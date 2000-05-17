Sex In A Pan III
A delicious combination of vanilla and chocolate pudding, cream cheese and whipped topping. Too good to be true!
My hubby is in love with this recipe. I only change one thing. Instead of using graham crackers and butter, I just use a regular graham cracker pie crust. I still put it in the oven to get it a little crispy. So, instead of the square desert, it looks like a pie! Great!Read More
The best part of this is the crust even though I over cooked mine.Read More
My whole family LOVED this recipe. We agreed that it was the peacans and toasted crust that made it exceptional so don't leave out the peacans or substitute walnuts to save money. That would be a tragedy. I skipped the melted chocolate step and just sprinkled chocolate pieces on top.
I substituted all the ingredients to be low calorie/low fat and have made it about 5 times in the last 4 weeks! It gets devoured by friends and family alike!
Loved this- so did all of my boys! Freeze leftovers-HA-what leftovers? Will be making again soon.
Very good just watch the crust mine burnt in 15 min if you do not eat all of it in 24h Do Freeze it becomes a mess if you dont.
This was great! So easy to make and my family loved it. I used chocolate syrup that you put on ice cream, on top of the whipped cream on top and then some mini chocolate chips. Delish!
This recipe is delicious! I didn't use the chopped pecans, and it still turned out great. This is a great entertaining desert.
I was looking for a way to mimic the dessert served in a local restaurant ("chocolate delite"). This is it! So creamy, decadent and easy! Keep your eye on the crust or you'll get too much crunch in your finished dessert. Doubling was easy- this translates well to a 9 X 13 inch glass serving dish for square servings. Do NOT expect to have leftovers! Great recipe!
So Easy.. but I used oreo cookie as the base Mmmmm family loved it! Thanks!
I made this for a dinner party and EVERYONE came back for seconds! I doubled the recipe, although in hindsight I wouldn't double the pudding again. One box of each would have been enough. Deelish!
Very, very good! Freezes well.
This was awesome! Quick and easy. I didn't have pecans, so I used sliced almonds. I did have any melted chocolate so I dusted the top with cocoa powder. Must put into freezer to firm up prior to serving... many many rave reviews.
My favorite dessert! I use butterscotch pudding, but my husband prefers chocolate.
OH MY GOSH!!! That is sooooo good! I used the sugar free puddings and lite cool whip to reduce the calories at least a little bit and it still tasted awesome.
I haven't made this recipe for years. I made it the other night and couldn't figure out why I had neglected this recipe for so long! It was as good as I had remembered it!
My splurge for the night! So delicious! Used skim milk and low fat cream cheese and cool whip. Crushed my own grahams. Loved the crust w/ the pecans! Still rich and satisfying. Thanks!
Amazing. Even though I messed up vanilla pudding & had to use just chocolate, yeah I know "how do you mess up pudding?!?" I managed to. Will make plenty more...the correct way!
Delicious!!! No leftovers.... Just be careful when baking the crust- mine didnt take as long as recipe suggested to bake, it started to get a little burnt. Will be making it again.
When I spread the cream cheese mixture on the cooled crust,the mixture clung to the fragile crust and destroyed it.
wow... very good! The longer it sat in the fridge the better it got!
Did the recipe with chocolat Graham crumbs. was excellent
Made this yesterday and even while assembling it, I knew it was going to be amazing !! The pecans in the crust added a light crunch and I followed the recipe exactly. This is a restaurant worthy dessert, the presentation is incredible and the blend of creaminess/crunchy was just to die for !! EXCELLENT RECIPE !!!
SO GOOD! My family loved it and there was none left to freeze!!!
Fantastic! Makes perfectly as-is.
Delicious! I'd give this 10 stars if possible!
Wow!
This was very good! I used only chocolate, cook and serve pudding (2 boxes) because I had it on hand. It worked just as well. I cooked it and added it when it was set. I also substituted walnuts for the pecans because it was what I had on hand. The recipe was still delicious, and it was easy to make!
This is all my son asks for on his birthday. I am allergic to nuts, but the crust is fine without them, especially if you add a hint of Heath bar crunch pieces to it. I also put them on the top and whoa doggy!!! Simple and delicious.
Fabulous! Top with Skor pieces and Dulce de Leche.
I have made this for years. It ia a favotite in our house. Instead of the pecans I use sliced almonds in the crust which is a hit. I also chop up a few skor bars and sprinkle them on the top instead of choclate.
loved it. YUMMMMMMM
GREAT dessert!!!! One thing, I follow the recipe exactly, but my crust gets really crumbly & when I spread the cream cheese mixture over it, the crust starts to come apart.
My husband doesn't like chocolate, so I used butterscotch pudding in place of the chocolate. Received RAVE reviews and pleas for the recipe from almost everyone that tried it at our Mexican night dinner. Easy to make and simply delicious.
Wouldn't change anything. I did use already made graham cracker pie crust and just tossed it in the bowl with the nuts and margarine. Delicious!!
REALLY fantastic this is one of my picky hubby's favorites! -I like to add shredded coconut to the crust it's great :)
Very good. Fairly easy to make. Everyone enjoyed it. Think I put to much whipped topping on the top. That was about all I could taste!
This was awesome. I used pistachio pudding instead of the vanilla and loved it. I also one and a halved the cream cheese layer. So good. My crust was slightly overcooked, I would maybe leave out the nuts, but it was still very good. Ate way too much.
This was delicious! My health concious mom can normally stop at a few bites of dessert but went back and forth four times on this yummy treat!
I made this yesterday, LOVED IT!!! I had to substitute chocolate crumbs... ran out of the graham crumbs.... was still amazing!!! and no left overs. Definitely will make this one again.
Great recipe and everyone loved it. This is a very versatile recipe. You can choose any combination of pudding you want, you can change the topping, and you can change the crust to just graham cracker or Oreo cookies. You can even use low fat or sugar free options. (Can't be totally sugar free since you use confectioner's sugar, but you can reduce the sugar) I used the pecan and graham cracker crust and it was delicious.
I changed the regular graham crumbs for Oreo cookie crumbs and broke up 2 Skor (Heath) bars for the top.... Yummmm
Great basic recipe! I adjusted it slightly.... I dont care for whipped topping, so I made read whipped cream - 500 ml with 2 tbsp sugar. I substituted chocolate cookie crumbs for graham. Because we have nut allergies, I used 2 cups of crumbs. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the crust, and also to the whipped topping layer. Delish!
Heavenly! Sooooo good.
"To Die For" would be another good name for this dessert because it is!
Always a hit at our house.
I took this recipe too a party and it was a huge hit! The bowl was licked clean!
Loved it!!! Will be a regular from now on
I had this dessert several years ago and really didn’t care for it then. But I thought I would give it another shot. I doubled the puddings because I thought the layers looked a little thin. It seems pretty bland I don’t think I will make this again.
I have made this before, but instead of vanilla pudding, try using instant pistachio pudding. Very good and sexy
Delicious! !! I did have to cut the baking time down to 15 minutes because I burned the crust at 20 minutes.
I'm stll wait to buy a grocery ingredients at Walmart
i am not one for baking, but i made this and everyone loved it.
there is no discrepancy in the amount of milk, you use 3 cups of milk total not 4 as indicated by the directions on the box. Stick to the 3 cups as the recipes states , your dessert will set much better.
Excellent recipe. Took it to a potluck and it was gone in no time. I used walnuts instead of pecans as that was all I had on hand. Will definetly make again and again.
Crust is exceptionally good. The dessert is good but quite a few steps for a pudding style dessert. I prefer the chocolate eclaire dessert with oudding for the quickness and overall ease.
VERY good recipe. I've used this recipe a few times, and my friends and family love it, they always ask me to make this dessert.
The name says it all. Great!!!!
I made this dessert for my parents anniversary and they can't stop eating it! I used whipped heavy cream instead and it turned out perfect, for some reason my left overs didn't melt even though I refrigerated it for more than 24 hours. At least it worked out!
