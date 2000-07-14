Crab Cake Sauce
A delicious creamy crab cake sauce that's a breeze to make and tastes great.
I did not have cottage cheese or yogurt but i used all the other ingredients and added a few of my own. I had no idea what I was doing but I decided to wing it and my husband LOVED IT! I added worchershire (sp?) sauce, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, tobasco and horseradish. It was AWESOME!!! Just knowing what to base it on and then adding what we liked was perfect. Thanks for the base! :-)Read More
This wouldn't be my favorite recipe for sauce. I sub'd the salsa with horse radish as another reviewer suggested. It was good but not outstanding.Read More
everyone loved this sauce. People were taking so much you couldn't see their crab cake underneath it. It was a huge hit.
This sauce is so easy to make and wonderful to taste. It keeps well in a covered jar.
I didn't use the cottage cheese, but added a bit more cayenne pepper and a dash of hot sauce, biy was it yummy!!
I found the yogurt to give a funny taste to the sauce. I may substitute for the yogurt next time.
Very good with crab cakes. Slightly runny even after refrigeration, but good nonetheless. I served this sauce with crab cakes for my in-laws, and my father-in-law couldn't get enough of it. It's really good for dousing because it's not strong-flavored. A creamy, cocktail sauce taste!
Very, very easy to make. I made exactly to recipe for 6 servings and it made way more than enough for 6, 3oz. crab cakes except used medium salsa instead of hot. I'd like a bit more flavor but my mom and sis are sensitive to spicy foods and thought it had "a bite". Personally, I'd use the hot salsa next time and add a bit more cayenne pepper. Thanks for posting this simple sauce.
Yum!! This sauce was FABULOUS on "Lori's Famous Crab Cakes", also from this site. The only thing that I changed was that I doubled the amt of cayenne pepper, everything else I kept the same. Like others said, this would be terrific to even just dip tortilla chips in! Thanks!!
I made this sauce to accompany the "Best Ever Crab Cakes" submitted by LINDACHEK on this site. It was great! (The crab cakes were great too). It has a cool taste to it, and just a little heat. Some people have said that this sauce is bland, so if you tend to like bland foods (as we tend to), this may be the sauce for you! I didn't have a blender, so I used a food processor and made it really smooth. This recipe did make WAY more sauce than we needed, so next time, I'll probably cut it down to 1/4 of the recipe. Thanks for the great recipe! We will make this again and again, I'm sure!
Loved this! My honey craves and raves about "that crab sauce you made" However, I modified it and only use sour cream, our favorite jar of salsa and creamy horseradish for kick. YUMMY!
didn't have cottage cheese or yogurt, skipped it and added garlic powder. Good!
Taste is great, nice kick. Beware, this says serves 12. I'd say more like serves 30+. I prepared this with a mini crab cakes recipe (makes 25 minis) and we didn't even use half of it (despite everyone loving it). Sauce is runny even after refrigeration. Not a big deal but next time I might try to concoct a modification to thicken it a bit.
Perfect sauce. Easy to prepare and can store in frig for a few days if you are lucky enough to have leftover crabcakes!
This was easy to make and tasted great. Pretty mild, but nice. I would half the recipe because it made a HUGE amount, much more than we needed for 6 crab cakes. We used the leftover as a dip for tortilla chips, which was also very good.
We really liked this sauce! It makes a ton! You can easily cut it in half and still have some left over. I may try the horseradish others suggested. My only problem is that the sauce is incredibly thin. Any ideas on how to thicken it up? Post here, if so.
This came out VERY delicious! It seemed to bring out the sweetness in the crab. It was also good on chips! (to use as a chip dip I would add a little bit more salsa). Thank you!
This sauce is fantastic. The only change I made was using hot sauce instead of salsa. I served it with Crab Cakes Chiarello (also found on this site). Everyone loved it and asked me to make them again the next day.
Awesome! You can even dip tortilla chips in this. The recipe makes ALOT!
I found this recipe to be a little bland and it makes way too much. I prefer to use sauces sparingly as they should complement a dish, not smother it! If I were to use this recipe again, I would half the mayonaise and sour cream. I already omitted the yogurt. I would also increase the salsa to a half cup and double the lemon juice. Add a little salt to counter the sweetness inheirent in the other ingredients. Sometimes sauces become stronger as they set. I did not find this to be the case as the dairy based products contain the hotness. Therefore, increase the heat to taste when mixing by adding drops of hot sauce. The recipe did set-up nicely in the refrigerator.
A very nice sauce that goes well with all types of seafood. Could be improved with a herb such as tarragon, dill or fresh basil, depending on the context.
We loved this sauce. My crab cakes didn't turn out quite right, but they were all eaten because the sauce was so good. I omitted the yogurt because it was the only thing I didn't have at home. It still turned out great.
Very delicious! The salsa made the sauce a bit spicy, and I put a little extra salsa since I like spicy food. Blending the sauce makes it so creamy! I love it!
I didn't have yogurt, so I skipped that, but it turned out great with good consistency. Yum!
Absolutely delicious! I'll never use plain mayonaise again for my crabcakes. Thank you
Delicious and easy. I made this to go with Lori's Famous Crab Cakes (also a hit). As other reviewers have said, it makes way more sauce than you'll need (and I made 20 large crab cakes), and could use a little more kick (and I'm not a person who loves spicy foods). I'd use 1/2 tsp or more cayenne pepper and maybe some tabasco next time.
I am serving crab cakes tomorrow night at our little NYE gathering. This sauce will be perfect! I did read at least half the reviews and I too made some changes: added garlic & onion powder, a little salt, some dried dill, and a little more lemon juice. I can't wait to taste it tomorrow when all of the flavors come together! It tastes pretty good right now! Thanks for this recipe!
this was terrible....extremely bland...taste just like a salsa dip, guess it would be good with some chips!
This sauce is amazing! I served it with home made crab cakes and my family went nuts over it. We can hardly wait to use the rest of it with other fish recipes! It makes a lot!
This recipe is great - I make it every time we have crab or salmon cakes.
This is a good recipe. I used all low fat (not non-fat) ingredients and it turned out well. This is a healthier alternative to a noramal remoulade or tartar sauce. This recipe makes a TON so you will likely want to cut it in half unless you're making it for a big party.
Instead of salsa I used mustard and I used half mayo and half ranch dressing. It turned out very good!
This went really well with crab cakes. I'm going to use it as my crab cake sauce from now on. I prepared the sauce without the cottage cheese and the yogurt, because I didn't have them, and it was still delicious.
bland - add more spices
Excellent! I made this the night before and I was a little disappointed that it tasted so much like sour cream at first but after leaving it in the refrigerator for a day I could not believe how good it waws. Will definitely make this again.
Absolutely the best. I did use Bruchetta instead of hot salsa and it was still excellent.
loved it after making a few changes. I used equal amounts of cottage cheese, sourcream and mayo(1 cup). I left off the yogurt. I also added about 1/4 cup of onion for a little kick. Yummy
Really easy to make and tastes great! Mild enough for the kids. This recipe makes alot. I cut it down to 8 servings and still had too much for 10 crab cakes.
This sauce is DELICIOUS! I wouldn't call it crab cake sauce though, it can go with many other things, chips being the best one... although, I don't see a difference in adding cottage cheese and yogurt.. I've tried plain hot salsa & sour cream mixed together and this is what this tastes like.. Next time- I will probably omit the cottage cheese &/or yogurt.. Thanks!
Easy prep and well received by my guests. I cut the recipe in half and it was more than enough to cover 12 crab cakes. Thanks!
Delicious! My 3 year old non-crab eater said, "hey, I DO like crab!". I'm pretty sure he just liked the sauce. =) I made as written except I didn't have yogurt. I will try again with the yogurt. I think that would make it even better.
I made this recipe exactly as it stated and it was perfect! we used it with crab cakes the first night and as sauce for shrimp po'boys after that! It was awesome!
Well, I was really excited about this sauce but was a little disappointed. It has a semi-nice flavor but I think just half the amount of yogurt will do. It was very thin. I tried to thicken it up with some heavy whipping cream but it didn't really work....however it DID cut the strong taste of the yogurt. I added some Old Bay seasoning, a little garlic & onion powder to 'pep' it up a little. We still enjoyed it but will try to alter it next time.....i think it would have been 5 stars if I could've thickened it up just a tad.....Still recommended. **I'm adding this note a few days later to change my rating to 5 stars. It seems as though the sauce thickened up in the fridge...(maybe because I whipped in heavy cream?) but I also added a little roasted red pepper vinagrette and it is such a versatile sauce. It makes a lot. this morning i made homemade hash browns..put an over-medium egg on top and finished it with the sauce on top of that. Mmmmmmm........
I didn't have all of the ingredients, and it still came out delicious. I was missing the yogurt, but just added extra of some of the other ingredient. It was a rich change to the normal remoulade sauce I usually make with shrimp cocktail.
Delicious. Simple. Watch the serving size though. Made way too much sauce!
This was very good and easy. I cut it half and still had a lot. We used left overs on tacos. That was great too!
gave it 4 stars just in case of the unlikely event i find a better crab cake sauce elsewhere. delicious!
This was a great addition to the crab cakes. I changed the recipe a bit since I didn't have yougart. I calculated for 6 servings and added 2 heaping tablespoons of Miraclwhip to the reg. mayo. I added Dill weed, Sherry cooking wine, dash celery seeds, couple dashes of hot sauce, Old Bay and instead of adding the recommended salsa I scaled it down to 4Tbsp of Salsa.
I followed the recipe exactly, used hot salsa as well. - very very bland, tasted like a watered-down weak salsa. The sauce is suppose to accent or compliment the crab cake - sorry but i dont see how this was rated so high.
excellent...similar to crab sauce at Outback...changed: 3/4 cup fresh salsa from Martins.. add your own Red Hot Pepper sauce to taste Add salt to taste
I made this to go with salmon cakes. I omitted the yogurt as I didn't have any, and added a lot more salsa than the recipe called for. It was ok but I'll probably just stick with regular tartare sauce. I give this 3.5 stars.
We weren't crazy about the salsa in this sauce but it certainly was not bad. Next time will leave out the salsa and add a little horseradish.
Awesome flavour, I halved the recipe and it still made heaps, leftovers were devoured very quickly the next day as a dip, served with corn chips - yum!
Very good accent to crab cakes. The whole family enjoyed!
This recipe is really great! The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I did change it significantly, but the starting point was great. Anyway, I omitted the yogurt and used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Everything else I followed though and this was AMAZING! I've already made it twice. Try it -- you won't be disappointed!
Awesome! I doubled the cayenne and did not add the yogurt. Was wonderful with Maryland crab cakes. Thanks!
Ok....this is amazing stuff. I made it last weekend to accompany my crab cakes and just LOVED it. It makes a lot for 2 people, but then ended up eating it with chicken, eggs, cottage cheese....on top of bread, all week long. It is SO darned good!!! I used all lowfat ingredients, mild salsa(because my hubby doesn't like hot) and even he thought it was fabulous!! THanks, Joan!!
Good sauce.
Took it to a party with mini crab cakes. It was a great compliment to the cakes and very easy to make.
Scaled this down to 4 servings and didn't add any yogurt since I was out of it. I really liked this sauce! I will make it again for sure!
i also made the lime cilantro sauce. everyone liked this on better, but it does need to be kicked up a little bit. more salsa, and pepper
Good sauce. All the ingedients should have had a more collective taste, but for some reason it tasted mostly like sour cream. The hot pepper is a must. The biggest problem I had with it was my own fault: the servings. I had a HUGE bowl filled with it for 3 crabcakes. Not exactly proportional portions! However, to the credit of the recipe, I was able to serve it as a blue cheese replacement when i cooked up some buffalo wings.
Made a ton more than needed, would probably use roughly half if I tried it again. Was a little bland, would also add something zesty to the mixture, maybe chipotle?
Followed this one to a T good stuff. Douloped over old bay crab cakes.
I used horseradish instead of the salsa. It was fabulous. The horseradish was not too overpowering, but there was still lots of good flavor. I'll make it again.
Better than the cakes!
I used everything except yoghurt, didn't have it and it still tastes great. Makes plenty, I'll save the rest
This was very tasty, I used Medium salsa instead of hot, my wife does not like it to spicy and this was her birthday dinner. This was great, I'm looking forward to trying this recipe with a Poboy sandwich. this was way better than I thought it would be. thanks
This was like a bland taco dip. Won't make again.
Decent sauce. A few tweaks may make it better.
Very good! I didn't use cottage cheese and doubled the lemon juice. It was very tasty over crab cakes and we even were eating it on our mashed potatoes. Easy and tasty!
Crab cakes are a funny thing. In some ways, they are elegant. In others, they are beachcomber's dining. This sauce works well in either case. We just made it to accompany crab cakes from my favorite, G&M Restaurant, Linthicum Heights, MD, to celebrate a friend's birthday. It was a hands-down winner with everyone at the party. Now the crab is gone and we're all trying to find other uses for the sauce.
very spicy,but very good on crab cakes....took the leftover sauce and combined with lump crab and made crab salad....that was to die for....yum
I didn't have the yogurt so I added more sour cream. It was very tasty and I will make it again.
Good, but you don't need the yogurt or the cottage cheese. I just used mayo and sour cream and extra lemon juice and it was great. Oh yeah and I also added a tablespoon or so of old bay! Muy Bueno!
Easy recipe. It makes a lot so either cut the recipe in half for crab cake recipes or invent something to use it up on in a week. I will make this again because of it's simplicity.
I served this sauce with the my crab cakes from this site at a wedding reception that I catered and they were the biggest hit on the buffet. In fact only half the people who RSVP'd actually showed up and we still ran out 1st thing. It is the perfect pairing with the crab cakes, especially here in the south where we like some kick with our food.
Just what I was looking for. Instead of a blender I just used a mini food processor. Also - this recipe makes way too much. Either 1/2 it or 1/4 it if you're not serving this for a party.
My company loved this sauce so much, they used it as a dip w/tortilla chips after the crab cakes were gone !!
I made this recipe according to the directions after discovering that, miraculously, I had all the ingredients in my fridge. It's a new favorite - I might have to make crab cakes more often just so we can have excuse to eat this sauce! I'd been worried that the salsa would lend a not-seafoody flavor, but paired with the cayenne and lemon juice, Wow, it's a great complement. A very welcome detour from crab cake sauce with fresh dill. It was also delicious on the side of broccoli we had..
Great flavor, consistancy was a little runny, but very edible!
Followed the recipe exactly and simply wasn't impressed by the results. Will not be making again.
