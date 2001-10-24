Apple Slab Pie
A good choice if the school or church asks you to bring dessert. Kind of like Dutch apple pie.
A good choice if the school or church asks you to bring dessert. Kind of like Dutch apple pie.
Apple Slab Pie it was incredibly easy to make, bigger than your average pie, and was absolutely delicious. If you like to make things that are easy to prepare try this recipe. I know for sure that I will be baking this pie over and over again.Read More
Too sweet. Next time, use less sugar and sprinkle it over apples right before baking. Apples got too syrupy while making crust.Read More
Apple Slab Pie it was incredibly easy to make, bigger than your average pie, and was absolutely delicious. If you like to make things that are easy to prepare try this recipe. I know for sure that I will be baking this pie over and over again.
I have to admit I was pretty skeptical as I was making this recipe. I baked it in a 10x15 cookie sheet and was worried that the whole thing would overflow and make a huge mess. BUT...it turned out great. I've never made my own crust before and this was super easy, and I used apples from my backyard. I don't know if I would call it a pie, so much as an apple pie "square", but once it has cooled it cuts up and serves easily and tastes great! I will definitely use this recipe again.
WONDERFUL! Needed a quick dessert with apples, and tried this. Everyone gave great compliments. Def a keeper for anytime, and makes a great fall dessert on a chilly night with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top! I used a different pie crust recipe because I do not like a "roll" pie crust, so I used the "NO ROLL PIE CRUST I" from this website, you just press the crust into the pan with your hand, so much easier and very crisp and flaky.
I am just learning how to cook and this is the first homemade anything I have EVER made! It was a huge hit with everyone! It is easy to make, I definetly recommend this recipe to all! :)
Hint: Don't skimp on the butter and brown sugar. I also added some nutmeg and cloves, but that's just because I'm not too fond of the "just cinnamon" taste. I also recommend leaving out the 3/4 cup sugar in the apples and adding (about) a tablespoon of tapioca starch in. Otherwise a great recipe: would definitely make it again!
This was AMAZING. I love it. I followed someone else's advice and used the "no roll pie crust 1" for the crust because I hate rolling dough and by doubling that recipe it was perfect for the crust. I also used less sugar and thought it was perfect but sweetness is personal. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Too sweet. Next time, use less sugar and sprinkle it over apples right before baking. Apples got too syrupy while making crust.
great recipe! I doubled the recipe, and put it into 3 8x12 aluminum pans. I froze two, beore cooking and will pull them out for company. The other one I baked and it came out perfect. I also cut the sugar to 1 cup, and added instant oatmeal to the topping mix.
Delicious! I only made two changes. One, I cut the sugar back to 3/4 cups for the filling and it was just the right amount of sweet (I would up that to 1 cup if I was using a super tart apple like Granny Smith) and I added 1 cup of old fashioned oatmeal to the topping ingredients. I used a 9 X 13 pan. Also, the secret to a truly incredible apple pie is to use a variety of apples in your filling. I generally use a mix of Rome, McIntosh and Gala. But I also use Jonagold and HoneyCrisp on occasion.
this recipe rules!! i was a little nervous at first because i let my apple cinnamon mixture "marinate" overnight so it was a little watery. i dumped it in the pan and just waited. the pie was excellent!!! i will definitely use this again and again. BTW...I used apples that were already sliced in the bag so I used approximately 5 cups and it came out very good.
I used half brown sugar in the filling and added a little nutmeg and clove. I left the crust soft enough to press it into the pan rather than rolling it out. Turned out very nicely!
Took this to a church picnic and everyone wanted to know who made it.I was alittle gun shy of the crust because it was so moist when I rolled it out but it came out in the end. This for me is a keeper.
My family loved it. I think I will use less sugar next time.
Delicious..easier to make than my apple pies..I cut the sugar to 1 C...it was sweet enough. Next time I will also cut a bit of the sugar on the topping..definitely a keeper..thank you for sharing.
Not only did it smell good in the oven, but wow!! The taste was awesome.! I cut my recipe in half and cooked it in my iron skillet. Very good! Will defnitely make again...
This was very good and sweet. I will make again but will reduce the sugar in the filling and topping.
If you're looking for an apple pie recipe, this is the one to use! It's fabulous! Ice cream goes very nicely w/ this dish.
This recipe is very good. Made it for Thanksgiving dinner. Loved it!
yyyuuummm!!!my mouth waters just thinking of another piece of this delicious pie!tastes very good with whipped cream on top sered with ice cream.
i used splenda insted of sugar because simple i didn't have sugar in the house. i screwed up the recepie and i know it but the pie still came out wonderful not bad for my first attempt at making a pie. i plan to use this recepie again and again hopefully getting it right in the feature sence we just found an apple tree behind our home...
Made this on two occasions. It is a blue ribbon kind of recipe. My family LOVES it when I make this pie. Bonus is that it is easy to serve and goes a long way.
Not as pretty as pie, but delicious and serves a larger group.
everyone loved this pie and its very easy. I also did it with peaches and it was wonderful!!!
I hate the be the one to go against the grain here, but I really wasn't impressed with these. I expected more of a pie product, and it really was just apple crisp, without the crisp and with a crust. The crust was really thick, which definitely took away from the apple flavor, and my dinner guests just scraped the apple part of the crust and ate that. I'll stick to either apple crisp or apple pie, but the combo didn't work out so well this time...
this was only ok.
LOVED THIS RECIPE! But even before I made it I could tell the white sugar was going be too much! I followed the recipe completely until I got to the filling. Try this filling recipe if you want less white sugar but don't want to lose that amazing taste. I used Fuji apples. They are sweeter and require less sugar which is why this adjustment worked so well!*** Cut and skinned Fiji apples 3/4 cups of white sugar 2 tbls of brown sugar 1 tbls honey 1/2 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 tbls lemon juice 2 tbls all purpose flour Mix. Follow all other instructions :)
very very good
This was a huge hit with my husband and our dinner guests! I found it easy to make and well worth it.
This dessert is very easy to make and would be wonderful to take to a potluck. I only had Golden Delicious apples on hand, which aren't my first choice when baking, but they still worked well in this. I took the suggestion of several other reviewers and cut the sugar in the apples back to 1 cup and it was just right. I upped the cinnamon to 1 tsp and also added a bit extra to the topping, as we're big on the flavor in my family. This pie was great served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce.
This is delicious. It is a bit of work but worth it in the end. I served with salted caramel ice cream. I made three small changes - I only used 1 C sugar in the apple filling and it was plenty. Only used 4 big granny smith apples and it was as full as possible. Used butter in the crust instead of shortening. I only have butter in my house so it was great (more like a shortbread crust). YUMMY!
We served this at a family party today and everyone loved it. We did follow the advice to cut back the sugar in the filling and the topping. We also added a small amount of nutmeg in the filling as well. We used 3 different apples and left the peel on one of them. It gave the finished product and awesome pink color. We used the no roll crust II from this site and it worked out great.We also added some oatmeal to the topping. We will absolutely make this again.
We really enjoyed this recipe and it's easier to slice and serve than a round pie.
Everyone enjoyed this recipe, it was sweet and gooey, what's not to love!
good stuff
This was wonderful! I must admit I was skeptical because the FH (future hubby) does not like apple pie. I know a crime I tell ya, but I am determined to fine one he likes and this was it! The crust was really good and surprised it came out so well being a thicker crust. I did make a change to half of it and he liked it both ways. First off I separated the topping in half and used 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste and 1/2 c pecans to it and pulsed in the food processor a few times to chop the nuts. The pie had good flavor. The other thing I did differently was I diced my apples instead of just slicing them. I found out it was easier for smaller kids to eat and enjoy it to without much supervision years ago, so now I do all my apple pies this way. Thanks for the recipe now I can actually have pie now without half of it going to waste.
Great taste and easy to make :0)
We all loved this! I was looking for a recipe instead of a usual apple pie that I could use up our fresh picked apples and this ended up being perfect. Didn't change a thing and can't wait to make this again. The house smelled divine while baking!
It was flat and soupy.
To the lady who said she didn't like roll out dough and used another recipe to just press in bottom, I did the recipe as written and pressed into tje bottom versus rolling, and it worked fine.
This pie was loved by all!
This was good. I upped the servings on here to 20 so I could make it in a jelly roll pan. It came close to spilling out but turned out just right. I'd cut the sugar next time.
I got rave reviews on this. The first time I made it, I had to double the recipe to fit the pan. The second time I used a 9x13 baking dish and it came out perfect! I also used Granny Smith apples (always do when baking), so the sugar amounts worked with the tart apples. Served warm with vanilla ice cream! This a definite keeper!
This is a great recipe. Like others, I did tweak it just a bit by adding ground cloves and nutmeg to the filling and reducing the sugar to only one cup. Plus, I added oatmeal to the topping. Other than that, I followed the recipe and great rave reviews from the whole family. I'll definitely make this again.
Made this in a 9x13 pan instead. Worked out just fine. Very delicious and would defiantly make it again.
Yum!I loved the crust, just pressed onto dish, used only 1 c sugar. Plenty sweet with the sweet crumb topping.
I adjusted the sugar in the apple mixture to 1 cup!!! Plenty sweet! Also increased cinnamon and added some nutmeg! I found the dough very challenging to roll out...not quite enough for a 10x15 pan. Next time I will increase the dough by 1/3 more and refrigerate the dough for easier handling?
I made this to bring to a Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved it. My only "beef" is the prep time. It took me much longer than 30 minutes. I may make it again but try to steamline my prep time. It was very yummy!
I used tapioca instead of flour to thicken filing. I did have trouble getting crust to 10x15. But it was delish
I used premade crust & apple pie filling but made the topping and baked. I don't normally like Apple pie but I'll definitely make this again same way. It did not last a day. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent I rolled out a pastry dough ball from local store. It is bigger than store bought shells. Basically a pie bottom Apple crisp filling. Made for Christmas 2017 . Everyone loved.
I followed the directions exactly and even though the bottom crust was a soggy mess. It was a little on the sweet side but not bad. I don't think I will bake another due to the outcome of this one
The best
Followed recipe and it turned out wonderful! Difficult to bring just one pie to work, so this is great for a crowd and there are no leftovers to lug back home. People ooohhhd and aaahhd over it while gobbling it up. Thank you for sharing.
I wasn't a fan of this. I felt like the apple to crust ratio was off, and it needed way more apples to even it out a bit more. But the rest of my family enjoyed it so 4 stars.
i think this would be good in a smaller pan. Everything was thin. The crust needs to be rolled out very thin to fit that size pan and I didn't feel it had enough fruit. I cut up an extra apple and added it, but didn't have any more to put in. I cut down on the sugar after reading the other reviews which turned out to be about right. I used 1 cup sugar with the apples. I think I'll try this again but use a small pan or plan on buying more apples to make the recipe.
Too sweet.
Great flavor. Don’t know what I did wrong but I could not roll out the dough to 11 x 15. So I put it in a 9 x 12 and it was fine
Based on other reviews and given my own requirement of serving 12, I made this in a 9 x 13 pan, only used 1 cup of sugar in the apple mixture, and used 4 Granny Smith and 4 Honeycrisp apples but made no other ingredient or instruction changes. I was worried about the top and while it didn't "crisp up" as much as I would have expected, it turned out OK. I did like the "depth" this had in the 9 x 13 pan over the relatively thin layer it would have turned into using the 10 x 15 pan. It was well-received at Thanksgiving and reheated nicely in the microwave, too. This came to my attention through one of the allrecipes mailing lists, and I'm glad it did. I will definitely make this again (and, in fact, expect I might even get a request to make if for one of the Christmas meals this year!) Thank you, Marsha Crom!!
This is a delicious dessert especially the crust. This is the first time I’ve made a crust with eggs. I know the recipe said to roll it out but I actuallly pressed the crust into place & it turned out great. Thanks for sharing
This recipe is so delicious! I made this for our Friendsgiving dinner last night and it was a huge hit! The crust mixture was a little dry so I added about 3 tablespoons of water into it to help it spread in the pan easier. My top crust mixture didn't crumble quite like the picture implied it should, so I added some of the leftover lemon sugar from the apples, as well as a tablespoon of water. My top crust was a little more traditional pie-like, but it was still SO GOOD. I will definitely be making this for Thanksgiving next week, too! Edited 12/9/15: I just wanted to update with my wonderful Thanksgiving trial. I learned that this is a recipe that is not so great if you assemble the whole pie and leave it to refrigerate overnight. I am going to assume that it was the lemon juice/sugar mixture on the apples that caused this, but when I went to pull the pie out for transport before baking, I spilled an amazing amount of sugary liquid all over. It was like, sweet apple sweat. I ended up taking the pie and baking it anyway, and it STILL turned out amazing, even though various family members kept turning the oven off while it was baking! This is a great recipe, but if you need to make it prior to baking, take the extra time to assemble it directly beforehand. I keep finding strange sticky spots.
Very easy to make. The topping gets soft by the next day. I like more crust with my apple pie. This is more like an apple crisp to me. Still very delicious.
Not sure. Taste was ok. Crust was hard to roll out.
The filling was good, the crust was okay, but the topping has WAY too much butter! I'd cut it in half, if I make it again.
I used Martha's recipe for pate brisee for the crust. And exchanged 3/4 of the sugar for brown sugar. Delicious pie. My new favorite
My husband loved this recipe!
Great recipe for a large crowd. Easy to make all in one dish. I used a glass pyrex 9 x 13 dish and it worked out great! Also used 2 types of apples - Granny Smith and Honey Crisps for super flavor. Got so many compliments and requests for the recipe!
yes I made the topping too wet prbably we will see when I take it out of the oven. Thank you so much for giving the recipe printed as so many are saying you can get the recipe someplace else on their web but I can never find it so that is why i quilt watching Lara Vitalie I never can find her recipes
Very good, but 4 tbs water is too much for the crust. Start with 2 and go from there. Can use more cinnamon plus nutmeg and allspice. I made my first one with 1/2 Asian pears I found. So good I made a second one a week later.
Awesome as is! Will make again!
Very tasty and easy to make. I added more butter to the topping to help it a bit. Way easier than a pie.
This was delicious. My non pie loving hubby said it was the best pie he has ever had. My picky mother actually said it was good... high praise coming from her. If I had to critique it, I would say to cut the cinnamon and sugar down just a bit. It was very sweet!
Instead of making my own pie crust, I used refrigerated (keeps things simpler and cleaner.) I added about 3/4 cup oats to crumble topping and used just 3/4-cup white sugar in pie filling, sprinkling on top of apple mixture before adding crumbles. Delicious!
Easy and delicious...I made it with a bit less sugar...
I wanted to love this recipe but didn't. ..sorry I followed the recipe exactly.. but it is way too sweet & we love sweet ..it looked nice but after cooking for an hour the apples were way to mushy..all the brown sugar turned into gooey, sticky molasses. It really kind of liquified the apples. I used a 9x13 pan & all quality products this recipe just didn't work for me.
Loved it
I didn't change a thing ingredients wise, but I used a 9 X 13 stoneware because I wanted it a bit higher than the cookie sheet. It was fabulous! My husband took it tailgating and it was perfect! No mess no fuss!
Great recipe! Easy and yumilicious!! Even without icecream! I took it to a church carry in. First time making it and got raves.
Like other reviewers, i added more cinnamon, some nutmeg and ground cloves (a soft shake or so) and cut the white sugar wayyyy down in the apples and crumbly topping. 5 stars !! May need to rethink how many apples though...
We made it, and it was a hit. To make it slightly healthier, though, we cut the sugar from 1 1/2 cups to a 1/2 cup. It was still plenty sweet. I could've cut it more. We also didn't use shortening and substituted margarine instead. Worked out wonderfully. The huge dessert was gone in just a few days, so it was well-liked.
TIP: may want to use a 9x13 pan. only changes were to use apple pie spice instead of cinnamon and used 2 tsp in the apple mixture but omitted any spice from the topping. i didn't bother to roll out the dough but was able to easily pat it into a 9x13 pan. I think next time I would cut down on the sugar a bit but those that had it did not think that it was too sweet. I used half macintosh, half granny smith. This stored well for me. made it one evening and wasn't served for more than 24 hrs later and had no sogginess of crust, and the top was still nice and crisp. consensus among guests was that they loved it. nuked it with a bit of french vanilla ice cream on top. would make again since it was a hit.
Easy. I used apple pie filling instead of fresh apples.
I made this exactly as the recipe is written. We really liked it. The only thing is I wish we had eaten it sooner. It didn't taste as fresh the next day or days after, as this was one of many pies we had for Thanksgiving. The top/bottom got soggy. Add some vanilla ice cream and eat it warm - YUM!
Easy and delicious. We did cut back on the sugar for the apples (using a little over half cup of sugar and about a half cup of honey). We loved it, but I would probably cut back on the sugar a little more next time (and there definitely will be a next time).
This was so easy to make. It was a huge hit at my dinner party. It is absolutely mouth watering delicious.
Yes l liked it a lot, the pie with lemon with cinnamon and apples with a little brown sugar, lots of flavour altogether, I made 2, had one and froze the other for a special occasion, yes I would make it again.
I cut back on the sugar in this recipe as I don’t like things too sweet. I also use a variety of apples rather than just one type, which usually is a plus. It didn’t work here. I would not make this again.
This was the best apple pie I have ever made!! I followed the directions but substituted butter instead of shortening in the crust - I prefer the true butter flavor. We ate it for dessert and then finished it for breakfast the next morning. Vanilla ice cream a must for both feedings!
Delicious and easy.
Very easy and turned out beautifully. I used a no roll pie crust recipe from this site. Even though I cut back the sugar on the apples, it was still much too sweet for my tastes, although that may be due in part to the apples as well (McIntosh). I will definitely try this again, maybe a half recipe,with the sugar further reduced. Otherwise, a lovely recipe - thanks for sharing it!
I made this for the first time on a camp for 50 people, it was a real hit and an easy recipe to make in bulk. I followed the advice of others that reviewed and just pressed the dough into the pan rather then rolling, and used butter instead of shortening. As others said it was possibly on the sweet side and in future I would use less sugar. However all in all the campers loved it and it was perfect served hot with ice-cream or cream.
had to change some ingredients
Was simple and delicious! I used 3/4 cup of sugar on the apples and sprinkled chopped walnuts on top of the apples. I added 1/3 cup quick oats to the crumble mixture which made it like a apple crisp topping. Will definitely make this again.
Loved this so much! I went with the entire original recipe, including the roll out crust, but did add a touch of nutmeg and extra cinnamon. Tasted great, really wonderful! Definitely make this again, really classic!
The finished product turned out great. However, some parts of this recipe really need to be explained. The dough came out really sticky and wet. It firmed up when I floured the surface for rolling and kneaded the dough a few times. And cutting in 2/3 cup butter at the end was no easy feat! I used a food processor. You would almost think you were making a mistake on the dough. And the food processor made the task easy at the end. . Like other reviewers, I added the cloves and nutmeg for additional flavor. Recipe came out fine.
This is great. Of course, what isn't good with apples. I did change it just a little. I use apple pie spice in place of cinnamon, and because my apples are so juicy this year I add an extra tablespoon of flour. My apples are so sweet I was able to cut back on the sugar some too. These are things a cook has to play by ear.
So easy! Always a hit!
Made this just as the recipe says and it is fantastic. Don't change a thing.
I usually can't make a pie crust to save my life so I buy Betty Crocker pie crusts found in the refrigerated section. However, I got brave and made this pie crust along with the entire recipe and it turned out so good. I couldn't believe I didn't have any problems with it. I used Honey Crisp Apples and it was a big hit.
Used butter instead of shortening for crust and should have used Granny Smith apples but it came out great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections