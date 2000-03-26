Maryland Crab Cakes II

These crab cakes are delicious! Maryland is famous for its crab cakes and after you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.

By Bea Gassman

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler. Lightly grease a broiler pan or baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Mix crabmeat, bread crumbs, parsley, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.

  • Mix egg, mayonnaise, mustard, and hot sauce together in a small bowl; stir into crab mixture until well combined. Form into patties and place on the prepared broiler pan or baking sheet.

  • Broil crab cakes under the preheated broiler until golden brown on both sides, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 184.8mg; sodium 372.6mg. Full Nutrition
