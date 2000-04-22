Apple Pie Spice Mix

4.8
51 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Making your own spice mix is simple, and usually economical. Scale to make a batch as large or small as you like.

Recipe by Roberta

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 tablespoons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom. Store in a sealed jar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 1.2g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
