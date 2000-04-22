Sicilian Easter Pie

This is a recipe handed down from my Sicilian grandmother. Each family has their own way of baking the Easter Pie in the Old Country, and with our family and friends it was discussed at length, believe me! This pie is made the week before Easter and offered to guests for at least a week around Easter (it will keep that long). Traditionally, it is left in the pan which it is baked in and is served from the pan. Enjoy!
This was a lovely subtle pie, really nice. I had a few issues with the pastry though, it seemed to be sticky and crumbly at the same time. I don't know whether that's the recipe or the chef, though, because I don't tend to use a method like that for pastry, so I could just be inexperienced. It was, as someone else said, quite a complicated pie to put together, and it took me quite a while, but I think it was worth it, although unless anyone gives me any tips I'll just use my usual pastry for the crust.
The taste was great, however, there was too much rice and it was way too dense and a bit dry. I would liked to be a little bit more of the creamy base so next time I will reduce the amount of rice. I will make this again.
I thought this was wonderful. It's very floral, which some family members found off-putting. If you're unsure about the orange blossom water, you might try reducing the amount by half; it's pretty powerful stuff. I might bump up the zest, too. Next time, I would blind-bake the crust and maybe omit the lattice crust—or bake the pie partway, until the surface firms up, and try to add the lattice mid-bake? When I set the dough strips on the filling, they started to sink down into it, and the filling's so wet, they didn't bake all the way through. The filling started browning before the crust was set, so I covered the top with foil for the last part of baking. Worth experimenting with this one, though.
This is a good, nice, but not a rich pie. Delicious on its own, but the taste is not very festive. I agree with other reviewers that the dough is very difficult to work with. 2 cups flour is too much, I added 1 3/4 cups and it was plenty. The dough is crumbly and it is imposible to cut it. I put it into baking springform and pressed with my fingers. It is the only one way that I could do with it. I didn't have enough dough to make the lattice strips. So I ended up making crumble topping. The recipe makes too much filling, so be sure to make large edges. The filling is a little runny but it sets quickly in the oven. I think the pie has too much rice, 3/4 cup would be enough.
Full disclosure: I am not Italian, but I loved this dessert. I made it and everyone loved it. I had a little difficulty finding the orange flower water, and finally just ordered it online. But I think it is those little touches that take recipes like this into a whole new realm. Authentic, made from scratch, (of course), and divinely delicious, it is one I will make again and again. Thank you for sharing this old world recipe.
