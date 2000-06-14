Fishboy's Beer Belly Shrimp

4.2
20 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe combines some of my favorite ingredients; beer, hot sauce and shrimp. Cooking with beer is always cool. Just remember not to waste that 1/4 can of beer that is left over!

Recipe by Fishboy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir well to coat the shrimp. Place in a large shallow dish and refrigerate. Let marinate for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Heat oven broiler. Drain shrimp. Thread shrimp through neck and tail onto six 14-inch skewers so that shrimp will lie flat. Place skewers on a lightly greased rack of a broiler pan.

  • Broil 5 inches from heat for 3 minutes. Turn skewers and broil for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink. Serve warm with cold beer.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 230.5mg; sodium 355.3mg. Full Nutrition
