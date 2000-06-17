Honey Grilled Shrimp

Easy and delicious! Onions, peppers, and mushrooms are perfect when alternated with shrimp on the skewers. Just cut into bite-sized pieces and add them to the marinade with the shrimp. Serve with rice and a salad.

Recipe by Kendra

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 36 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together garlic powder, black pepper, 1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce, wine, and salad dressing; add shrimp, and toss to coat. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for high heat. Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near the tail and once near the head. Discard marinade.

  • In a small bowl, stir together honey, melted butter, and remaining 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. Set aside for basting.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Grill shrimp for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque. Baste occasionally with the honey-butter sauce while grilling.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 279.5mg; sodium 1017.3mg. Full Nutrition
