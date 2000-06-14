Fishboy's Beer Belly Shrimp

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 230.5mg; sodium 355.3mg. Full Nutrition
made these for the superbowl game. the guys love them because of the beer taste. Since Im not a beer drinker at all, I didnt find them as good as they did. but this is a must recipe for any beer drinkers :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2002
This was incredibly easy to make. The only time delay is waiting for the marinade to do it's stuff. This would be an excellent munchie during football season!
HAD BEEN LOOKING FOR A BEER MARINADED SHRIMP RECIPE.This one is easy quick and tastes great.Buy already peeled and deveined shrimp if your time is lacking,makes it easier then doing it yourself.Will pass thing one on to my son who loves grilling with beer and loves shrimp
We made a few changes because we wanted peel and eat shrimp. I followed the recipe for the marinade (step 1) but instead of putting the shrimp on skewers, I put the liquid from the bowl in a wok and boiled it and then added the shrimp and cooked them until they turned pink. Then I tossed them in a sauce made of butter and cajun seasoning. They were great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2002
very good!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2005
The shrimp were delicious! I grilled the shirmp with some asparagus and zucchini-what a meal! I will definitely make these again.
We love this! Others were right when they said it needed more hot sauce. I use 2 T of Red Hot. It's perfect! I also use the shrimp that is already cooked and frozen, but thaw before marinating. Works great on the grill for the same amount of time. Thanks for the great recipe!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.