Easy Sour Cream Raisin Pie

This simple pie whips together in an instant. The sour cream filling is quite delicious and is a perfect compliment to raisins.

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C.)

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Beat until smooth. stir in raisins. Pour filling into pie crust.

  • Bake in the lower half of preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until filling is set. Allow to cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 265.3mg. Full Nutrition
