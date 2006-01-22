Garlic Crab Legs

this was pretty simple to make, but it was very messy. i followed the advice of some other folks and cooked the corn in its own pot. the sauce was excellent, but did not flavor the crab legs very much when i sauteed them. I think the problem was that the biggest pan i had was still not big enough to have the crab legs in a single layer. i tried to rotate them, but it was difficult to do so. i probably should have used two pans, but in any case. I think this would be fine without sauteeing and just using a sauce as a dipping sauce. note on the dipping sauce. i did use more old bay, red pepper, and garlic to give it more of a zing...