Grilled Marinated Shrimp

This easy shrimp marinade makes the best shrimp, especially for grilling! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.

Recipe by Robbie Rice

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together olive oil, parsley, lemon juice, hot pepper sauce, garlic, tomato paste, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a mixing bowl. Reserve a small amount for basting later. Pour remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag with shrimp. Seal, and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

  • Preheat a grill to medium-low heat. Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near the tail and once near the head. Discard marinade.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook shrimp until opaque, about 5 minutes per side, basting frequently with reserved marinade.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 800mg. Full Nutrition
