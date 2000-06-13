Grilled Marinated Shrimp

This recipe is AWESOME!! I made it exactly as written, which I always try to do on the first go-round because that's only fair to the submitter. That way, I'm reviewing THE RECIPE and not my new version of it. Ticks me off when some reviewers completely change the recipe and then take off stars cause they didn't like it. OK, I'll get off my soapbox now!! DH RAVED about the shrimp!! And you're gonna think I'm crazy, but try this as a side dish: reserve some of the marinade (I saved about 1/2 cup) cut a head of romaine lengthwise, leaving the core on to hold the leaves together, and allowing 1/4 head per person, drizzle the reserved marinade over it and let it sit. When the shrimp are done, cover them with foil and then throw the romaine ON THE GRILL! Cook it, turning several times, until the leaves are wilted and browning a bit. Then, either serve as a whole quarter or chop to make a bed for the shrimp! Better than pasta, cause it's a nice, crisp complement to the juicy shrimp! Thank you, Robbie, for an excellent dinner last night!
To be fair, I have to admit I only marinated for 1 hour. But I don't think another hour would have made that much difference as the taste was just not there. A bit of spicy was really the only standout. I'm a shrimp lover and have rarely found one that I didn't like -- but here's one to add to the list. Sorry!
I have found my finance & myself to be somewhat seafood snobs so to say. I say this because we have a beach house on the cost of Louisiana where we get the freshest seafood possible. The shrimp come striaght from the gulf into our home. We've tried close to a hundred different grilled seafood recipes & this recipe was absolutely fabulous. It wasnt spicy at all unless you hate spices, because I added a little cayenne to mine. We were short on time & I marinated for maybe 30 min., added a cinammon chiptle rub, & folks this marinade was great!! Its so quick & easy you can't beat it with a stick! Leave the lemon out if you're marinading for hrs. It makes the texture of the seafood horrible! Add it about 30min befoer grilling!
this is like the best of all grilled shrimp recipes rolled into one! I only gave it 4 stars cuz i did change a couple things-i added the zest of the lemon (to up the freshness meter even more), and used 1/2 fresh basil 1/2 fresh parsley (mainly cuz i have a garden being overrun by both). I also added some red pepper flakes. Oh, and I find that i enjoy this recipe more when i use ketchup instead of tomato paste,as i like the sweetness it gives. This was all for personal taste, however i would strongly recommend adding the lemon zest to this ( and really almost any recipe that calls for lemon juice.). BIG difference!!
My family loved this one. I added a little more garlic and used my George Forman (worked perfectly). I added pineaplle between the shrimp on the skwers. I threaded the bottom part of the shrimp then put a peice of the pineaplle and then the top of the shrimp went on over it....so good. And I placed the lemon slices on top of the skwers while I was grilling them. Served with Pasta Roni's Garlic and Olive Oil pasta and was so so good. You should try it. Will absoulutely make this again!!!!!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2014
Concerned for hubby's sensitive innards, I decreased the amounts of oregano and hot sauce just a little as I thought both would simply make the shrimp too "hot," at least for him. Not to worry! The hot sauce was barely noticable, and didn't even have the slightest bite I was afraid wouldn't work for him. In fact, he gave this a two thumbs up, as do I. Because we had sub-zero temperatures, I made this on the indoor grill and they were just perfect! I know we will be enjoying this often.
Absolutely delicious!! I wouldn't change a thing. For those worried about wasting tomato paste, you can do what I do and freeze it in tablespoon amounts. Drop tablespoons full on a waxed paper lined cookie sheet and freeze for a few hours. After that, transfer them to a freezer bag. You can take out a tablespoon or two at time as needed to add to sauces or marinades. The dollops thaw in just a few minutes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2002
I am not a big shrimp fan but my husbadn is -- these were outstanding. But, i marinated for about 4 hours, cooked for only 3 minutes per side to not overdo, and did not baste as it flared up too ,uch. They didn't need basting -- they were great. Would be great on pasta, we ate on rice, and i think would be good on top of my casear salad as well. We will make them often!
Delicious! I used pre-cooked shrimp, substituted Ketchup for tomato paste, and still delicious! (prev review on 6/11/08). Since then I have made this recipe twice. But the 3rd time I was tired of skewing the shrimp so I put it all into an aluminum pan and cooked on the grill. This was great! It kept the shrimp moist and much more flavorful since it cooked in the marinade. I will do this from now on. (last update 8/5/08). Ok, I have to add more now that the temperature is colder outside. I put all the shrimp and marinate in an oven proof pan, bake at 425 for approx 30 minutes. It's still great!
This was rated "the best shrimp we've ever eaten" by my whole family.It taste similar to a shrimp served in a local mexican restaurant. It was slightly spicy hot but just loaded with flavor. I also did not baste while cooking since my grill flared up when doing this. It was so moist without basting, so why bother? We will fix this often.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2002
Not only did my fiance want to propose to me all over again, he was ready to give me whatever I wanted after eating this shrimp! This was the best shrimp EVER!! We couldn't even focus our attention to the T-Bone steaks he had prepared! And we also normally have lemon to add to our shrimp on our plate, but not with this recipe. It didn't need anything else. We even brought some to our friends and they are all asking for the recipe as well! Can't wait to make it again!!! Two thumbs up!
Love this recipe. Easy and always good. I usually make enough of the marinade for both the shrimp and veggies. Served this with grilled veggies on skewers - zucchini, mushrooms, onion and red pepper. A quick easy week night dish. No need to marinate for 2 hours; 30 minutes works fine
I also substituted ketchup for tomato paste, but just a tip for those of you who don't want to open a can for such a small amount. I open up both ends of the tomato paste can, push the paste all the way out, wrap it in saran wrap and freeze it. When a recipe calls for it, I simply unwrap it from the freezer and slice off the amount needed. It works beautifully. I substituted lime for the lemon and it came out delicious. Grilled it on skewers and threw it on top of a caesar salad with some crusty bread. This is a keeper.
Best.Grilled.Shrimp.Ever. Super-easy and fast! 5 stars and more with my few li'l changes and it freaking ROCKED! I will never use another recipe for grilled shrimp, and this comes with Mr. Picky's blessing (that is, my Hubster). Only changes to ingredients: I had a 1/2 tsp of Herbs de Provance and threw it in marinade. I used garlic salt instead of plain salt. I used FRESH ground pepper. I used brand-named Poblano Mexican Hot Sauce (GREAT), and I took the tails off the shrimp, they were completely nude and cleaned. Also, I used KETCHUP instead of tomato paste...and I do NOT like or even respect ketchup, but I got brave and did it, and I think that the slight amount of sugar in there made it all happen right with the very light burnt crust. I marinated raw and fat, fat shrimp for 2 HOURS TOTAL. One hour would have worked too for smaller ones. No longer though. The lemon will "cook" the shrimp otherwise, and they were limp and sorrowful upon inspection and I was sad for them...and me...but with only 3 minutes per side on the medium-hot grill, revived to become tempting morsels of overeaten shame! There is no reason to baste! They were moist and delicious. We literally could have eaten another pound of shrimpies. I cannot say enough good about this recipe and thank Robbie Rice for letting me in on the secret to the Best Grilled Shrimp ever. I served with steamed broccoli for a lean and mean Atkins'diet dinner. But I will bet you'd love them with pasta or rice. Enjoy!
This was excellent! I marinated and then sauteed in pan. I also added a touch of cream at the end with a touch of salt and pepper to taste. Tossed it with noodles, it was so good my picky husband scarfed it all up!
LOVED IT!!!!! I have made this twice now. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. Everybody thought it was fabulous and asked that I make it again. The second time I upped the garlic, added some basil and a teaspoon of cayenne. Also, took another reviewers advice and added the zest of the whole lemon (great suggestion). WOW was it delish!!! This is one of the best marinades I've ever used, and I'll use it again and again :) Thank you so much for sharing Robbie Rice!
This is my favourite shrimp recipe! 3 tips... use 2 skewers to thread each shrimp line, that way they don't escape your cooking process... make sure to soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes first... and 10 minutes cooking time is too much, more like 6, just baste each shrimp line with the reserved sauce and increase the heat at minute 2 each side for about 30 seconds. (Reduce the heat, flip, at then wait 2 minutes for the second side.) Get a wonderful char-crisp, melt in your mouth shrimp girl/guy each bite!
OMG! I was in heaven last night when I eating this! This is the best shrimp I have had in a long time! I only made 1 pound of shrimp so I used half the marinade on the shrimp and the other half on some chicken tenderloins and BBQ'd those as well and they turned out delish also. I think the marinade would work well with any kind of meat. I did add the zest of the lemon and used ketchup instead of tomato paste as stated by other users. I think I would cut the salt and pepper in half the next time I make this, it was a bit on the salt side for me. Overall, a wonderful and aromatic recipe, a definate keeper! (Update: made this again and cut the salt in half and it was still too salty. Third time was a charm with no added salt.)
First things first; don't discard the marinade in the second step that you need for basting in the third! I tried it as posted, very good. Then made my own changes for a Mexican flare. Sub cilantro for fresh parsley (hint, always use the tube variey instead of fresh in marinades, it will incorporate much better). Sub chipolte Tobascco for "hot pepper sauce," cumin for oregano, and lime for lemon (add the zest and juice).
This is awesome. If I could give it more stars I would. I think this is the best shrimp marinade I've ever had. However, like some other people have posted, don't add the lemon juice until you're ready to put it on the grill, or your shrimp will be tough. I added a little lemon zest to the marinade, and then mixed in the juice to the reserve marinade for basting. So incredibly good! Everybody in the house raved about it, and we can't wait to try it on other types of seafood too.
Although I'd love to say I "tweaked" this recipe to personalize it, I didn't. Made it as directed, and all of us were absolutely delighted with the final results. Now I can imagine a few tweaks: skewering with fresh fruit(pineapple, peaches), sweet onions, even chicken thigh tidbits (same marinade? Maybe just a lemon/pepper marinade for the chicken for a refreshing taste?). I say - try the original recipe once then play with it the 2nd time. Enjoy!
I followed this recipe as is, minus the black pepper and I subbed ketchup for tomato paste as I didn't feel like opening a whole can for such a scant amount. These had a great flavor to them. I served them over whole wheat linguini w/sugar snap peas sauteed in EVOO and garlic. Nice quick easy tasty meal. TY!
This is a great recipe. I added some Lime Zest, which provided for an extra fresh taste. I used frozen shrimp, and they were too small ... I think fresh jumbo shrimp would have really contributed to the outcome. I saved some of the sauce to toss linguini in, and put the shrimp on top, and served with Roasted Garlic Cauliflower, and garlic bread.
No doubt the best shrimp marinade I've ever made. We use it for chicken as well and it's perfect. Everyone asks for it often. We like it spicy so add more hot sauce to kick it up a bit. Try it. You won't be sorry.
These shrimp were very good. My husband loved them. I would not marinate them 2 hours though. The lemon juice will actually start to cook them. 45 minutes to an hour is fine. This will be my regular shrimp marinade from now on.
This recipe was awesome!! I made it exactly as listed and I could not believe the wonderful flavor! The only thing I did not do was baste it, we were at the start of hurricane Irene so I just put them on the grill and only had to get wet twice. This is definitely going into my favs, thanks for sharing!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2001
Very delicious & juicy shrimp! This is by far, my favorite recipe to make on the fly, it is so easy to throw together. The olive oil and the tomato paste really make a good combination. We grill the shrimp on low heat to avoid the flames and overcooking the shrimp. THEY ARE SO GOOD!!
Absolutely wonderful. I use allrecipes.com as a guide but always end up doctoring up recipes to my liking. Not this one. It was perfection as is! I considered adding pepper flakes but after tasting it without, it really didn't need it. As difficult as it was to curb my urge to change it a little I'm glad I didn't. Robbie you made me a hero. I was only able to marinate for 1/2 hour and I was too busy making other things to baste and yet it still was moist and flavorful. Thanks so much.
Just reading this and will try the recipe, since it sounds wonderful, but just wanted to add a really quick comment. For those of you who don't want to open a can of tomato paste for just a tablespoon, try freezing the rest. I take a measured tablespoon, put it into a ziplock snack bag, squeeze out the air and continue until I use up the can. It stays well for quite a while and you would be surprised what a tablespoon of tomato paste can do for many recipes.
Flavor is awesome! I used less hot sauce for personal preference and somehow made it home without the fresh parsley on my list so I used dried. I let it marinate all day (at least 8 hours) and got rave reviews at an appetizer party. Also, I just sauteed them as that was more convenient than grilling at the time.
i'm not afraid to cook shrimp anymore after making this recipe. you can't go wrong - follow the directions. i boiled the leftover marinade and poured it over the pasta. i didn't even baste the shrimp and they were perfect.
So glad I found this recipe, it was a great hit with my father and husband, I'm not suppose to eat shrimp because of the sodium but couln't help myself. I used Frank's hot sauce which I like better then tabasco not as bitter to me. It was simple and easy and served it with filets for a surf and turf. Excellent! I'll pass this on one to my fb friends who share recipes.
Excellent! I prepared as directed except for the substitution of tomato paste for ketchup. I marinated for 2 hours which was almost too much because of the lemon juice (cooks the shrimp) but was still okay. Next time, no more than hour and a half. I received rave reviews and will use as my "go to" recipe from now on. I am a very picky cook and give this recipe 5 stars. My culinary friend and neighbor asked for the recipe, and considering her skill level, I was honored.
I have made this recipe twice in the last week and my husband and I both love it! We don't have a grill yet so I broiled them for two and a half minutes per side and they came out wonderful! I can't wait to try them on the grill!
Very good. I thought 1/4 cup of hot sauce would be way too spicy, but did it anyway...not too hot, but did add a tiny kick. Very nice! Tried the grilled romaine and I didn't like it at all. Maybe drizzle some over grilled asparagus, beans, or summer squash next time. Thanks for the recipe. Will definitely make this again.
Add this to your next picnic! I used dried parsley since I didn't have fresh on hand. Also, I broiled this in the oven instead of grilling. Despite the other reviewer who said you couldn't taste the red pepper sauce, I disagree. These shrimp have a little bit of bite to them, but the heat was happily tolerated by my 6 and 8 year olds. I served it with brown rice and corn.
I couldn't wait to review this recipe, but I have been so busy making it again and again! I followed exactly, and it is UNBELIEVABLE! Everyone loves it. The key is to not overcook the shirmp. Also, I chilled the shrimp afterward and serve cold as an appetizer.
That's it. There is no other way I've made shrimp this summer. I do it in the broiler though without the skewers and I keep the shrimp in the shell - peeling them at the table - makes it more fun, but the flavor is WONDERFUL!!!!
I made these for a family bbq, and picked it b/c it didn't require too many ingredients. Prepared the marinade exactly and had my dad grill the shrimp. Thought they came out nicely, and got a lot of compliments... my sister in law even asked me for the recipe later.
Excellent! Grilled on my George Foreman grill and it was great. I can't wait to try on BBQ. I used the same marinade to make some chicken as well and it turned out as good as the shrimp. Posted photos of both chicken and shrimp.
Delish! So easy and very, very tasty. We use this marinade over and over again. The only thing I do differently is instead of parsley, I use cilantro. Just a personal preference. Goes great on salad or with rice.
My family LOVES this recipe. It is so easy and delicious we have been making this all summer, and shrimp is my 3 year old's new favorite food as a result. I do omit the hot sauce to make it more kid-friendly, and use ketchup instead as another reviewer suggested. I also cut the amount of olive oil in half after making it a couple of times because I did not feel that it needed all that oil.Thanks for the great shrimp recipe!
Great marinade for shrimp, only suggestion I would have is to leave the shells on and peel after...add alot to the flavor and texture. They are done when the shells turn pink. 2-4 min each side depending on the size of the shrimp.
This recipe is great! I live in Saskatchewan and had great intentions to BBQ the shrimp but chickened out. Instead I sauteed tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and used the rest of the marinade to make a pasta sauce. Through the marinaded shrimp in the pan with the sauce and served it with Rotini pasta. YUM! So easy and was so SO good!! I will try it as a marinade in the summer, but for now this made a great pasta dish! Note: I also added a splash of red wine to the sauce and fresh ground salt and pepper to each dish once served!
Tried your recipe tonight and it was a hit! I did use ketchup instead of paste and dried parsley instead of fresh, because that's what I had on hand. It was delicious!! I served it over linguine with extra sauce that I heated up on the stove. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's a keeper!!
Very good. Easy to put together, quick to marinade and fast to cook. I cut the recipe in half for the sauce and used 10 oz of 30ct shrimp. I also cut the hot sauce by a third since we wanted our 15mo to try it (she liked it). I boiled the remaining marinade and added it to orzo, which we added the shrimp. Served with grilled asparagus, a simple side salad and white wine - yum!
Tried this for the first time yesterday, and it was fantastic. Very easy to prepare. My wife loved it. The marinade was very tasty. I'm going to try it with swordfish next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2002
At first I was skeptical about the amount of hot sauce this recipe calls for, but it turned out to be excellent (not hot). The flavors complemented the shrimp without overpowering it. We served the shrimp on a bed of spaghetti with homemade pesto sauce and the combination was fabulous. One of the best grilled shrimp recipes I've ever tasted.
This recipe is excellent. I didn't have any tomato paste so I made it without and it was still excellent. I think the hot pepper sauce is key because it gives it just that little bit of kick. Also, marinating is important! We loved this and will use everytime we grill shrimp. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This was great! I only marinated for about 45 min., but it still had plenty of flavor. I used ketchup instead of tomato paste, and added some chili powder and a few drops of hot pepper sauce. My husband and 4-year old just raved about these. I served with crab cakes and steamed veggies. My family can't wait until I make them again.
Delicious (and this is from someone who doesn't particularly like shrimp). Better than the number one grilled shrimp recipe, in my opinion, as we tried them both tonight. A bit spicier without being overpowering, perfect for pasta, and great with cocktail sauce.
One word -- AWESOME! I've made this only twice, but both times as an appetizer for a rather large gathering. There wasn't one person who didn't come back for seconds and thirds. Everyone wanted the recipe. The only change I made was to allow the shrimp to marinate overnight, rather than just 2 hours. A "keeper" for sure.
