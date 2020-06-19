Smothered Collard Greens and Cabbage

When I saw this recipe had 37 reviews, I had to get to writing a review! You have NO idea the pleasure you are denying yourself! I grow my own cabbage and collards and when my husband and kids start seeing them grow, I get bombarded with requests. I usually triple the recipe so everyone gets their fill. There is no “fixes” for the recipe, It is perfection. Don’t change a thing! I loosely measure, but I have been doing this for a time and go on taste. Every time we have company, I make this dish. I really enjoy getting people to try food they think they hate. I teach gardening and this is a great recipe to teach people so they can enjoy collards. Thank you for sharing such a great recipe. If you have others to share, I am sure we would all love to try them!!! Do not pass on this recipe. You will be the one losing out! Look at this beautiful recipe with purple cabbage that gives you the anthocyanins that are so good for you!