Newport Clam Chowder

This chowder it is outstanding! It won the chowder cookoff in Newport a few years ago. Try it, I guarantee that it gets rave reviews!

Recipe by OMMIE3

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large kettle or stock pot over medium heat. Add onions and saute until clear. Stir in flour and cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 2 to 4 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • In a separate pot, bring clams and clam juice to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • In a small saucepan, cover peeled potatoes with water. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Slowly pour hot clam stock into butter/flour mixture while stirring constantly. Continue stirring and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add cooked potatoes. Mix in half and half, salt and pepper and chopped dill. Heat through but do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 626.5mg. Full Nutrition
