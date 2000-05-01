Light and Spicy Fish

This recipe is easy to make and very healthy. You may substitute other firm fleshed fish such as ocean perch or grouper.

Recipe by ADAMS8192

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a sheet of aluminum foil onto a baking sheet, and grease lightly.

  • Place fillets onto the foil, and sprinkle with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spoon picante sauce over fillets, and squeeze lime juice over the top. Bring the sides of the foil together, and fold the seam to seal in the fish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 340.8mg. Full Nutrition
