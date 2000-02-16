My Crab Cakes

Better than restaurant quality! How many times have you gone into a restaurant and ordered crab cakes only to wonder, "where's the crab?" This is ALL crab! It's fantastic, thank you Rod. I followed other reviewers suggestions and increased the Old Bay from 1/4 to a 1/2 t, and from 1 egg to 2 eggs. I also used 21 crushed Ritz crackers (20 wasn't enough, it was a little too wet). The rest of the ingredients I left the same. I used a 1/3 measuring cup to keep the crab cakes the same size and I ended up with eight restaurant size crab cakes. Thank you again Rod for sharing this delicious and easy recipe with us. I also served this with the garlic aioli that keeps coming up on this recipe: Mix the following ingredients until well combined- 3/4 c mayonnaise, 3 cloves pressed garlic, 3 T lemon juice, 3/4 t salt and 1/2 t pepper. This is a really excellent aioli to accompany the crab cakes. ~~~Update- I've now made this four times and had rare reviews, thank you again Rod for a fantastic recipe. Today I tried the recipe with canned wild Alaskan Sockeye salmon. It was just as good as the crab. If your family doesn't like salmon, this is a great way to introduce it to them.