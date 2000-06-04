Kingfish Enchiladas

Kingfish, a.k.a. King Mackerel, is a strong flavored sport fish which pairs well with the zesty flavor of salsa. Make sure to remove all of the dark meat from the fish when you clean it.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 enchiladas
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Combine fish cubes with Italian dressing. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes. Dredge fish cubes in flour and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a non-stick frying pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onions and green pepper. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until vegetables are soft. Stir in fish cubes and cook until fish is soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the salsa and remove mixture from heat.

  • Spoon mixture into tortillas, roll up and place seam down in prepared baking pan. Spoon remaining salsa over the enchiladas and sprinkle with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 1115.1mg. Full Nutrition
