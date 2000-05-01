Light and Spicy Fish
This recipe is easy to make and very healthy. You may substitute other firm fleshed fish such as ocean perch or grouper.
We're another Catholic family looking for good Lent recipes! I didn't have the lime on hand, and I used my husband's homemade salsa in place of the picante sauce. We used ocean perch and my husband enjoyed it, although he wants to try the red snapper next time. The kids didn't want to eat it, but we grown-ups enjoyed it! I served this with scalloped potatoes and steamed snow peas, and some wheat bread with butter. Great for our diets; thanks for the recipe!Read More
THIS WAS JUST OKAY. I DIDNT HAVE PICANTE SAUCE SO I USED SALSA INSTEAD. I ALSO USED FRESH GARLIC INSTEAD OF GARLIC POWDER. I JUST WASNT IMPRESSED WITH THIS RECIPE. I DOUBT I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN.Read More
i just made this for dinner. i used perch and took advice from reviewers and added pat of butter to fish. i also drapped fish in 2 whole green onions, topped w/ chopped onion, then i seasoned fish w/ lemon pepper and garlic, i then added about 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juic and then about 2 tablespoons pace thick and chunky salsa. i sealed the fish in foil packets and cooked on my indoor grill. they were great!!! i will make them again using different fish. i think next time i will also try some cayenne pepper to give it some heat. the dish reminded me of a carribean fish dish i had in the bahamas and in jamaica. delicious!!!!
I thought this recipe was fabulous. I'm not a big fish fan, but I was feeling adventurous, so I gave it a try. I stuck to the recipe and WOW! This one's definitely a keeper.
This recipe was so quick and easy, and my husband and I thought it was great! I used salmon filets instead of the red snapper, and it went well with the flavors. A definite must-try.
This is an outstanding dish. I substituted ocean perch, made it just as the recipe called for. I'm not much of a cook and was skeptical but it turned out delicious. It was also the first time I had ever tried to cook ocean perch. I teamed it with a baked potato and ate until I couldn't eat any more. I highly recommend it.
I had to use flounder for this, as it was the only fish I had on hand, and it turned out marvelous!! It was sooooo easy! Thanks so much Matt, I LOVE it, low cal, easy & healthy = 20 stars!!
I must admit that when I read over the ingredients I was nervous about how it would come out. I used flounder because that is what I had on-hand and I have to admit is was great. So simple to prepare and cooks so quickly. Not to mention it was very tender. I can't wait to make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was super easy to make and tasted delicious! Being Catholic, it is nice to have a little zest on Fish Fridays during Lent!
Flavorful dish which was quick to make. I will cook this dish again, in the near future.
We really liked this. I used flounder and a medium salsa. It's not gourmet by any means, but tasty and very easy to do. I will most likely make it again!
We loved this easy and tasty dish! Used fresh garlic salsa from the supermarket refrigerator section, but followed as Matt had written. Thanks Matt for a great, easy dish!
We made fish tacos with this dish and it turned out really great. Very easy clean up, a definite plus in my book. I will make this again for my family. Thanks for the recipe.
This was good. It wasn't great, it wasn't bad, it was just a good meal. We enjoyed it with some brown rice tonight. Thanks for the good, light, low-cal recipe!
I served this with steamed brown rice and sauteed green beans. It was a healthy meal and a big hit in my house!
We made this for lunch and found it very tasty indeed. I did add fresh garlic instead of garlic powder to tweek the flavor plus this family loves garlic. The flavors blended together very well and was very easy to prepare and clean up was a breeze.
I've been making something llike this for years. The only difference is I use fresh pico instead of picante sauce. Its really good.
Good flavor, but cooking time is a bit too short.
This recipe was great. I made it in a foil bag and put it on the grill. I also made a veggie foil bag, threw them both on the grill together. Twenty minutes later my dinner was done, tasted fabulous, and I just had to throw out the bags and the dinner mess was clean! Hubby loved it, too!
I tried this with grouper and fresh salsa andit was so good.
I tried this and it was very easy and VERY good. My husband liked it to. I'll do this one again and substitute with other fish as well. Thank you.
Very nice and light. I had this for lunch and added a little cayenne for a bit of heat. Thanks Matt!
I thought that this was good, but the fish turned out a little tough - perhaps I cooked it too long?
Excellent. I am on the South Beach Diet and this fits in perfectly. I noticed that another reviewer was uncertain of the time when using frozen fish, me too! I ended up cooking it for about 35 minutes. It turned out just right. I used 2 - 6 oz frozen grouper pieces,medium garden salsa and lemon juice (no picante or lime on hand). This was the only fish dish on the diet that we have enjoyed (3 others with salmon, mahi mahi and orange roughby were almost inedible). Thanks so much for sharing this easy, great recipe.
Fabulous! Though I did change it up a lot. I used Kingfish (King Mackerel) and rubbed the filets with a ready-made Cajun Seasoning, letting the fish marinate in the fridge for about an hour. Then I substituted some salsa I had made at home (actually the Garden Tomato Salsa from this site) for the picante sauce and grilled the foil packet on an indoor grill. My husband is gonna love it! Thanks.
After baking, I cooked it in a skillet with more salsa and cilantro. I used them in fish tacos with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, etc. A family favorite!
We used the Mexican Tajin seasoning instead of the hot sauce and lime (because I didn't have them). Also added slivers of zucchini, which my daughters liked more than the fish!
Simple & healthy that tastes good? It's true! Tried same recipe with ling cod and Costco's mango & peach salsa and it disappeared - fast.
This was great with HOT picante sauce and cod.
This was OK for a quick and healthy meal.
This is a great dish. I would probably only give it 4 stars for the flavor which was good, but not incredible. However, because of the simplicity of preparation, I have to give it 5! My husband isn't that in to healthy foods, but he really liked the fish.
I normally do not like my fish baked, but this was so good and tasty that I am cooking it again this week. Also, it was so easy to make.
A very Simple and delicious recipe. I'll deffinetly make this one again!!
Yeah, just didn't do it for me. bland. To keep it light, maybe fresh herbs next time. (cilantro? to keep with the theme)My husband liked it more than I did.
This is a great dish on busy nights - so easy and so good!
good but not great..just tastes like 'fish n salsa'
We did not like this at all, and we love fish! Tried it with red snapper and it was not good at all
Two Thumbs up! I loved it because it was simple, quick and had a lot of flavor without the calories. I used salsa and hot sauce for an extra kick. Will definately be making again!!!!
We did not care too much for this....But then again, we're not big fish people...
Great-tasting, the only problem was that I started with frozen fish and didn't know how long to cook it. I cooked it for 20 minutes and it was still a bit rubbery, so I left it in 10 more minutes. Also, I used fresh garlic instead of powdered and sprinkled a bit of cayenne pepper along with the other spices.
Very easy and yummy! My entire family uses this recipe for fish tacos. Delicious!
fast and delicious!
I used roughy and fresh salsa. This was so yummy and easy to prepare. Thank you for posting.
I used cod with this recipe because they didn't have red snapper at the store. I'm giving this a 5 star rating because I liked this recipe! My husband didn't care for it though. I'm going to try it with another fish next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so easy and fast. Flavor was pretty good. I would make this again if not just because it is so easy to do. Clean up is a breeze.
Couldn't be easier! Thanks
Even my daughter who doesn't like fish liked this one!
Great recipe! Used salmon instead of red snapper and it turned out fine. Besides the salt and pepper, I added a pat of butter and freshly pressed garlic to each fillet before topping with salsa. Served on a bed of wild rice with a side of broccoli. My wife loved it!
This recipe was extremely fast and easy. I just put the fish on the foil (no need to fold over and seal) and added more garlic powder since we love garlic. My boyfriend and I loved it!!! (and he usually doesn't like the healthier recipes ;))
I used tilapia instead of snapper. It is wonderfully easy to make, but I think it needs a little something to more fully bring out the flavor of the fish. I will definitely try it again, but I will doctor the recipe a bit. Maybe add fresh garlic? Capers? Lemon as well as lime juice?
This was a wonderful recipe but a little to slimy for my tastes. I think I'll try marinating the fish then grilling it.
I used Orange Roughy as the store did not have Red Snapper, but folloed rest of recipe to a T. Was very good, will be making again, maybe with other fish.
Light and does not over power the taste of the fish. Very good.
This is a great dish. Not only is it healthy food, the flavor is fantastic. My husband loved it!
I would give the recipe more stars if it weren't for the cooking time. I chose to make this recipe because it looked quick. I ended up having to keep my fish in for almost 35 minutes before it was done. It tasted great, but I wish that it didn't take so long. Instead of butter I added coconut oil and fresh lime juice on top. Lovely.
I used this with Red Snapper. I will decrease the garlic powder next time. I used Rotelle tomato with peppers instead of picante and it added just the right bite!
We used fresh garlic and salsa instead of picante over perch. Flavor was mild; not overly impressed, but good.
My family loved this. I have never like fish, but I managed to down four bites of this which is the most fish I've ever eaten in my life. This was SO simple to make.
Awesome flavor
This was a very tasty recipe that is quick and easy to make, and it fits in with my husban's low salt/low fat diet.
Well, the fish turned out nice. Very tender and not dry, but it was so bland! I don't know what it needed, but I will not be making this again.
I used salsa instead of picante sauce. Delicious!!! Easy clean up.
This was very tasty. I served this with the Brown Rice, Broccoli and Walnut Surprise also from the site. Fast, easy and tasty. Can't think of much better. :)
This dish was devine especially with freshly caught Western Australian Pink Snapper YUMMO
I don't like seafood personally, but I made this for my FI who loves seafood. This was my first attempt at making fish and he LOVED it. It cooked really fast too, served it with white rice and vegetables. I will be making this for him again in the near future. Thanks Matt!
Made this with ocean perch, which I do not like very much, but it is what I had. I liked the flavors in this recipe, following it to the letter, except I had to substitute hot sauce for picante sauce. Paired with pearl couscous and wheat rolls. Went very well, and I will try again with a fish I like more.
Yum! Excellent as written. Hubby is a fan. Easy and delish. I used Pace chunky mild picante sauce
This is one of my fiance's favorite dishes. I use fresh garlic, lots of fresh lime juice, and picante sauce. I usually make it with tilapia.
I used red snapper which has a very delicate flavor. The picante sauce was fairly mild to suit our taste and it did not over-power the light flavor of the fish. The cooking instructions were spot on However, I was unclear as to whether to remove the skin of not. As it was scaled, I decided to leave the skin on which turned out to be no problem.
Great recipe! Flavorful, easy, and delicious! My favorite recipe on the site!
Really good...did this with Salmon and turned out wonderful.
This was pretty good!! I baked it with some cut up green peppers and onions and had some left over shrinp I through in!! Very easy and pretty tasty...
