legs.
Never made crab legs before and the kids and I were having an "Arctic Night." This recipe was great and easy too! Thanks!!
Great recipe!
This is the best way to cook these. I didn't have corn, but will try it next time! Thanks!
I haven't made this, but I'm sure it's good. A tip, use beer instead of water when you steam crab legs. It's much tastier! I recommend using 1 can of Boddington's Ale.
This was really good. Like most reviewers I added more Old Bay than called for, and actually I kinda just eyeballed the garlic. I was worried that the flavor would not really penetrate through the shell, but it did! If you like garlic and you like crab legs, then this is a wonderful dish. Also, for all anyone that might not be aware, Old Bay contains salt (celery salt), so that is why this recipe doesn't call for any salt. While I was making this recipe my sister suggested adding salt until I explained to her that it was already included. Enjoy!
Absolutely delicious. I did not use corn, and used crab boil in the water. Also used some Creole Seasoning in place of the Old Bay and red pepper. I don't know anyone with a saucepan big enough for 3.5 lb of crab legs, though! I used a full pan chafing dish set across 2 burners, and flipped the crab with tongs every couple of minutes until the butter was nicely browned and sticking to the shells.
Excellent recipe! I agree, I would cook the corn on a separate pot. Also, I used white wine and 1 tomato instead of butter. Cheers
Absolutely wonderful. These were so easy to make. My husband, son & I DEVOURED these. Thank you. The corn was awesome. After I sauteed it in the butter mix like the recipe said, I threw it on the grill for about 5 min. WOO! Perfect.
This was a once a month meal at my house until I added the 'saute in butter' step. Now it will be more frequent. Added a little crab boil to the cooking liquid and a little more spice overall but this was wonderful.
Made as directed and had so-so results. It was ok, nothing to write home about. I won't be making them again this way. Total waste of butter and spices. I ended up having to melt even more butter to dip. Next time I'll stick to the usual way. Steaming with crab boil and serving with garlic butter.
Hubby brought the crab home to me as a surprise (I had only had it one other time) so I didn't have the corn but we still enjoyed this very much. Thanks! Update: I've made this twice now and I wouldn't change a thing.
YUMMY! I added crab boil to the water and it tasted great. My boyfriend has requested it again already.
This was the fist time I used a butter dipping sauce with crab legs, and it turned out great! insterad Old BAy Seasoning TM, I used Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning to give it a little kick. I will be using this recipe again !
this is very good, Joes Crab Shack has these garlic crab legs on thier menu, and they tasted exactly the same!! will use this often!
i made these crab legs last night and they were WONDERFUL, my husband an daughter raved about them. The butter sauce was great. I did not saute them in the butter sauce, but they were great.
I didn't make the corn, just the crab legs & they turned out great. nice recipe for something different & special
NOTE: I didn't do the corn with this. Just did the crab in the measurements as listed, but that shouldn't alter the recipe enough to taint the rating. It tasted like buttery crab with a hint of garlic. Which, on the surface, is exactly what the recipe calls for. So I'll average it out on 3 starts. However, it's nothing to write home about. With the work and prep, it'd just be easier to make a drawn garlic butter out of the ingredients, steam the crab as per normal, and just use the crab meat as a Buttery Delivery System. Less buttery shells, less of a mess of your larger pots, and just easier all around.
scrumptious! i took the butter mixture from sauteeing the crabs and used it as my dip! added a dash of salt and some lemon. it was delicious.
Loved it! Followed directions exactly as written and I can't wait to make more! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
These were excellent! I used cajon seasoning instead of pepper flakes because of our toddler, and I shelled all the legs before mixing with the butter. This is a keeper! Thank you!
So simple but still so delicious!
Yumm!! Made these this afternoon - skipped the corn (used steamed on the side) and reduced the butter some (used about 1 1/2 sticks total). Garlicy, buttery, and delicious! I had pre-cooked frozen legs, and steamed for 10 minutes to heat them up (from frozen) then sauteed them in the butter mixture while the corn cooked.
This recipe was EXCELLENT! I also sauteed some red potatoes in the garlic, butter, and red pepper flakes. Fabulous meal! The saute gives the corn and potatoes a great flavor. I'm actually using the saute recipe for more red potatoes to go with my steak dinner over the weekend! Who would've thought that something so simple could taste soooo GREAT! : )
Quick, easy, and delicious! I skipped the corn because I think seafood corn would be odd. I also removed the crab meat from the shell and sauteed it instead of using the crab in the shell. I think that worked out better. Thanks!
love seafood, but can get boring by just steaming- this recipe kicked it up a notch! I did add some white wine to deglaze the butter and garlic and at the ended, squeeze some lime juice to cut the richness. very good, but time consuming to make by preparing/boiling crabs first before sautéing.
This was so amazing! I did make a few mods. I doubled the garlic. An additional tsp of Old Bay. 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes. I steamed the crab legs, per Alton Brown. We used the remaining butter to dip the crab meat. My 19 month old was screaming because he wanted more. My husband was over the moon. I think it was better than Joes or Red Lobster.
This was the first recipe Ive followed to make crab legs. Both my husband and I thought it was way too much butter. Next time I will just stream them.
I made this recipe on 9/18/2015 and follow the instructions to the T. The crab legs was very messy but oh sooooooooooooooo Good!!! The Butter sauce was Excellent!! My husband and I really did enjoy the crab legs with this easy recipe. Thx for sharing!
Good, messy but good~
good. thanks!
To all of you guys who removed the corn from the equation, you are missing out! I don't even like corn but this was fantastic. Since I'm not into corn, I bought the half ears from the frozen section. As a result, I cooked the corn a bit more before dropping the in the legs. It really is a pain slitting all of the of the crab legs, but I've made this on a few occasions and the taste difference is immense. Loved it!
Delicious!
I have made this with and without the corn, both are awesome. I DID cook the corn with the crab and it did not pick-up the crab/seafood flavor others were worried about, not once it goes into the butter mixture. This is the only way i make crab now, sooo good, thanks Robyn for sharing.
Wonderful!!! I made the recipe exactly but did not use corn - just didn't have it. My husband loves crab legs and I was hoping he wouldn't think I wasted his legs with a bad recipe. We both loved this recipe - he said it was the best crab he's ever had!!! Three cheers!!!
Amazing! Boiled veggies on the side (yukon potatos, baby carrots and corn on the cob). Added veggies in the sauteeing process. Sooo good!
Very tasty recipe! I made enough for three and ate the whole thing!
husbad is crazy about crabs. I didn't cook any corn with them and they came out very good.
I did the corn seperate. The seasoning complements the crab wonderfully!!
Oh so very easy and oh so very good. I will make it again to be sure!
Yummmmmm. I made these for my dad on Father's Day. He absolutely loved it. It's been 3 months since I made them and he still talks about them. I was wary about sauteing the crab legs, but it gave the meat such an amazing flavor. The only thing I did differently was I used WAY more garlic and I steamed my crab and corn rather than boiling them.
Very good, simple recipe that tastes fantastic!
So good! I didn't have the corn (and had precooked frozen snow crab legs). The flavor was EXCELLENT!! Messy but yummy. I think the corn is probably for adding to the sweetness of the crab more than for eating...
Good. Basic recipe.
This was my first time making crab and I followed the directions exactly. It was delicious! My kids and husband all loved the crab and the corn was gone before I could go back for seconds. Great recipe!
Don't overcook the crab. It's already cooked (before it was frozen). Just cook rough to bring it to temperature.
What's not to love?
My family loved this one!
Used as dipping sauce and was wonderful!
Very good flavour. I added more old bay as recommended and was very good.
My husband said that this is the best meal that I have ever made! I added a pound of cooked shrimp to the recipe which I sauteed in the skillet. Also, potatoes were a good side to dip in the sauce. We will definitely be enjoying this recipe again.
Was very good but messy. Forgot how much work crab is to shell. Used 3 large garlic gloves and about 3tbs of old bay for the sause. After simmer used butter for dipping. Also tried not simmering and just using as dipping sause and while not a mess not nearly as good. When boiling the crab I put some garlic and old bay in the water and this didn't seem to add much.
Great recipe! My husband and I loved it.
Excellent!
The recipe was great but I did add a lot more minced garlic!
Great, my first time making crab legs and they were amazing! I didn't have old bay so I just used crushed red pepper, cilantro, parsely. Also I threw in some shrimp. Yum
Didn't do the corn maybe I'll try that next time. Taste was the best!
Very good! I did boil the corn and crab separate though.
Simple, Quick and Delicious!!
Very good. Nice and simple. Made me love crablegs even more.
Delicious! I got tons of compliments. Also recommend adding extra Old Bay and some salt for some extra bold flavor.
