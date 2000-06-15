New England Crab Cakes

I was making Parmesan baked potatoes to go along with the crab cakes and I had cheese left over. So, I added 1/4 cup of freshly shredded Parmesan cheese. I was concerned because they were on wet side I was worried about them falling apart when frying. Therefore, I rolled the cakes into balls and rolled them into a mixture of grated Parmesan cheese and fresh grounded pepper to taste. I didn't want to spend my afternoon cleaning the top of the stove after frying the crab cakes. I placed rolled crab balls on a cookie sheet sprayed them lightly with butter flavored Pam. Then baked at 350 till golden brown. Forming the balls and rolling them in the cheese was an experiment, So I rolled half in the cheese the rest I just rolled and place on cookie sheet. The cheese complimented the crab without over powering them. I will never fry my crab cakes again it's less messy to bake them. Spraying them lightly with the Pam. One can make the crab balls as big or small as desired. My yield is usually 28 balls.