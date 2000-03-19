Easiest Spicy Cod
Anyone can whip up this quick and easy baked cod recipe. Serve over warm rice.
I used cod that was about 1 1/2 inches thick. It cooked perfectly in 30 minutes. We added about a 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese in the last 5 minutes. My husband and I both said it was delicious! Took 5 minutes to put together.
I dredged my cod into seasoned crushed tortilla chips and baked for fifteen minutes before adding the salsa. This was pretty good, but would have been a bit too bland for me with just the salsa. Thanks.
This must be a really good fish recipe if I not only ate it, but had seconds! I don't even like fish!
This is the easiest spicy cod! I bought a bottle of medium spicy salsa. Pour it over the fish as per instructions and presto, an easy, low-fat, low-calorie, low-carb meal! I don't even eat salsa, but was tired of cod the same old way and thought I'd give it a try. Wonderful! The only thing I did different was to melt cheddar on my portion, and my husband sprinkled parmesean on his. Thanks Sara, I'm always looking for easy, healthy, different recipes to make!
Very easy...but the recipe calls for way too much salsa. I couldn't even taste the fish. It just turned into mush. Next time I'll probably use about 1/3 the amount of salsa.
What an excellent idea! I used a medium salsa verde and it was just a perfect balance of spicy and bland. This will make it easier to get my family to enjoy fish. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was delicious and easy to make! My husband loved it and he doesn't like fish very much. It was great served with rice!
This was a truely simple, yet delicious dish. My husband and I have committed in 2010 to eat out less and eat healthier, but we don't want to sacrifice taste or enjoyment.... This recipe is just what "the doctor ordered!" :-) We used frozen cod, so modifed the cooking time slightly (to match the directions on the package), and it came out perfectly. Very tasty!
Five stars for pure ease of assembly, as well as taste. Very nice to look at, and very tasty! Be sure to use chunky salsa (I like mine extra-spicy).
Delicious!!! What I did was brush a bit of margarine on the bottom of the baking dish then sprinkle a little bit of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Placed the cod fillet on top of that, then spooned on some Medium Old El Paso salsa (just enough to cover, did not over-do it). Baked in the oven for 25-30 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets and voila! AMAZING!!!
It truly is easy and very tasty.
Love this easy recipe but use haddock (our haddock is better than cod). Also add Jack cheese for the last 5 mins. of cooking or a Mexican shredded mix. Make this a couple of times a month and never have leftovers. A recipe does not have to be complicated to be good.
This was fast & easy! Used about 1 cup of salsa. Fish had great flavor and did not dry out. Works well with Cod, Halibut, Haddock or any thick white fish. Will make again. Thanks.
This was soo yummy! Easy, easy, easy. Hub even raved about it and he mostly only likes salmon and trout!!! Only difference I did was season the cod with salt and pepper both sides before I added the salsa. Thank you for this great recipe!
Very easy and tasty! I brushed the cod with melted butter and seasoned with salt and pepper and then sprinkled crushed tortilla chips on the fish before adding the salsa. Provided a nice crunch to contrast with the salsa. I also used lots of chopped fresh parsley on top - very good!
I had taken cod out of the freezer and needed to cook it. I found this recipe and decided it was simple enough. It turned out to be a very pleasant surpise. Instead of parsley, I used fresh cilantro. So easy, and so tasty. It took 2 minutes to prep. I'll use it again.
EASY, EASY, EASY!!! Very good, even grandma loved it.
What a easy and delicious recipe. Thanks! I'll be making this again.
Excellent. It's quick, easy, and low calorie. A great way to put fish on the weekly menu. Recommend highly.!!! I'll definitely make this again.
Yummy, what can I say. Its easy, my family loves it, I've made it twice in 2 weeks already.
Usually when recipes are listed as "easy," they aren't. They're anything but. However, this is borderline idiot proof. I made no changes or substitutions and my husband hasn't stopped talking about how good this was. I'm only disappointed that I halved the recipe, I should have made him get more cod! I'll be making this again.
I'm often baffled by recipes that call for parsley when cilantro is clearly a better option. This is one of those recipes. Yep, this recipe is really easy, but it's also super customizable. I used regular store-bought salsa but added a finely diced jalapeno, the juice of a large lime, a small pinch of Chipotle pepper powder, plus the obligatory fresh cilantro. I served it over Mexican rice with a side of black beans/bacon/cilantro. Husband wolfed it down. Thanks!
I used frozen sole filets - and this was great! So easy and good. Healthy as well! It took 30 minutes and the whole dinner was ready - fish, rice, salad and all.
Very easy to make and delicious. Added some olive tampenade which gave it a fabulous taste (you can use sliced green olives also). Will definitely make this again.
Maybe I shouldn't have used hot salsa. Likely would enjoy better with medium. I baked on a bed of crushed tortilla chips sprinkled with cayenne pepper. Which didn't help the heat rating. My husband topped his with cheese. I served this with tri-color corn pasta.
This recipe is so quick & easy!!!! I substituted Peach Mango Salsa for the regular Salsa and all I kept hearing from my husband was "this is delicious", "this is delicious"!!!!
Followed the directions word for word, followed other people's suggestions. The recipe is not to my liking.
This is absolutely superb. My first review on this website. It was worthy of that. It was the most easily tasty food i every made. Almost gourmet worthy. I made spinach and rice on the side serving. If want it perfect then add chese on top the last 5 minute if the cooking. Great Job Sal. P.S I am from Ethiopia and just decided to post how to make different authentic Ethiopian dishes. So fast and easy too. Hope there's interest. thanks
Super easy and super good. I used dried parsley because I didn't have fresh and it still tasted wonderful.
Yum! The flavors really work together. I didn't measure the salsa - just used enough to cover the fish.
um... it was mushy, and I used freshly made salsa.. I don't think I will make this again. other than the salsa taste , the fish had no real flavor, bland and borring, sorry.
How could I not give this a 5 star rating? It was so incredibly easy and definitely covered any "fishy" taste in the cod I bought.
Whole famiy loved this combination of seasoning. I did use Tilapia instead of cod, because I couldn't find any. thanks for the post.
I used a local salsa brand, somewhat less than 2 cups, 1 lb cod fillet and put some sea salt on it. Served over brown rice with vegetables. This was excellent!
This recipe was GREAT! It tasted fabulous on top of brown rice. Very healthy and so easy. Thank you!
So easy and delicious. Cod has little flavor so even my fish-hating husband liked it. I used Walmart's Lime and Garlic Salsa which gave it a zing for him but not too hot for me. Great on brown rice. Add zucchini and onions if desired.
This recipe was ok...I served it over rice and found it pretty boring. The next day I used the leftover rice, and spicy fish in tacos...DELICIOUS! wished I'd thought of it the night before. I warmed it all up along with soft flour tortillas, topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce and it was fab! I will use this easy recipe again for spicy fish tacos, YUM! Thanks for the recipe!
We had picked up Cod and were looking for a easy recipe, had all the ingredients listed but my husband and I weren't sure about salsa and cod! Oh my gosh - we loved it!!! Actually ran out and bought more Cod 2 days later to have it again! We put cheese over the cod at 20 min and let it cook for the 10 more.....can't say enough about this recipe!!
This recipe was very good. We will definetly be making it again. It was very good served with brown rice. We used fresh parsley and it tasted great.
Was looking for a good baked cod recipe (low cal/fat) & this simple recipe was surprisingly delicious!! I recommend using a good quality salsa that you like. We will make this again & again!
This was very good! Next time I'll use spicier salsa, all I had on hand was mild.
Not bad.. I managed to talk hunny into trying fish tonite (he is NOT a fish fan). Unfortunately I couldn't get Cod so had to use salmon. He ate it all and said it wasn't bad but agreed to try it again if I got Cod. I will try it again, and hope it is better.
Couldn't be easier! Try with Newman's pineapple salsa. Yum.
I wasn't sure at first at it sounded so simple. However after trying it, I was pleasantly surprised as how good it was. I would think this would make a good recipe for fish taco's! Thanks for posting...I love simple and good.
So simple and so good. Easy to control the spiceness depending on the heat in the salsa, healthy prep and good taste, what more could you want for 40 minutes from start to finish.
Made as directed, but added shredded cheese - great meal!!
This was very delicious and easy to make.
I only used one cup of the salsa, and I'm sure it would have been fine with 1/2 cup. It tasted fine, but was soupy.
This IS really easy, it's cheap, and it has a lot of flavor for so few ingredients. I used cilantro instead of parsley, but otherwise made as written.
Awesome quick and tasy recipe. I am not a salsa fan but in this recipe, it is so good.
Easy...Healthy...Delicious. What more can be said? Served with Spanish rice.
I made a variation of this last night using catfish (we already had it thawed) and was really happy with how it came out. I omitted the fresh parsley (we didn't have any) and instead seasoned both sides of the fish with Adobo, cumin, garlic powder, seasoning salt and pepper. We were using a little less than 1 lb of fish so I reduced the salsa to a little more than 1 cup. I also added a few tortilla chips around the rice like the photo. It was a very easy recipe that we will make again!
This was a little different for our tastes. But I wanted to try something new. It did taste alot better than it looked when it came out of the oven!
I don't know if I'd really call this cooking, because it is so easy. I'm giving it 5 stars because it is DELICIOUS. We only get cod in our grocery store occasionally but I make this every time I have the opportunity.
We thought it was good and very easy, I used organic salsa and served with black bean. I made one mistake I poured the whole jar of salsa over the filets and baked for 30 minutes, the cod was flakey but there was way too much salsa (my fault). I will make again with less salsa.
Two words - simple and delicious!!
Super easy to make! The hardest part was digging the three open jars of salsa out of the fridge that I combined for 2 cups! The finished sauce was delicious over rice. Great, quick, tasty Lent-Friday dinner.
This was alright. I changed it up by putting lemon juice in the bottom of the dish, and adding cheese at the last 10 mins. The flavor and the fish didn't mix well. This is only my opinion thoough, try it for yourself.
I used only half the amount of salsa which was more than enough. It was just okay, but better when I put shredded cheese on top like one reviewer suggested. Super easy though, so I might make it again just for that reason. Maybe next time I'll try mango lime salsa.
This recipe is simply too quick and easy to be deemed "cooking"! I don't like fish and rarely cook it for my husband, but I thoroughly enjoyed this dish.
Pretty Good! Very Simple!!! I did substitute Ro-Tel for the Salsa!
Super Bwaino! This was a cinch and tasted great. My oven cooks slower so I need more time in the oven or higher temp, but this tasted great.
I followed an earlier review and reduced the salsa to 2-4T / fillet. My fillet was still semi frozen, but into the oven it went. I made it into a fish taco by putting it in a warmed corn tortilla with small dice cuke, shredded lettuce and Marzetti's Spinach dip. Taco del Mar with " what s on hand!"
Amended a little, added chickpeas to the fish before the salsa and sprinkled shredded parm cheese on top when plated and instead of rice I roasted asparagus in olive oil and balsamic. Very very good
It tasted bad.
This was very easy and good too!! will make it again.
We did not care for this at all. It just doesn't seem like salsa and cod should go together.
OK - fish is NOT our favorite. We are, however, trying to eat better. This is soo good. Can anything be better than easy, quick AND healthy. Thank you sal
Absolutely delicious and so easy to make! I will make different versions of this recipe!! Loved!!!!
Great easy recipe! I took the advice of others and added crushed baked tortilla's before putting on the salsa. Will definately make again.
was pretty good and very easy.
easy, tasty, no changes need, even tho we made a couple.
I tried this two days ago and what a plesant surprise, the fish was moist not dry,and the salsa gave the cod a taste like never before. I am making this again tonight. A WONDERFUL dinner will be had again tonight
Very good recipe. Also simple to make.
Made this last night and was so pleasantly surprised! I mixed Trader Joe's salsa verde with a nice red salsa since I needed to use them up. Half way through baking, I topped it with feta cheese. WOW! 30 minutes was perfect. There seemed to be lots of juice but even that was delicious. We are eating much more fish lately, and this will be made often, especially since it can be prepared with a variety of ingredients/ spices, etc.. Recipe earns five stars because the base recipe is such a brilliant idea.
This turned out really good!
Excellent. I was stuck all day and couldn’t get home in time to make dinner. I discovered this recipe and thought I’d give it a try. My goodness when my wife said she really liked it and what was the recipe I changed the topic not wanting to reveal the ease of this masterpiece. I followed the recipe. Thanks so much.
Delish! I used non-stick spray in the bottom of the baking pan, plus a light sprinkling of salt and dried basil leaves. The cod. was rinsed, dried, and placed in the pan. Added prepared medium salsa to cover the fish. Sprinkled the top with a light scattering of dried cilantro followed by thin slices of cheddar and a dusting of parmesan added during the last 10 minutes of baking. It was a delightfully light and savory meal without "fishy" taste or smell. I expect to make often.
It was okay, nothing special. Will probably not make it again. I gave it 3 stars just because it was super fast and easy to make.
I did add some seasoning that wasn't on the list. I was very disappointing though when all the seasoning that I used for the fish, had just been completely overtaken by the salsa.
It was fine. Did not make the cut for a long-term keeper.
This was surprisingly tasty! I was a little skeptical of the minimal ingredients, but it works! I do recommended seasoning the filets themselves with salt and pepper (as opposed to sprinkling over top of the salsa). Make sure to use a salsa you love - I used a high-quality fire-roasted variety. Next time I would cut back on the bake time. Fish does not need 30 mins in the oven - 20 would be plenty, even for thicker pieces. You can't taste the parsley at all, so either use more, or omit it completely.
Soo easy and it was a hit! Served with buttered rotini and coleslaw.
Had to drain off water after baking. Found this a bit flavorless? What flavor it had was good.
We didn't care for this. I used much less salsa than the recipe called for - basically just enough to spoon over the fish. I can't imagine that it would be better with more. I used medium salsa which I love on chips, but which was overpowering for the fish.
I think you should use the spicy salsa you have for this....I used a southwestern one with black beans and corn. This extra zest added to the flavor of the fish....wonderful and easy dish....easy on your hips!
Ran across this by accident. It is so quick and easy to make and delicious! We add cheese in the last few min of cook time and hot salsa. So good!
Love this recipe for its ease and simplicity. If you're a busy person who wants a quick, easy and delicious cod recipe this is for you. You can vary how spicy it is based on how mild or hot the salsa you use is. This is a once every other week dinner. Served over rice it is also filling.
Used Cantina thin and crispy tortilla chips, dredged fillets and baked as per recipe! Very lively taste and very moist!
This was surprisingly delicious! We will definitely make this again. I sprinkled on a bit of grated cheese in the last few minutes.
Excellent recipe, sooo easy to make. I did not follow the recipe exactly, using pico de gallo topped with a thick salsa and added shredded Mexican cheese. Didn't have the parsley so just omitted it and this came out great, just dress the fish and pop it in the oven and about 30 min. later, there is a delicious, healthy meal, yum! Will be making this again and again.
This is a simple and truly good, low calorie dinner option when you're trying to incorporate more fish into your diet. I have made it three times now in four weeks. Wouldn't change a thing. Just a fast way to get dinner on your table.
It was delicious, I greased the casserole dish, sprinkled pepper, seasoning salt, garlic, and red pepper flakes on the bottom and top of fish. Added the salsa baked for 30 minutes added the cheese the last 8 minutes.
