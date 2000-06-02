Grilled Kingfish

I don't like fish with dark meat, but I loved this recipe. My fishing guide gave it to me. Hope you like it. Kingfish is also known as King Mackerel.

Recipe by Alana

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 days 2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 days 3 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cover fish with water, refrigerate and let stand for 2 days. Change water every six hours.

  • Two to twelve hours before fish is to be cooked, drain water and cover fish with salad dressing.

  • Heat a grill to medium heat. Remove fish from marinade and place skin side down on grill. Cook until meat is tender and flaky, about 20 minutes.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
806 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 64.9g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 2090.6mg. Full Nutrition
