Maryland Crab Cakes II

This crab cake was insanely delish!! The only differences I made were cooking them in a cast iron pan on the grill. I put a couple small pats of butter on the pan and a couple small pats on top of each cake. I also sprinkled Old Bay seasoning in the mixture as well as sprinkling it on top while it cooked (used this instead of hot sauce). This is the first time I made crab cakes too...I always thought it was too difficult. These are easy and good. This will be my "go to" crab cake recipe from now on. EDIT: I've made this many times now and followed someones tip to use a 1/3 measuring cup to mold the cakes and it is truly genius. They are the perfect size! Also, I get the 16 oz container of Phillips crab meat from Costco. It is the cheapest and best crab meat you can buy! Also, I mix all ingredients and gently fold the crab meat in last and I never shred it - I like big chunks of crab, not shredded crab.