Newport Clam Chowder

Definitely need to fry up some bacon for this! Chop bacon into bite sized bits and fry up crisply.. use the fat to saute onion and celery along with a reduced amount of butter. I also like a stalk or two of chopped celery. Also, if you are using canned clams, don't boil your clams in the liquid, just reserve them and add them in with the cooked potatoes at the end. Otherwise your clams will be very chewy and rubbery. This recipe assumes the use of fresh clams, which is ideal, but not always practical. Also, there are different kinds of clam species.. most that you buy in the store are best for steamers, but these lack the flavor of clams best used in chowders. Canned clams are generally best for chowders in my experience. I also add a pinch of dill weed, a teaspoon or two of Old Bay and float a pat of butter on top when serving. Yummo! As an ex-Newporter, I can testify that this is the REAL DEAL!!! VERY NICE and thanks for sharing!!