Pretzel Crust
Pretzel crust adds a salty and crunchy element to any pie. This makes a 9x13-inch pie crust, but the recipe may be modified for use with a 9-inch pie dish.
this recipe is awesome! i substituted 3/4 c. all natural applesauce instead of the butter for an even healthier version! otherwise, the saltiness is to die for-Read More
I followed the recipe exactly but found the crust to be a little dry and salty. It definitely has potential though. Next time I might try reduced sodium pretzels and a bit more butter. It was a great compliment to chocolate cream pie--nice contrast of sweet and salty!Read More
I have used a version of this crust for years. Regular granulated sugar works fine instead of brown sugar. Try a filling of 2 qts softened vanilla ice cream (lowfat is fine)mixed with a 12-oz can lemonade or limeade, slightly thawed. I used the Kitchen-Aid paddle attachment to mix them so they're real smooth. Pour filling into cooled 13x9 pretzel crust, then freeze until firm. Sprinkle a slight handful of toasted pretzel crust mixture over the top just before serving for a nice garnish and extra crunch. Most refreshing pie in the WORLD. We can't get enough of it in the summertime!
This is a great crust!! Like the reviewer before me, it works great with Strawberry pie (sweet but a touch of salt). However, if you bake in the 9x13 baking dish, it gets difficult to transfer to a pie pan...therefore, just fill the pie plans you wish to use with it and bake. Also, I don't bake for the full 10 minutes...only 6-8 minutes, which doesn't sound like much of a difference but 10 minutes (for me anyways) always results in a too tough pie crust. Baking a few minutes less makes the finished pie easier to cut and serve.
Really really good - but make sure to crush up the pretzels COMPLETELY because I had some chunks that made pressing it into the pie plate a little difficult. Thanks for the recipe!
I used half the amount of sugar for the crust and filled with my strawberry pie recipe. Very good.
Good with key lime. Love this . :-)
Thank you for this wonderful recipe. I always have soooo many pretzels left over from those huge Costco bags, this is a great use for them! "Waste not, want not."
I used this crust for a quiche last week and it was excellent. It did not get soggy like pasty often does with quiche.
This is a fabulous substitution for a graham cracker crust. I have recently started using honey wheat pretzels because they are lower in sodium. Very nice salty sweet taste without the salt overpowering like regular pretezels can do sometimes.
I used 1 cup of margarine and 1/3 cup of brown sugar and used a springform pan. Loved it!
so yum! made it with egg nog cheesecake, and was a hit. would run the pretzels through the food processor for longer next time, so it's a fine fine powder instead of half fine, half crumb, as the pretzels seemed to go a bit soggy/stale with the cake on top, but the flavour is awesome. thanks!!
I love this recipie. its great. It smells so great on a summer day! I allowed mine to cool after baking and filled them with my summer strawberry pie filling!
I made this for a key lime pie for my boyfriend's birthday party, and it was a big hit. It was even good after being refrigerated with the pie for two days. I would definitely make this again. I halved the recipe for one pie.
I used this recipe with a key lime pie, the teachers I made this for LOVED it. I used melted butter in place of margarine and I found the second 9 inch crust was just a touch dry, I will use a little more butter next time. I also ground my pretzels in the food processor, made them very fine in texture. This smelled so good when it came out of the oven.
Very good! Great way to use up pretzels. I used it for a fruit pizza with pineapple, blueberries & grapes & coolwhip/cream cheese mixture. I took the advice of another user who said they only cook it 6-8 minutes, but I should have gone the full 10. I just moved to Oregon and should have realized with the high altitude that it needed longer cooking time. just FYI! Thanks for sharing. Want to try it for quiche some time! p.s. i halved recipe & cooked in 8x8. worked well.
This works very well for an unbaked cheese torte. I add a can of cherry pie filling on top of the crust(reserving some of the crust mixture for the top) then my cheese torte and top reserved pretzel mixture. The combination of salty and sweet are great.
I had trouble getting the brown sugar lumps to smooth out. Therefore, I recommend blending the margarine and sugar alone before adding the pretzels. Also, size is very important. Some of mine were not crushed small enough, and the crust fell apart.
Came out OK.... but very crumbly. I followed directions exactly and for whatever reason, it just didn't bind well. On the upside, it was a nice compliment to a lemon meringue.
This crust turned out terrible for me. Soggy.
Mine turned out pretty good but I think I need to bake mine a little longer than 10 minutes. the crust turned out a little soggy unless anyone has any suggestions on how to fix that? really simple and great recipe tho
Loved the flavor. I have made it twice, both times using regular white granulated sugar instead of brown. My only complaint, which I'm hoping to solve next, is it was too crumbly.... Going to try more butter next time.
I just made this and topped it with some dulce de leche and an apple pie filling...WOW! Thanks!!
Tasty, but I didn't personally find that 3/4 c. of butter was enough for 2 1/2 cups of crushed pretzel crumbs. Maybe I just like my crusts to be more butter-soaked though, so 4 stars!
Unexpected and delicious addition to key lime pie. Perfect when you want Salty and Sweet.
Awesome recipe, the blender works great to crush the pretzels.
Great recipe ! It's a little brown and crumble!
love it as the crust for strawberry pizza!!
I did measure out 2 1/2 cups of uncrushed pretzels, and butter amount was too much.
This tasted fine, but was very crumbly and fell apart easily.
