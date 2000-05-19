Zesty Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Sweet potato pie and cheesecake combined. My family loves sweet potato pie and cheese cake so I combined them!
Very good and not too sweet. I replaced the crust with a gingersnap/graham cracker crust.Read More
Either we didn't follow recipe completely or something was missing. It just didn't taste like cheesecake. Tasted more like pumpkin pie! Maybe too much flour or not enough heavy cream.Read More
This was a good recipe; I made this for Thanksgiving dessert. The biggest challenge was the crust--it was difficult to spread the crust on the bottom of the pan, and then later on, the sides. I think it could have cooked longer than the suggested 70 minutes. I know the recipe said cook until set, but I thought it was set at 70 minutes. Would recommend this only to experienced cooks due to the crust factor!
The orange and lemon zests were the enjoyment of the cheesecake as they 'cut' the sweetness of the sweet potatoes. An excellent finished product that was light to the taste and tummy. Directions presented the entire picture and were easy to follow. I brought the cheesecake to work for 'testing.' Nary a crumb left and two requests for the recipe. Great product ...
I have made this recipe several times and everyone I know loves it even a good friend who does not like sweet potatoes! The crust does pose a challenge so the past couple of times I used a pre-made graham cracker crust which yields three pies. I also added a little bit of lemon juice (not too much). I highly recommend this recipe.
Love this cheesecake. I made it once 4 years ago and everyone loved it.
I made this recipe for a farewell party. At first nobody wanted to try a slice because of the sweet potatoes, but at the end of the party everyone was asking for the recipe. I loved it myself and will add it to my favorite to make list. Derril
i made this potato cheesecake for a last minute christmas party and the whole family devouered it. i should have made more. yes it might look like alot of work but its real easy to make as well as fun. i completely recomend this recipe for everyone to try. the crust alone is scrumptious.
I have been making this cheesecake every holiday season, for birthdays and special events in the family. Everyone Loves it and can't get enough. I did have to change the crust to a ginger spice cookie & gramb cracker mix. Mind you it was still very good and everyone loved it with the original crust, it just made it easier because I've had to make so many.
This turned out wonderful... I got caught needing to bring a dessert to dinner. Ended up using a pre-made (gasp!!) graham cracker crust and the filling made enough for 2 cakes. I only cooked it @ 350 for about 30 minutes. Added 1 Tbsp Vanilla and 1 Tbsp Coconut extract. Also, I grated a whole lemon and a whole orange (little) for the zest- it wasn't quite a tablespoon, but close enough! And it was a perfect amount! After the cakes were done I sprinkled the top with brown sugar & put some marshmallows all over the top. It was just the touch needed. Not too sweet, but absolutely delicious. Thanks for the recipe!!
The zest ended up being too strong of a flavor for me... I didn't really get the sense of sweet potato. And I would have preferred the cake itself to be a little creamier. An okay recipe but I think I'll be looking for greener pastures.
I made a different crust (a pecan graham cracker crust). I also added a cup of sugar in the pie filling instead of only 3/4 of a cup.
I have not tried this recipe yet. Does this recipe use "yams" which are orange or "sweet potatoes" that have red skins and are white inside?
Sorry, it did not taste nothing like cheesecake. Although, it did go very well with a praline sauce. I love sweet potatoes and cheesecake but this didn't work out for us.
