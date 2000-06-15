New England Crab Cakes

This recipe comes from Maine and is EXCELLENT! These cakes are so yummy they almost melt in your mouth! They're great served with a seafood pasta salad, boiled potatoes, or fresh steamed veggies.

Recipe by Jenna T

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium size bowl, combine the bread crumbs and the crab meat. Stir the beaten egg, mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire and Old Bay Seasoning. Lightly mix these ingredients being careful not to overwork the crab meat. Form into 8 round, flat crab cakes.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Fry the cakes on each side until crusty and golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 172.3mg; sodium 1277.1mg. Full Nutrition
