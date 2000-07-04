Rhubarb-Raspberry Crunch

Great combination of tart and sweet! Didn't seem to fill a 9 x 13 pan, though. Either use a 9x9 pan, or double the recipe. Any kind or combination of frozen berries works well. I decreased sugars and butter, and thought it was still sweet enough.
The recipe as it is nicely fits into a 8x8 pan. I could hardly say that it would feed 24 servings, I would be happy if I got 9 servings. It didn't thicken up enough and half of the liquid was butter! 1/2 cup is way too much butter. Every serving would have a tablespoon of butter. It tasted OK. Was a little sorry I cut back on the sugar. Goes well with ice cream. Think this recipe needs to be reworked. - less butter, more tapioca, adjust the servings.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2013
Rhubarb and raspberry lovers you are going to love this. Sweet. Tart. Vibrant ruby red. Buttery, crunchy topping. I halved the recipe, but doubled the raspberries so that I could use the entire package, and Hubs and I agree the 2:1 ratio of rhubarb to raspberries is a good one, at least for our tastes. I had to play around with this a little to find the right-sized dish. It's really too thin in the size the recipe calls for and looks rather skimpy. But if you use a smaller dish the topping then becomes too thick! I guess I'd say to use what suits you best. What I ended up with was a rather shallow dessert that definitely was more attractive in individual serving dishes than it was in the baking dish, but ohhhhh was it good. Hubs might disagree with me on this point as he prefers his cold (yuk!) and plain, but I definitely think because of its tartness it's best warm with either whipped cream or ice cream to mellow it out.
I made this today for a friend's bday picnic and it was a HIT! Gobbled up with no leftovers. I cut the sugar in half b/c I added very ripe, fragrant strawberries and blueberries instead of raspberries. I still found it VERY sweet. I probably could've added a third or quarter of the white sugar. I didn't have instant tapioca so I added 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, which turned out to be the perfect consistency. I modified the topping, doubling everything except the butter, which was a mistake. You need the butter in the topping to really make it crisp. Mine turned out kinda of soggy where there wasn't a pea-sized chunk of butter, b/c I guess the dry ingredients without sufficient butter would just "dissolve" into the wet filling. Tasted delicious, but didn't have the contrasting crunch texture from the sweet filling. I also added cinnamon to the topping, but I didn't really taste it.
24 servings? Not in my house. I left my husband alone with it and most of it was gone by the next day. One serving is never enough. Really delectable, a wonderful combination of tart and sweet and smooth and crunchy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2004
VERY DELISH! couple comments though...definitely does not serve 24... more like 6 servings at my house! also, next time I would double the "crunch" part. SO yummy! i've already given the recipe to 3 family members!
Reading through the comments led me to increase the rhubarb/raspberry amount to 1-1/2 times what the recipe called for so it would fit nicely in a 9 x 13 baking dish. I kept the sugar to 1 cup, but put a little extra flour and tapioca because of the increase in berries. Our family loves topping, so the topping was doubled, plus we added 1 cup extra oats and 1 cup walnuts. This was cooked in a 9 x 13 baking dish. We all agreed this is superb and the recipe will be put in “THE COOKBOOK” – our family favorites. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Excellent! Perfect right out of the oven over icecream. I could not find "instant tapioca" at Kroger so I used instant cheese cake pudding instead. I've made this twice in 7 days and now have to let my rhubarb plant recover. I also used organic oat flour instead of all purpose flour with no issues.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2001
An excellent way to use two plentiful goodies from our garden. It was delicious!
Excellent recipe! Went over well with our company. I used a frozen berry mix in place of the raspberries. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 Star rating was it wasn't accurate in the pan size, I tripled the recipe for a 9x13 pan.
My dad's favorite pie is rhubarb so I made this for Father's day. Since there were only going to be 5 of us for dinner, I halved the recipe, since it said it served 24. After serving up 4 small to medium bowls I was left with about 2 Tbsp. There is no way this recipes serves 24. But had it, there still wouldn't have been any left because it was delicious!
So yummy!!! I used 4c frozen Raspberries & 4c fresh Rhubarb and it was delicious. I skipped the tapioca and used about 3 heaping tbsp of cornstarch. A smidge more topping would've been nice given I added a lot of extra fruit... but perfectly tart-sweet! I served it warm & drizzled with unsweetened heavy cream, looking forward to making this again!!!
I had a ton of raspberries and rhubarb to use from my garden and thought I'd give it whirl. The end result was good, not perfect but I would make it again with a couple of tweaks. Next time I would cut the sugar in half, it really is very sweet and completely over powers that tart. I would also double the oatmeal crunchy topping as I found it to thin. I also made it in a 9x9 pan as I thought a 9x13 would turn out way to thin!
Yummy but I did make a few changes. I used very ripe strawberries instead of raspberries, decreased the sugar to 1/3 cup and it was still pretty sweet. I also decreased the butter in the topping to 1/4 cup and used whole wheat flour. I only used 1 Tbsp corn starch as I didn't have any tapioca (probably should have used 2 tbsp as it was a little runny). Overall it tasted great and I would definitely make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
I'll agree with others that this is easy to prepare and lick the bowl delicious, but if you're a calorie counter I would say a more reasonable portion size for this recipe is 9 – 12 servings. I also added a pint of fresh strawberries and a teaspoon of cinnamon to the ingredients listed.
Flavor is awesome. I used Splenda for baking in place of the sugar. Made the mistake of mixing the butter mixture by hand...warm large ball that wasn't pretty. But in the places I glopped it on top, it was fantastic to the tastebuds. Next time I'll do it right and I'm sure it will be a lot more pleasing to the eye.
Awesome. First time cooking with rhubarb and this was a fail-proof recipe. I did substitute chia seeds for the tapioca and whole wheat flour for the AP flour. Also doubled the topping. Baked in a 9x9 but as per other reviewers, I still would double the fruit. Also cut down the white sugar as well... so sweet! Added lemon juice from half of a lemon to cut the sweetness.
This is one of the best rhubarb recipes I have ever tried. The second time I made this I used 1 1/2 cups of granola in place of the oatmeal. It was even better and there was just the right amount of topping.
I went to the store to get raspberries just for this recipe and forgot to put them in! Still, it was wonderful. Am making it again tonight for the second time in 3 days. My whole family loves a really crispy topping and this recipe has just that. I too used a 9 X 9 inch pan. I'll be using this topping with other fruits as well. Thank you so much for sharing this terrific recipe!
Mmmmmm, this was delicious! I substituted strawberries for the raspberries and only used 1/2 c. of white sugar. Next time I make it I may try reducing the white sugar to a 1/3 c. Per the reviews, I used 2 T. of tapioca and a 7 x 11 pan. It was perfect with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Some friends gave us some rhubarb and this recipe was our first time tasting it! Wow is this yummy. I, too, used 2 tablespoons of tapioca and it was perfect. I also added a bit of cinnamon to the topping because we love cinnamon. I baked it in an 8 by 8 pan. I wrote this recipe down in my favorite recipes book and plan to use the rhubarb in the freezer to make it again!
Very Good!!! I also used only 1/2 cup sugar and 2TB tapioca also...turned out great in a 8x8 pan...i also added some peaches...So tasty!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2005
We all loved this recipe! My mother-in-law thought it was the best rhubarb reciped she's tasted. My husband decided to eat if for breakfast the next day! Instead of a 9 x 13 pan I will make it in a 9in square pan next time to make it a little thicker!
This is a delicious recipe with a good balance of sweet and tart. I used half sugar and half Splenda (about 3/4 c total) and used strawberries rather than raspberries. My husband loved the topping, which I pulsed in the food processor. I had no problem filling a 9x13 dish, but I doubt it would serve 24, unless you only took a couple of tablespoons.
Pretty good, a little too sweet and the crust didn't get crisp enough. I think it had too much butter, I used half a cup like the recipe said but it didn't ever look like pea-sized crumbles. More like buttery goo. It also took longer to cook. Still pretty tasty though.
I read everyones reviews before I made this dessert. During the process I also made sure to listen to my partner who thought rhubarb was stringy. I cut 8 cups rhubarb and used 2 cups strawberries and coated them with double the cornstarch and double the tapioca but only 1.25 cups sugar. I left that to macerate and then thoroughly drained it. This is an important step. I doubled the crumb topping. It came out perfectly bubbly and not stringy at all. It was a hit served warm with vanilla ice cream.
WAY WAY WAY too much butter, next time I will use half the amount asked for. And maybe instead of so much white flour, grind some oatmeal in the blender to replace the wheat flour. I also used less sugar. The blend of raspberries and rhubarb was excellent! I loved the flavour, just not the richness of this dessert. I bet the addition of almond extract would be awesome in this too!will try that next time.
Excellent! I cut the recipe in half since I didn't have enough rhubarb but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I brought it to work and three coworkers actually sat down at the table with forks and ate directly from the dish. This is not behavior I've seen before! Haha. Very tasty! Very easy. I wish I had made more!
This is a fantastic recipe, but I made a few changes. I doubled the topping amounts and added chopped walnuts. I also added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg to the fruit and doubled the amount of tapioca. It disappeared in a flash. Thanks.
Modified the recipe for my lifestyle as follows: 1/4 c sugar, 3/8 c splenda, 3 T corn starch and 6 oz (1 1/2 c raspberries) for the rhubarb/raspberry filling. Used 1/4 c each brown sugar, whole wheat flour, oats and butter. Baked in a 9x9 square pan. I would make it again with these changes.
Awesome blend of sweet and tart with a tastey, crunchy topping! My husband loves rhubarb and says this is the best dish he's ever had. I doubled the ingredients for the topping which was very good and I've substituted strawberries in place of the raspberries and would recommend this combination, too. Delicious summertime treat!
Wonderful! I've made this recipe twice so far in the past week--once for my family (and it's nearly gone already) and again today for a pot luck, using both fresh rhubarb and raspberries from the garden. Everyone has loved it so far, and I'm planning to make it again for a party next week. Great recipe besides a few tweaks I had to make in the top layer due to the butter melting too fast. Any ideas on keeping the butter chilled (I already tried keeping it in the fridge until I was ready to use it)? Also, this recipe tastes good warm or cold plain, and warm with ice cream.
5 stars for taste, 3 stars for everything else. Like everyone is saying, it doesn't fill up a 9 x 13 pan which is what I used. The dessert was very thin on the bottom of it. I didn't have quite enough rhubarb and raspberries so added some blueberries too and used tapioca flour for the instant tapioca. The sauce, after cooling, really glued itself to the pan(even though I greased it) so it was very hard to scoop out. Next time, besides a smaller pan, I will scrape the sides as soon as it's out of the oven and maybe that will help. The flavor was very delicious but it didn't make many servings.
My family loves this recipe. I use frozen rhubarb, and frozen rasperries, (I've also replaced the rasberries with strawberries, and/or mixed berries) and double the topping mixture. The amount is just perfect for an old 7 1/2 x 12 glass pan that I have had for years......I could eat the whole thing myself! To bad I ghave to share!! Thanks so much for the great recipe!
We made this recipe for the 4th of July and my son's 4th birthday. We added the raspberries, but also threw in some strawberries that we had leftover and it turned out great! I also used a bit less sugar and it was still outstanding. I am going to plant a rhubarb plant so we can have fresh rhubarb. Fantastic!
Tried this a few times now, once using raspberries and the second time using strawberries. Both times tasted great but each time the fruit mix bubbled over the crust and makes it look messy, I even doubled the crust both times. Not sure what i'm doing wrong but it taste good either way...besides when you serve it up with some vanilla ice cream no one cares what it looks like.
DELIGHTFUL!! Quick, fast, easy, indgredients you have on hand and TASTY!! We loved it but in our home in only lasted for 12 servings! None of us added any topping to it and we had whipped cream, ice cream and half and half in the frig . . . .
I'm so thankful that I read the reviews before making this. I, too, added 2 T. of the tapioca, but I cut the sugar in half. It was still pretty sweet, but with our fresh, local raspberries, it was a hit. The ice cream didn't hurt, either!
This was great! I relied on several of the other reviews and made some modifications. I didn't have tapioca, so I added a tablespoon of flour with the cornstarch etc. and it worked out fine. I also reduced the amount of sugar to 3/4 c. All my fruit (4 c. rhubarb, bag blueberries, about 1 cup raspberries) was frozen, so I drained off nearly all of the liquid from them so that the crisp wasn't too runny. When measured out, it was probably about 6 cups of fruit and I put it in an 8 x 8 pan. I used all of the crumble, but I reduced the butter to 6 T instead of the full stick. The proportions seemed just right and the crisp was tart/sweet. Served with vanilla ice cream.
simply the best -- I may have used more filling ,as I was using up frozen rasp and rhubarb but made as is and used a 9 by 9 pan--I baked about 45 minutes - turned of oven an d let it sit for 5. I used only 1/3 cup butter as some said it was too buttery and it came out perfect . It was not too sweet ,but just right . I will be making this again . The raspberries were a surprised combo-- at how well it went with rhubarb. great with scoop of ice cream on top -
Will definitely make this again. I followed the reviews and doubled the recipe to fit in a 9x13 Pan, which worked perfectly. Next time I may use 3 c raspberries to 6 c rhubarb... but it tasted great as is. I was skeptical about the crumble as it didn’t come out as anticipated...was not as dry as expected but it turned out great! Best served day of. If you serve still warm plan for it to be runny... but either way, was AWESOME with vanilla ice cream! Enjoy!
Pretty good. Ended up making it with strawberries and raspberries, and used frozen rhubarb. Forgot to adjust for the additional moisture, so next time I will defrost the rhubarb first. My only complaint is that this was just way too sweet (and I have a big sweet tooth). Could cut way back on the sugar in the base and maybe add a splash of lemon juice. I'll try it again later and adjust my review to see what worked.
Delicious! Have made it twice - once with fresh rhubarb and frozen raspberries and the second time with frozen of both. Worked out well both times. I have a fairly deep 9x13 (Pampered Chef baker) and it works well with double the recipe for the fruit and the topping. Have taken this to a potluck and the pan was emptied so quickly with raves about how yummy it was. Go ahead and make this - you won't be disappointed!
The recipe as written gets three stars, for the reasons others have pointed out: too much sugar (I cut the granulated sugar by half); and it doesn't make nearly as much as the recipe says. I make it in an 8x8 pan, and it fits nicely. With those few tweaks, though, this makes a delicious crumble. I play with the fruits every time I make it, adding different berries, more berries than rhubarb, etc., and it always comes out great. The crumb-to-filling ratio is about 1:1, which is how I like it. But if you like more filling, cut the crumb back a bit.
This is quite good! 1) This should be for a 9x9 pan. It already seemed a little thin in the square pan, I can't imagine trying to stretch it out to a 9x13. 2) Way too much sugar and butter! I don't usually shy away from sweet and buttery, but even cutting back to 3/4 c. sugar and 1/3 c. butter, it was too much. Next time I'll try 1/2 c. sugar and 1/4 c. butter. Other than that, the flavors here are superb. I didn't have tapioca so I subbed another tablespoon of cornstarch--probably not necessary, it was super thick. I might try adding a little cinnamon to the topping next time.
I was in a rush when I made this recipe. I had to use frozen rhubarb so I waited until the fruit was still frozen but the ice surrounding it was mostly thawed. The other reviewers are correct in that it will not fill a 9x13 pan; 9x9 is best. I added extra frozen raspberries thinking I would be compensating for the loss of liquid from the rhubarb. I also doubled the topping ingredients. I baked it 10 mins. longer than required because it was still liquidy in the center. What I ended up with was more like an upside down berry bar~more dense than a crisp. It was very good with vanilla ice cream!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2018
I loved this but did make a few changes. Used stevia 1/2 cup instead of sugar, used 2 1/2 cups raspberries and tripled the topping. Used 3 tbsps of corn starch instead of tapioca (didn't have any). Everything else I kept the same and used a 9x13 corning ware dish, filled it up and was delicious.
After looking at several reviews about how runny it turned out and the size of the pan used, I decided to add a little extra instant tapioca and cornstarch. I used a 7x11 pan and the same amount of topping and it turned out perfect! One other thing, I did not have enough rhubarb ( I know, shocking since it grows like a weed, but my plant is just a few years old and not producing many stalks just yet) so I used 3 cups of rhubarb and 2 cups of raspberries. I ate it warm and next time, I'm adding some vanilla ice cream to my bowl.
