Frogmore Stew

We have been cooking this for years! This is one dish all my picky boys eat. We always use a bag of seasoning and a healthy dash of loose Old Bay seasoning as well. You can't put too much seasoning. We also add lemon juice and onions. Crab legs or "crawl dads" can also be added. There is a big problem with this recipe, though, and I was surprised no one else mentioned it. Add the shrimp (large, uncooked, deveined, with shell) at the end as the recipe suggests, but you have to remove the pot from the heat before adding the shrimp. Cover the pot after adding the shrimp and let the residual heat cook the shrimp. It only takes a couple of minutes...even off the heat. Boiling the shrimp for 5 min. would leave you with RUBBERY, TOUGH shrimp. Using precooked shrimp is also a bad idea...unless you like tough shrimp! Trust me...we've been there done that! When cooking this, always remember...1. Never too much Old Bay, and 2. Don't overcook the shrimp! The best sausage to use is Hillshire Farm pork smoked sausage! YUMMY! Nuthin's better than Southern cookin'.