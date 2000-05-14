Brandy Alexander Pie

4.7
13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Try this cognac- and creme de cacao-flavored pie that is great for company. Be sure to make it ahead of time so it has time to chill.

Recipe by Linda K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake crust in oven for 10 minutes; set aside.

  • In a saucepan, allow gelatin to soften in cold water. Add 1/3 cup sugar, salt, and beaten egg yolks; blend together. Heat over low heat stirring until gelatin dissolves and mixture coats spoon. Do not bring to a boil.

  • Remove from heat, stir in cognac and creme de cacao. Chill until mixture thickens.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff; while beating, slowly add rest of sugar. Fold egg white and sugar mixture into the thickened filling.

  • Whip the heavy cream and gently fold half of it into the cognac mixture. Pour into graham cracker crust; cover and refrigerate for an hour. Garnish with remaining whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 144.8mg; sodium 232.8mg. Full Nutrition
