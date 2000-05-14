Brandy Alexander Pie
Try this cognac- and creme de cacao-flavored pie that is great for company. Be sure to make it ahead of time so it has time to chill.
With the holidays at hand I had be craving a Brandy Alexander (the drink). I accidently found this recipe and I sure was glad I did. It is WONDERFUL!! My husband loved it too!! Thanks for sharing!Read More
The flavor was good but the filling didn't thicken properly. It started to crystallize instead. I ended up putting it in the freezer because it stayed too liquid otherwise.Read More
I have been looking for this recipe for 15 years. Everyone loves it...especially women for some reason. It is light and tastes fantastic!!!
YUM! Made this for company a couple of nights ago and they went wild for it! Thank you for a great recipe!
A similar recipe appeared in the NYTimes magazine a gazillion years ago, and I used to make it often. It feel out of my repertoire and I was glad to be reminded if it and make it again.
Ooh, Ooh fantastic flavor with the cognac and creme de caca-not strong-just a casual hint of delightful liquer!
This is a reeeeeally good pie! Light, fluffy and sweet. Creamy, a little booze'y and with some chocolate curls on top - what woman could resist this? Girls night in!!
My mother used to make this back in the 70's (I was a child then.)She would make it for special occasions only,I still remember the taste of it. We were only allowed to have 1 tiny slice of it because of the alcohol content. I finally found the recipe so I can make it for my husband :) Thank You very much.
I made this for my husband for Valentines' Day. He is a tiramisu and creme caramel fan, so I figured this would hit the nail on the head . It is delightful, unique and a little boozy! I followed the recipe to a T. I let it set overnight. This made the whipped cream topping go on easily, so you may want to reserve the 2nd portion of whipped cream to beat fresh in the morning.
If I became stranded on an island, I'd only want to eat this for the rest of my days...it's that good! I'd eat this for morning, noon, and night, and I wouldn't worry about my waistline....
Prefect pud for booze lovers, a real crowd pleaser, I cooked the custard mix over hot water in Bain Marie, to ensure it didn't boil. Grated nutmeg on top for cocktail authenticity.
