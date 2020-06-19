Smothered Collard Greens and Cabbage
This is a wonderful variation of fried (smothered) cabbage.
Easy to make. My family liked it. Was not able to find the greens seasoning. Turn out just as well. Will make again.Read More
This is an easy recipe to try. I found it to be ok. I pretty much followed the recipe except for the amounts of greens and cabbage I just used what I had of each. I think next time I will leave out the cabbbage I like both fried cabbage and fried collards just not together.Read More
Easy to make. My family liked it. Was not able to find the greens seasoning. Turn out just as well. Will make again.
I've been smothering cabbage and kale with bacon and onion for years so was so glad to see that it's a favorite with others. It's great to keep in the fridge so whenever I want a "snack" to tide me over, I warm up a bowl of this in the micro. More recipies like this please!
OK, so I had never made collard greens or even ate them much...I always heard they were hard to get right. Well, this recipe with the cabbage and the bacon is so easy and simply and oh sooooo sinful!!!! I added red pepper flake to mine as it was frying but that's all I changed since I like things a little spicy. I will be making this recipe again and again and again....thanks so much for the awesome recipe. LOOOOVE IT!!!!
Took a bit longer for my greens to tenderize, but it didn't matter..the end result was absolutely awesome. I've been looking for this recipe for a while; my grandmother made greens just like this!!!!
It was a very good. I made it for christmas and it was a hit with the family.
A-MA-ZING! Sooo easy and nutritious = high in Vit C and A. My neighbor is an ole' southern boy and he raves about smothered cabbage. It's the only thing he can make. He's in the produce industry and gives all us transplant northerners seriously fresh cabbage. Now I know what to do with it. Thank You!
I made this dish with my Easter dinner, without the greens(didn't have any) but it still was very good.I did add extra greens seasoning. My daughter who doesn't like cabbage went back for seconds!! Thanks for posting!
I have ben looking for this recipe forever! It is delicious! Thanks for sharing!!!
So good! I omitted the bacon as I'm vegetarian and it was still banging. I have no idea what greens seasoning is, I just added some crushed red pepper. Delicious! I finished with a splash of apple cider vinegar.
Wow amazing greens! My kids even loved them and I can't get them to eat greens much.This is one of our favorite dish for this fall season.
Was skeptical at first, but I trusted the reviews and went for it. This was a great dish. I actually had greens in my garden that I was able to use-I ended up using about 15 leaves of collards and less than a pound of bacon. Will add this too my favorites!
Made this exactly as it was printed but added precooked tortellini for the last 5 minutes of cooking - EXCELLENT!!
great recipe just what I was looking for!!
wonderful!! I only used 4 thick slices of bacon and could not find the greens seasoning but it all tasted amazing!!!
I couldn't follow the recipe because I didn't know what "greens seasonings" is. I would have loved to have tried it though.
Tried this one last night. It was fantastic!! This dish re-ignited the "Cook" in me!!
Loved it!!!
Very tasty, was a good first recipe for me to try Collard Greens.
Absolutely delicious and great for when you want to make some collard greens but don't have hours to spend, or if you just forgot to start them in the morning! We will be using this recipe over and over again!
Family loved it!!!!!
This was very delicious and easy to make. I also saved a nice amount of time compared to how I used to prepare greens and cabbage.
Very tasty! Bacon...how can you go wrong with bacon. I used the Instant Pot on sauté , then on low to be more efficient. Used Old Bay Seasoning instead of the "Greens Seasoning" (didn't have that). Left the sugar out this time, may try it next time. The bacon cooked nicely but never became crispy as recipe stated. A big hit!
My family loved this dish , the favors of the cabbage and the collards blended well. This dish will be added to my families great recipes.
I added some pumpkin oil when frying up the bacon and onion (used red onion). I used kale instead of collard greens, as that is what I had on hand. For the greens seasoning I used ample amounts of sumac seasoning, which really pops the flavor. Served this with a marinated pork tenderloin and red potatoes. Turned out awesome!
I chopped everything up quite a bit, including the bacon before I cooked it. Served it at a family dinner with Honey Baked ham and glazed baby carrots.
Great recipe. I added a little more seasoning but they turned out great. I will definitely cook again. Thanks
This was so delicious, made with all my favorites: greens, cabbage and onions and bacon! I used cabbage onions and greens from our farmers market. For the greens seasoning i used fresh basil and rosemary from my garden and a little crushed red pepper. I added a little chicken broth to simmer at the end. Great recipe!
thanks for sharing this recipe. easy to make and turned out great
Delicious! I had never made collards before and was so glad to come across this dish as I love, and realized do not cook enough, cabbage. And then bacon too. Come on now.
When I saw this recipe had 37 reviews, I had to get to writing a review! You have NO idea the pleasure you are denying yourself! I grow my own cabbage and collards and when my husband and kids start seeing them grow, I get bombarded with requests. I usually triple the recipe so everyone gets their fill. There is no “fixes” for the recipe, It is perfection. Don’t change a thing! I loosely measure, but I have been doing this for a time and go on taste. Every time we have company, I make this dish. I really enjoy getting people to try food they think they hate. I teach gardening and this is a great recipe to teach people so they can enjoy collards. Thank you for sharing such a great recipe. If you have others to share, I am sure we would all love to try them!!! Do not pass on this recipe. You will be the one losing out! Look at this beautiful recipe with purple cabbage that gives you the anthocyanins that are so good for you!
i didn't add the suget but my own seasoning and it came out amazing!
I loved this. i've been looking for a way to cook collards that wasn't as bitter. The sweetness of the cabbage balances it perfectly. Thanks for the recipe!
Really delicious! Next time I will drain off most of the bacon fat prior to adding the greens. Way too greasy for us. Otherwise great!
Made with higher collards to cabbage ratio than recipe, I didn't have any greens seasoning, so I used a favorite steak seasoning I had. Turned out delicious. will probably be a regular recipe in our house.
I've made this today and it tastes amazing
I made changes because I used what I had on hand. I used frozen kale. I dont eat bacon so I used seasonings instead like worchestire sauce and smoked paprika to season along with salt and pepper. I will make this again.
