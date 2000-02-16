My Crab Cakes
Great crab cakes with lots of flavor and spice. Serve with homemade aioli and a crisp white wine!
These are turning into one of our favorites! I've made them a number of times and have done some tweaking to the recipe. I use just one sleeve of reduced-fat Town House crackers, and I combine them with the green onions, black pepper, and some garlic powder in the food processor. I use two 6-ounce cans of crabmeat, and one tablespoon of Dijon mustard instead of the dry mustard. Also, I use reduced-fat mayo, and I always put in double the cayenne, as well as fresh pressed garlic instead of the garlic powder. I then coat them with cornmeal and bake them in a 350 oven for 20 minutes, or until they're warmed through - a lower-fat alternative to frying. Thanks for sharing!Read More
I used maybe 3 T. of saltine cracker crumbs and I would have been happy with even less. I used the green part of the onion only, and didn't precook it. I added minced red bell pepper for color and flavor interest. I cut back on the cayenne pepper sigificantly as well as the ground mustard to 1/2 tsp. and the garlic powder to 1/4 tsp. I mixed up all the ingredients but folded the crab meat in last, so as to preserve the nice chunks of lump crab meat I used. Crab cakes should have minimal spice and just enough filler to bind the mixture. Once mixed I refrigerated the mixture for about half an hour for ease in forming it into cakes and for the crumbs to totally absorb the egg. Once formed into cakes I refrigerated the crab cakes another couple of hours before frying them in vegetable oil, not olive oil. I served them with "Garlic Aioli," also from this site. Five stars with the above modifcations to suit my taste.Read More
Thank you for this recipe. These were the best crab cakes I've ever made. I did change the recipe a little bit. I had leftover dungeness crab, about 16 oz. I added 1 sleeve of crushed 4 oz. toasted club crackers. I added a bit more old bay since I am from Maryland and we M'landers like O'lbay. I added extra garlic powder, but next time wouldn't add so much. I used 2 eggs and about 1/2 cup of mayo. I made these in one of those aluminum tins that you get muffins in at the grocery store. 4 muffins to a tin. I sprayed with butter crisco and then lined the tins with the breadcrumbs. I then just put the scoops of crab mixture in each tin (lightly, didn't pack down), then topped with more breadcrumbs and a final spritz of the cooking spray. I baked for about 1/2 hour at 350. WOW...these came out great except for a little too much garlic on my part. I also made an impromptu aioli sauce by just sweating about 2 teaspoons of (purchased minced garlic) in the same pan I made the green onions in. I put this in my mini food processer with about 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cut lemon. Wowee.....wonderful!!! LOL...I made fresh asparagus on the side. What a wonderful, wonderful meal and I still have 2 huge crab muffins for tomorrow!! Thanks again! I'm sure they will be smelling me at work tomorrow.
Finally an easy and delicious crab cake recipe! I made the crab cakes for our Italian Christmas Eve Fish dinner and everyone LOVED them. I quadrupled the recipe (used 4 cans of crab meat) and got about 20 crab cakes out of it. I also only used 2 and 2/3 sleeves of Ritz crackers and added fresh chopped parsley for some more flavor. I also breaded the cakes with ground corn flakes instead of the bread crumbs and they came out nice and crunchy! The cakes were great, but the aioli sauce made them the hit! Here is the recipe again: 3/4 c mayo, 3 cloves garlic minced, 2 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, 3/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper Mix all together and chill. I would reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp though next time since it seemed a bit too salty for my taste.
With a few adjustments suggested by others these were the best I've had. I used two cans of crab and one sleeve of Ritz. I added fewer onions, but also some minced red pepper for color. Served them for some extra special friends and they know good food when they taste it. An instant classic. p.s. if you don't want to invest in buying Old Bay or don't have the room in the spice cabinet, just look at the ingredient list; you probably have most of them in your cupboard already.
These are WONDERFUL! There seems to be a typo in the recipe, however. You do NOT need 4 cups of vegetable oil to fry them in, a half cup will do just fine. Also, the recipe doesn't say to add the fried scallions, but obvously you do. I only used 1/4 lb. of crackers, because 1/2 lb. seemed like a LOT... and they turned out just great. I'll probably try them next time with the full 1/2 lb. just to see, but they were wonderful as they were. I served these with a tangy sauce made from fresh lime juice, sugar, fresh hot chiles, and salt. DELICIOUS! I don't like seafood typically, and I was fighting my fiance for the last one.
I am a huge fan of crab cakes, and these were fantastic. They are one of the few crab cake recipes that I have enjoyed with canned crab as opposed to fresh. All of the spices mixed very well together, but if you arent a fan of cayenne pepper I would cut it down to a 1/4 teaspoon. I used 4 oz. of crackers and fried the crab cakes in butter instead of oil. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic. I do recommend using less crackers, and frying in butter instead of oil. I got a better consistency and crispness that way.
The best! I can't count how many compliments I get on this recipe! I sauted both green & white onions, as well as a little bit of garlic. I also added a bit of the Old Bay seasoning into the breadcrumbs when coating the patties. And as per the other reviews, I usually double the recipe, because people are always fighting over the last one! This recipe is surely a keeper.
Wow!!! I took a chance and made this recipe with fresh Dungeness crab (a real budget splurge, but worth every penny). It was fantastic! I didn't have quite as much dried mustard on hand as I thought, so used a little yellow mustard, along with the last of the dried. I simplified the preparation by chopping the green onion in the food processor with the crackers. It eliminated the slicing and frying step, as well as cutting back a little on the fat content. I was concerned about the cayanne pepper being too spicy, so only used 1/4 tsp. It was perfect for us. This recipe is a real "keeper"!
I love crab cakes and now my own crab cakes are my favorite. I can never stick to a recipe, so I added to this recipe and combined a few ingredients from "Maryland Crab Cakes and III" , but it was great. I used bread crumbs and corn meal instead of saltines or crackers, I added green onions and some other spices, but it was great! I served it with "Trader Joe's" tartar sauce and everyone flips over them!!
Better than restaurant quality! How many times have you gone into a restaurant and ordered crab cakes only to wonder, "where's the crab?" This is ALL crab! It's fantastic, thank you Rod. I followed other reviewers suggestions and increased the Old Bay from 1/4 to a 1/2 t, and from 1 egg to 2 eggs. I also used 21 crushed Ritz crackers (20 wasn't enough, it was a little too wet). The rest of the ingredients I left the same. I used a 1/3 measuring cup to keep the crab cakes the same size and I ended up with eight restaurant size crab cakes. Thank you again Rod for sharing this delicious and easy recipe with us. I also served this with the garlic aioli that keeps coming up on this recipe: Mix the following ingredients until well combined- 3/4 c mayonnaise, 3 cloves pressed garlic, 3 T lemon juice, 3/4 t salt and 1/2 t pepper. This is a really excellent aioli to accompany the crab cakes. ~~~Update- I've now made this four times and had rare reviews, thank you again Rod for a fantastic recipe. Today I tried the recipe with canned wild Alaskan Sockeye salmon. It was just as good as the crab. If your family doesn't like salmon, this is a great way to introduce it to them.
After four crab seasons of searchin for the perfect crab cakes I think we have a winner! Wow! these can be a meal all in themselves. Sooo good. The aioli recipe given by the first reviewer on the main recipe page really puts this recipe over the top. This isn't my recipe but I'll repeat to save you time in looking for it. 3/4 c mayo, 3 cloves garlic minced, 2 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, 3/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper Mix all together and chill. Try it you'll love it :)
Ok, these were DELICIOUS. I made a few minor changes. I used sweet cream butter instead of oil to saute my green onions and I threw in some garlic as well. And instead of using canned crab meat, I used the meat from a whole small Dungeness crab and left it pretty lumpy. I also only used 6 ounces of crushed crackers instead of 8 because I don't like our cakes too dry. Finally, I fried them in 50/50 butter and oil. In all I ended up with 8 crab cakes which was more than enough for me, my husband and my 4 year old (who ate 2 by himself). I actually just ate the last two for breakfast, I couldn't help myself. :) They were scrumptious and I will be making these again real soon.
I love crab and these crab cakes were so awesome! My BF gave this a 10+++. I bought the lump crab from costco-chicken of seas lump cake $15.99. The first thing I did was cook the green onions with a little minced celery. I took it easy on the cayenne pepper, used fresh minced garlic, coleman's dry mustard. I added a little fresh italian flat leaf parsley and fresh dill. I mixed everything well before adding the crab meat. I gently molded in large patties. I chilled 6 patties for 45 minutes before baking at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. I try not to fry in oil. These crab cakes are so Yummy!! The only thing I would do different is to ease up on the amount of salt. I also served these crab cakes with, "Mustard Cream Sauce," and "Garlic Aioli," also found on this website, to compliment these crab cakes. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very tasty. I baked in the oven and put the bread crumbs in the bottom of the muffin dishes. Thanks to the person who made the suggestion. Also I left out the cayenne and garlic powder. Just added the old bay and it was very tasty.
I made these for a family party & it got RAVE reviews!!! Everyone LOVED them! I used some of the changes suggested by others such as using 2 cans of crabmeat, 2 eggs, 1 tbsp dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, & didn't saute the onions. I added 1/2 tsp. salt, & 1/4 tsp. pepper to the mix. I served them with chilled homemade aioli: 3/4 c. mayo, 3 cloves minced garlic, 2 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, 3/4 tsp. salt, & 1/2 tsp pepper.
These were really very good. I did as a few others did, and put them in the oven on 350 for about 30 minutes. 15 min per side. I added additional cayenne, which put them a tad on the hot side, but that was my bad, not the recipe. The recipe was great! I used 3 cans & got 5 really big crab cakes! Thanks for a terrific recipe!!
Great recipe, easy to make. I served with a spicy lime aioli--delicious!
So good! I followed the recommendations of others & used 2 (6 oz) cans of crab meat, and less oil for frying (1/4 C is plenty!) The only problem I had with these is that they are fragile and fell apart when I tried to flatten them into patties. I solved the problem by rolling the finished mixture into a ball (about the size of a golf ball if you want cakes about the size served in restaurants) placed the ball in the center of my bread crumb plate spinkled bread crumbs over the top and then smashed them into patties. Worked perfectly! The best thing about these is that they are great the next day too, just pop them in the oven @ 425 for about 5-7 minutes (turning once) Thanx Rod!
I feel bad giving these such a bad rating. I wanted them to be good and I love crabcakes but I followed this recipe to a T and I couldn't taste the crab at all they just tasted like mushy ritz crackers.
Thoroughly enjoyed these! Since we need to eat gluten free, I used some garden flavored rice crackers that i ground in my food processor for the filling and the coating. They turned out great.
Sorry. I tried to like this. I double checked the recipe and maybe I was the one who made a mistake, but this was awful. I expect crab cakes to be moist and packed with crab. Mine were buttery, thick, salty, dry, and there was no taste of crab.
This is a great recipe! My whole family loved them! My 6 year old kept asking for more. In addition to all the listed ingredients, I added chopped celery to mine, used two cans of crabmeat instead of one, and used 1/2 the amount of crackers. They turned out just great!!
Super delicious. I changed it up a bit. I used 8 oz. fresh crab meat and 8 oz. imitation lobster chunks. I used minced garlic rather than garlic powder, a good squirt of prepared mustard and rather than 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, I only used 1/4 tsp. i also omitted coating the patties with panko or bbread crumbs. They fried up just perfect. I used an ice cream scoop to make uniform patties and it yielded 8. These are terrific, I will definitely make them again.
Best crab cakes I've had, these were great! I doubled the recipe, using a medium size cookie scoop 2 scoops made a 3in diameter 1/2in thick crab cake, ended up with 19. Used butter club crackers, 1 2/3 sleeves (18oz box) for the doubled recipe. Recommend starting with half the bread crumb coating, I threw a lot of it away. Used half bread and half panko (was low on panko) and 5 6oz cans of crab meat. Used the olive oil to fry the green onions, scooped them along w/the oil into the batter. After making them I put them in the fridge for an hour on a wax paper lined cookie sheet, they were nice and firm and held together perfectly while frying. Used vegetable oil to fry them (less expensive) and they turned out great. Served with Remoulade Sauce from this site. They reheat well in the oven if you use the Panko crumbs. Thanks for the great recipe!
I'm sorry, but I was not a huge fan of these. I followed the recipe and found that they fell apart very easily in the pan and had a strange taste (I am attributing that to the meat - I think next time I will use fresh crab meat). I also tried with flaked krab and found the same thing. My husband is a huge seafood fan and even he noticed a weird taste to them.
My husband and I are big seafood eaters and these were the best crab cakes we have ever had. I put the extra uncooked crab cakes in the freezer to enjoy for a quick meal or treat at a later date. 2 thumbs way up!
This crab cake recipe ROCKS! I made them for a recent Caribbean theme party and they disappeared instantly -- made little tiny ones to serve as hors-d'oeuvre. Received absolutely RAVE reviews. I altered the recipe by increasing the amount of crab and reducing the amount of crackers and green onions. Here in Canada, I used Ritz crackers instead of 'Buttery crackers'. Thanks Rod! Thank you also to all the other reviewers, whose comments persuaded me to try them in the first place.
This was an easy recipe that is impossible to ruin. I did not have 8 oz. of crackers - - 4 oz. works just fine. If you are using canned crab, however, squeeze out as much liquid as possible. I did not have garlic powder but garlic salt works nicely. I would suggest that the egg is whipped with the mayonnaise, spices, seasonings and onion to get evenly distributed flavors and then add the crab and lastly the crumbs. I like my crab cakes well done and the 1/2 inch size cooks easily and and are crispy. They also hold together well. I like a slightly more seasoned crab cake. Next time, I will add more onion and also a very finely chopped 1/2 stalk of celery to the sautee pan. Finally, I would also suggest additional Old Bay seasoning to taste (my favorite).
My mother is in constant search for a good crabcake. With a few modifications, this recipe totally won her over! I used 16oz. of crabmeat (special, not lump), 2 eggs, and halved the crackers. I even used light mayo and they still tasted great. Made them the night before, breaded them, and they sat all night in the fridge. Browned perfectly in the pan. Thanks for the fabulous start to something that will remain in my recipe box for a long time!
One word, WOW! I made this recipe with only a few modifications...I took others advice and didn't saute the green onions. I chopped them along with the crackers in the food processor. Additionally, I added fresh chopped garlic, a little white pepper, and a few dashes of worcestershire sauce. These crab cakes were to die for!!!
These were delish! Used 4 cans (4oz dry) crabmeat, 2 eggs, 20 ritz crackers and a little more old bay. Everyone raved about them. Definitely serve with the Garlic Aoili!
Too many fillers and not enough seasoning.
The best crab cakes I've ever eaten. Substitutions include: 1/2 carmelized vidalia for 6 sauteed green onions 1/3 lb Club crackers for 8 oz Ritz (probably the popular choice) I also shook the cayenne a couple of more times. I tend to do that with my spicier ingredients.
I made these crab cakes yesterday and they are super tasty with a nice kick. Great recipe and very easy to make. Thanks!
These crab cakes are absolutely wonderful. I took the advice of the other reviews and added an extra can of crab and only half the amount of crackers. I love garlic, so I used the new butter and garlic ritz crackers and it was the perfect touch. Thanks for the great recipe.
Turned out fabulous!!! Also, super easy! I do add more mayo to my liking. I also tried this as is with canned boneless skinless salmon and made the best salmon cakes ever!! Thank You for this recipe. I have made crab cakes at least 5 times and even took them in for a potluck. Unfortunately they were left over but they still got rave reviews!!!
DH said wow this has a lot of flavor! I made a half batch for two, had only Italian bread crumbs and was a little shy on the crackers. We'll enjoy these often.
Really good! We don't have Old Bay so I improvised with a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, pepper flakes and 2 dashes of ginger, paprika. Also used Ancient grain crackers.
I sauteed chopped onions and peppers(no green onions in), used less than half the crackers, doubled the mayo, & since no bay seasoning, added some basil, celery seed, parsley, dill weed, lemon juice & a good dash of worchershire sauce. I eased up on the cayenne pepper slightly, & mixed everything well B4 adding the lump crabmeat gently. Only needed half cup of bread crumbs. Delicious, crabby, flavorful, & moist!! (Didn't even use a condiment!!)
Hubby loved these! We changed the recipe as others had suggested, and used 2 cans of crabmeat, 2 eggs, 20 crackers, 1/2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning and 1/2 cup bread crumbs.
DELICIOUS! I used two tablespoons of mayonnaise instead, and fried them in garlic butter (6 tbsp) after coating them with panko crumbs mixed with freshly grated parmesean cheese. My Fiance' wanted to propose again! :) Try this sauce!! : 1 cup of sour cream, 2 tbsp thousand island dressing, 6 drops of tobasco and two drops of lemon juice. SO YUMMY!
Really sorry, but I'll stick to my own recipe from now on. Living very near Puget Sound, DH and I catch our own Dungeness and we prefer CRABBY crab cakes. I read the reviews and cut the crackers down by more than half... and still got cracker cakes, not crab cakes. Even the Old Bay and cayenne got lost in the crackers. I ended up boiling up the shells I had just picked with a little water to make crab stock... then added it to the mix and poured it by tablespoonsful into the pan where it firmed up as it fried. They came out crisp and golden, but with very little crab flavor even still. If you want true crab flavor, try something with less binder. These are seasoned cracker cakes, not crab cakes.
I did not care for this.
O.K. I'm not going to rate this one because I made a huge mistake which happened to turn out just fine. While I was making these as an appetizer for Christmas Eve, I noticed that once all the ingredients had been mixed together, it was very dry and wasnt sticking together. After quickly glancing at the recipe, I poured 1/2 cup of oil into the mixture, then realized what I had done. Well, my first thought was too throw it all out but then I decided to just brown them on a very hot non stick pan. Now I personally did not try these, but I did double this recipe and none were left over! Everyone said they were terrific!
This recipe came out to be delicious, I definitely would recommend it; however I took the advice appeared in many ratings -- that you need just half amount of the crackers.
A very good recipe, although fairly heavy on the cracker crumbs to crabmeat ratio. Using the suggestions of previous posters, I used 8 ozs. of crabmeat, used 2 eggs instead of 1 egg, used only 4 ozs. of crackers, and cut the cayenne pepper by half. I eliminated the oil at the beginning of the recipe and instead just ground up the onions in the food processor along with the crackers. I did coat the crab cakes with bread crumbs, but I think I'll skip that step the next time.
I double recipe adding a bit more old bay best crab cakes ever !
needs a good squeeze of lemon... and i also used the garlic aioli recipe from this site as a dip... delicious!
Great recipe. I used 1 cup of shrimp(roughly chopped) and 6 oz of canned lump crab meat. In addition I used spicy mayo, and a little more cayenne pepper, which added more kick to the flavor. I also followed the advice of in the other reviews and used 1 1/4 cup of crackers. Loved it!
Great tasting recipe.
Really yummy! I made my own breadcrumbs, which I think made a positive difference. Will make again!
This recipe was great the very first time. The second time I made it I added some chopped celery for a little bit more crunch. This is a recipe I make regularly now.
Every store I went to today was sold out of fresh dungenous crab and I was craving crab for a large family dinner for New Years day. I thought of crab cakes, and bought 12 ounces of lump crab meat. (enought to double this recipe) and went searching for a great recipe that did not use much mayo, (ick). I tried this one and followed some of the commenters tips about red peppers. Other then that I followed the recipe exactly. Fantastic. This is now my go to recipe. I did not have cayenne so I added some Franks hot sauce. These are really, really good.
The very best crab cakes I have ever enjoyed. This is a must recipe...thank you. Use the Panko breadcrumbs and don't cut the expense....it makes a difference. We are hooked.
Quick and easy. Tasty beyond expectations.
The husband said best crab cakes he's ever had! Followed recipe and added sauteed white onion, celery and garlic. I'll make this again no doubt.
We tried this recipe tonight and LOVED it. The only thing we would change is adding less bread crumbs and more Old Bay. YUM!
I used flake-style crab-flavored fish product (not canned), and added an extra egg. I think Panko is key, they were very crispy and delicious! I wasn't expecting much from my faux-crab, but this recipe made it quite tasty! I will definitely be making this again, because it was a hit with my picky husband.
A.MAZ.ING! This recipe was PERFECT! Just what I was hoping for; my family really enjoyed them :)
I had to tweak this quite a bit (and make these twice), but I think I like what I ended up with. I used only 1 tsp. oil to sautee the green onions in, 3 cans crabmeat (otherwise, I wouldn't have ended up with many crab cakes), 2 eggs, 2 Tbl. mayonnaise, 1 tsp. *fresh* garlic, 1/2 tsp. Old Bay, 1/4 tsp salt (canned crab usually has salt in it), 1/2 tsp. pepper, pinch of cayenne (I don't like things spicy), plus I added 1/2 Tbl. olive oil to the mixture to make it more flavorful and moist. I served them with "Mustard Cream Sauce" from this site. Thanks for the recipe!
Without a doubt, theeeee best crab cakes ive ever tasted. Not just made, but tasted! WOW I was shocked that these were something I made. The recipe definitely does not make as many as it says, maybe about half. I doubled the recipe and got about as much as the recipe said it would make. I will make these over and over again!
I am sorry I thought this recipe was pretty bad. All we could taste was ritz crackers?? I don't know if it was the brand of crab I used or what, but these were bland. Definately will not be making again.
Amazing! I made a few changes as suggested by other reviewers. Instead of sauteing the green onions, I just cut them and added them to the rest of the bowl with the other ingredients. They will cook once you start frying the crab cake. I also added an extra egg. The first time I made this, the crab cake fell apart when frying (because I only used one egg). The extra egg helps the crab cake stay together. Besides that, did everything as the recipe stated. Try it out, it's delicious!
Excellent! A huge hit at T'giving! I used 1 can lump crab and one cup of fresh lump crab, with one sleeve of Town House crackers. I also added very finely diced sauteed red pepper instead of the scallions. I made the cakes small and this helped them cook better. Delicious.
These were great. I didn't coat them in breadcrumbs. It didn't need it. I also added a couple of drops of tabasco sauce for added flavor!
These were not great. I was expecting better based on all the great reviews. We were disappointed. They were bland and too much cracker for the amount of crab.
FABULOUS! I am kind of a crab cake snob and these really rate high with me! I used less oil to sauté the green onions, but then needed to add another T of mayo to get it to bind. It also helps to let it sit a while for the cracker crumbs to soften to make molding the cakes easier. Other changes I made: I used less Ritz cracker crumbs...probably about 1 1/2 sleeves, 1/2 tsp of Old Bay, and I definitely think the Panko crumbs add a lot for the coating. The aioli recipe that some reviews included was great too! We also served the cakes with Thai sweet red chili sauce. Really, really good and definitely a keeper!
Very good crabcake recipe. Made a few modifications - used 2 eggs as it didn't seem to clump together enough with 1 egg, and also baked at 350 degrees for 25 minutes instead of frying. Also sauteed the green onions just using Pam instead of oil to further cut down on calories. Turned out great. The cakes won't brown as much with Panko bread crumbs and baking vs. frying but otherwise very good.
This was my first attempt at crab cakes, and I was very pleased with this recipe. I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers and used less crackers, about 6 ounces. I think next time I will scale back even more on crackers, to let the crab really shine through. I also used less oil than the recipe called for to saute the green onions, and more Old Bay seasoning. That stuff is the bomb. Served the cakes with store bought remoulade sauce, which was yummy. As a side, used the recipe on this site for creamy macaroni and cheese and it was a very memorable comfort food meal.
Baked these on 350 for about 40 minutes instead of frying. My family loved them!
I enjoyed the crab cakes,but I found that they didn't stay together real well. So the next time I will try a extra egg and I think for anyone not like a lot of zing may want to cut back on the cayenne pepper. I also added 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. All and all my family did like it and will use again.
The next time I make these crab cakes I will reduce the amount of crushed crackers by half. To much filling for my taste.
I've become "famous" for these crabcakes - they are absolutely delicious and now a Christmas tradition that friends and family request! We do substitute fresh crab legs and shuck them ourselves which is a much better texture than canned meat. Also I don't use the breadcrumbs to coat the cakes. Best when made "burger style" and not pattied or handled too much, these are fantastic.
I had some left over dungeness crab (boiled in Louisiana crab boil seasonings), so I used that instead of canned crabmeat and omitted the Old Bay and the extra salt. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to the letter. My husband gobbled it up. Great stuff! Best crab cakes ever! Thanks for such an excellent recipe.
Instead of making crab cakes, I used this recipe as a stuffing for a seafood dish I was making. I did add 1/2 cup of shredded colby-jack cheese, and half of a fresh cubanelle pepper, finely diced, for a little extra flavor and crunch. I intended the pepper to be poblano since I like extra kick but the store did not have any. I would definitely make this again, either as a stuffing or as crab cakes. Excellent!
These were great! However next time I would use more crab and less buttery crackers. Otherwise they were quick, easy and really flavorful!
Just let me add my five stars. This is really good. If you are using packaged imitation crab meat as I did, I suggest squeezing well to drain and then chopping into smaller bits. Thanks...
This recipe was my first attempt at crab cakes, and it didn't disappoint! I made these for a girls night in, and everyone loved them! I followed the exact recipe-the only adjustment I would make is to reduce the amount of cayenne pepper by at least half. It was just a bit too much heat for us. I would also recommend refrigerating the crab cakes for at least a 1/2 hour before cooking to help them stay together.
A little bit different recipe than what I usually make, but I really liked it!! I will use it again. Thanks!
Great recipe. My changes: Doubled the crab. Used real garlic. Put the crackers in whole, and crush them as you mix them in so they don't completely disappear. Added a dash of worcestershire sauce and a dash of hot sauce. Didn't coat them in breadcrumbs and baked them at 400F for 15-20 mins instead of frying. Thanks for sharing. Will make these again... often!
Really, really good. I followed the recipe very closely. The only thing I swayed on was using king crab legs instead of canned crab. Awesome.
too many crackers. Cakes were a bit dry.
I made the recipe as posted and for my taste, they were great!
These were a hit for dinner last night, served over a bed of caesar salad with pinot grigio and candlelight on my front porch! I halved the crackers and used fresh crab. The spices are so tastey! I also grilled them hoping to make them lower in fat but I thought they were slightly dry. Next time I will try baking or make a sauce to go with them. Thanks Rod!
I used an 8oz can of special crab meat, a 4oz sleeve of Townhouse crackers, 2T mayo and everything else as written to make the perfect crab cakes. The search is over!
I've made this recipe twice and the crab cakes came out perfect both times. I made one small addition of coating the patties with egg first then in the panko crumbs (Panko is better than breadcrumbs).
These are so good my whole family loves these. We like them with a little kick so we use the full amount of cayenne.
Great recipe! I cut the crackers by half and I'd use less oil next time, other than that, perfect!
I, like other reviewers, added 2 cans of crab. Also another egg (2 total)..and I chopped up the green onion in my mini chopper so they were super small and didn't cook them before adding to the mix. Fabulous results and dang good recipe! I cooked them in my cast iron fry pan for super results! The kids loved these "crabbie patties"!
I'm sorry to rain on the five star parade, but this recipe honestly doesn't deserve it. I didn't realize, until I looked at my box of crackers, that 8oz is almost two sleeves! Two sleeves of crackers and one 6oz can of crab (which is about the size of a can of tunafish)? Well, I decided against using the entire amount of crackers and then wound up with only two (not four), medium-sized crab cakes. Other than that, I followed the directions as stated. Still, I could not taste the crab. Don't get me wrong, they actually do taste pretty good. But they do NOT taste like crab cakes. If you are considering using this recipe, I recommend going with some of the suggestions on the other reviews that rated five stars.
These crab cakes were awesome. My family loved them. They had just enough bite and were fairly simple to make. I also halved the amount of crushed crackers and I had to use an extra egg but they were still wonderful. Next time I may add a stalk of chopped celery for cruch.
Sorry, but I did not care for this recipe! These were very bland, way too much cracker and just....plain. I thought I misread the recipe, but....alas, not. Don't understand the raves for this. All I could taste was cracker and onion. Even the cayenne was lost, and I added 1/2 again as much because we like spicy. It did have a nice crunch though. Even after soaking up all the oil in the pan! Won't even tweak this recipe; sorry!
I liked this recipe but my wife thought it was too spicy even with the small amount of cayenne peppers.
I followed the recipe almost exactly and these made excellent crab cakes! I served them with tartar sauce (mayo + relish) and a spicy thai mayo, no leftovers!
You don't need as much oil when cooking, other than that they are GREAT! Had a christmas party with over 25 people and not one left at the end of the evening.. and I made a lot. People still talk about them!
These were okay but we found them missing something. They were good, just not the great crab cake recipe we were looking for.
I made half recipe. Using one egg, 6 oz crab meat, and a little less oil. It was great. Just perfect for 2 hungry adults.
Great, easy recipe. I cut down the amount of crackers and panko though because the amount listed seemed a bit much.
