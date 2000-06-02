Grilled Kingfish

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
806 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 64.9g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 2090.6mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2003
Also, another helpful tip with kingfish. To take away the strong fishy taste, soak the fish in milk for several hours before cooking or, if you plan on freezing the fish, fill a ziplock bag with half water and half milk and freeze. This will also help take away the strong taste of the fish.
Also, another helpful tip with kingfish. To take away the strong fishy taste, soak the fish in milk for several hours before cooking or, if you plan on freezing the fish, fill a ziplock bag with half water and half milk and freeze. This will also help take away the strong taste of the fish.
Your captain must be used to long trips! We dispensed with the two days of soaking in water and did just fine. Our fish had been caught and fileted 24 hrs. earlier, kept in ziplock bags in ice. We simply skinned the filet, marinated in Wishbone Italian for maybe one hour, then grilled in the Weber kettle for maybe 20 minutes. Also sauteed some trimmings. All were superb! The fish was more tender and mild than I remember from store-bought Kingfish!
I had four kingfish (roughly 20 lbs of meat), and knew this needed to be fresh. This meant skipping all the water stuff and going straight into the dressing. Marinaded most for an hour, but even just a half hour worked and fed an entire fraternity house with left overs. It's beat most of my more elaborate fish dishes and gotten to like fish who didn't like it before.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.