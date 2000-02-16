My Crab Cakes

Great crab cakes with lots of flavor and spice. Serve with homemade aioli and a crisp white wine!

By Rod Mowery

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 crab cakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over high heat. Saute green onions briefly until tender; cool slightly.

  • Combine crabmeat, sauteed green onions, egg, mayonnaise, dry mustard, crushed crackers, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper. Form into 1/2 inch thick patties. Coat the patties with bread crumbs.

  • Heat 1/2 cup oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook cakes until golden brown on each side. Drain briefly on paper towels and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 72.9mg; sodium 406.7mg. Full Nutrition
