Crab Cake Sauce

A delicious creamy crab cake sauce that's a breeze to make and tastes great.

Recipe by Sara

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
  • Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, cottage cheese, salsa, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, and yogurt in a blender and puree until smooth. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 202.6mg. Full Nutrition
