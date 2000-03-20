Texas Bean Pie

Try this simple pinto bean pie recipe. It's quite tasty!

Recipe by Saundra

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place pie shell in a 9 inch pie pan.

  • In a food processor, puree beans until smooth. In a medium bowl, combine beans, eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt; beat well. Pour mixture into the unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake for 45 minutes or until knife inserted into center of pie comes out clean. Cool before serving.

410 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 172.8mg. Full Nutrition
