Honey Grilled Shrimp

Easy and delicious! Onions, peppers, and mushrooms are perfect when alternated with shrimp on the skewers. Just cut into bite-sized pieces and add them to the marinade with the shrimp. Serve with rice and a salad.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 279.5mg; sodium 1017.3mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2008
This had a great starting point, but in reading the recipe I thought it needed a little tinkering. First, the recipe calls for way too much Worcestershire in my view, so I reduced it to 1 T. I substituted fresh minced garlic for the garlic powder, and for a boost of flavor used a full envelope of packaged, dry Italian salad dressing mix rather than the bottled, adding some olive oil to compensate. I didn't bother with the honey marinade as it wasn't necessary, and just brushed some melted butter on the shrimp before serving. This had a mellow but perfectly adequate flavor, that did not overpower the shrimp. I served this on a bed of Rice with Summmer Squash, also from this site.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2003
Very good recipe. The worcestshire seemed like a little too much for our liking so we used 1/2 cup worcestshire and 1/2 cup Pineapple Juice to give it a tropical flare. Served with terikayi chicken, grilled pineapple slices and jasmine rice, it was excellent!!!
this was the best. Didn't make any changes, except to triple the recipe!! (Glad I did!) I did take a previous reviewer's advice to put the veggies on seperate skewers as they took longer than the shrimp to cook. Absolutely awesome.
Wonderful! I used fresh mushrooms, and green and red peppers with the shrimp. If you par-boil the peppers for 3 minutes before cutting in chunks, you can thread the shrimp and vegetables together at grilling time-makes a very presentable and delicious meal- serve with yellow rice-YUM!
Great recipe. I used them as an appetizer with steaks on the grill. To make it even faster and easier, I used frozen precooked shrimp. Just thawed them in cold water, then put them in the marinade. Also, I only used 1/2 c. of worcestershire in the marinade as I didn't have enough. It was still really good.
What wonderful way to grill shrimp! I am used to sauteeing(sp?) shrimp in butter, so I have never tried marinating them grilling. We had guests over for Memorial Day and they absolutely went crazy over these. Will definitely use again!! Thank you!! and Happy 4th to you!!
This is an incredibly delicious recipe! I don't think I've ever enjoyed shrimp as much as I did prepared this way...everything about it was perfect. The only change I made to the recipe was to reduce the amount of worcestershire sauce in the marinade. I also cut the amount of basting sauce in half (using 2 tbs of butter, 2 tbs of honey, and 1 tbs of worcestershire sauce) and it was plenty. This came out so beautifully...the presentation was lovely, and the taste was out of this world! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe...I'll definitely be making this again!!!!
Made this for my 6 year old daughter and my husband. My 6 year old is a shrimp lover. She ate it up and started eyeing her father's plate! My hubby did state that it had a strong Worchestire taste so I think I will do as mentioned and reduce the W sauce a bit to make it a little less over powering. Will make again though.
I made this recipe as an appetizer for my husband and myself. I only used 1/2 of the 1/3 cup of w. sauce then added water to make 1/3 cup (to cut down on the sodium). Followed everything else to a T. My husband thought these were restaraunt quality without the price! :) Would have submitted a photo but all that was left were the tails.
I was looking for something different to do w/shrimp (other than garlic butter/scampi style) and stumbled upon this. It looked interesting so i decided to give it a whirl. I followed the recipe (minus black pepper) & I subbed lemon juice for the wine. I only used a couple tblsp of butter for the basting sauce. These were a nice change of pace & I will make them again.
This was a WONDERFUL dish! The whole family loved it I hope to make it again soon. Great recipe, but if you're not into a super-zesty flavor you might want to leave out Worcestershire in the butter-honey basting sauce. I did and couldn't have been more thrilled with the final product! Thanks for sharing such a delicious recipe!
This was delicious. Made it as stated except took one reviewers advice and only made a half recipe of the sauce used to baste the shrimp. We enjoyed this very much and will definitely make again!! Thanks for sharing!
wasnt blown away by this recipe by any means, but i would make it again. mostly had a worchestire flavor - didnt tast much of the honey flavor that was in the basting sauce. i did decrease the worchestire marinade to 1/4 cup and only added 1 tbsp. to the basting sauce. next time i think i'll just skip the worchestire in the basting sauce completely. also, it was pretty greasy probably due to the butter in the basting sauce. so next time i may just try half the butter with more honey. marinaded the shrimp for approx. 7 hrs. served with brown rice and grilled vegetables. also, i used pre-cooked shrimp, which i wont do again - was only on the grilled a short short time, but still was rubbery and chewey. stick with the uncooked shrimp!
Very good. I made half the recipe and had it marinating most of the day. I also marinated pieces of green pepper, onion, grape tomatoes and whole mushrooms. When it came time for dinner, the vegetables were skewered separately from the shrimp. I put these in the oven first while I put the shrimp on their own skewers. (This gave the veggies about 15 minutes more time to cook). Then I basted the shrimp and put them in the oven at 350 for 3 minutes, turned them over and basted them on the other side. I did soak my wooden skewers so they wouldn't burn but I forget to spray them with Pam so the food would slide off easier. Also next time I would remove the shrimp tails and also serve with rice.
I've made this recipe on several occasions and this needs no tinkering. When looking at the recipe, it does seem like a lot of Worcestershire sauce, but, this is just for the marinade which the shrimp will only sit in for one hour. This is just enough time to get the appropriate flavor this recipe is going for and then, the marinade is discarded. The lovely basting sauce applied during grilling is also a must! Try following this recipe "as is" before deviating from it. It is a wonderful recipe the way it is! :)
I made this recipe with only minor changes: I used fresh garlic, and I used dry sherry since I had no white wine. I also marinated them about 4 hours. I liked the shrimp, but I found the flavor of the worchestershire sauce overpowered all the other flavors. My husband did not care for it at all. I would have preferred less worchesterchire and a greater variety of ingredients for a more complex flavor. Perhaps I marinated them too long, and that was the problem.
These are fantasitc. I was able to buy shrimp already on skewers, so the amount of work was cut in half. These are sweet and tangy all in one, so they are very satisfying. I will definately make these again.
Good stuff. The marinade is kinda sour and then the glaze is obviously sweet. I increased recipe from standar amount to 20 and the proportions got all jacked up. I had to wing it. Ended up a-okay and got lots of kudos.
Upon first bite, the Worcestershire sauce completely overpowered the other flavors in this marinade. My advice would be to use 1/2 of which the recipe called for a more subtle taste. Threading the veggies separate from the shrimp also helped the cooking times of each skewer. Will try, try again. Thank you Kendra.
Thought this was very good. I doubled the marinade ingrediants but left the worcestershire sauce the same. Also substitued sherry for white wine. Added a dash of pepper to the honey/butter combination but otherwise followed recipe. Shrimp were very flavorful. I cut up fresh pineapple and put chunks on a separate skewer. Grilled a little longer than the shrimp and basted with the honey/butter basting sauce. Was fabulous. Served with steak and grilled veggies. Thanks for the recipe.
If I could I would give more than 5 stars on this dish. It was fantastic! I was concerned with all the amount of worcestershire sauce, but it turned out really good. The only thing I changed was to add half of the amount of butter in order to cut on fat.
I was looking through my recipe box for a good grilled shrimp recipe for guests this weekend and was delighted to stumble upon this one. I made this last summer for a group and everyone raved. I foolishly had forgotten about it until today...what a mistake! I plan on using our local lowcountry shrimp and serving this all summer long!
Laura
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2011
I had no Worcester sauce, but they turned out great without it. I will eventually try it as written, but if your halfway through dinner and don't want to stop, make it without it.. still wonderful.
My family enjoyed this dish very much. I had already cooked the shrimp before I went looking for a recipe so I marinated the shrimp cooked, not as much flavor. Next time I will marinate first, the honey butter sauce was yummy too. Thanks for the great post!
A nice alternative with grilling shrimp. I wanted more of a kick so next time, I may add red pepper flakes to the marinade. Although I marinaded for the full hour, I would increase that next time and hope for more bang. It is not, by any means, awful as is... just depends on personal preference. The shrimp were extra tasty once the basting sauce became caramelized - mmm.... I served mine over basmati rice since I had just made some earlier today. Will make again. Thank you!
Truly incredible! My friends couldn't stop talking about the shrimp even the next day! I didn't change a thing. Good with baked potato or rice. I also honey glazed the veggies along with shrimp as they cooked.
Oh my gosh! This was absolutely the BEST shrimp I've EVER had and I didn't change a thing from the original recipe. I didn't actually get to marinate the shrimp for the full hour, because I was running late for work, but it was fantastic anyway! I added veggies (peppers, mushrooms and onions to my skewers) and basted them with the honey glaze while they were grilling and even they tasted fantastic, too! I called my parents after we finished eating and told them we would be making this recipe again this week and they would be invited over!!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!
Didn't like this as much as I would have liked to. Like another reader said, it had a little unexpected kick and I only used half the pepper the recipe called for. My husband enjoyed them more than me though so I didn't feel like it was a total waste since I didn't care for them.
DELICIOUS...Very simple to make and very tasty to eat! Followed the recipe exactly, except for allowing the shrimp to marinate a little longer. Will def be making this again and again! Thanks for sharing. :)
What a wonderful grilled shrimp recipe! So full of flavor. I loved the basting sauce, honey and shrimp are a perfect combo. I made the marinade and basting sauce exactly as written with a small exception, just added a drizzle of sesame oil to the marinade. Hubs grilled these to perfection. Delicious! Thanks for sharing your recipe, it's a for sure do-over!
I tried this recipe last year while trying to impress my family with my cooking skills and everyone loved it. I have made it several times and I have not changed anything about it. Now that spring is back this will be on our cooking list every week. It is fun and easy to do! I would recommend it to anyone.
This recipe was wonderful! It was easy and quick to make. I marinated the shrimp while I prepared veggies and potatoes to also go on the grill. I used chicken Worcestershire sauce which worked really well. Try it, you'll like it!
Big hit with the husband. I don't like seafood so this review is from him. Great flavor and he liked that I made some more of the honey/worchestershire sauce for him to dip the shrimp onto. I made this for him as his main dish, but he commented that he would rather have had these as a side - perhaps with steak. We try not to repeat meals alot, but he can't wait for me to make this for him again!
I love this recipe! I changed a little bit of stuff for instance I used a little less worchestishire sause and added about 3 Tbl. of orange juice just to give a nice citrus flavor. Everyone loved this recipe and I'll definately use this again.
This was absolutely delicious. I didn't feel like lighting the grill, so I used the honey mixture in a saute pan and added the shrimp. This was served over brown rice, with sauce poured over rice, Mmmm so delicious. Highly recommended
This recipe was awesome. The basting sauce was incredible. NOTE: Make sure you have your grill really hot-- the shrimp need to cook FAST-- because otherwise they dry out and can over cook. A fabulous one to try with your friends.
Just tried this great recipe!! Don't have a grill and used pre-cooked shrimp, but they turned out great!!! I did add Old Bay and used packaged Italian dressing and some olive oil (as recommended by other reviews). This is a keeper...will use raw shrimp and a grill next time for the full effect!!!
didnt really feel like firing up the grill so i put the shrimp in the skillet and then poured in the honey mixture when the shrimp was cooked all the way through, cooked on high until the honey had almost completely boiled off. it was very sweet and very good. maybe next time add dried coconut?
Excellent! This was my first time grilling shrimp, and I am so glad I used this recipe. The honey butter sauce is the best part, so definitely don't skip that. I tried grilling the shrimp with some veggies on the same skewer, but the shrimp got done faster, so I would recommend putting the veggies on a separate skewer. I followed the recipe as written, and the shrimp came out perfect- very tasty! I highly recommend.
Hubby greatly overcooked these, getting acquainted w/ his new gas grill, but the sauce was so good that they were still mighty tasty. I only had a couple of tbp of worcestershire & I wanted to use it in the sauce so I watered down A1 steak sauce until it looked right. Even though we cooked them on a cooking sheet over the grill grate (just like the one in Cindy Lu Who's pic) there were still so many flame-ups from the sauce that we used it as a dip instead of as a baste. We both loved thse & will have them over & over again...thansk for a wonderful recipe Kendra!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2004
Outstanding! I am a big shrimp lover, and this recipe is right up there with the best. I used less worcestershire sauce and used real garlic. I also doubled the honey glaze sauce so I could baste not only the shrimp, but the veggies, too. I would will make this again!
This is an awesome recipe. I have never grilled shrimp before. But, we bought a new Weber Q grill and I wanted to try it out before going camping. I followed the recipe exactly but didn't use the wine. I marinated the shrimp most of the day. Put them on skewers, brushed them with honey mix for 2 1/2 minutes. Flipped them and brushed with honey mixture for 2 1/2 more minutes. They were perfect. I also marinated/skewered mushrooms, onions, peppers. They were a little hard, but still great. Needed more time on the grill, I guess. Served red beans and rice as another side. My family loved it. This is a keeper! Thanks.
i was surprised at how good these were. I put red orange yellow bell peppers and red onion on skewers. the whole family loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2004
Fantastic Flavor. I used pre-cooked shrimp (mistake) so it turned out a little rubbery. I also pan fried because I did not have skewers. It would have been perfect if I had used raw shrimp. The kids loved the extra sweet "drippings" on their mashed potatoes.
My family loved it! I doubled the recipe and tweeked it a bit for personal taste. Instead of black pepper, 1/4 tsp. of cayanne pepper, halved the worchestershire sauce and added pineapple juice to balance the liquids, instead of Italian dressing- Ken's Lite Asian Sesame with Ginger & Soy, mushrooms on skewered by themselves- but marinade together and marinaded for a few hours. I also used deveined unpeeled shrimp to keep the moisture in on the grill. Served with almond rice pilaf, simply the best.
I made this for father's day to go with steaks, and it was superb. I followed the recipe to a tee, and the flavors were great. It wasn't too overpowering -- maybe next time I would use fresh garlic instead of the powder, but I think this recipe is great as is and will definitely be making this again this summer!
