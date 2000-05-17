Sex In A Pan III

A delicious combination of vanilla and chocolate pudding, cream cheese and whipped topping. Too good to be true!

Recipe by Arvilla

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, mix together margarine, pecans and graham cracker crumbs. Pat into a 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes or until lightly browned; allow to cool completely.

  • In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and confectioners sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping. Spoon mixture into graham cracker crust.

  • Prepare chocolate and vanilla puddings with milk as per package directions. Allow pudding to set before pouring on top of the cream cheese layer. Spread remaining 3 cups of whipped topping over pudding layer; swirl melted chocolate throughout whipped topping.

  • Cover and refrigerate for about an hour. For leftover pie, keep frozen in a tightly covered container. When ready to eat, just cut off a piece and allow to thaw; keep rest frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 482.7mg. Full Nutrition
