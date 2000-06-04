Kingfish Enchiladas

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 1115.1mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2003
This recipe was delicious. And, I don't know what ASIMPSON7 is talking about in their review. Why is it hard to understand where the calories come from? There's oil, there's salad dressing, there's cheese, plus the fish and tortillas. You learn something new every day, I suppose. Yes, that pizza you've been enjoying all of these years, it HAS calories!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2001
Even my wife, who pnly likes reef fish, loved this recipe. It helps to temper the strong taste if when you cube the fish you cut out the dark meat right around the backbone area
Delicious recipe! Great change of pace for fish. And it's easy to cube the fish if you use kitchen shears.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2000
These are very good. I fed them to a teenager at work who made faces when I printed out the recipe, and she didn't know that they were made with fish. I didn't have any kingfish but I did have some marlin in the freezer, I think any firm fleshed fish would work well....
These are EXCELLENT!! I have never had Kingfish before, but there is a good supply where I live in FL. Although I'm a fish lover, I have to admit, the fillet smelled a bit fishy to me, so I soaked it in lemon juice as Charlie posted in 'Grilled Kingfish.' Please forgive me 1023, I usually don't alter recipes & then rate. Anyway, these enchiladas are fabulous & easy. I absolutely will make them again! Thanks for the tip about removing the dark meat for we Kingfish newbies & thanks for sharing!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2003
Very good recipe. I used corn tortillas instead of flour and they were amazing! Also, don't understand where the 900 calories came from, since everything except the fish and tortillas have none!
NIKI W thanks for the tip using shears / scissors. It’s no fun trying to cube uncooked kingfish with a dull knife. Also do not substitute raspberry vinaigrette for Italian dressing. Gave it a funky taste. And I think I should have cooked it for 5 more minutes. But it wasn’t too bad.
We loved this recipe! I used fresh salsa and marinated the fish in mojo since I didn't have any italian dressing. Also used corn tortillas since that is all I had. Baked about 20 minutes and then finished it under the broiler for a few minutes. Really good!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.