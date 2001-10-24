Apple Slab Pie

This recipe is so delicious! I made this for our Friendsgiving dinner last night and it was a huge hit! The crust mixture was a little dry so I added about 3 tablespoons of water into it to help it spread in the pan easier. My top crust mixture didn't crumble quite like the picture implied it should, so I added some of the leftover lemon sugar from the apples, as well as a tablespoon of water. My top crust was a little more traditional pie-like, but it was still SO GOOD. I will definitely be making this for Thanksgiving next week, too! Edited 12/9/15: I just wanted to update with my wonderful Thanksgiving trial. I learned that this is a recipe that is not so great if you assemble the whole pie and leave it to refrigerate overnight. I am going to assume that it was the lemon juice/sugar mixture on the apples that caused this, but when I went to pull the pie out for transport before baking, I spilled an amazing amount of sugary liquid all over. It was like, sweet apple sweat. I ended up taking the pie and baking it anyway, and it STILL turned out amazing, even though various family members kept turning the oven off while it was baking! This is a great recipe, but if you need to make it prior to baking, take the extra time to assemble it directly beforehand. I keep finding strange sticky spots.