Smothered Collard Greens and Cabbage

50 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a wonderful variation of fried (smothered) cabbage.

By TrudyRudy

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fry the bacon with the onion in a large skillet over medium heat until the bacon is crisp, about 10 minutes. Stir in the chopped collard greens, sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the greens seasoning; cook and stir for 5 minutes.

  • Add in the darker chopped cabbage leaves, and cook and stir until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining cabbage; season with salt, black pepper, sugar, and the remaining greens seasoning. Stir well; cover and cook until tender, stirring occasionally so that the greens do not scorch, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 13g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 320.3mg. Full Nutrition
