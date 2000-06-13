Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Best.Grilled.Shrimp.Ever. Super-easy and fast! 5 stars and more with my few li'l changes and it freaking ROCKED! I will never use another recipe for grilled shrimp, and this comes with Mr. Picky's blessing (that is, my Hubster). Only changes to ingredients: I had a 1/2 tsp of Herbs de Provance and threw it in marinade. I used garlic salt instead of plain salt. I used FRESH ground pepper. I used brand-named Poblano Mexican Hot Sauce (GREAT), and I took the tails off the shrimp, they were completely nude and cleaned. Also, I used KETCHUP instead of tomato paste...and I do NOT like or even respect ketchup, but I got brave and did it, and I think that the slight amount of sugar in there made it all happen right with the very light burnt crust. I marinated raw and fat, fat shrimp for 2 HOURS TOTAL. One hour would have worked too for smaller ones. No longer though. The lemon will "cook" the shrimp otherwise, and they were limp and sorrowful upon inspection and I was sad for them...and me...but with only 3 minutes per side on the medium-hot grill, revived to become tempting morsels of overeaten shame! There is no reason to baste! They were moist and delicious. We literally could have eaten another pound of shrimpies. I cannot say enough good about this recipe and thank Robbie Rice for letting me in on the secret to the Best Grilled Shrimp ever. I served with steamed broccoli for a lean and mean Atkins'diet dinner. But I will bet you'd love them with pasta or rice. Enjoy!