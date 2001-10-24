Apple Slab Pie

4.5
128 Ratings
  • 5 91
  • 4 22
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

A good choice if the school or church asks you to bring dessert. Kind of like Dutch apple pie.

Recipe by Marsha Crom

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.) In a large bowl, combine flour sugar, salt and baking powder. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Mix egg yolk and water together and mix into flour until it forms a ball. Roll out to fit the bottom of a 10x15 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons flour, sugar and cinnamon. Pour filling into pie crust and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

  • In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2/3 cup brown sugar and 2/3 cup butter. Cut in the butter until crumbly, then sprinkle over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until topping is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 124.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022