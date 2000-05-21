Frogmore Stew

I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
Most helpful positive review
I actually live about 5 minutes from Frogmore, SC and I have to tell you that we all love this stew!! Easy to prepare and feeds many people. Our kids get excited when we serve the stew because they love peeling the shrimp. We also add onions to the stew with the potatoes to give it more flavor....
I'm definitely the minority on this one... But I didn't think there was much to this stew. Once drained, it pretty much tasted like I just threw together the potatoes, sausage, corn and shrimp. I didn't find the old bay seasoning to add much to the flavor and therefore didn't find this impressive. Sorry!
This recipe is awesome! I first encountered this at a restaurant in northern Colorado several years ago and have been searching for the recipe ever since. I have made this stew for parties several times and everyone loves it. The modifications that I made to the recipe are as follows: 1 can of beer, 1 lemon quartered, lots of red pepper flakes and crab legs. I always serve this on newspaper and no utensils or plates are allowed, fingers only. A roll of paper towels is set on the table to use as napkins and it is served with several condiments, cocktail sauce, barbeque sauce and melted butter. It’s a lot of fun!
One of the best meals I've made. I usually have modifications or suggestions to make, but really I wouldn't deviate from the recipe. I did cut it in half as I was only serving 4 of us. I LOVED the presentation and will do this over and over again. Served it with sour cream, cocktaill sauce and lots of paper towels. I sprinkled Old Bay over it and squeezed a lemon over it after I dumped it on the table, then left the Old Bay out for the guys as they like spicier foods. Beer is an essential side kick for this recipe. Don't hesitate to try this one! An Update: Made this during a trip to Australia for our New Year's Eve dinner (very hot weather). Couldn't find Andouille sausage down under, so we used reg. spicy sausage, but thick cut it on the diagonal and sauted it ahead in olive oil. Worked great! One thought would be to add some liquid smoke to the saute next time to get that smokey flavor. Yum!
Nice! I cut this recipe as follows to serve four: 3 quarts of water; just under ¼ cup Old Bay; 1+ lb potatoes; 1 lb andouille-style chicken sausage; 4 ears of fresh corn; 1 lb jumbo shrimp. I cooked the corn in advance, in another pot. At the end, I turned off the heat, added the (already cooked/frozen) shrimp and just let it heat through for the last 5 minutes. I had no idea what to expect with so few ingredients – the results were amazing. I had my parents over for dinner & we all LOVED IT. In a nod to tradition, I used newspaper as a tablecloth (but we ate out of bowls and I ate with my fingers). A fun evening!
Shirley, Thanks for letting the rest of the world in on our little secret! I'm a native South Carolinian and have been makung this for special friends and special occasions for 30 years. I prefer to add two large onions and two bottles of beer at the beginning and have been known to throw in a few blue crabs. This is best served outdoors, along with plenty of napkins and adult beverages!
In upstate NY we had clam steams, same concept,corn, potatoes,sausage,chicken,clams steamed in baskets..Lived in southern PA and got introduced to Old Bay from MD over the border and same concept again... doesn't matter what you throw in the pot. add the Old Bay, throw in a beer or two, drain throw out in bowls, newspapers and it never fails. the ones that rated at 1 star are very picky eaters or have no imagination. I am now in NC and have condo on beach and when I go there, first stop, fish shop.. and the pot is boiling. Use your imagination, what you like, throw in the pot. It will come out good.
Everyone here in Charleston talks about Frogmore Stew and how wonderful it is. I tried it and my family loved it! I've tried this several times and have come up with a little revision. I also add 1 can of Lite Beer to the pot and a couple of Bay Leaves. I even add Crab Legs to the pot for an extra filling meal! The kids go crazy! Just throw down some newspaper and dump the pot on the center of the table (drain first of course). What a presentation!!
I made this for a big family dinner with my relatives from Maryland (who are self proclaimed seafood experts). Everyone at the party had rave reviews and wanted the recipe. I made it exactly as written and it makes a TON of food. With 7 people we only managed to eat about a third of it and we had some guys here that can really put away the seafood. :) Thank you so much for this recipe. It is wonderful and super easy to make!! 10 ********** Stars!!
We have been cooking this for years! This is one dish all my picky boys eat. We always use a bag of seasoning and a healthy dash of loose Old Bay seasoning as well. You can't put too much seasoning. We also add lemon juice and onions. Crab legs or "crawl dads" can also be added. There is a big problem with this recipe, though, and I was surprised no one else mentioned it. Add the shrimp (large, uncooked, deveined, with shell) at the end as the recipe suggests, but you have to remove the pot from the heat before adding the shrimp. Cover the pot after adding the shrimp and let the residual heat cook the shrimp. It only takes a couple of minutes...even off the heat. Boiling the shrimp for 5 min. would leave you with RUBBERY, TOUGH shrimp. Using precooked shrimp is also a bad idea...unless you like tough shrimp! Trust me...we've been there done that! When cooking this, always remember...1. Never too much Old Bay, and 2. Don't overcook the shrimp! The best sausage to use is Hillshire Farm pork smoked sausage! YUMMY! Nuthin's better than Southern cookin'.
This meal was our Christmas Eve dinner this year since my picky family doesn't like the normal ham or pork roast. It was easy and delicious and so much fun. Be sure to get yourself a huge stockpot so you have enough room for all the ingredients. I used my big one but still ran out of room, and ended up steaming the shrimp separately. The Old Bay seasonings smelled so good. When all was complete I drained it all then dumped the whole works onto newspaper on top of my decorated-for-christmas dining room table! Then we just dug in from the pile! I served it with warm buttered crusty bread. Everyone wants to do it again next year, but I think we'll do it again before then too! Thanks
Just a couple changes...You must add a can of beer to the water while boiling. Also, we add two lemons halfed and squeezed, 4 cloves of garlic and 2 onions quarterd while the water in boiling. Serve with garlic bread...Amazing
Too bad you can't give out 6 stars because this recipe certainly deserves it. I did find that the potatoes needed more cooking time, so I simply pulled them out prior to adding my shrimp and cut them into 4 pieces to speed cooking time.
I scaled this recipe down to 10 and it made enough for 4 adults with leftovers for about 2 more servings. Gauge your cooking time for the potatoes depending on their size. Mine were tiny, so I only boiled them 5 min. before going to the next step and they were perfect. 5 minutes is a long time to boil shrimp. Stir the shrimp into pot, remove the pot from the heat, cover, and the shrimp will be cooked in around 3 minutes, depending on their size. As soon as the shrimp turn pink and have a slight "c" shape, they're done. Everyone enjoyed this.
Don't think of this as tradional stew; this is a Southern take on the traditional seafood bake. I added 1 can of beer to the water, 2 cloves mashed garlic, a hardy pinch of kosher salt, and the juice of one lemon to the water. I made the traditional sauce of melted butter with a shot of hot sauce to serve with the stew. This dish is messing so serve outside, line the table with newspaper, and hand out plenty of napkins.
SO easy and SO good! We wanted to make about half so here are the changes I made: 3 qrts of water, 1/2 cup Old Bay, 2 tbsp minced garlic, a couple onion chunks for flavor, 2 lbs red potatoes (we still wanted a lot of potatoes), 1 lb turkey kielbasa, 8 mini ears of corn (it's March & we're in WV so we had to get the frozen, already quartered ears), 2 lbs of shrimp. I followed the timing pretty accurately but the potatoes were pretty well done after about 10 minutes so after that I added the sausage and the corn, cooked for about 5 minutes, then added the shrimp. I let it all simmer for about 10 minutes or so b/c we were waiting on the cornbread to finish. This was very filling, easy cleanup, and pretty inexpensive for as much as it makes! We had dinner for 4 (with 2nd helpings) and leftovers for my husband and I today.
I was so excited to make this because the picture looks awesome and I like Southern cuisine. I scaled it back to serve 6 and followed directions. I cut each red potato into four sections and perhaps that was too small. A lot of the potatoes turned to mush. The presentation was still there, but not too many people went for this. One person thought the Old Bay was too overpowering. A couple of people even got nervous of the name, "frogmore." Perhaps I should have said "shrimp boil?" I'm really disappointed and won't make this again. I can't afford to waste 2 lbs of shrimp.
I make Frogmore Stew all the time, it's a family/friend favorite in my house. I use smoked sausage instead of hot links and add 1 stick of butter. I also add more veggies like carrots and sometimes even brussel sprouts. When I drain it I save the broth to use in soups Adds lots of flavor to Cioppino, chicken noodle, and even chicken and dumplings. Oh and if you have a hard time finding Old Bay Seasoning you can use Pappy's Seasoning, Old Bay has a better taste but both work great!
This is a simple to make and totally fun to eat dish. I made it for our family reunion at the cabins and it is soooo good! All my relatives wanted the recipe and it is now a traditional dish I serve there. I followed the recipe as written, darn good food!
I made this for a family gathering in the Keys. This is simply amazing. I used the turkey fryer. I used 3 gallons of water, 2 beers, a cup of old bay, a whole lemon squeezed and then tossed in the pot, 2 large sweet onions quartered. It could not have been easier to feed the whole crew (18). I used 6 lbs of extra large easy peel shrimp, 4 lbs of kielbasa, 3 bags of green giant frozen extra sweet corn on the cob (the 1/2 ears), 4 lbs of quartered red skin potatoes. Then I made a huge bowl of "Super Al's Cocktail Sauce" using the recipe from this website. I loaded the pot as listed and used the same cooking times. Everything turned out perfect.
Perfect Frogmore Stew! I lived in Charleston, SC for 7 years and fell in love with this dish...I had never made it before though, so when I saw this recipe I had to give it a try. I was making dinner for my future in-laws and decided to try it out on them. They LOVED it and have asked me to make it again. I am a novice cook and it was absolutely perfect, so this recipe is simple and delicious. It will be a standard in my home!
Awesome meal in one pot. I live in Canada, therefore was not able to find Old Bay Seasoning so had to make my own. I know that it isnt as good as the real thing but I just used: 2 Tbs Black Pepper Corns 2 Tbs Celery Seed 1/2 Tbs Sea Salt 12 Bay Leaves 1 Tsp Mace 2 Tsp Ground Cloves 1 Tsp Cayanne 2 Tsp Ground Cardamom 3 Tsp Paprika 2 Tsp Mustard Seed I put the spice mixture in a food processor and ground it down to a coarse mix, turned out great with the stew! Looking forward to picking up some Old Bay next time I'm in the USA.
I am from the Charleston area and my family has been eating this stew since I was a child. We call it Low Country Boil. Its fun to cover the table with newspaper and go at it! We never use spicy sausage, just kielbasa and flavor the water with chicken bouillon. The potatoes are the best part since they soak up all the flavor of the broth, so we usually throw in a few extra. So nice to see familiar recipes from home posted. I am in China now and really miss this dish!
The town of St.Helena, SC use to be called Frogmore, SC. The islanders use to make this dish. Therefore you have the name Frogmore Stew. If you really love this dish you should try the local festivals in the low country.
I first had this meal in McClellanville, South Carolina. It is terrific and easy to prepare!
OMG! I cooked this last night for VDay for my sweetie and it was great! I added a few smashed cloves of garlic and a couple of sweet onions and about half of a dried cayenne pepper. It was fantastic!!!! We had it again tonight and it was still yummy. Will most certainly make again!
We love this....Have made it for company several times, and everyone loves it. The presentation is fun, I tell everyone to wear their old clothes, something comfortable. We put all of the food out on newspapers, and use paper plates. Clean up is great, silverware and the pot
I just fixed this recipe for our son's 20th birthday! I told him to stay out of the kitchen, I was making Frogmore Stew! It is so easy to make and fun to eat! I threw in a crab boil bag as well as the Old Bay Seasoning to spice it up even more! We LOVE this as a meal...planning to fix on New Year's Eve!
Great tailgate food. We use this at football games at least twice a season. We usually use frozen ears of corn that have been cut into thirds to make it easier. Try to use a pot that has a stariner basket to make it even easier.
I used 1 lb of shrimp, 4 ears of corn, 2 lbs of potatoes, 1 lb of sausage, a tablespoon of Zatarain's liquid crab and shrimp boil, and a few shakes of Old Bay since I don't like Old Bay that much. It came out terrific! Loved trying something new.
My friend's parents made this for us in highschool and everytime we get together we make it. It's really a fun meal to make for a crowd and is really great to do at the beach! One tip...eat it right off the table and if you don't have newspapers then use trashbags...it's better that way!
2/27/11 Just made this for my family and what a huge success! This is similar to what a local seafood restaurant serves but my family said mine is even better. I did add a bottle of beer, two crab legs and half a onion that I had on hand. My daughter requested I make this for her birthday dinner.
There are only two of us and my stockpot is only 12qts, so I just used what I had on hand: 1.5 lb shrimp, about 2 lbs potatoes, a pack of bratworst, and 3 ears corn. I used about 3 quarts of water + 2 cans of beer and threw a vidalia onion cut in half in at the beginning. Since my bf doesn't like a lot of old bay, but we do like things spicy, I used 1 zatarain's crab boil bag and 1/4 cup old bay. This may be too much spice for some, but it was perfect for us. Since I was using raw sausage, I browned them on the outside, then cut into thirds and added with the potatoes. Next time I will probably sub the little frozen corn on the cobs, since it was hard to cut through the corn cobs.
This is a GREAT recipe! I'm a South Carolina girl myself. We made this at the beach 2 weeks ago with Shrimp right off the dock...it just doesn't get any better. You can do what you want with your veggies, but the potatoes NEED to cook longest or they'll be crunchy...ewww. Anyway...I followed the advice for which order to add things...except i waited 10 minutes for frozen corn instead of the recommended 5 and I used WAY more SHRIMP than the recipe calls for. It's pretty flexible, add or subtract any way you like. YUMMY! Make sure you serve with a roll of paper towels!
I made this for my inlaws and it was a huge hit. We were all stuffed to the gills with this wonderful meal. I changed the proportions a bit, using 8 ears of corn and 3 pounds of potatoes. I also didn't peel the potatoes. We will be making this fantastic meal again!
Excellent dish! This is perfect for leftovers. All week, we've been picking from it. We had the sausage for breakfast. We mashed the potatoes for dinner and added the corn to our salads. The shrimp was great as a snack with cocktail sauce. It was amazingly easy to make and helped me stretch my weekly menu with all of the leftovers!
this was delicious made exactly to the recipe. even my picky eaters loved it. When draining, I scooped everything out into a huge colander, stirred the broth to be sure the seasoning wasn't all on the bottom and then poured it over the top of the food in the colander, wasting as little spice as possible. Served with cornbread. YUM
So good! My fiance is allergic to shrimp so I split it into two pots before adding the shrimp to the second pot. He said it was amazing with just the sausage as well. I used half Italian sauage and half hot sausage instead. Also used more Old Bay (we're displaced Marylanders and can't get enough). Will make over and over- thanks!
I revised this by substituting white button mushrooms, whole, 2 lbs; instead of potaoes, also added 2 cans of whole clams, and added celery, baby carrots, parsley, and a red onion. With this I was able to feed approx. 14 hungry folks, and boy was it soooo good:)
YUMMY! What a great and easy dinner to make. I added some onion and 'aw ' seasoning instead of old bay. It gave it a great zest. This is a family fave.
This IS a great, easy to make meal which always pleases everyone served. I also have been making this for over 20 years and also find it more convenient to use the little ears of frozen corn. Like others say, spread the papers on the table and dive in! I like the fact that you adjust the Old Bay and crushed pepper to suit your taste. When I serve this, it is always with a loaf of french bread and butter on the side.
Really goo and fun to eat! served it for my dad and 2 brothers, gave lots of compliments. There was some changes: 1. cook the corn in separete boiling water and added to the rest at the last 5 minutes 2. Add 3 large onions cut in quarts, really a must! gives lost of flavor plus the onion itself is delicious. I added at the begining of the cooking process. 3. used spicy spanish chorizo, wich gave a beatyfull flavor.
This recipe was awesome! We doubled it and added celery and onions first for more seasoning, along with some crushed red pepper. We had a frogmore stew boil as a end of summer party. It was a big hit! It smelled wonderful while we cooked it and everything tasted perfect together! Thinking of making it for dinner for the 4 of us if only we can find corn on the cob in Ohio in February.
Excellent recipe! Though I had to use my biggest stock pot - this recipe vanished in about 15 minutes or less. Nothing left. I have never received soooo many reviews from family and friends about a recipe. This is a definite keeper. I made it for Memorial Day and will definitely make it again for the Fourth of July (or anytime!)
I have been wanting to try a recipe like this for years and decided now was the time, but boy was I disappointed! I followed the recipe only adding in some crab legs. I thought it lacked in flavor and was a big waste of food.
This is a great recipe! I also make a few revisions. We always throw in a couple of onions, bay leaves, a few fennel seeds, ground mustard and sea salt to taste. We have also added clams, blue crabs or crab legs to the mixture as well. Corn and potatoes are sooooooo flavorful - no butter needed!!!!
We love it - made it with either Old Bay seasoning or a bag of Zatarain's crab boil, and we argue over which is better but both are fabulous! I also started using low fat turkey kielbasa, tastes great and we don't miss the fat or calories. It's so much fun to just throw newspapers down and paper towels - no dishes, no silverware, just fingers! Last time we threw in a bunch of crawdads. Definitely a fun meal that we enjoy making often.
My family loved it. I did make the changes as suggested by other reviewers. Specifically adding: crab legs, 1 onion, lemon juice, beer, red pepper flakes, Bay leaf, Garlic cloves, Kosher salt (pinch), and chicken bouillon. Lots of delicious flavor! And lots of fun to eat. And they loved it served with hot sauce.
excellent!!! if you live in the deep south try zatarains pro boil instead of old bay. just use enough corn, potatoes, ect. that you will eat using the same time method. throw in some garlic cloves when the sausage goes in. dont forget french bread!!!
I halved this recipe for the two of us and have enough for another meal. Will just add another ear of corn! I will shell the shrimp first next time and it won't be quite so messy. Absolutely delicious with all that Old Bay!!
I made this recipe many years ago and it became an instant success. Our family has a tradition of letting our three children decide on a 'special' meal for their birthday. After my youngest daughter first ate this recipe when she was 13, it has been her birthday meal choice for the last 5 years in a row. It’s funny how many names this recipe has; I’ve heard it called Frogmore Stew, Charleston Stew, Beufort Stew, Low Country Boil and now OLD BAY Shrimp Fest. Whatever name you use, it’s still good eatin. The one thing I try to do when cooking this is to not let the shrimp overcook, as this tends to make the shrimp less appetizing by giving it a rubbery texture. The shrimp should remain a pinkish color. With shrimp being the most expensive ingredient in the recipe, why mess it up by letting them cook too long? Don’t be afraid to use other ingredients, I often use Crawfish, but a number of others can be used including clams, crabs and scallops. The recipe is very flexible. Try it, you’ll like it.
We enjoyed this and I'll keep it as a go-to choice for a casual company meal that's easy on the cook. You can cut everything as the water comes to a boil. I added onion, minced garlic and beer, as others have suggested, and would recommend those additions. I might add zucchini another time. I cut the potatoes a little small to save 5 minutes of cooking. The smoked sausage I happened to have on hand had jalapenos in it, which we liked.
Couldn't have been easier. I even grilled the sausage first, but am not sure it was necessary. I used too much Old Bay, and it came out a bit salty, but that's my fault. The flavor was fantastic, and with a touch of cayenne and spicy andouille sausage, there was a satisfying burn as well!!
This was awesome! It's a huge meal. I used my leftovers to make cocktail sausages, shrimp cocktail, and potato salad. Boiling everything with Old Bay was really good, and not too spicy. I'll make this again, but I'll definitely invite over more people to eat it!
This is such an easy and delicious meal; Love it! I often do not have Old Bay- so I use a weak chicken stock rather than water and begin by boiling a cut up onion, green pepper, some celery, bay leaves, garlic and paprika in it- then continue on with step 2.
I first had this at a crawfish boil. They used crawfish instead of shrimp -- so delicious. The seasoning and the method for this stew are so versatile with whatever seafood you'd want to use. Great recipe.
This was great! I had friends over for dinner and everyone loved this. Easy to cook, tasted great, and hardly anything to clean up; esp. with paper plates and plastic forks! Great for an outside barbecue/ picnic type setting, just have plenty of napkins!
Great recipe! My friend's grandmother fixes this every time we have a big get together. She would never give me the exact ingredients though - just vague numbers, lol. And living in SC - I had to know! We just cooked this and it turned out very well. The corn was a lil overcooked but nothing salt and butter won't fix ;) Will make many times in the future!
Love, love, love this. My husband asks for it every summer. I use kielbasa because we like the flavor, cut the potatoes in half or quaters, depending on size. This way the potatoes go futher and get more of the seasoning in them. The last time I made it I also added king crab legs...awesome!! Love to make this for friends also. Something a little diff than burgers and dogs on the grill. Eat outside on deck..no mess in the house that way. Is just as good reheated too.
Our whole family loved this! Made it according to the directions. Drained and pour right on the table. Everyone loved it. Plan to make it again this Saturday for the game!! Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
OK...I have lived in New Orleans for many years and basically this is a verison of a crawfish broil.. I WAS very good, I did add the corn first like many other readers suggested and I'm glad I did. Great Idea! Now...having had this dish before it was a little on the conservative side in terms of kick! I followed the recipe to the t, just to try it out BUT next time I think I may use zatarans fish broil mix OR louisiana crab broil mix..BUT other than that..Very tasty and SO QUICK! Love it! :)
This was a fun and delicious meal. The paper towls are a must! A little expensive to make, but worth every penny. As others suggested, I added a bottle of beer, one small onion chopped and two cloves of diced garlic. For good health, I added about 1 tsp of ground Turmeric. Enjoy!
This is absolutely delicious and fun! It's a really great summer entertaining dish to serve to friends and family. I make a few changes. I use a 1/2 cup of Old Bay per 8 quarts of water. Any more Old Bay and it gets spicy and overpowering. As I bring the water to a boil I also add 1 onion, quartered stem to root, some smashed garlic cloves, and 1 lemon, halved with the juice squeezed in and then the lemon halves tossed right in also. I use turkey kielbasa instead of sausage. I dish it up on a huge platter with lemon wedges, extra broth on the side, and crusty italian bread. Wonderful!!! Always a huge hit!
holy moly!!!! this is sooooo yummy. we made this last night for the 4th of july and have now claimed it as our new 4th of july tradition! i am already planning to have it next weekend again when my in laws come to town! i preped everything ahead of time so when it can time to start cooking it was a breeze! i started of my boil with 8 qts of water, 2 beers, 2 lemeons halved, 1 cup of old bay and 2 T. of garlic! i used fingerling potatoes , 1 lb shrimp its a must to have the shells on, 2 lb of crab legs, 4 ears of corn halved and cajun sauage! i would give these 500 stars if i could. thnaks for sharing.
