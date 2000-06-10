Easy Sour Cream Raisin Pie
This simple pie whips together in an instant. The sour cream filling is quite delicious and is a perfect compliment to raisins.
This simple pie whips together in an instant. The sour cream filling is quite delicious and is a perfect compliment to raisins.
I love raisin pie and this recipe is very good! I just made it for a large family gathering and I've had requests for the recipe. I did, however omit the nutmeg, I don't usually add any type of spice to raisin pie because that's the way I prefer it. I will be making this pie again, and soon!Read More
I found the recipe to be short on the filling, so I multiplied the recipe by 1.5 and used a Tenderflake Deep Dish pie crust.Read More
I love raisin pie and this recipe is very good! I just made it for a large family gathering and I've had requests for the recipe. I did, however omit the nutmeg, I don't usually add any type of spice to raisin pie because that's the way I prefer it. I will be making this pie again, and soon!
This is a wonderful and easy raisin pie! I used a graham cracker crust and added a pinch of cinnamon to the mixture. It was very tasty.
This is great with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top crust after baked.
To improve this recipe, add 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon of cloves. The vinegar and spices are what make the recipe delicious and fragrant.The perfect pie for the holidays. And it travels well.
Very delicious, and extremely easy to make. I'll definitely be making this again!
We have loved this dessert since we were children and it is always enjoyed by anyone who likes raisins
It was easy just like the recipe said
I found the recipe to be short on the filling, so I multiplied the recipe by 1.5 and used a Tenderflake Deep Dish pie crust.
I was introduced to Raisin Sour Cream Pie by American Salmon farmers with origins to Norway and Sweden in the early 1990s. I thought it was crazy and that no such thing existed (because I am first generation Mexican). I was blown away by the pie (they put the meringue on top of it), and have NEVER found it again. I was blessed to find this recipe, but I would definitely let up on the raisins, use maybe 1/2 a cup, and add during half of the cooking time, otherwise, they all sink to the bottom). Also, I would use slightly less sugar. I have a SEVERE sweet tooth, and this was too sweet, but a GREAT pie recipe!!! Try it, play with it. You'll be glad you did!!!
I lost my very old recipe for Sour Cream Raisin Pie more than 20 years ago. Through the years I've tried other recipes for it but none were just right, so I was prepared to be disappointed again. Much to my surprise, this tasted just the way I remembered, so I will certainly making it again. It's just right!
flavor was exactly what i wanted!! wonderful!! easy as pie!! for my deep dish 9 inch pie plate next time i will double the recipe and see how that works. the depth of the filling for my 9 in. pie plate was a bit too shallow. otherwise complete satisfaction! thank you!
I like to plump the raisins before mixing them in. I prefer a softer raisin.
We substituted Splenda for the sugar, and cinnamon for the nutmeg. The Splenda condensed, so we made one and a half fillings. flavor turned out well.
So very good, and truly simple. I baked it in a Graham Cracker crust, which becomes crunchy, adding a different texture.
Amazing!! For a slightly different take substitute vanilla yogurt for the sour cream...
This is very good and easy. I have made it a few times. You can use either white or dark raisins, just soak them for an hr. then drain them before you add them to the pie.
I increased the recipe by 1/2 for a Tenderflake deep dish pie shell. It made too much, so I made a dozen tarts from the extra. I made a booboo and put too much sugar into the filling, but I also added the cider vinegar, cinnamon and cloves. Still a very nice pie, next time I will not increase the amount of filling, so the sugar amount will be right. Maybe the deep dish pie shells aren’t as deep as they used to be.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections