Rhubarb-Raspberry Crunch

Rhubarb summer refresher. A yummy blend of rhubarb and raspberries surrounded by a brown sugar and oats crust. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or pour on some half-and-half.

Recipe by Scott Cole

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9-inch crisp
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan.

  • Whisk white sugar, tapioca, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl. Add rhubarb and raspberries and toss to coat with sugar mixture. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Mix brown sugar, flour, and oats together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles pea-sized crumbs. Spread on top of fruit mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until rhubarb is tender, about 45 minutes.

Editor's Note:

We have changed the recommended pan size to 9x9 inches based on review feedback. Home cooks have also reported success using 8x8, 7x11, and 7½x12-inch pan sizes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 78.4mg. Full Nutrition
