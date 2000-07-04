Rhubarb-Raspberry Crunch

Rhubarb and raspberry lovers you are going to love this. Sweet. Tart. Vibrant ruby red. Buttery, crunchy topping. I halved the recipe, but doubled the raspberries so that I could use the entire package, and Hubs and I agree the 2:1 ratio of rhubarb to raspberries is a good one, at least for our tastes. I had to play around with this a little to find the right-sized dish. It's really too thin in the size the recipe calls for and looks rather skimpy. But if you use a smaller dish the topping then becomes too thick! I guess I'd say to use what suits you best. What I ended up with was a rather shallow dessert that definitely was more attractive in individual serving dishes than it was in the baking dish, but ohhhhh was it good. Hubs might disagree with me on this point as he prefers his cold (yuk!) and plain, but I definitely think because of its tartness it's best warm with either whipped cream or ice cream to mellow it out.