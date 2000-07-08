Newport Clam Chowder
This chowder it is outstanding! It won the chowder cookoff in Newport a few years ago. Try it, I guarantee that it gets rave reviews!
This was definitely the best clam chowder I have ever made! My store didn't have fresh clams so I had to use 2 cans of baby clams with the juice, the clam juice was rather expensive so I only bought 1- 8 oz. bottle and substituted 5 cups of chicken broth and it still turned out great!! Thanks so much for sharingRead More
Wow, very Gooooood! I used 4 cans baby clams,1 bottle clam juice, 5c.chicken broth,3 stalks celery,3 stripsbacon,11/2#potatoes,2c.1/2&1/2. Thickness is just right.Thanks Dee!!!!
I've tried making clam chowder using many different recipes and this is the best recipe I have ever used. From now on it's the only recipe for clam chowder I will use. I substituted fat free half and half and it was still wonderful.
Definitely need to fry up some bacon for this! Chop bacon into bite sized bits and fry up crisply.. use the fat to saute onion and celery along with a reduced amount of butter. I also like a stalk or two of chopped celery. Also, if you are using canned clams, don't boil your clams in the liquid, just reserve them and add them in with the cooked potatoes at the end. Otherwise your clams will be very chewy and rubbery. This recipe assumes the use of fresh clams, which is ideal, but not always practical. Also, there are different kinds of clam species.. most that you buy in the store are best for steamers, but these lack the flavor of clams best used in chowders. Canned clams are generally best for chowders in my experience. I also add a pinch of dill weed, a teaspoon or two of Old Bay and float a pat of butter on top when serving. Yummo! As an ex-Newporter, I can testify that this is the REAL DEAL!!! VERY NICE and thanks for sharing!!
This is a really good recipe. I used a little less on the clams (had to use canned as I am not in N.E.)and more on the potatoes. I did brown four slices of bacon first and cut out 1 Tbs Butter in place. Tasted much better the next day! Very good stuff! Serve with some clam cakes and you are set for a meal! Brought back a little of home (RI) for us military people!
My husband and I both Loved this recipe! I used 4 cans of clams and 4 bottles of clam juice, plus one can of chicken broth. I also chopped up a couple of stalks of celery and sauted along with the onions. I also added only 2 cups of fat-free half and half. I didn't have fresh dill, so I substituted dried dill, but it was still awesome. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Dee!!!
Great Recipe! I did not have extra clam juice , other than from my fresh clams and so I used some chicken stock instead. Also instead of half and half I used skim milk, still as creamy and tasty. Although I did not have any dill on hand, the soup was wonderful. This will by the recipe I use from now on!! For sure a once a month meal!!
This was the BEST chowder I have ever had (and I have had chowder from up and down both coasts). TRY THIS CHOWDER you will not be disappointed.
Don't let the name fool you, it's New England. You, as well as everyone else will loves this recipe. My husband, a fan of Clam Chowder said it's the best he's eaten, anywhere. I used 2 cups cream and 1 cup half and half. Perfect!!
I made this for a party and received rave reviews. I had to give the recipe to almost every there. I did chance the recipe a little though. I added more potatoes and I added bacon. A big success!!!
I always thought making clam chowder is complicated therefore I never tried it, but since my husband always comment how tasty his mother makes clam chowder I thought I give it a try. Not only was this recipe easy to make, but it was very delicous. My husband loved it. Like other I substitute with can whole clams all three cans of them. Got to love those clams!
The flavor of this chowder is so fantastic! I used canned clams and I cut the clam juice in half, and substituted chicken broth for the rest (clam juice is expensive!). I recommed more potatoes. I like a thicker chowder, so I had to add a cornstarch/milk mixture toward the end to thicken it. Per my husband's request, I think I will add bacon text time and see how we do with that. I made this soup for my mother in law for her birthday- and she loved it- along with all the other guests. It was quite a compliment, because the family that I married into are seafood experts- and live on this stuff.
First of all, I'm a New Englander, so I've had many great chowders in my lifetime and have to say this is just ok. I suggest adding pork fat and parsley instead of dill. Milk is also ok in place of 1/2 and 1/2.
I made this Clam Chowder last night to serve today. This is an excellant recipe. I too, added several pieces of bacon fried and crumbled. I made breadbowls to serve the chowder in. (Got a new bread machine for Christmas) Great winter lunch. I will be making this again.
I made this on Christmas Eve day for the family to have prior to a late dinner. I kept it warm in a crockpot (low setting with lid off--stirring occasionally). The only change I made was using 2 cups of half-and-half versus 3 cups for a slightly thicker chowder. My husband said it was the best he'd ever had....and our older daughter raved about it too. This is THE BEST!
EVERYONE loved this!! i did add a few things. i cooked a lb. of peppered bacon and added carrots,celery and corn at the end. couldn't get fresh clams so i used 6 cans of snow brand clams with juice. i used a mixture of whole,chopped and minced. can't wait to try this with fresh clams!! i also used fat free half and half. will make this a lot this winter!
Made this last week with clams caught by hand at Ninilchik, Alaska. Added half a pound of bacon to the recipe but otherwise followed it to the letter. Absolutely fabulous! Total crowd pleaser. We killed a pot in a single sitting. Awesome recipe!
THIS CHOWDER IS GREAT, JUST WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. NOT TO THICK AND NOT TO THIN.
I have made this twice,everyone thinks it is excelent. I do cook my potatoes in
Excellent recipe, both as written and with scallops substituted for the clams.
Rave reviews from my family, this one's a keeper! Added a little Old Bay Seasoning and some celery.
Outstanding! This is the holy grail of clam chowder recipes. I used the canned clams, and probably will continue to do so for convenience. But I used a mixture of the whole baby clams and the chopped clams the first time - next time I'll just use whole clams.
I wish that there were more than 5 stars to rate this recipe! It is the best chowder that I have ever had. That is really saying something as I have had a lot of chowders in my time!
This was very good, however, I made some changes the next time I made this. I cooked the potatoes in chicken broth, saving the broth to use for thickening more, just took about 1/2 cup of broth, whisked in a little flour,(Wondra Flour is good for this as it doesn't lump up) and added to the pot to cook and thicken the chowder more, also, didn't like the dill so left out and added a little garlic powder, more suiting for our taste. Thank you for your submission!
this is great! i've made it as the recipe is written, but i more often add scallops, shrimp and fish (and some extra potatoes) with the clams. i also use unpeeled red-skinned potatoes and add celery to make a more colorful presentation. definitely a slow cooker meal on busy days like christmas or new years day.
Wonderful chowder recipe! FIrst time I'd ever made it, and we had some frozen razor clams and used those. Clam juice was almost 3.00 a bottle for 8 ounces, so we used two bottles and then chicken stock for the remaining 32 oz and made sure to put the clam juice from the clams in. I thought it still had great clam flavor. Cooking the potatoes separately is genius; that way they are never underdone or mushy. I also added celery to the onion mix and crumbled bacon at the end, per others' reviews. Rich, creamy, satisfying chowder that got rave reviews, thank you!
Excellent! Like others suggested, used canned clams and 1 bottle clam juice then the rest chicken broth for the clam juice. I also added celery and bacon. It was awesome!
I made this recipe with a 50oz can of clams from Costso and used fish broth instead of clam juice. I also added 1/2 lb of diced bacon and 1/4 cup of dry red wine. I made it for a large gathering and people couldn't get enough of it. I served it with homemade garlic croutons on top( 3 on each bowl) guests said it wasby far the best clam chowder they had ever had. It was so good I had to make itagain the next night.
This chowder was very good. I did change a few things though. I added bacon and only 2 tablespoons of butter instead of a half cup. I added two cans of chicken broth and filled one of the empty cans with half and half and that was plenty of liquid. I used two cans of minced clams in the juice and half a bottle of clam juice. This was very good and I will make it again!
Wow! THis was fabulous! Being in Wisconsin I don't have a lot of access to clams so I was stuck with buying cans. I used four small cans of chopped clams with their juice, 3 bottles clam juice and 12 oz of chicken broth. I would love to taste the original because everyone **raved** about the way I made it!! I do think that it benefitted from a night in the fridge..it was better the second day with a sprig of dill and a sprinkle of old bay on top along with a crusty sourdough roll..yummmy.
This is just yummy. Made a few modifications-took the advice of others and added some bacon which gave a great flavor. Also used 2% milk instead of half and half and this soup was still nice and thick. No fresh clams available so I used canned clams and added them at the end to not overcook. Will make again!
Was a great Super bowl meal. I also halfed the clam juice with chicken broth. I had a hard time with the butter and flour roux, and had to add 1 cup buttermilk mixed well with about a third cup of milk to thicken the consistancy. Next time I'll almost double the potatoes and clams. We like it thick and chunky. Great reciepe Dee!
This was the best clam chowder I have ever eaten bar none. I did substitute chicken broth for some of the clam juice, but otherwise follwed recipe as written. The whole family gobbled it right up. My Father-in-law says he will never be able to eat restaurant clam chowder again. Thank you!
SOOO GOOD!!!!! I've made chowder before and this is the simplest recipe I've used. I am not sure I used the specified amount of flour and butter because I'm not experienced with using a rue as a thickening agent. Because the rue can be made aside... i made a little extra and put it aside JUST IN CASE I'd need to thicken it even more. I also added celery and some old bay.
My Fiancee and I (Mostly him, I had him peel the potatoes) made this for Super Bowl Sunday in which our team the NE Patriots won!!! The chowder was a big hit.
My first time ever making clam chowder! I will be making this one again. It was awesome, took some advice from other reviews: 6 strips of bacon cooked with the butter (6 Tbsp), 3 stalks of celery, 3 cans (10oz each) chopped baby clams, 2 jars (8oz each)clam juice, 4 Cups chicken broth, 2 cups half and half. I served this soup in mugs with sliced pugliese bread warmed in a 250 degree oven. So So good! Thank you. Thank you.
Was really quick and easy, hardly any mess! Was thoroughly enjoyed by the entire family.
So-so. This recipe needs some salt port and/or bacon, also some celery. Just too bland for me. Also, what's with the dill?
The absolute BEST recipe I have tried yet!
mmmmmmm......mmmmm...good
Excellent!
Very, very good - but not exact. I used mostly chicken stock (one bottle of clam juice), two cans of clams, added one can of corn and two chopped stalks of celery. The biggest change, though, was that I used two cans of evaporated skim milk instead of half & half, which cuts about 90 grams of fat from the recipe. My clam chowder snob husband heartily approved and didn't taste any difference with the skim evap milk. We had clam chowder at a restaurant the other day and I really think this was just as good or better. Try it with the Cheddar Biscuits from this site.
TERRIFIC! I've never thought to make clam chowder before. This was so good even my kiddos ate it (two 8 yr olds and a 2 yr old!) I did add a jalapeño and scaled for 5 servings, and there's quite a bit leftover. This was better than every clam chowder I've ever had in a restaurant!
What can I say! It's a keeper. Thanks
it is the best chowder I have ever made. I made this for christmas Eve & it was a hit with my guests-- it turned out a creamy & thick chowder-I did add bacon ( fried to crispy)added half& half, 2 cans whole clams with juice & several small cans of chopped clams with juice & a bottle clam nectar.I will certainly make again
I was expecting more clam taste. Next time I will use canned clams to see if they have a stronger taste.
Growing up in New England, I consider myself a chowdah aficionado. This recipe has excellent flavor! I did cut back on the onions (just 1 large) & added a thickening agent. Authentic chowdah should be a bit thicker. I will absolutely make this again & again. I'm serving it over the holidays w/ a cesear salad & fresh bread. What a great meal. Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic! I like to "tweak" recipes - not this one.
I used milk instead of the 1/2
Clam chowder has forever been my favorite soup, and this may be my favorite recipe! Slight alterations: added 2 tbsp. bacon drippings to butter/onions and used fat free half and half. Creamy & delicious!
I followed this recipe to the tee and it was the most delicious clam chowder I've ever eaten. We loved it!
GREAT!!!It was very easy and wonderful. The dill kind of freaked me out because it wasnt what I am used to. But it really made the recipe. Thank you Dee for this recipe.
awesome, i left the peels on the potatoes, thats really all i did different. I cleaned out the grocery store of clam juice but i had enough. Came out delicious, a tiny bit runny at first, but it thickened after an hour after it was done. Thanks!
I made this exactly as it stated...My husband asked me where I hid the Chunky Cans...he seriously thought it was store bought...it was AMAZING! I make it all the time now!
This is truly the best New England clam chowder recipe I've ever tasted! I recently made it for a dinner party and it received rave reviews! The only change I made is instead of fresh clams I used 6 cans of canned and mixed the broth from the canned clams with chicken broth to equal 48oz. Oh, and I also added celery. I highly recommend this recipe!
We made this for Christmas and it was such a hit, I have shared the recipe with family and made it again at their request! We substituted; 4 cans clam, 1 bottle clam juice with 5 cups chicken broth, added 3 celery stalks and 3 bacon strips and 2 cups of half and half. This recipe is worth the trouble!
Super good chowder. I am from Newport and clam chowder is a big deal around there. I made it according to the recipe and it was delicious.
This is a GREAT recipe! I wanted to try a different, better recipe I've made in the past so I choose this one. After I made it and everyone LOVED it I went to save it and discovered I had already made it and filed it under Excellent! Thank you for posting this recipe!! It's fantastic!!!
Wonderful. Cooked potatoes in chicken stock and used that liquid and half the called for clam juice. Used 2 c. cream and 1 c. half & half. 2 T. bacon drippings added to roux mixture and crumbled the bacon for the top of chowder. Added 3 stalks of celery. (Have also added fresh crab and lobster and have enjoyed that.) Add it at the very end and just heat through. Served in french bread bowls. Super Bowl hit and not a drop or bread crumb left! Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as written. Although I found this recipe to be easy, and we all thought it was absolutely delicious, it did taste more like onion chowder than clam chowder. I decided to dice 6 slices of smokey bacon, frying it until crispy, and added that to the pot in hopes of masking some of the onion flavor and it worked perfectly! I will definitely make this recipe again, however; I will reduce the amount of onion and just use 1/2 of a large onion. I will also keep the bacon addition.
I used the fat of bacon like a true new englander and thats what gives it the flavor!!!! and sweet onion like vadilla. I also added some corn kernels too.
This chowder has one of the best flavors. I would recommend making it a bit thicker though and make sure to chop the onions small. I left mine a bit too big and it was pretty chunky.
This is, without a doubt, the BEST clam chowder ever! And I didn't even use fresh clams! Instead I used 6 8-oz cans of chopped clams with clam juice already in it. I like my chowder a bit thicker, so I used the same amount of flour, 1 small onion, reduced the half and half to 2 cups and potatoes to approximately 6 smallish-sized ones. Makes plenty for 2 with lots of leftovers. I've been making it this way for years now, and everyone who has tried it swears its the best NE Clam Chowder they have tasted!
Excellent!! I used 3 cans of vegetable broth for the clam juice and 4 cans of clams instead of fresh. I also added some celery and instead of butter, I fried up some chopped up bacon to cook the onion and celery in. I used 2 cups cream with one cup milk. Great chowder!
This is REALLY GOOD! Being that I am a vegetarian, I replaced the clams with Oyster mushrooms that I diced into small clam-type pieces and sauteed in 3 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons of white wine. I used water instead of clam stock and it tasted really good. I no longer have clam chowder envy..LOL!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
This recipe is fantastic - my family cleans the pot when I make this - and the teenagers actually stay home to wait for dinner rather than go out with their friends!!
The best clam chowder recipe I have ever tried. I used canned clams, and frozen cubed potatoes to save time, and this turned out wonderful. My husband and his friends ate it all in less than a day, and they are begging for more already. I really like the dill weed- it gives it a nice flavor.
Tastes great. Clams end up tough though. Next time add the clams at the very end.
This recipe was fabulous and easy. Instead of littlenecks, we used 20 quahogs, steamed them first and then chopped. By accident, we used 2 cups half and half and 1 cup heavy cream. It still came out great, but I think the half and half would have made it a little less rich. Enjoy!
This is the Best Clam Chowder recipe ever. I have made it many times and it is always a big hit with our dinner guests. I have also added shrimp, scallops, salmon and mussels to this recipe and it always turns out great. I also add chicken bouillon to the recipe.
It was very good, but almost to "rich".
We had a Soup Party at our house a few nights ago that included homemade breads and rolls, 2 kinds of chili, 3 soups, one stew and This Recipe for Newport Clam Chowder. Well, the results are in: The Clam Chwder stole the show. The raves were mainly about the flavor. A few guests, however, confided in me that it wasn't thick enough. I WILL make this again to see if I did something wrong but will thicken it if necessary.
Awesome! I changed to fat free half and half and added a little white wine and it was still fabulous, one of our favorites.
Delicious. Very good, my son and husband loved it too. I iused canned baby clams, red onion and red potatoes. I will make this again.
I fed 5 guys this recipe and they all thought is was the best! They all went back for atleast seconds! I will definately use it again!
WOW! The flavor is fantastic!! I did tweak it a bit according to some previous reviews (adding carrots, celery, and bacon, as well as substituting some of the clam juice for chicken broth). Turned out great. The only thing is it was a bit soupier than we like our chowder, so next time I will be thickening it up a bit. Definitely a keeper!!
Spectacular! I was nervous while making it because I never tried to make clam chowder before. We devoured the soup! My boyfriend said it was better than Progresso! Haha!
This was waaaayyy too clammy tasting for us. I followed the directions to a "T". It would probably be good if you cut down on the clam juice and thickened it up a bit. I won't be making this again.
Great flavor, but was a little thin for my taste.
Newport clam chowder was a big hit with my family. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
Awesome chowder...try to use fresh clams vs canned if you can and don't forget that little bit of fresh dill at the end. I'm from Rhode Island so have had my share of great chowder and this is right up there with the best! Enjoy! Oh btw, the only thing I added was about a TSP of diced salt pork into the butter and onion saute.
Unbelievable! I am a soup-a-holic and have tried more than my fair share of recipes from this website. This one by far outshines all others. My better half devoured bowl after bowl. I only added a touch more dill in addition to celery.
Husband thought it was ok......I hated it---thought it tasted like Cream of clams! But what do we know we are from Texas!
This is a delicious recipe..Thank-you Dee!!!
My boyfriend ate 3 bowls in one sitting! It is the best recipe I've tried so far.
The amount of clam juice required was a bit shocking at first, but the soup turned out absolutely delicious. I ate it with some saltine crackers and fresh sourdough for dipping. Tastes even better than my mom's recipe...and that is good!
Thank you! FINALLY, the recipe I've been looking for! The BEST clam chowder hands down. I use bottled clam juice & canned chopped clams instead. When I make this it never lasts, a family favorite!
Fantastic Clam Chowder. I wanted a chowder recipe that does not rely on bacon fat to make it good. This recipe is phenomenal! Everyone loved it, including my 4 year old picky eater. I didn't think my sons were going to eat it so I made half the recipe. My sons polished their portion and asked for seconds! I had dried dill weed at home but it worked out. Definitely a keeper!
I've made this several times and everyone loves it! I usually use a few more clams and add some celery and garlic. I would love to add some bacon, however, my wife does not eat meat.
This is now my one and only recipe for this. I made extra for the freezer. I even made mine in th crockpot
I have used this recipe several times and really like it. we usually have an aboundance of razor clams and this recipe is perfect for using the tougher neck. I usually grind the necks up like "clamburger" (new word I think) I save some of the other tender parts for larger chunks. Next time I make this I will fry some bacon bits into it for a little complexity. Great recipe!!
Good stuff! I used canned clams and they were fine. I felt nothing needed to be changed in this recipe, except next time I may add another potato out of preference. Good work!
This is a wonderful tasting chowder. It would have been helpful, however, if the recipe had stated the total amount of clam juice needed. I did modify the amount of clam juice. We had clams that we dug ourselves and they had a lot of juice of their own. I used only an additional 27 ounce can of clam juice and it was perfect!
What a fantastic recipe! I just made a double batch for a crowd of 40 people. I actually made this soup and a Corn, Sausage and Pepper chowder I found on this site also. Both received rave reviews from everyone. I can't say I followed the recipe to a T. But I stuck pretty close. I did add more butter in the onion and flour mixture and used some cream with the 1/2 and 1/2. Not the healthiest recipe in the world, but so yummy. Will be making this again for sure.
I have tried this several times and it always turns out great. I always add more clams but it is awesome!
The best Clam Chowder I have ever had! I did not add as much clam juice, I simply used the juice from the can and one bottle of clam juice, this was plenty when making for a serving for 4. I like my chowder thicker anyway. Also used minced clams and some whole, added celery finely chopped. It was fantastic!
I made this chowder for a church supper, and some people wanted thirds! Because clam juice is expensive, I substituted half of the clam juice with fish bullion (available in the seafood section of grocery stores). I also used 1/2 fat-free half and half. Make sure you rinse the clams and look for shell pieces!
Made this one above my own and everyone loved.
This was an amazing recipe. Very easy to follow, and the results were incredible. I tweaked it just a bit. I added some bacon, celery, & carrots. I used 2 cups of cream and 1 cup of 1/2 and 1/2 to make it a bit richer (instead of the suggested 3 cups of ½ and ½). My family loved it and I have been asked to make it for some friends!!
