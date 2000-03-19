Easiest Spicy Cod

4.1
113 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 30
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Anyone can whip up this quick and easy baked cod recipe. Serve over warm rice.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse and dry cod fillets. Place fillets in a lightly greased casserole dish. Pour salsa over fish. Sprinkle with parsley, salt and pepper.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Serve warm over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 884.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022