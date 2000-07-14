Crab Cake Sauce

Well, I was really excited about this sauce but was a little disappointed. It has a semi-nice flavor but I think just half the amount of yogurt will do. It was very thin. I tried to thicken it up with some heavy whipping cream but it didn't really work....however it DID cut the strong taste of the yogurt. I added some Old Bay seasoning, a little garlic & onion powder to 'pep' it up a little. We still enjoyed it but will try to alter it next time.....i think it would have been 5 stars if I could've thickened it up just a tad.....Still recommended. **I'm adding this note a few days later to change my rating to 5 stars. It seems as though the sauce thickened up in the fridge...(maybe because I whipped in heavy cream?) but I also added a little roasted red pepper vinagrette and it is such a versatile sauce. It makes a lot. this morning i made homemade hash browns..put an over-medium egg on top and finished it with the sauce on top of that. Mmmmmmm........