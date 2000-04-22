Apple Pie Spice Mix
Making your own spice mix is simple, and usually economical. Scale to make a batch as large or small as you like.
Delish! I love to make spice mixes homemade. This one is wonderful! I have been using it in my apple cider and also my oatmeal.Read More
I had apples for a pie today but no apple pie spice. I followed the recipe and...WOW...the aroma...apples & Autumn in a jar! I love this spice and will share it in my holiday food gift baskets I make! Thank you.
My favorite spice company discontinued their apple pie spice mix, and I was at a loss. Lo and behold, this spice mix is even better, fresher, and more flavorful! This is so good, I included it in the goodie baskets my husband and I gave this holiday season. The recipients loved it! One comment was "Now my pies taste like a bakery pie!" Thank you, RobertaJ!
Such a simple little thing and yet I never would have thought to mix up and use something like this. I used this spice mix combined with raw sugar to press into the white chocolate on some caramel apples I was making (gourmet caramel apples from this site). The taste was simply AMAZING so I cannot wait to add this to my next apple pie, rather than the plain old cinnamon I always reach for. Thank you for sharing this.
I was a little hesitant to buy cardamom just for this recipe, but I am so glad I did. I love this stuff! I use it in all my apple recipes, on oatmeal, and even tried it in banana bread. It is also fabulous with cranberries. Can't wait to try it in some oatmeal cookies!
Thank goodness for this recipe! I was making a recipe that called for "Apple Pie Spice". Unfortunately, they didn't have it at the store. I decided to check allrecipes.com and to my joy, this recipe was available. I used it to make cranberry/mango scones and they came out great!
Very good to have on hand for anything appley. Also good over pancakes with a little brown sugar. Occasionally I also add a pinch of ground cloves. Thanks!
Awesome. Awesome. Awesome. Thank you.
I use this same exact mix and I love it! Gotta give it 5 stars! This blend has been one of the few secrets in my wicked awesome apple pie that has people saying "wow! that's good apple pie!" I add it to my apple-pie-knock-off oatmeal for a really tasty breakfast, too. Love, love, love cardamom!
Thank you very much for this recipe. Living over seas I am unable to buy this but I can certainly buy the ingredients and make it myself. Thank you again.
This is great to go as is, but it also gave me a starting point to experiment with adding other spices. I have since added allspice, clove and ginger to this mix. I know can get my family to eat oatmeal for breakfast by adding this mix, craisins and nuts to it. I've used the mix in pies, cakes, baked apples, muffins, etc. It's a keeper as is or tweaked to a family's tastes. Thanks for the recipe!
Just what I was looking for. Perfect for using my everyday spices without the need to buy another one!
Great idea to have this mixed up and ready to go. Very tasty in my apple pie. Thanx a lot. :)
Just perfect! I make oatmeal from quick oats for breakfast, and this is perfect flavoring without the calories! Thank you!
I love allrecipes because I know I can trust homecooks to help me prepare great meals. But I also love it because I know I can always find a substitute for when I'm out of certain ingredients. This apple pie spice is an example. I needed a teaspoon for some overnight apple pie oats but didn't have the spice can in my rack. So, allrecipes to the rescue. Turned out perfectly!
Great! now I dont have to buy it; I have all the ingredients - Like the recipe aned have used it.
This added a tasty extra umph to an apple crisp. Thanks!
just a note of thanks for posting this. I've been using quite a bit of this spice for another recipe..and the price in the grocery store for the very little container seems pretty expensive! I can make this with spices I have on hand. (I was able to purchase ground cardamom pretty cheap and have other uses for it too!) Thanks again!
just right!
Delicious! Could not find cardamom anywhere! So I added 1/2 tsp of allspice and decreased the nutmeg to just 1 tsp. wonderful in Crunchy Apple Pie Granola from this site.
Good, easy and a lot cheaper than buying it premade!
This saved the day when I couldn't fine apple pie spice at the day. It worked perfectly, and I'm able to control the amount I make. Thanks!
Perfect!
Oh yes, definitely try this if you don't have apple pie spice on hand!! It is super easy to make too:)
I had run out of "Apple Pie Spice" to put in my oatmeal and took the chance that I'd find the recipe for the spice on "Allrecipes". Once again, I was not disappointed, found this one, took 1 minute to make, and let's just say, I will no longer have to purchase a premixed apple pie spice ever again. This recipe is wonderfully perfect - thanks for posting it!
This is so great to have on hand Roberta! Used this in my apple pie today. Thanks so much!
I love it. I made it to use in my apple cinnamon oatmeal.
Made this a while ago for something and had leftover spice mix. Last night I juiced up some fresh apples and ginger. I normally spinkle cinnamon in it, but decided to put some of this in my Apple Spice Juice instead. WOW! It was amazing. Way better than just cinnamon. Thanks!
Omg! My house smells amazing. I tweaked the recipe a little. Added half a teaspoon of ginger and half a teaspoon of all spice.... MMM MMM good
I halved this recipe bc I didn’t want to jump the gun... turns out, IT’S DELICIOUS!! Immediately after mixing you can smell the heavenly aroma and no you know everything is right in the world. I’m officially ready for Fall! Thank you :)
7.12.19 Made a cobbler today which needed apple pie spice, but when checking the pantry, I had none. That led me to do a search on this site that brought up this recipe with good reviews. Only three ingredients, all spices I always have on hand, so there is no reason to ever buy apple pie spice again. Save yourself some money, and give this one a try, it works.
Came across this last year, it is far more better with the Cardamom . I made a couple of pies last year. Using it this year as well.
Excellent! Thank you so much for posting!!
Very helpful to find this recipe since I had never heard of Apple pie spice before and couldn't find it in BC, Canada. The cardamom is expensive but goes a long way..... it's worth the money.
This is great! I use it for different things like pies, oatmeal etc.
Perfect!
Fantastic!
